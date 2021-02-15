Loading recommendations for you

In Stock.
In Stock.
Soylent Pack Plant Protein Meal Replacement Shake, Sampler, 6 Count

4.5 out of 5 stars 196 ratings
Amazon's Choice for Liquid Baby Formula by Soylent
$25.00 ($4.17 / Count)
Sampler
  • Contains six - 14oz bottles of Soylent Plant Protein Meal Replacement Nutrition Shake, 1 of each: Creamy Chocolate, Strawberry, Vanilla, Banana, Mint Chocolate, Cafe Mocha
  • Velvety-smooth, decadent tasting Complete Nutrition plant-based shakes that makes a quick, convenient nutrient dense meal replacement and nutritional supplement
  • 20g of PLANT-BASED PROTEIN helps supports lean muscle mass maintenance, and satiety to keep you going throughout the day
  • 39 ESSENTIAL NUTRIENTS: 28 vitamins & minerals + 9 amino acids + omega-3 + omega-6 help you get all the nutrients you need to meet your body’s daily nutritional needs, support your immune system and a healthy lifestyle
  • 1g TOTAL SUGARS and 400 CALORIES of slow burning carbs to help you get full and stay full Low GI
  • HEALTHY FATS: 600mg omega-3 fatty acids support heart health
  • No Artificial Flavors or Colors, Vegan, Gluten Free, Nut Free, Kosher
  Soylent Pack Plant Protein Meal Replacement Shake, Sampler, 6 Count
  Soylent Creamy Chocolate Plant Protein Meal Replacement Shake, 14 fl oz, 12 Bottles
  Soylent Stacked Chocolate Complete Energy Drink, 11 oz (Pack of 12)
Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Product description

Our complete nutrition meal replacement shakes give your body everything it needs to thrive. Its a convenient, rich and creamy, nutritious meal replacement and can also fill in the gaps of the daily essential nutrients you may be otherwise lacking. 20g of plant-based protein, 39 essential nutrients, 1g total sugars, 600mg omega-3 healthy fat and 400 calories of slow burning carbs help you get full and stay full. A great solution for anyone looking for an easy way to make changes to their diet whether its to lose, gain, or maintain weight or just include more plant-based protein into their diet.

Product details

  • Package Dimensions : 8.35 x 8.27 x 5.67 inches; 6.46 Pounds
  • Item model number : 810028970380
  • UPC : 810028970380
  • Manufacturer : AmazonUs/SOZGL
  • ASIN : B08M2MVL66
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.5 out of 5 stars 196 ratings

Important information

Ingredients

CREAMY CHOCOLATE: FILTERED WATER, SOY PROTEIN ISOLATE, MALTODEXTRIN, HIGH OLEIC SUNFLOWER OIL, ALLULOSE, CANOLA OIL, COCOA POWDER (PROCESSED WITH ALKALI), NATURAL FLAVORS, VITAMIN AND MINERAL PREMIX, SOLUBLE CORN FIBER, SOY LECITHIN, CELLULOSE, SALT, GELLAN GUM, SUCRALOSE. STRAWBERRY: FILTERED WATER, SOY PROTEIN ISOLATE, MALTODEXTRIN, HIGH OLEIC SUNFLOWER OIL, ALLULOSE, CANOLA OIL, CELLULOSE, VITAMIN AND MINERAL PREMIX, NATURAL FLAVORS, SOLUBLE CORN FIBER, SOY LECITHIN, SALT, GELLAN GUM, SUCRALOSE. VANILLA: FILTERED WATER, SOY PROTEIN ISOLATE, MALTODEXTRIN, HIGH OLEIC SUNFLOWER OIL, ALLULOSE, CANOLA OIL, CELLULOSE, VITAMIN AND MINERAL PREMIX, NATURAL FLAVORS, SOLUBLE CORN FIBER, SOY LECITHIN, SALT, GELLAN GUM, SUCRALOSE. BANANA: FILTERED WATER, SOY PROTEIN ISOLATE, MALTODEXTRIN, HIGH OLEIC SUNFLOWER OIL, ALLULOSE, CANOLA OIL, NATURAL FLAVORS, CELLULOSE, VITAMIN AND MINERAL PREMIX, SOLUBLE CORN FIBER, SOY LECITHIN, SALT, GELLAN GUM, SUCRALOSE. MINT CHOCOLATE: FILTERED WATER, SOY PROTEIN ISOLATE, MALTODEXTRIN, HIGH OLEIC SUNFLOWER OIL, ALLULOSE, CANOLA OIL, COCOA POWDER (PROCESSED WITH ALKALI), NATURAL FLAVORS, VITAMIN AND MINERAL PREMIX, SOLUBLE CORN FIBER, SOY LECITHIN, CELLULOSE, SALT, GELLAN GUM, SUCRALOSE. CAFE MOCHA: FILTERED WATER, SOY PROTEIN ISOLATE, MALTODEXTRIN, HIGH OLEIC SUNFLOWER OIL, NATURAL FLAVORS, ALLULOSE, CANOLA OIL, VITAMIN AND MINERAL PREMIX, COFFEE POWDER, COCOA POWDER (PROCESSED WITH ALKALI), CELLULOSE, SOLUBLE CORN FIBER, SOY LECITHIN, SALT, GELLAN GUM, L-THEANINE, SUCRALOSE. VITAMIN AND MINERAL PREMIX (ingredient order may vary by flavor): MAGNESIUM PHOSPHATE (Magnesium), TRICALCIUM PHOSPHATE (Calcium), DIPOTASSIUM PHOSPHATE (Potassium), ASCORBIC ACID (Vitamin C), POTASSIUM CHLORIDE (Potassium), CHOLINE CHLORIDE (Choline), DL-ALPHA-TOCOPHERYL ACETATE (Vitamin E), NIACINAMIDE (Niacin), FERROUS BISGLYCINATE (Iron), ZINC OXIDE (Zinc), MANGANESE SULFATE (Manganese), D-CALCIUM PANTOTHENATE (Pantothenic Acid), COPPER GLUCONATE (Copper), THIAMINE HYDROCHLORIDE (Thiamine), PYRIDOXINE HYDROCHLORIDE (Vitamin B6), RIBOFLAVIN, VITAMIN A PALMITATE (Vitamin A), POTASSIUM IODIDE (Iodine), FOLIC ACID, CHROMIUM CHLORIDE (Chromium), VITAMIN K1, SODIUM SELENITE (Selenium), SODIUM MOLYBDATE (Molybdenum), BIOTIN, ERGOCALCIFEROL (Vitamin D2), CYANOCOBALAMIN (Vitamin B12)

Customer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars
4.5 out of 5
196 global ratings
5 star
73%
4 star
14%
3 star
7%
2 star
2%
1 star
4%
Top reviews from the United States

Koneko
3.0 out of 5 stars Eh.
Reviewed in the United States on February 15, 2021
Flavor: Chocolate Lover's
Jingle
5.0 out of 5 stars Tastes great. Slow sipping throughout the day can minimize compulsive snacking.
Reviewed in the United States on February 18, 2021
Flavor: Sampler
Adam C.
4.0 out of 5 stars Taste is good and it's convenient - I like it better than the competitors ready to drink
Reviewed in the United States on October 26, 2020
Flavor: Neapolitan
Sharlynn Van Compernolle
5.0 out of 5 stars Yum-tastic
Reviewed in the United States on December 1, 2020
Flavor: Sampler
travelalot
5.0 out of 5 stars Great way to try all the delicious Soylent flavors!
Reviewed in the United States on January 26, 2021
Flavor: Sampler
Hans
2.0 out of 5 stars Great nutrition but opened boxes?
Reviewed in the United States on February 9, 2021
Flavor: Neapolitan
2.0 out of 5 stars Great nutrition but opened boxes?
By Hans on February 9, 2021
While the drinks are great meal replacements, the boxes seem to all be opened from the orders I have placed. One was even missing a bottle. This didn't happen once, but about 3 times so far.
Gloria
5.0 out of 5 stars Nice smoothie
Reviewed in the United States on January 27, 2021
Flavor: Sampler
Sam Mule
5.0 out of 5 stars solyent drinks
Reviewed in the United States on February 12, 2021
Flavor: Neapolitan
    Learn more about Amazon Prime.