- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Not Added
Subscribe & Save:
Unlock 15% savings
Choose how often it's delivered
From once every 2 weeks to once every 6 months
Skip or cancel any time
We'll send you a reminder before each delivery.
Save 5%
Save 15%
$39.90
($0.24 / Fl Oz)
$35.70
($0.21 / Fl Oz)
First delivery on Dec 23
First delivery on Dec 21
Ships from:
Amazon.com
Sold by:
Amazon.com
Unlock 15% savings
Choose how often it's deliveredFrom once every 2 weeks to once every 6 months
Skip or cancel any timeWe'll send you a reminder before each delivery.
Unlock 15% savings
Choose how often it's deliveredFrom once every 2 weeks to once every 6 months
Skip or cancel any timeWe'll send you a reminder before each delivery.
Soylent Variety Pack Plant Protein Meal Replacement Shake, 14 oz (Pack of 12), 4 of each Strawberry, Vanilla, Cacao (Chocolate)
|Brand
|Soylent
|Ingredients
|Cacao Ingredients: FILTERED WATER, MALTODEXTRIN, SOY PROTEIN ISOLATE, HIGH OLEIC SUNFLOWER OIL, ISOMALTULOSE, ALKALIZED COCOA POWDER, CANOLA OIL, NATURAL AND ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS, VITAMIN AND MINERAL PREMIX, SOLUBLE CORN FIBER, SOY LECITHIN, CELLULOSE, SALT, GELLAN GUM, SUCRALOSE. Strawberry Ingredients: FILTERED WATER, SOY PROTEIN ISOLATE, MALTODEXTRIN, HIGH OLEIC SUNFLOWER OIL, ISOMALTULOSE, NATURAL AND ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS, CANOLA OIL, CELLULOSE, VITAMIN AND MINERAL PREMIX, SOLUBLE CORN FIBER, SOY LECITHIN, SALT, GELLAN GUM, SUCRALOSE. Vanilla Ingredients: FILTERED WATER, SOY PROTEIN ISOLATE, MALTODEXTRIN, HIGH OLEIC SUNFLOWER OIL, NATURAL AND ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS, ISOMALTULOSE, CANOLA OIL, CELLULOSE, VITAMIN AND MINERAL PREMIX, SOLUBLE CORN FIBER, SOY LECITHIN, SALT, GELLAN GUM, SUCRALOSE. See more
|Flavor
|Strawberry, Vanilla, Cacao (Chocolate)
|Weight
|12.8 Pounds
|Sensitive Ingredient Information
|Soy
About this item
- Complete meal in a bottle - perfect on-the-go meal for breakfast or lunch
- 20 gram plant protein - to keep you going throughout your day
- 36 essential nutrients - providing you the micronutrients and other good stuff you need
- Creamy and delicious - no sacrificing taste for nutrition
- Slow-burning carbs - helps you get full and stay full
- Plant-Based, Vegan, Gluten free, Nut free, Dairy free, Low GI
- Meal Replacement Shake / Nutrition Drink
There is a newer version of this item:
Frequently bought together
More items to explore
What other items do customers buy after viewing this item?
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
From the manufacturer
Soylent Cacao
About Soylent
Soylent is a complete meal — affordable, sustainable, and satisfying. We engineer our ever-evolving products to deliver convenient nutrition when you need it. If you’ve ever missed a meal, eaten something regrettable in the throes of hangry, or had no time to eat, Soylent is for you.
In a world with a rapidly growing population, and rapidly diminishing resources, we all need access to nutrition that is cost-effective, easy to consume, and sustainable for the planet.
- Ready to Drink
- Powder
- Squared
- Bridge
A complete meal in a bottle
Soylent Drinks
If you’ve ever skipped a meal, made a compromised nutritional choice, or forgotten your lunch at home, you’ve been in a food void. “Food Void” is our way of describing the place where you’re stuck eating something you’ll likely regret or when you don’t eat at all. Soylent is the easy, affordable, delicious solution to help you avoid food voids.
- 20g of plant-protein
- 36 essential nutrients
- 400 Cal per bottle
- Designed to keep you full
- Plant-Based, Vegan, Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free, Low GI
- Meal Replacement
- Nutrition Shake
What is Soylent?
|
|
|
|
|
20 grams of protein
Soy protein isolate provides a smooth texture and robust amino acid profile.
|
Slow-burning carbs
A slow-metabolizing disaccharide synthesized from beets offers sustained energy without the spikes of refined sugar.
|
21 grams of fats
High oleic sunflower oil is a high-quality source of monounsaturated fats and contains 0g of trans fat per serving.
|
26 vitamins + minerals
Each serving of Soylent provides an array of micronutrients.
|Soylent Drink
|Soylent Cafe
|Soylent Bridge
|Soylent Squared
|Soylent Powder
|Description
|Complete meal in a bottle
|Complete meal in a bottle with caffeine and L-theanine
|180 Cal nutrition drink
|100 Cal snack bar
|Nutritionally complete powder (mix with water)
|Calories
|400 Cal
|400 Cal
|180 Cal
|100 Cal
|Customizable
|26 Vitamins and Minerals
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Plant Based Protein
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Protein per Serving
|20g
|20g
|15g
|5g
|20g
|Contains Caffeine
|✓
Product description
Our classic meal replacement shake gives you the complete nutrition your body needs to thrive. Science-based delicious nutrition with 20g of protein, 39 essential nutrients, 1g sugar and slow burning carbohydrates to keep you fueled up.
