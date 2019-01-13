Space Atlas, Second Edition: Mapping the Universe and Beyond 2nd Edition

by James Trefil (Author), Buzz Aldrin (Foreword)
4.6 out of 5 stars 33 ratings
#1 Best Seller in Astronomy & Astrophysics
ISBN-13: 978-1426219696
ISBN-10: 1426219695
Why is ISBN important?
ISBN
This bar-code number lets you verify that you're getting exactly the right version or edition of a book. The 13-digit and 10-digit formats both work.
Scan an ISBN with your phone
Use the Amazon App to scan ISBNs and compare prices.
Have one to sell? Sell on Amazon
Condition: Used - Good
Used - Good
Book Condition: Ships Within 24 Hours M-F- Satisfaction Guaranteed! Has a publisher overstock mark. Item is in Good Condition. Clean Copy With Light Amount of Wear.
In Stock. Sold by bookoutlet1
Condition: Used: Good
Comment: Ships Within 24 Hours M-F- Satisfaction Guaranteed! Has a publisher overstock mark. Item is in Good Condition. Clean Copy With Light Amount of Wear.
Access codes and supplements are not guaranteed with used items.
+ $3.99 shipping
In Stock.
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com.
Note: Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.
List Price: $50.00
Save: $22.51 (45%)
& FREE Shipping. Details
Space Atlas, Second Editi... has been added to your Cart
Note: Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.
Best Books of the Year
See the Best Books of 2019
Browse the Amazon editors' picks for the Best Books of 2019, featuring our favorite reads in more than a dozen categories.
click to open popover

Enter your mobile number or email address below and we'll send you a link to download the free Kindle App. Then you can start reading Kindle books on your smartphone, tablet, or computer - no Kindle device required.

  • Apple
    Apple
  • Android
    Android
  • Windows Phone
    Windows Phone
  • Click here to download from Amazon appstore
    Android

To get the free app, enter your mobile phone number.

kcpAppSendButton
Download to your computer
Kindle Cloud Reader

Frequently bought together

  • Space Atlas, Second Edition: Mapping the Universe and Beyond
  • +
  • Hubble's Universe: Greatest Discoveries and Latest Images
  • +
  • The Hubble Cosmos: 25 Years of New Vistas in Space
Total price: $83.51
One of these items ships sooner than the other. Show details
Buy the selected items together

Editorial Reviews

Review

Read more

About the Author

Read more

Product details

  • Hardcover: 352 pages
  • Publisher: National Geographic; 2 edition (October 23, 2018)
  • Language: English
  • ISBN-10: 1426219695
  • ISBN-13: 978-1426219696
  • Product Dimensions: 9.7 x 1.2 x 12.2 inches
  • Shipping Weight: 4.4 pounds (View shipping rates and policies)
  • Average Customer Review: 4.8 out of 5 stars 30 customer reviews
  • Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #3,752 in Books (See Top 100 in Books)

    • Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
    If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
Luvo Bags Luvo Bags

Customer reviews

4.6 out of 5 stars
4.6 out of 5
33 customer ratings
5 star
84%
4 star
8%
3 star 0% (0%) 0%
2 star 0% (0%) 0%
1 star
8%

30 customer reviews

BosMA
5.0 out of 5 starsLove that it's 2018 current
January 13, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
8 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Joel Garcia
5.0 out of 5 starsTerrific reference on current astro theories
January 20, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
4 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
ma
5.0 out of 5 starsLove it
January 20, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
3 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
John B
5.0 out of 5 starsAmazing
February 18, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
3 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Brittany S.
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat Reference Book
March 19, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Liam
5.0 out of 5 starsAmazing
October 28, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
3 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Robert J Freund
5.0 out of 5 starsShipping Damage
January 1, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Tyler Ebright
5.0 out of 5 starsa MUST buy for any Space Fanatic
March 12, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.