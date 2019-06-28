& FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHXB900N: Wireless Bluetooth Over The Ear Headset with Mic for Phone-Call and Alexa Voice Control - Black (WH-XB900N/B)

by Sony
4.6 out of 5 stars 1,925 ratings
  • Feel the power of EXTRA BASS
  • Next-level digital noise cancelling technology
  • Enjoy the convenience of hands-free calling thanks to the integrated microphone and Bluetooth connectivity
  • Get up to 30 hours of battery life
  • Touch Sensor controls to pause play skip tracks control volume activate your voice assistant and answer phone calls
  • Quick Attention Mode for effortless conversations without taking your headphones off
  • Activate Alexa the Google Assistant or your voice assistant with a simple touch
From the manufacturer

xb900n
WH-XB900N

Powerful bass, powerful silence.

Wireless Noise Canceling Extra Bass Headphones with Alexa Voice control

noise cancelling

Digital noise cancellation

Sony’s noise cancellation technology means you hear every word, note, and tune with incredible clarity, no matter your environment. Additional microphones also assist in isolating sound while talking on the phone, resulting in improved phone call quality.

Great battery life with quick charging

Great battery life with quick charging

Listen to your favorite audio content all day long, and then some. Up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge keeps you listening for longer. In a pinch, the XB900N’s quick charging capabilities give 60 minutes of playback time after just 10 minutes of charging.*

Sony Wireless Headphones

xb900n

WH-XB900N

1000XM3

WH-1000XM3

CH700N

WH-CH710N

XB700

WH-XB700

ch510

WH-CH510

CH400

WH-CH400

Type
Over-ear Over-ear Over-ear On-ear On-ear On-ear
Noise Cancelling
Digital Noise Cancellation Industry-leading NC Digital Noise Cancellation N/A N/A N/A
Battery Life
30 Hrs 30 Hrs 35 Hrs 30 Hrs 35 Hrs 20 Hrs
Quick Charge Battery
10 Min charge 60 Min playback 10 Min charge 5 Hrs playback 10 Min charge 60 Min playback 10 Min charge 90 Min playback N/A N/A
Touch control
Ambient Sound Mode
Hi-Res Audio Capability
Extra Bass
Voice-assistant
Customize Sound with app
Foldable design
Swivel design

Compare with similar items


Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHXB900N: Wireless Bluetooth Over The Ear Headset with Mic for Phone-Call and Alexa Voice Control - Black (WH-XB900N/B)
Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WH1000XM3: Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset with Mic for phone-call and Alexa voice control - Industry Leading Active Noise Cancellation – Black
Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N: Wireless Bluetooth Over The Ear Headset with Mic for Phone-Call, Black (WHCH710N/B)
Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, Wireless Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones, 40H Playtime, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Memory Foam Ear Cups, for Travel, Home Office
SONY WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise canceling Stereo Headset(International Version/Seller Warrant) (Black)
COWIN E7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Bluetooth Headphones with Microphone Deep Bass Wireless Headphones Over Ear, Comfortable Protein Earpads, 30 Hours Playtime for Travel/Work, Black
Customer Rating 4.6 out of 5 stars (1925) 4.6 out of 5 stars (10137) 4.4 out of 5 stars (4167) 4.4 out of 5 stars (4615) 4.6 out of 5 stars (1889) 4.4 out of 5 stars (32269)
Price $178.00 $278.00 $128.00 $59.99 $238.99 $59.99
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com AnkerDirect Stavvy Sales COWIN
Color Black Black Black Black BLACK Black
Fit Type Over-Ear Over-The-Ear over-ear Over-Ear Over-Ear
Headphones Form Factor Over Ear Over Ear Over Ear Over Ear Over Ear In Ear
Item Dimensions 9.50 x 7.86 x 3.50 inches 7.31 x 2.94 x 10.44 inches 7.84 x 2.09 x 9.02 inches 7.68 x 7.09 x 3.07 inches 7.26 x 3.03 x 9.93 inches 6.54 x 3.62 x 7.13 inches
Item Weight 0.56 lbs 0.56 lbs 0.58 lbs 0.56 lbs 0.85 lbs
Special Features Noise Cancellation Sony WH1000XM3 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones (WH-1000XM3) Noise Cancellation Hi-Res Audio, Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, BassUp Technology, Crystal-Clear Calls, Foldable, Noise Cancellation, Volume-Control Noise-Canceling Noise Cancellation, Wireless, Built-in Microphones, Comfortable Over-ear, Hi-Fi stereo, Deep Bass, Lightweight, 30 Hours Playtime, Travel on the plane
Get EXTRA BASS and next-level noise canceling in a comfortable headphone. Long-lasting wireless freedom brings up to 30 hours of battery life, outlasting even the longest travel day. Touchpad controls bring advanced functionality to your music. Enjoy smartphone connectivity with Alexa and the Google Assistant built in.

Amazon Customer
4.0 out of 5 stars Modern headphones for bass lovers
Reviewed in the United States on June 28, 2019
Color: BlueVerified Purchase
Heather
2.0 out of 5 stars A downgrade from the XB950N1 in everything but comfort
Reviewed in the United States on July 10, 2019
Color: BlueVerified Purchase
John Moran
5.0 out of 5 stars Great headphones specially for movies!
Reviewed in the United States on September 7, 2019
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
leosonehara
5.0 out of 5 stars Ótimo fone se você for o público alvo.
Reviewed in Brazil on December 19, 2019
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
27 people found this helpful
Alex Aguilar
4.0 out of 5 stars Buenos a secas, complen con las frecuencias graves.
Reviewed in Mexico on January 10, 2020
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
8 people found this helpful
90210
5.0 out of 5 stars Nice sounding headphones
Reviewed in Canada on November 4, 2019
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
5 people found this helpful
Diego Wanderley
5.0 out of 5 stars Produto excelente
Reviewed in Brazil on October 31, 2019
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
9 people found this helpful
Amazon Customer
1.0 out of 5 stars Constant crackling noises under 1 week use
Reviewed in Canada on December 18, 2019
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
3 people found this helpful
Wabulya Philip Adrian
4.0 out of 5 stars Decent.
Reviewed in Canada on November 9, 2019
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview image
4 people found this helpful
Alice Paul
5.0 out of 5 stars Muito bom
Reviewed in Brazil on February 5, 2020
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
5 people found this helpful
Alberto Gil Serrano
5.0 out of 5 stars Excelentes audífonos !
Reviewed in Mexico on August 19, 2019
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
review image
5 people found this helpful
Jesse Morrison
5.0 out of 5 stars Would definitely recommend...
Reviewed in Canada on December 9, 2019
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
TimeTraveller5303b4290
4.0 out of 5 stars Best Bass wireless headset available. Very loud. You can really feel the bass.
Reviewed in Canada on January 16, 2020
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
Xiaowei Zhang
3.0 out of 5 stars Can get really uncomfortable for extended use
Reviewed in Canada on December 16, 2019
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Francis
3.0 out of 5 stars Wind ruins it all
Reviewed in Canada on August 29, 2019
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
4 people found this helpful
Scott D
4.0 out of 5 stars XB fans won't be disappointed
Reviewed in Canada on May 8, 2020
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
drea
5.0 out of 5 stars Helps with commute and travel
Reviewed in Canada on January 1, 2020
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
Colwyn Abgrall
5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent headphones!!
Reviewed in Canada on December 23, 2019
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
