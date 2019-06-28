Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHXB900N: Wireless Bluetooth Over The Ear Headset with Mic for Phone-Call and Alexa Voice Control - Black (WH-XB900N/B)
Alexa Built-in
This product has Amazon Alexa functionality built in, providing a voice forward experience that uses Alexa to play music, control smart home devices, provide information, read news, and more.
- Feel the power of EXTRA BASS
- Next-level digital noise cancelling technology
- Enjoy the convenience of hands-free calling thanks to the integrated microphone and Bluetooth connectivity
- Get up to 30 hours of battery life
- Touch Sensor controls to pause play skip tracks control volume activate your voice assistant and answer phone calls
- Quick Attention Mode for effortless conversations without taking your headphones off
- Activate Alexa the Google Assistant or your voice assistant with a simple touch
From the manufacturer
WH-XB900N
Powerful bass, powerful silence.
Wireless Noise Canceling Extra Bass Headphones with Alexa Voice control
Digital noise cancellation
Sony’s noise cancellation technology means you hear every word, note, and tune with incredible clarity, no matter your environment. Additional microphones also assist in isolating sound while talking on the phone, resulting in improved phone call quality.
Great battery life with quick charging
Listen to your favorite audio content all day long, and then some. Up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge keeps you listening for longer. In a pinch, the XB900N’s quick charging capabilities give 60 minutes of playback time after just 10 minutes of charging.*
Sony Wireless Headphones
|
WH-XB900N
|
WH-1000XM3
|
WH-CH710N
|
WH-XB700
|
WH-CH510
|
WH-CH400
|
Type
|Over-ear
|Over-ear
|Over-ear
|On-ear
|On-ear
|On-ear
|
Noise Cancelling
|Digital Noise Cancellation
|Industry-leading NC
|Digital Noise Cancellation
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|
Battery Life
|30 Hrs
|30 Hrs
|35 Hrs
|30 Hrs
|35 Hrs
|20 Hrs
|
Quick Charge Battery
|10 Min charge 60 Min playback
|10 Min charge 5 Hrs playback
|10 Min charge 60 Min playback
|10 Min charge 90 Min playback
|N/A
|N/A
|
Touch control
|✔
|✔
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✘
|
Ambient Sound Mode
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✘
|✘
|✘
|
Hi-Res Audio Capability
|✘
|✔
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✘
|
Extra Bass
|✔
|✘
|✘
|✔
|✘
|✘
|
Voice-assistant
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|
Customize Sound with app
|✔
|✔
|✘
|✔
|✘
|✘
|
Foldable design
|✔
|✔
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✘
|
Swivel design
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✘
|
|
Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WH1000XM3: Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset with Mic for phone-call and Alexa voice control - Industry Leading Active Noise Cancellation – Black
|
Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N: Wireless Bluetooth Over The Ear Headset with Mic for Phone-Call, Black (WHCH710N/B)
|
Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, Wireless Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones, 40H Playtime, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Memory Foam Ear Cups, for Travel, Home Office
|
SONY WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise canceling Stereo Headset(International Version/Seller Warrant) (Black)
|
COWIN E7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Bluetooth Headphones with Microphone Deep Bass Wireless Headphones Over Ear, Comfortable Protein Earpads, 30 Hours Playtime for Travel/Work, Black
|(1925)
|(10137)
|(4167)
|(4615)
|(1889)
|(32269)
|$178.00
|$278.00
|$128.00
|$59.99
|$238.99
|$59.99
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|AnkerDirect
|Stavvy Sales
|COWIN
|Black
|Black
|Black
|Black
|BLACK
|Black
|Over-Ear
|Over-The-Ear
|over-ear
|Over-Ear
|—
|Over-Ear
|Over Ear
|Over Ear
|Over Ear
|Over Ear
|Over Ear
|In Ear
|9.50 x 7.86 x 3.50 inches
|7.31 x 2.94 x 10.44 inches
|7.84 x 2.09 x 9.02 inches
|7.68 x 7.09 x 3.07 inches
|7.26 x 3.03 x 9.93 inches
|6.54 x 3.62 x 7.13 inches
|0.56 lbs
|0.56 lbs
|—
|0.58 lbs
|0.56 lbs
|0.85 lbs
|Noise Cancellation
|Sony WH1000XM3 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones (WH-1000XM3)
|Noise Cancellation
|Hi-Res Audio, Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, BassUp Technology, Crystal-Clear Calls, Foldable, Noise Cancellation, Volume-Control
|Noise-Canceling
|Noise Cancellation, Wireless, Built-in Microphones, Comfortable Over-ear, Hi-Fi stereo, Deep Bass, Lightweight, 30 Hours Playtime, Travel on the plane
Get EXTRA BASS and next-level noise canceling in a comfortable headphone. Long-lasting wireless freedom brings up to 30 hours of battery life, outlasting even the longest travel day. Touchpad controls bring advanced functionality to your music. Enjoy smartphone connectivity with Alexa and the Google Assistant built in.
First off, the sound quality is very clear. I'm hearing details that I wasn't getting in the xb950bt headphones, especially in the mid to low frequencies. The XB950bt already have great quality audio so I was surprised by how noticeable of an upgrade these were. They managed to get a LOT of bass out of these without it effecting the mid at all. On the XB950bt, if you turned up the bass with the headphones app, the song would start to distort because the entire headphone would shake. Now the bass is much more solid and controllable while still sounding big. I listen to mostly EDM so the amount of bass is perfect. I did listen to some non EDM music and I can see why people who don't listen to bass music wouldn't like these. It's just a bit too in-your-face. You can turn the bass down in the app though. So if you're wanting a cheaper version of the Sony 1000xm3 but are afraid the bass will be too much, turning down the bass on the headphones app will make them sound more natural. Instruments sound as if they are really there in your head.
The noise cancelling is nothing special. I don't have anything to compare to but it was only able to cancel the low frequencies while mowing the lawn. you can change how much cancellation there is and at one end it actually increases the noise around you. I like this feature because I want to be aware of my surroundings while in the house.
I really like how you can cover the right ear to turn down the volume and it amplifies the sound around you so you can hear people talking to you. It's very fast and consistent but will look funny and rude to strangers if you try talking to them like this.
The Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa button make these headphones feel modern. You hold it for the Assistant or you can fast click it to have your notifications read to you. Only problem is if you want to use it, you can't toggle noise cancelling because it uses the same button. You have to choose which one you want in the headphones app. I don't see why they couldn't add an extra button so there are no compromises; there's plenty of space for another. Or there could be a double click to toggle noise cancelling.
There's an option called adaptive sound control that changes the noise cancelling intensity based on if you're sitting, walking, running, or in a moving vehicle. -This would be a very useful feature but every time you get up and move or sit down, it plays a bell notification and stops the music. You can't use adaptive sound control without it playing the sound and it makes it too annoying to use. Pretty unfortunate and hopefully they get rid of the notification with a software update or make it an option.- EDIT: there's a setting to turn off the bell notification and guides.
You can change the spacial position of the sound with the headphones app. If that's useful to you, now you know.
I've already accidently skipped the track a few times with the touch pad. You have to be careful touching the headphones on the right side since it doesn't use physical buttons, just swipe gestures. Hopefully I can get used to it and it not be a problem. The touch gestures seem to be pretty responsive so far, but it can be a little hard not to skip a track when you mean to turn the volume up. It also takes forever to adjust the volume any significant amount cause of how much motion each volume tick takes. If you need to quickly lower the volume, you'll have to use your phone. The main advantage to having swipe gestures is that it won't break. The volume up button stopped working on my xb950bt less than a year after I bought them and the track switch button was pretty finicky after two years. I'm only assuming these headphones will last longer because the touch screens on our phones don't just stop working out of nowhere. Also, I do like how easy it is to pause the music with a double tap on the right speaker. Just wish it was a little faster. EDIT: It's getting really frustrating how difficult it is to change the volume without skipping the track. Sometimes, even if I swipe directly up (which is for volume up) it STILL skips the track I'm playing. There's nothing more frustrating than getting into a song and wanting to turn it up only for it to skip the song you're jamming to. They really need to fix this in a software update and make it much more difficult to skip the track. At this point I only use my phone for volume changes which is annoying because the main reason I like the touch controls is because the volume button won't break like my last headphones.
I've had some problems with the Bluetooth connection. It stopped working on me one time during a call and another time trying to play music. The call was on a Snapchat game with my music in the background. The other time it disconnected, there were two apps with audio playing at the same time. So I'm guessing it disconnects whenever there's an overload of input. My girlfriend told me the call quality was really good without me telling her I was using my new headphones so that's a plus. I'll update if it continues to disconnect. EDIT: I haven't had any more problems with this. I think it might have just been Snapchat calling that messed it up.
They're not very comfortable for long periods of time. I've been wearing them all day today and honestly they're starting to hurt my head. I just put on the XB950BT and my head already feels better with them on. The xb900n presses around your ears a bit more and the cups aren't as big so the speaker touches my ears a little. They really just need bigger pads, even though it would ruin the thin look.
