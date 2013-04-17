Sound City

Directed by Dave Grohl (Nirvana, Foo Fighters), SOUND CITY tells the story of rock n' roll's greatest recording studio, and the musical magic it continues to inspire.
Kevin S.Reviewed in the United States on July 19, 2018
3.0 out of 5 stars
Dialogue/music levels are absurdly unbalanced, closed captions are out of sync.
Five stars for the content, minus two stars for (ironically) the sound production. Some of these guys talk so quietly you can barely understand what they're saying. OK, so I'll turn up the volume. But then it cuts to a scene with loud heavy rock music and now I'm turning down the volume, only to have to turn it back up a few seconds later. OK, I'll just turn on closed captioning so I can at least read what these quiet guys are saying. Nope, that won't work either because the closed captioning is out of sync where the captions will pop up a few seconds before the dialogue happens. Couldn't make out that one sentence? Too bad, the captions for what he said popped up three seconds ago. It's really distracting to try to read captions in anticipation of not being able to hear the dialogue. You have to commit 100% to only reading the captions in order to make this work, which shouldn't be the case.

So I guess I'll have to "ride the faders" and manually adjust volume every few seconds. Hmm... maybe that was their intent?
RubyReviewed in the United States on December 15, 2015
5.0 out of 5 stars
I don't even know where to start.
This is the most emotionally moved I've ever been by a documentary. Having been born in the early 1960's, I came into my teen years accompanied by pretty much the whole Sound City catalog. Then, after moving to California in the early 1980's, I lived and worked in Van Nuys and knew every block of the Western San Fernando Valley. A couple of years later, I got hitched and had a son, who I raised to love all the music I grew up on and as he grew, so did all the great music from Sound City that was a part of our lives every day. And where did we live while all this was going on for the next 30 years? A couple of miles from Sound City. We used to drive past the Budweiser (Anheuser-Busch) factory and eat chili burgers and the best fries in the world at the Original Tommy's across the street from "The Bud", but only if it was a downwind day. We were oblivious all that time that just around and down the road, history and magic were being made. God bless Sound City and all the folks there that made it happen and God bless all the wonderful musicians and producers and engineers who gave us what was and still is the soundtracks to our hearts and souls. P.S. Analog Forever!!
Holly Montgomery MusicReviewed in the United States on March 18, 2021
5.0 out of 5 stars
Wow, so inspiring
Even though the volume/levels of this show is... weird and unbalanced, I still wholeheartedly give a 5-star rating. I have been a full-time musician for many years (at least prior to covid) and this was sooooo incredibly inspiring. It was a brilliant reminder of how important it is to remember why we're all doing what we do, and that the quality and humanity of the recordings we do REALLY MATTER. Thanks again to Dave Grohl for showing us all how we should be doing this music thing. OMG so inspiring.
CatRoxReviewed in the United States on November 15, 2014
5.0 out of 5 stars
Rock doc must-have for any rock fan/music biz vet
Hands down an absolute must-have for any serious rock music fan!
Dave Grohl really dives deep into the history of the Neve recording console and the history of the studio in Van Nuys CA known as Sound City. It's one of those "if these walls could talk" documentaries that truly gives an honest take on what the music biz and recording industry was like back in the 1980's. ( ok I was involved in the music biz in the early to mid '80s so yeah, it's real. Not bragging just saying )
It's not dry in the least; it's filled with personal and honest interviews with folks who were actually "on the scene" back then.
There are just enough technical details to satisfy an audio engineer and enough shots of the past to satisfy fans. The music throughout ROCKS!
Folks who aren't involved in the music biz might wonder why this would interest them...because the music created in the Sound City studio using the Neve console rocked your world back then! I guarantee just about any rock music fan will have an " I remember THAT song " moment or 3.
I also got the CD of the music and well, I bet you never expected some of the artists involved, Rick Springfield for example, could rock this hard. Paul McCartney jumps in with both feet!
If rock docs are your thing, or if this is the first one you're considering, I consider this to be well worth it! Biz vets will enjoy the trip down memory lane and fans will see an unusually honest glimpse behind the scenes of the rock scene from the 1980's forward.
Amazon CustomerReviewed in the United States on April 25, 2020
5.0 out of 5 stars
The definitive insider recording studio film
What a GREAT film Dave Grohl has created here, telling the behind the scenes story of Sound City, a landmark studio in the heart of the recording scene-past and present-in southern California. I am so thankful he brought this "insider's only" look behind the curtain as this story is also a story of so many studios from the 60s forward. Only Dave could get all these studio people on camera, from past studio managers who played a key role in keeping everyone together, to the engineers who are also part of the creative process, developing "the sound" of so many bands. These interviews with Tom Petty and Stevie Nicks and other legendary musicians were priceless. This is an important piece of music history you can watch over and over.
M. OlesonReviewed in the United States on April 28, 2013
5.0 out of 5 stars
(BLU RAY REVIEW) Lovers of documentaries and music should enjoy this award-worthy film
For first time director Dave Grohl, this documentary was certainly a labor of love. And that feeling resonates throughout this film. Grohl currently with Foo Fighters and other collaborations, cut his musical teeth with the acclaimed Nirvana. They first recorded in the Van Nuys, California legendary studio, Sound City.

