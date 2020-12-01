Loading recommendations for you

In Stock.
Soylent Sampler Pack Plant Protein Meal Replacement Shake, 14 fl oz, 6 Bottles, 1 of each Creamy Chocolate, Strawberry, Vanilla, Banana, Mint Chocolate, Cafe Mocha

4.4 out of 5 stars 14 ratings
  • Contains six - 14oz bottles of Soylent Plant Protein Meal Replacement Nutrition Shake, 1 of each: Creamy Chocolate, Strawberry, Vanilla, Banana, Mint Chocolate, Cafe Mocha.
  • Complete Nutrition Meal: Science-based nutrition with 20g of protein, 39 essential nutrients, and 1g sugar.
  • 20g of plant based protein: Helps supports lean muscle mass maintenance, muscle recovery and growth, and satiety to keep you going throughout the day.
  • 39 essential nutrients: 28 vitamins & minerals + 9 amino acids + omega-3 + omega-6
  • Slow-burning carbs: Helps you get full and stay full
  • No Artificial Flavors or Colors, Vegan, Gluten Free, Nut Free, Kosher

Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Product description

"Our complete nutrition meal replacement shakes give your body everything it needs to thrive. Its a convenient, rich and creamy, nutritious meal replacement and can also fill in the gaps of the daily essential nutrients you may be otherwise lacking. 20g of plant-based protein, 39 essential nutrients, 1g sugar, 600mg omega-3 healthy fat and 400 calories of slow burning carbs help you get full and stay full.

A great solution for anyone looking for an easy way to make changes to their diet whether its to lose, gain, or maintain weight or just include more plant-based protein into their diet. "

Product details

  • Package Dimensions : 8.43 x 8.35 x 5.67 inches; 6.46 Pounds
  • UPC : 810028970380
  • Manufacturer : AmazonUs/SOZGL
  • ASIN : B08M2MVL66
  Customer Reviews:
    4.4 out of 5 stars 14 ratings

Important information

Ingredients

"CREAMY CHOCOLATE: FILTERED WATER, SOY PROTEIN ISOLATE, MALTODEXTRIN, HIGH OLEIC SUNFLOWER OIL, ALLULOSE, CANOLA OIL, COCOA POWDER (PROCESSED WITH ALKALI), NATURAL FLAVORS, VITAMIN AND MINERAL PREMIX, SOLUBLE CORN FIBER, SOY LECITHIN, CELLULOSE, SALT, GELLAN GUM, SUCRALOSE. STRAWBERRY: FILTERED WATER, SOY PROTEIN ISOLATE, MALTODEXTRIN, HIGH OLEIC SUNFLOWER OIL, ALLULOSE, CANOLA OIL, CELLULOSE, VITAMIN AND MINERAL PREMIX, NATURAL FLAVORS, SOLUBLE CORN FIBER, SOY LECITHIN, SALT, GELLAN GUM, SUCRALOSE. VANILLA: FILTERED WATER, SOY PROTEIN ISOLATE, MALTODEXTRIN, HIGH OLEIC SUNFLOWER OIL, ALLULOSE, CANOLA OIL, CELLULOSE, VITAMIN AND MINERAL PREMIX, NATURAL FLAVORS, SOLUBLE CORN FIBER, SOY LECITHIN, SALT, GELLAN GUM, SUCRALOSE. BANANA: FILTERED WATER, SOY PROTEIN ISOLATE, MALTODEXTRIN, HIGH OLEIC SUNFLOWER OIL, ALLULOSE, CANOLA OIL, NATURAL FLAVORS, CELLULOSE, VITAMIN AND MINERAL PREMIX, SOLUBLE CORN FIBER, SOY LECITHIN, SALT, GELLAN GUM, SUCRALOSE. MINT CHOCOLATE: FILTERED WATER, SOY PROTEIN ISOLATE, MALTODEXTRIN, HIGH OLEIC SUNFLOWER OIL, ALLULOSE, CANOLA OIL, COCOA POWDER (PROCESSED WITH ALKALI), NATURAL FLAVORS, VITAMIN AND MINERAL PREMIX, SOLUBLE CORN FIBER, SOY LECITHIN, CELLULOSE, SALT, GELLAN GUM, SUCRALOSE. CAFE MOCHA: FILTERED WATER, SOY PROTEIN ISOLATE, MALTODEXTRIN, HIGH OLEIC SUNFLOWER OIL, NATURAL FLAVORS, ALLULOSE, CANOLA OIL, VITAMIN AND MINERAL PREMIX, COFFEE POWDER, COCOA POWDER (PROCESSED WITH ALKALI), CELLULOSE, SOLUBLE CORN FIBER, SOY LECITHIN, SALT, GELLAN GUM, L-THEANINE, SUCRALOSE. VITAMIN AND MINERAL PREMIX: MAGNESIUM PHOSPHATE, TRICALCIUM PHOSPHATE, DIPOTASSIUM PHOSPHATE, POTASSIUM CHLORIDE, ASCORBIC ACID, CHOLINE CHLORIDE, DL-ALPHA-TOCOPHERYL ACETATE, NIACINAMIDE, FERROUS BISGLYCINATE, ZINC OXIDE, MANGANESE SULFATE, D-CALCIUM PANTOTHENATE, COPPER GLUCONATE, THIAMINE HYDROCHLORIDE, PYRIDOXINE HYDROCHLORIDE, RIBOFLAVIN, VITAMIN A PALMITATE, POTASSIUM IODIDE, FOLIC ACID, CHROMIUM CHLORIDE, VITAMIN K1, SODIUM SELENITE, SODIUM MOLYBDATE, BIOTIN, ERGOCALCIFEROL, CYANOCOBALAMIN."

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.4 out of 5 stars
4.4 out of 5
14 global ratings
5 star
72%
4 star
9%
3 star
9%
2 star
9%
1 star 0% (0%) 0%
Top reviews from the United States

Sharlynn Van Compernolle
5.0 out of 5 stars Yum-tastic
Reviewed in the United States on December 1, 2020
Verified Purchase
ng
5.0 out of 5 stars It’s amazing
Reviewed in the United States on January 5, 2021
