- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Not Added
Subscribe & Save:
Unlock 15% savings
Choose how often it's delivered
From once every 2 weeks to once every 6 months
Skip or cancel any time
We'll send you a reminder before each delivery.
5%
15%
$23.75
($3.96 / Count)
$21.25
($3.54 / Count)
First delivery on Mar 15
First delivery on Mar 13
Ships from:
Amazon.com
Sold by:
Amazon.com
Unlock 15% savings
Choose how often it's deliveredFrom once every 2 weeks to once every 6 months
Skip or cancel any timeWe'll send you a reminder before each delivery.
Unlock 15% savings
Choose how often it's deliveredFrom once every 2 weeks to once every 6 months
Skip or cancel any timeWe'll send you a reminder before each delivery.
Other Sellers on Amazon
+ Free Shipping
Soylent Pack Plant Protein Meal Replacement Shake, Sampler, 6 Count
|Price:
|($4.17 / Count)
- Contains six - 14oz bottles of Soylent Plant Protein Meal Replacement Nutrition Shake, 1 of each: Creamy Chocolate, Strawberry, Vanilla, Banana, Mint Chocolate, Cafe Mocha
- Velvety-smooth, decadent tasting Complete Nutrition plant-based shakes that makes a quick, convenient nutrient dense meal replacement and nutritional supplement
- 20g of PLANT-BASED PROTEIN helps supports lean muscle mass maintenance, and satiety to keep you going throughout the day
- 39 ESSENTIAL NUTRIENTS: 28 vitamins & minerals + 9 amino acids + omega-3 + omega-6 help you get all the nutrients you need to meet your body’s daily nutritional needs, support your immune system and a healthy lifestyle
- 1g TOTAL SUGARS and 400 CALORIES of slow burning carbs to help you get full and stay full Low GI
- HEALTHY FATS: 600mg omega-3 fatty acids support heart health
- No Artificial Flavors or Colors, Vegan, Gluten Free, Nut Free, Kosher
Frequently bought together
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
Product description
Our complete nutrition meal replacement shakes give your body everything it needs to thrive. Its a convenient, rich and creamy, nutritious meal replacement and can also fill in the gaps of the daily essential nutrients you may be otherwise lacking. 20g of plant-based protein, 39 essential nutrients, 1g total sugars, 600mg omega-3 healthy fat and 400 calories of slow burning carbs help you get full and stay full. A great solution for anyone looking for an easy way to make changes to their diet whether its to lose, gain, or maintain weight or just include more plant-based protein into their diet.
Product detailsFlavor:Sampler
- Package Dimensions : 8.35 x 8.27 x 5.67 inches; 6.46 Pounds
- Item model number : 810028970380
- UPC : 810028970380
- Manufacturer : AmazonUs/SOZGL
- ASIN : B08M2MVL66
-
Best Sellers Rank:
#1,802 in Baby (See Top 100 in Baby)
- #9 in Liquid Baby Formula
- Customer Reviews:
Important information
CREAMY CHOCOLATE: FILTERED WATER, SOY PROTEIN ISOLATE, MALTODEXTRIN, HIGH OLEIC SUNFLOWER OIL, ALLULOSE, CANOLA OIL, COCOA POWDER (PROCESSED WITH ALKALI), NATURAL FLAVORS, VITAMIN AND MINERAL PREMIX, SOLUBLE CORN FIBER, SOY LECITHIN, CELLULOSE, SALT, GELLAN GUM, SUCRALOSE. STRAWBERRY: FILTERED WATER, SOY PROTEIN ISOLATE, MALTODEXTRIN, HIGH OLEIC SUNFLOWER OIL, ALLULOSE, CANOLA OIL, CELLULOSE, VITAMIN AND MINERAL PREMIX, NATURAL FLAVORS, SOLUBLE CORN FIBER, SOY LECITHIN, SALT, GELLAN GUM, SUCRALOSE. VANILLA: FILTERED WATER, SOY PROTEIN ISOLATE, MALTODEXTRIN, HIGH OLEIC SUNFLOWER OIL, ALLULOSE, CANOLA OIL, CELLULOSE, VITAMIN AND MINERAL PREMIX, NATURAL FLAVORS, SOLUBLE CORN FIBER, SOY LECITHIN, SALT, GELLAN GUM, SUCRALOSE. BANANA: FILTERED WATER, SOY PROTEIN ISOLATE, MALTODEXTRIN, HIGH OLEIC SUNFLOWER OIL, ALLULOSE, CANOLA OIL, NATURAL FLAVORS, CELLULOSE, VITAMIN AND MINERAL PREMIX, SOLUBLE CORN FIBER, SOY LECITHIN, SALT, GELLAN GUM, SUCRALOSE. MINT CHOCOLATE: FILTERED WATER, SOY PROTEIN ISOLATE, MALTODEXTRIN, HIGH OLEIC SUNFLOWER OIL, ALLULOSE, CANOLA OIL, COCOA POWDER (PROCESSED WITH ALKALI), NATURAL FLAVORS, VITAMIN AND MINERAL PREMIX, SOLUBLE CORN FIBER, SOY LECITHIN, CELLULOSE, SALT, GELLAN GUM, SUCRALOSE. CAFE MOCHA: FILTERED WATER, SOY PROTEIN ISOLATE, MALTODEXTRIN, HIGH OLEIC SUNFLOWER OIL, NATURAL FLAVORS, ALLULOSE, CANOLA OIL, VITAMIN AND MINERAL PREMIX, COFFEE POWDER, COCOA POWDER (PROCESSED WITH ALKALI), CELLULOSE, SOLUBLE CORN FIBER, SOY LECITHIN, SALT, GELLAN GUM, L-THEANINE, SUCRALOSE. VITAMIN AND MINERAL PREMIX (ingredient order may vary by flavor): MAGNESIUM PHOSPHATE (Magnesium), TRICALCIUM PHOSPHATE (Calcium), DIPOTASSIUM PHOSPHATE (Potassium), ASCORBIC ACID (Vitamin C), POTASSIUM CHLORIDE (Potassium), CHOLINE CHLORIDE (Choline), DL-ALPHA-TOCOPHERYL ACETATE (Vitamin E), NIACINAMIDE (Niacin), FERROUS BISGLYCINATE (Iron), ZINC OXIDE (Zinc), MANGANESE SULFATE (Manganese), D-CALCIUM PANTOTHENATE (Pantothenic Acid), COPPER GLUCONATE (Copper), THIAMINE HYDROCHLORIDE (Thiamine), PYRIDOXINE HYDROCHLORIDE (Vitamin B6), RIBOFLAVIN, VITAMIN A PALMITATE (Vitamin A), POTASSIUM IODIDE (Iodine), FOLIC ACID, CHROMIUM CHLORIDE (Chromium), VITAMIN K1, SODIUM SELENITE (Selenium), SODIUM MOLYBDATE (Molybdenum), BIOTIN, ERGOCALCIFEROL (Vitamin D2), CYANOCOBALAMIN (Vitamin B12)
Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.
Customer reviews
Customer images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
This will be given away to my partner. Won’t be wasted.
Also please do your research first before you buy. Thanks for reading <3
These ones are smaller than the normal sized ones. I suggest sipping one sloooowly throughout the day. It's rich and settles slowly in your stomach, so you'll feel less snack cravings. I've chosen to manage my weight differently while working from home, and sipping a Soylent while at my desk has distracted me from mindlessly snacking.
Soylent really keeps me going when I don't have time for breakfast or when I realized I just worked through lunch and I'm starving.
By Hans on February 9, 2021
Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our Web site. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings, and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist, or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition. Amazon.com assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.