Soylent Variety Pack Plant Protein Meal Replacement Shake, 14 oz (Pack of 12), 4 of each Strawberry, Vanilla, Cacao (Chocolate)

4.4 out of 5 stars 466 ratings
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated and well-priced products.
Amazon's Choice for "soylent variety pack"
Price: $42.00 ($0.25 / Fl Oz) & FREE Shipping. Details
Brand Soylent
Ingredients Cacao Ingredients: FILTERED WATER, MALTODEXTRIN, SOY PROTEIN ISOLATE, HIGH OLEIC SUNFLOWER OIL, ISOMALTULOSE, ALKALIZED COCOA POWDER, CANOLA OIL, NATURAL AND ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS, VITAMIN AND MINERAL PREMIX, SOLUBLE CORN FIBER, SOY LECITHIN, CELLULOSE, SALT, GELLAN GUM, SUCRALOSE. Strawberry Ingredients: FILTERED WATER, SOY PROTEIN ISOLATE, MALTODEXTRIN, HIGH OLEIC SUNFLOWER OIL, ISOMALTULOSE, NATURAL AND ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS, CANOLA OIL, CELLULOSE, VITAMIN AND MINERAL PREMIX, SOLUBLE CORN FIBER, SOY LECITHIN, SALT, GELLAN GUM, SUCRALOSE. Vanilla Ingredients: FILTERED WATER, SOY PROTEIN ISOLATE, MALTODEXTRIN, HIGH OLEIC SUNFLOWER OIL, NATURAL AND ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS, ISOMALTULOSE, CANOLA OIL, CELLULOSE, VITAMIN AND MINERAL PREMIX, SOLUBLE CORN FIBER, SOY LECITHIN, SALT, GELLAN GUM, SUCRALOSE. See more
Flavor Strawberry, Vanilla, Cacao (Chocolate)
Weight 12.8 Pounds
Sensitive Ingredient Information Soy

About this item

  • Complete meal in a bottle - perfect on-the-go meal for breakfast or lunch
  • 20 gram plant protein - to keep you going throughout your day
  • 36 essential nutrients - providing you the micronutrients and other good stuff you need
  • Creamy and delicious - no sacrificing taste for nutrition
  • Slow-burning carbs - helps you get full and stay full
  • Plant-Based, Vegan, Gluten free, Nut free, Dairy free, Low GI
  • Meal Replacement Shake / Nutrition Drink

Special offers and product promotions

From the manufacturer

Read more

What is Soylent?

Read more
Cacao Cafe Mocha Soylent Bridge Soylent Squared Soylent Powder
Soylent Drink Soylent Cafe Soylent Bridge Soylent Squared Soylent Powder
Description Complete meal in a bottle Complete meal in a bottle with caffeine and L-theanine 180 Cal nutrition drink 100 Cal snack bar Nutritionally complete powder (mix with water)
Calories 400 Cal 400 Cal 180 Cal 100 Cal Customizable
26 Vitamins and Minerals
Plant Based Protein
Protein per Serving 20g 20g 15g 5g 20g
Contains Caffeine

Product description

Flavor:Strawberry, Vanilla, Cacao (Chocolate)

Our classic meal replacement shake gives you the complete nutrition your body needs to thrive. Science-based delicious nutrition with 20g of protein, 39 essential nutrients, 1g sugar and slow burning carbohydrates to keep you fueled up.

Product details

Flavor:Strawberry, Vanilla, Cacao (Chocolate)
  • Package Dimensions : 16 x 10.79 x 7.95 inches; 12.8 Pounds
  • UPC : 858369006252
  • Manufacturer : ROSA FOODS INC
  • ASIN : B07147L57K
  • Domestic Shipping: Currently, item can be shipped only within the U.S. and to APO/FPO addresses. For APO/FPO shipments, please check with the manufacturer regarding warranty and support issues.
  • International Shipping: This item is not eligible for international shipping. Learn More
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.4 out of 5 stars 466 ratings

Important information

Safety Information

This product is labelled to United States standards and may differ from similar products sold elsewhere in its ingredients, labeling and allergen warnings