Product detailsFlavor:Strawberry, Vanilla, Cacao (Chocolate)
- Package Dimensions : 16 x 10.79 x 7.95 inches; 12.8 Pounds
- UPC : 858369006252
- Manufacturer : ROSA FOODS INC
- ASIN : B07147L57K
-
- Domestic Shipping: Currently, item can be shipped only within the U.S. and to APO/FPO addresses. For APO/FPO shipments, please check with the manufacturer regarding warranty and support issues.
- International Shipping: This item is not eligible for international shipping. Learn More
-
Best Sellers Rank:
#7,364 in Grocery & Gourmet Food (See Top 100 in Grocery & Gourmet Food)
- #32 in Meal Replacement Drinks
- Customer Reviews:
Important information
This product is labelled to United States standards and may differ from similar products sold elsewhere in its ingredients, labeling and allergen warnings
Cacao Ingredients: FILTERED WATER, MALTODEXTRIN, SOY PROTEIN ISOLATE, HIGH OLEIC SUNFLOWER OIL, ISOMALTULOSE, ALKALIZED COCOA POWDER, CANOLA OIL, NATURAL AND ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS, VITAMIN AND MINERAL PREMIX, SOLUBLE CORN FIBER, SOY LECITHIN, CELLULOSE, SALT, GELLAN GUM, SUCRALOSE. Strawberry Ingredients: FILTERED WATER, SOY PROTEIN ISOLATE, MALTODEXTRIN, HIGH OLEIC SUNFLOWER OIL, ISOMALTULOSE, NATURAL AND ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS, CANOLA OIL, CELLULOSE, VITAMIN AND MINERAL PREMIX, SOLUBLE CORN FIBER, SOY LECITHIN, SALT, GELLAN GUM, SUCRALOSE. Vanilla Ingredients: FILTERED WATER, SOY PROTEIN ISOLATE, MALTODEXTRIN, HIGH OLEIC SUNFLOWER OIL, NATURAL AND ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS, ISOMALTULOSE, CANOLA OIL, CELLULOSE, VITAMIN AND MINERAL PREMIX, SOLUBLE CORN FIBER, SOY LECITHIN, SALT, GELLAN GUM, SUCRALOSE.
Soylent meal replacement drinks are energy, nutrient, and calorie rich foods that contain a multitude of nutritional elements. As a result, some consumers may find that Soylent is not as easily digested, especially upon initial introduction into their diet. While most consumers adapt to the complex formulation over time, some may not be able to routinely incorporate Soylent products into their diet. We recommend consulting your physician whenever making significant changes to your normal diet.
Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.
Compare with similar items
|
|
Soylent Mint Chocolate Plant Protein Meal Replacement Shake, 14 fl oz, 12 Bottles - Packaging May Vary
|
Soylent Cafe Variety Pack Plant Protein Meal Replacement Shake, 14 Oz (Pack of 12), 4 of Each: Cafe Vanilla, Cafe Mocha, Cafe Chai
|
Soylent Vanilla Plant Protein Meal Replacement Shake, 14 fl oz, 12 Bottles - Packaging May Vary
|
Soylent Strawberry Plant Protein Meal Replacement Shake, 14 fl oz, 12 Bottles - Packaging May Vary
|
Soylent Stacked Chocolate Complete Energy Drink, 11 Oz (Pack of 12)
|Customer Rating
|(466)
|(4206)
|(3326)
|(675)
|(3612)
|(447)
|Price
|$42.00
|$38.56
|$41.63
|$39.00
|$39.49
|$30.00
|Shipping
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|Sold By
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Number of Items
|1
|12
|12
|12
|12
|12
|Size
|14 Fl Oz (Pack of 12)
|14 Ounce (Pack of 12)
|14 Fl Oz (Pack of 12)
|14 Ounce (Pack of 12)
|14 Ounce (Pack of 12)
|11 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)
Customer reviews
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Recently, I subscribed to get a box every two weeks - specifically the variety pack, but was sent one flavour. I'm not entirely sure how it happened, but keep an eye out for that, as single-flavour boxes are $10 cheaper and it's nice to enjoy vanilla/cacao/strawberry in cycles. I'm not entirely sure who to contact about the weird fluctuation in product but I'm otherwise content.
The original 2.0 flavor is miles better than any of these. With the original, I always find myself wishing that the bottle was a bit larger when I get to the end of it. It tastes like some kind of cereal and has a very interesting taste.
I got the variety pack to try the other flavors once. They taste exactly as you might imagine, with the strawberry one having a slight hint of the original flavor lurking underneath. My qualm with them is that they are a bit too sweet for my liking. They come with the same 9g of sugars per bottle just like the original flavor, but their flavor makes them taste 2-3x sweeter.
Generally speaking, I like Soylent 2.0. I haven't tried the powder, and I would if I was looking to replace most of my meals with it. These bottles make for a convenient occasional breakfast or lunch replacement for me on those busy days. It would probably be neither cost efficient nor eco-friendly to ship so many bottles containing heavy liquid if you were looking to replace most of your meals with Soylent. Not to mention that they are 400 calories each (only one-fifth of a 2000-calorie diet), which makes for an awkwardly small-but-not-too-small portion. It'd be perfect if they were 600 calories at least.
I switched back to original, and I'm happy with that. So if you are a big fan of the original like I am, you may want to think twice about switching to the variety...
Customers who viewed this item also viewed
Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our Web site. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings, and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist, or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition. Amazon.com assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.