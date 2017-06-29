I made this purchase after much deliberation. I had short listed this product and the Samsung curved, price wise I believe there was just a $100 difference (Sony being higher). Being a old fan of the Sony brand, I was little biased towards this brand. The product took about 2 weeks for delivery, was delivered & installed on the TV stand by the same people who delivered. Very professional service.



I had purchased the wall mount service from Amazon itself and I was extremely happy with the quality of service. The technician came right the next day, did the installation in about an hour. Was little bummed when I came to know that Comcast doesn't yet stream in 4K. But in comparison to my old Phillips (10 year old 35 inch) obviously the picture quality & overall experience is stunning.



I have an Sony google TV and the setup took less than 15 min to complete.



One issue that I noticed is that the Sony TV remote guide although display the TV guide, it is not changing the channels. I am still researching, it is possible the way my setup is.



I will post some more reviews in a while to share my experience.