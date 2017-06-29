Facebook Twitter Pinterest
Sony XBR65X850E 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2017 Model)

4.5 out of 5 stars 16 customer reviews
49 answered questions
List Price: $1,999.99
Price: $1,498.00
You Save: $501.99 (25%)
Only 9 left in stock - order soon.

65-Inch Size Chart
TV
Streaming Optimized
Built for optimal streaming performance. Learn more

Streaming Optimized

Enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows with this product, which meets Amazon’s performance standards for popular streaming video services.

  • Dimensions (W x H x D): TV without stand: 57.3" x 33.1" x 1.8", TV with stand: 66.1" x 40.8"x 11.3"
  • Smart functionality gives you access to your favorite apps and content using Sony’s Android TV.
  • Pairs 4K Ultra HD picture clarity with the contrast, color, and detail of High Dynamic Range (HDR) for the most lifelike picture.
  • Edge-lit LED produces great picture quality with sleek slim design
  • 120Hz native refresh rate plus Motionflow XR gives you fast moving action scenes with virtually no motion blur
  • Inputs: 4 – HDMI, 2 - USB2.0, 1 – USB3.0, 1 – Component/Composite Hybrid, 1 – Composite
See more product details
9 new from $1,498.00 2 used from $1,398.95
$1,498.00 & FREE Shipping. Only 9 left in stock - order soon. Sold by Video & Audio Center and Fulfilled by Amazon.

Frequently bought together

  • Sony XBR65X850E 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2017 Model)
  • +
  • ECHOGEAR Full Motion Articulating TV Wall Mount Bracket for most 37-70 inch LED, LCD, OLED and Plasma Flat Screen TVs w/ VESA patterns up to 600 x 400 - 16" Extension - EGLF1-BK
  • +
  • ECHOGEAR Tilting Low Profile TV Wall Mount Bracket for 32-70 inch TVs - Up to 15 Degrees of Tilt for LED, LCD, OLED and Plasma Flat Screen TVs with VESA patterns up to 600 x 400 - EGLT1-BK
Total price: $1,603.98
Some of these items ship sooner than the others. Show details
Size: 65-Inch | Style: TV
  Free 60-Day Tech Support: This item is eligible for FREE Tech Support for 60 days from the date of delivery.

From the manufacturer

Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more
X940E Series X930E Series X900E Series X850E Series X800E Series X720E Series
Screen Sizes 75" 55" / 65" 49" / 55" / 65" / 75" 65" / 75" 43" / 49" / 55" 43"/ 49" / 55"
Resolution 4K HDR Ultra HD 4K HDR Ultra HD 4K HDR Ultra HD 4K HDR Ultra HD 4K HDR Ultra HD 4K HDR Ultra HD
Clarity 4K X-Reality Pro 4K X-Reality Pro 4K X-Reality Pro 4K X-Reality Pro 4K X-Reality Pro 4K X-Reality Pro
Contrast X-tended Dynamic Range Pro XDR Contrast 10x X-tended Dynamic Range Pro XDR Contrast 10x X-tended Dynamic Range Pro XDR Contrast 5x Dynamic Contrast Enhancer Dynamic Contrast Enhancer Dynamic Contrast Enhancer
Precision full-array local dimming and boosting Slim Backlight Drive+ Full-array local dimming and boosting
Color Triluminos Display Triluminos Display Triluminos Display Triluminos Display Triluminos Display
Lifelike 4K HDR X1 Extreme 4K HDR X1 Extreme 4K HDR X1 4K HDR X1
Motion Clarity MotionFlow XR 960/120 Hz MotionFlow XR 960/120 Hz MotionFlow XR 960/120 Hz MotionFlow XR 960/120 Hz Motionflow XR Motionflow XR
Android TV Works with Google Assistant Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No
Recommended Sound Bar HTST5000 HTNT5 HTNT5 HTNT5 HTCT290 HTCT290

Technical details

Size: 65-Inch | Style: TV
  • Brand Name: Sony
  • Model Number: XBR-65X850E
  • Display Technology: LED
  • Display Size: 65 inches
  • Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Compare to similar items


This item Sony XBR65X850E 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2017 Model)
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (16) 4 out of 5 stars (67) 4 out of 5 stars (117) 4 out of 5 stars (17) 4 out of 5 stars (88) 3 out of 5 stars (34)
Price $1,498.00 $1,998.00 Add to cart to see price. Why? $2,998.00 $1,298.00 $1,597.99
Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping
Sold By Video & Audio Center Amazon.com Video & Audio Center Amazon.com Video & Audio Center Amazon.com
Connectivity Technology usb, hdmi Built-in Wi-Fi Built-in Wi-Fi ethernet, usb, hdmi Built-in Wi-Fi Built-in Wi-Fi
Screen Size 65 in 163.9 cm 65 in 65 in 65 in 64.5 in
Display Technology LED LED LED LED LED LED
Display Type LED-lit LED-lit LED full-array LED-backlit LED LED full-array
Item Dimensions 7.48 x 69.41 x 37.76 in 7.48 x 64.41 x 37.76 in 14.5 x 57.6 x 35.7 in 7.69 x 64.81 x 39.19 in 8.66 x 62 x 38.13 in 11.4 x 56.9 x 36 in
Item Weight 77.16 lbs 77.16 lbs 56.7 lbs 90 lbs 69 lbs 53.1 lbs
Model Year 2017 2017 2017 2017 2016 2017
Refresh Rate 120 hertz 120 Hz 240 hertz
Resolution 4K Ultra HD 4K Ultra HD 4K Ultra HD 4K Ultra HD 4K Ultra HD 4K Ultra HD
Size 65-Inch 65-Inch 65-Inch 65-Inch 65-Inch
Total HDMI Ports 4 4 3 4 4

Product description

Size:65-Inch  |  Style:TV

Go beyond what you’ve seen before with remarkable 4K HDR clarity, colour and contrast. Scenes are more detailed, more natural and more real with 4K HDR Processor X1, and life’s brilliance is revealed with extra smooth and vibrant colours. And with Android TV, find all the entertainment you want.

Product information

Size:65-Inch  |  Style:TV

Technical Details

Additional Information

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here [PDF ]

Customer reviews

Top customer reviews

5.0 out of 5 starsI had purchased the wall mount service from Amazon itself and I was extremely happy with the quality of service
ByRahulCon June 29, 2017
Size: 65-Inch|Style: TV|Verified Purchase
Read more
11 comment| 11 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsFive Stars
ByLeeon July 7, 2017
Size: 75-Inch|Style: TV|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsReally was easy, picture looks great and had a movie from ...
ByMatthew P. Eberweinon June 29, 2017
Size: 65-Inch|Style: TV|Verified Purchase
Read more
11 comment| 7 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsFantastic picture
ByMaureen Finkon May 17, 2017
Size: 65-Inch|Style: TV|Verified Purchase
Read more
11 comment| 6 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsLike having an IMAX in your living room!
ByKb2on June 2, 2017
Size: 75-Inch|Style: TV
Read more
11 comment| 11 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsFive Stars
ByAmazon Customeron May 15, 2017
Size: 75-Inch|Style: TV|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| 11 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsHigh quality TV
ByD. Eon June 1, 2017
Size: 75-Inch|Style: TV|Verified Purchase
Read more
11 comment| 8 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsFive Stars
ByMargeDiB1on June 26, 2017
Size: 75-Inch|Style: TV|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| One person found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse

