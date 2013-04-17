For first time director Dave Grohl, this documentary was certainly a labor of love. And that feeling resonates throughout this film. Grohl currently with Foo Fighters and other collaborations, cut his musical teeth with the acclaimed Nirvana. They first recorded in the Van Nuys, California legendary studio, Sound City.



Grohl takes us back to the early days (late `60's) where their first customers were Stevie Nicks and Lindsay Buckingham ("Nicks Buckingham" album). Later, Mick Fleetwood of British blues band Fleetwood Mac remembered hearing the duo at the studio as he was scouting recording sites in the U. S. That led to the combination that became music icons. This and many similar stories are introduced along with the people involved, musicians and the talented owners and employees of the studio.



Even after computers and digital technology began to transform the music business, analog purists returned to Sound City which did little to change its ways. This led to their eventually demise unfortunately. Grohl for his part bought the one-of-a-kind mixing board that everyone loved. The Neve's board is certainly a central character in the story and Grohl even interviews designer Rupert Neve who provides technical rationale for the design which sails right past Dave's head. He supplies some hilarious subtitles as to what he was thinking.



The film has its share of emotional moments as the studio is in its last throws but perhaps the most poignant is when Rick Springfield reminisces about his relationship with Joe Gottfried who guided Springfield's early career. Springfield unexpectedly left for greener pastures which caused great distress to Gottfried who died in 1991. This is a wonderful documentary, crafted with care and includes interviews with some of the greats in rock `n roll most of whom are still at it. Watch for it on the Oscar list next January.



The fine 1080p transfer comes with a 1.78:1 aspect ratio and looks very good. Much of the film includes archival segments include amateur tape, VHS and other. It is about as good as it gets. There is no use of compression that I could identify. Colors and clarity are good. The audio defaults to a PCM 2.0 Stereo mix for some reason. Most will want to opt to the lossless LPCM 5.1 mix which gets the most out of the many extended recording performances. The film highlights the recording of a new album recorded at Grohl's 606 Studio featuring the Neve board. "Sound City - Real to Real" is a great album that you will have to buy separately.