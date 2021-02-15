I've been using Huel powder for a few months now as a replacement for breakfast and lunch since I often skip breakfast and eat whatever is fastest for lunch (which ends up usually not being healthy). I was looking for a convenient grab and go solution and I'm just not a fan of the Huel ready to drink flavors and consistency so I figured I'd try the Soylent drink bottles. Got the Neapolitan pack and had a chocolate one a bit after dinner. Tasted like chocolate soy milk which isn't a bad thing and was way less thick than the Huel RTD and I thought it had a better flavor. I also tried a few sips of the strawberry and vanilla before I placed another Amazon order for more just to be sure I liked them. I thought the strawberry was pretty good but vanilla was just ok. Nothing bad about it overall just not the flavor I would purchase in quantity but if I needed one and that's all I had it would be fine. Won't replace my Huel powder for normal daily use but looks like Soylent is now my grab and go solution.