Ingredients

Cacao Ingredients: FILTERED WATER, MALTODEXTRIN, SOY PROTEIN ISOLATE, HIGH OLEIC SUNFLOWER OIL, ISOMALTULOSE, ALKALIZED COCOA POWDER, CANOLA OIL, NATURAL AND ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS, VITAMIN AND MINERAL PREMIX, SOLUBLE CORN FIBER, SOY LECITHIN, CELLULOSE, SALT, GELLAN GUM, SUCRALOSE. Strawberry Ingredients: FILTERED WATER, SOY PROTEIN ISOLATE, MALTODEXTRIN, HIGH OLEIC SUNFLOWER OIL, ISOMALTULOSE, NATURAL AND ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS, CANOLA OIL, CELLULOSE, VITAMIN AND MINERAL PREMIX, SOLUBLE CORN FIBER, SOY LECITHIN, SALT, GELLAN GUM, SUCRALOSE. Vanilla Ingredients: FILTERED WATER, SOY PROTEIN ISOLATE, MALTODEXTRIN, HIGH OLEIC SUNFLOWER OIL, NATURAL AND ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS, ISOMALTULOSE, CANOLA OIL, CELLULOSE, VITAMIN AND MINERAL PREMIX, SOLUBLE CORN FIBER, SOY LECITHIN, SALT, GELLAN GUM, SUCRALOSE.

Directions

Soylent meal replacement drinks are energy, nutrient, and calorie rich foods that contain a multitude of nutritional elements. As a result, some consumers may find that Soylent is not as easily digested, especially upon initial introduction into their diet. While most consumers adapt to the complex formulation over time, some may not be able to routinely incorporate Soylent products into their diet. We recommend consulting your physician whenever making significant changes to your normal diet.

Legal Disclaimer

Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

Compare with similar items


Soylent Variety Pack Plant Protein Meal Replacement Shake, 14 oz (Pack of 12), 4 of each Strawberry, Vanilla, Cacao (Chocolate)
Soylent Mint Chocolate Plant Protein Meal Replacement Shake, 14 fl oz, 12 Bottles - Packaging May Vary
Soylent Cafe Variety Pack Plant Protein Meal Replacement Shake, 14 Oz (Pack of 12), 4 of Each: Cafe Vanilla, Cafe Mocha, Cafe Chai
Soylent Vanilla Plant Protein Meal Replacement Shake, 14 fl oz, 12 Bottles - Packaging May Vary
Soylent Strawberry Plant Protein Meal Replacement Shake, 14 fl oz, 12 Bottles - Packaging May Vary
Soylent Stacked Chocolate Complete Energy Drink, 11 Oz (Pack of 12)
Customer Rating 4.4 out of 5 stars (466) 4.5 out of 5 stars (4206) 4.0 out of 5 stars (3326) 4.4 out of 5 stars (675) 4.2 out of 5 stars (3612) 4.5 out of 5 stars (447)
Price $42.00 $38.56 $41.63 $39.00 $39.49 $30.00
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com
Number of Items 1 12 12 12 12 12
Size 14 Fl Oz (Pack of 12) 14 Ounce (Pack of 12) 14 Fl Oz (Pack of 12) 14 Ounce (Pack of 12) 14 Ounce (Pack of 12) 11 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.4 out of 5 stars
4.4 out of 5
466 global ratings
5 star
67%
4 star
19%
3 star
7%
2 star
2%
1 star
5%
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from the United States

nchottie
1.0 out of 5 stars Y’all be lying on these reviews
Reviewed in the United States on August 21, 2019
Flavor: Strawberry, Vanilla, Cacao (Chocolate)Verified Purchase
Read more
19 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
TDrex
4.0 out of 5 stars Strawberry is Awful!
Reviewed in the United States on January 12, 2020
Flavor: Strawberry, Vanilla, Cacao (Chocolate)Verified Purchase
Read more
4 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Jae
4.0 out of 5 stars Tasty, but the subscription service is weirdly inconsistent.
Reviewed in the United States on November 12, 2019
Flavor: Strawberry, Vanilla, Cacao (Chocolate)Verified Purchase
Read more
4 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
frankie massa
4.0 out of 5 stars It is what it is
Reviewed in the United States on November 7, 2019
Flavor: Strawberry, Vanilla, Cacao (Chocolate)Verified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Antriksh Yadav
3.0 out of 5 stars Not as good as the original
Reviewed in the United States on March 22, 2020
Flavor: Strawberry, Vanilla, Cacao (Chocolate)Verified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Marcia
1.0 out of 5 stars I'm an Original.
Reviewed in the United States on October 19, 2020
Flavor: Strawberry, Vanilla, Cacao (Chocolate)Verified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
M. Deuble
4.0 out of 5 stars They do fill me up, don't leave me hungry
Reviewed in the United States on June 8, 2019
Flavor: Strawberry, Vanilla, Cacao (Chocolate)Verified Purchase
Read more
4 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
John Killough
3.0 out of 5 stars Wrecks my Gut!
Reviewed in the United States on August 31, 2020
Flavor: Strawberry, Vanilla, Cacao (Chocolate)Verified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