Grohl takes us back to the early days (late `60's) where their first customers were Stevie Nicks and Lindsay Buckingham ("Nicks Buckingham" album). Later, Mick Fleetwood of British blues band Fleetwood Mac remembered hearing the duo at the studio as he was scouting recording sites in the U. S. That led to the combination that became music icons. This and many similar stories are introduced along with the people involved, musicians and the talented owners and employees of the studio.

Even after computers and digital technology began to transform the music business, analog purists returned to Sound City which did little to change its ways. This led to their eventually demise unfortunately. Grohl for his part bought the one-of-a-kind mixing board that everyone loved. The Neve's board is certainly a central character in the story and Grohl even interviews designer Rupert Neve who provides technical rationale for the design which sails right past Dave's head. He supplies some hilarious subtitles as to what he was thinking.

The film has its share of emotional moments as the studio is in its last throws but perhaps the most poignant is when Rick Springfield reminisces about his relationship with Joe Gottfried who guided Springfield's early career. Springfield unexpectedly left for greener pastures which caused great distress to Gottfried who died in 1991. This is a wonderful documentary, crafted with care and includes interviews with some of the greats in rock `n roll most of whom are still at it. Watch for it on the Oscar list next January.

The fine 1080p transfer comes with a 1.78:1 aspect ratio and looks very good. Much of the film includes archival segments include amateur tape, VHS and other. It is about as good as it gets. There is no use of compression that I could identify. Colors and clarity are good. The audio defaults to a PCM 2.0 Stereo mix for some reason. Most will want to opt to the lossless LPCM 5.1 mix which gets the most out of the many extended recording performances. The film highlights the recording of a new album recorded at Grohl's 606 Studio featuring the Neve board. "Sound City - Real to Real" is a great album that you will have to buy separately.
Music Is LoveReviewed in the United States on February 5, 2014
5.0 out of 5 stars
Dave Grohl's lesson in why Analog is so much better that compressed digital.
This is like no other documentary! Put out by the fine folks at Roswell! This tell's the story of the rise to fame and demise of Sound City Studios. One of the most freak, yet sought out studios in California all because of it's recording rooms and it's legendary Neve recording desk. I don't want to give spoilers to this fine documentary but...

SPOILER ALERT: The master, Dave Grohl had been building his own studio and he wanted that Neve board and made an offer to one of the original owners of sound city as the rest of that studio was being torn down. He had it carefully installed into his new 606 Studios in California. It has newly become the place were real musicians now do at least one song at for their new albums. It is 100% analog with digital being used as an instrument not a crutch. In a world of Pro-tools being used with "perfect pitch" control and easy editing, that even make the worst sound tolerable. The Foo Fighters studio is a studio for musicians! There is a soundtrack you can buy separately, that has all the collaborations done in this documentary towards the end of the film. With the likes of Sir Paul McCartney standing in for the late Kurt Cobain in a sort of "Nirvana 2.0", Rick Neilsen of Cheap Trick, Stevie Nicks, Rick Springfield, Trent Reznor and of course all of those marvelous Foo's! This film is magic for musicians and lover's of music. The best documentary I have seen since "Foo Fighters- Back and Forth". It stands alone as the only one of it's type with great interviews with Neil Young, Lindsey Buckingham, Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood & Rick Springfield that will have you longing for the ole days. You may even shed a tear or two.
HummingbirdReviewed in the United States on April 17, 2013
5.0 out of 5 stars
A glimpse at the floundering music business and its glorious dying technology.
In this documentary, in the form of a failing studio, we see the image of the dying reality music used to display for us all. Instead of computers and endless perfection, we used to play. Despite the flaws many players, singers and engineers faced in the past, somehow the music was always better, more authentic and much more substantial. If we screwed up a chord, misspoke a lyric, or just couldn't ruin what we as musicians thought was terrible, we'd be missing so much of what made music great: humanity. Sure, it's easier to use pro tools, much crisper and so easily usable to the masses, but it's within our own imperfections that we find our true selves, which is what music is supposed to be. In this film, sound city is one of the last to use old technology (reel to reel), to capture the musicians most adorned moments, but because of computers and endless accessabilty, sound city crumbles. But thanks to Dave growl of the foo fighters, he saves the console that recorded such masterpieces by fleet wood Mac, Neil young, nirvana, etc. we see how an engineer created its distinct sound, almost like the console itself lives and breathes. We see what it has meant to the industry and how even in this age of computer engineered music, true artistry can survive if you just take the time.
