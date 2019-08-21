My opinion may be controversial, if not unpopular.



The original 2.0 flavor is miles better than any of these. With the original, I always find myself wishing that the bottle was a bit larger when I get to the end of it. It tastes like some kind of cereal and has a very interesting taste.



I got the variety pack to try the other flavors once. They taste exactly as you might imagine, with the strawberry one having a slight hint of the original flavor lurking underneath. My qualm with them is that they are a bit too sweet for my liking. They come with the same 9g of sugars per bottle just like the original flavor, but their flavor makes them taste 2-3x sweeter.



Generally speaking, I like Soylent 2.0. I haven't tried the powder, and I would if I was looking to replace most of my meals with it. These bottles make for a convenient occasional breakfast or lunch replacement for me on those busy days. It would probably be neither cost efficient nor eco-friendly to ship so many bottles containing heavy liquid if you were looking to replace most of your meals with Soylent. Not to mention that they are 400 calories each (only one-fifth of a 2000-calorie diet), which makes for an awkwardly small-but-not-too-small portion. It'd be perfect if they were 600 calories at least.