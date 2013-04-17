In this documentary, in the form of a failing studio, we see the image of the dying reality music used to display for us all. Instead of computers and endless perfection, we used to play. Despite the flaws many players, singers and engineers faced in the past, somehow the music was always better, more authentic and much more substantial. If we screwed up a chord, misspoke a lyric, or just couldn't ruin what we as musicians thought was terrible, we'd be missing so much of what made music great: humanity. Sure, it's easier to use pro tools, much crisper and so easily usable to the masses, but it's within our own imperfections that we find our true selves, which is what music is supposed to be. In this film, sound city is one of the last to use old technology (reel to reel), to capture the musicians most adorned moments, but because of computers and endless accessabilty, sound city crumbles. But thanks to Dave growl of the foo fighters, he saves the console that recorded such masterpieces by fleet wood Mac, Neil young, nirvana, etc. we see how an engineer created its distinct sound, almost like the console itself lives and breathes. We see what it has meant to the industry and how even in this age of computer engineered music, true artistry can survive if you just take the time.