Honestly, the best thing about these headphones are USB-C. I can finally charge my headphones with the same charger as my phone. This is a deal breaking feature and the biggest reason Id rather have these than the XB-950N1 despite its issues.
These headphones feel very modern and stylish compared to the bulky and outdated XB950BT. The biggest problems can be fixed with software updates like the touch controls and double tapping Google Assistant to toggle noise cancelling. Hardware wise, these headphones are almost perfect with the biggest issues being the small ear pads and cheap plastic. I'm afraid these won't last longer than two years without cracking so I bought a 3 year protection plan with it.
NOISE CANCELLING, I would say these headphones cancel about 60%-70% of the noise that the Bose QC35s and XM3s/Bose 700s cancel out (which is really good). I would definitely place these in the top 10 noise cancelling headphones out there. However if you only want noise cancelling then you might want to look into the Sony 1000XM3 or Bose 700. With the XB900N you will still be able to hear some outside noise such as loud fans, chatter, etc at low volumes (40% or so) if you want to block out noise fully it is possible but you will have to crank them up to 70-80% volume.
I listen to them at about 40% volume and its loud enough for me, while other headphones i have to set them near 80% volume.
BLUETOOTH AND APP, these are very easy to connect to your devices, hold the power button for 7 seconds then they go into pairing mode, then just connect to them using your device...no hastle. The app also works flawlessly and let me tell you this app is no joke!
- You can change the noise cancelling level (20 levels).
- You can set between amazon alexa or google assistant
- You can change the sound to come from front, front left/right, or rear left/right.
- The have an equalizer which lets you adjust bass, mids, highs, etc. It also comes with some presets if you want to just boost bass, vocals, trebble etc. This equalizer really changes the way these headphones sound, this aint no gimmick!
- Surround VPT, I don’t know why this feature is not that popular but when you change it creates a feeling of surround sound, the settings are Arena, Concert Hall, Outdoor Stage, and Club.
When you set the headphones to arena mode and you watch a movie it literally sounds like you have two soundbars in your ears, its insane that a simple setting on an app can make such a difference... these things sound like a movie theatre!
I have owned many pair of headphones, and you get what you pay for. I would definitely say these are worth the $250 price tag.
In a nutshell...
Those who want a good pair of headphones and want to save $100 buy the XB900Ns.
If you want basically double the noise cancelling, and a cleaner sound (less bass) get the Sony XM3s.
Can’t go wrong with either, both are great.
O produto é ótimo pra quem quer essas especificações, não adianta vir reclamar do preço ou do cancelamento de ruído, tudo isso é bem claro nas especificações dele. Quanto à minha experiência com o fone foi ótima, ele atende todos os meus quesitos e a bateria dura MUITO, o cancelamento de ruído é ok e pro meu uso foi ótimo. Não tem do que reclamar, se vão gastar com um fone bom tem que pesquisar TUDO antes de fechar negócio.
So at first I was really impressed by the sound these headphones put out. The bass is enough to vibrate your head a bit when maxed out, however that was a mistake.
After listening to my XB900N's carefully, there are clicking sounds that sound like a pen tapping on a table every couple of seconds (best way I can describe the clicking aound). I think it's the mic inside that vibrates too much, causing the clicking sound which is incredibly annoying if you're listening to music loud with bass turned all the way up. Overall; disappointing but great before I notice the clicking noise
It has a boring appearance. It's looks don't show its price. Also it costs quite abit. All in all it works really well and is super comfortable. I have no regrets buying it. :)
Lightweight and comfortable, with great battery life.
The sound quality coupled with the noise cancelation is superb. Music has never sounded so good. No need to blast full volume to drown out external noise, only need roughly half volume on an iPhone.
Mic is great when using the headphones for calls, no complaints from who I am calling.
The Sony Headphones app allows easy paring and grants complete control over noise cancellation, equalizer, bass, etc.
USB - USB-C charging cable is a bit on the short side, and the touch controls take time getting used to but meh.
Overall great set of headphones.
Since I cannot operate the volume up or down I decided to return the headset.
Beware if you ever buy it from Electronique HiFi because you will be paying for the return parcel post.
The band is super comfortable but I think my head is a bit small, so sometimes I find the headphones to slip around a bit on my head. If I sit still it's not an issue at all and I can comfortably keep them on for hours without any discomfort. The cups are very soft and the shape is well designed.
I am really impressed with the battery life as well. I can go a couple days or more without a charge. I've also worked out how to move more seamlessly between my phone and computer - I'll turn off bluetooth quickly on my phone if I want to switch to my laptop, and that makes it easier to move between the two devices.
Overall, really happy with this purchase!