|Brand Name
|Ergodriven
|Item Weight
|3.5 pounds
|Package Dimensions
|23.5 x 16.5 x 5.1 inches
|Color
|Blue Grey
|Material Type
|Cardboard
|Size
|Large
|Manufacturer Part Number
|7012
Spark by Ergodriven | The Perfect "Start Standing Now" Standing Desk (Large)
|Price:
|$59.00
|Sale:
|$25.00 & FREE Shipping. Details
|You Save:
|$34.00 (58%)
Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and .
If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you increase your sales. We invite you to learn more about Fulfillment by Amazon .
- Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
- Choose your size by your height: | Under 5’4” = Small | 5’4”-5’11” = Medium | Over 5’11” = Large |
- Feel better! Standing is a healthier position than sitting, and allows for more movement.
- Spark is the perfect way to try standing. It’s ergonomic, robust (no typing wobble) and looks great.
- Ergonomic two-level design works great with a laptop, monitor, or all-in-one PC like iMac up to 27”.
- Easily get healthier while you work! Spark is the best health and fitness investment you can make.
Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and .
If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you increase your sales. We invite you to learn more about Fulfillment by Amazon .
Frequently bought together
Customers who bought this item also bought
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Product Description
Customer reviews
Top customer reviews
What I'd also like to point out is that while I've only had a small interaction with the company, the exchange was professional and totally atttentive to my needs. I had a little glitch with my original order. Contacted the company and within a short period of time I heard back from Kit, one of the co-founders. He resolved the problem immediately, apologized from my inconvenience and left me feeling valued. Within a couple of days I was impressed with the resolution!
II expect good service, but I was impressed that a desk that only required a $20 investment treated me like my problem was the single most important matter to address. I've had dealings with companies where I've spent hundreds more and things haven't always left me feeling like a valued customer. So, I appreciated Kit's prompt resolution.
So, after only a couple of weeks, I can report without hesitation that I'm loving my tiny investment. The thing I plan to do next is to really make my desk mine by adding some color to it, doodles, stickers, and decorating it with my favorite quotes.
Installation was a little tricky, and I had a few false starts. On a side note, I had a spare part in my box which did not seem to connect to anything, and I have no idea of what it was for, since there were no indications in the instructions. Odd - but really no big deal.
Once I had my standing desk assembled, I was pleased to see that it was the perfect height for me. I am 5'4 and ordered a medium.
I am using a desktop, and have a standard-size Asus flat screen monitor mounted on top of it. The whole unit seems perfectly stable.
In person, the muted grey color is nice and neutral, and I even received a comment that it looks "modern". So now I feel very futuristic and hip. It's also become somewhat of a conversation piece. Unexpected benefits.
Note that if you use a standing desk, you might want to consider also using some sort of mat beneath your feet, for extra cushioning. One day I might upgrade to an actual mat made for standing desks, but as I only use this for a couple hours at a time, my own foam mat currently does the trick.
So far, I have set up my new standing desk - for $20 it seems a great way to find out if it helps me. I have hip issues and weight issues and I'm hopeful that this helps! The setup, with the videos, was easy. I had one problem because I didn't see the scoring on the "blue part". Once I found that, it was easy-peasy. The written instructions refer to the parts by color - which they aren't, and I really didn't see them marked anywhere with those colors (no label that said "blue" or "pink"). However, the pieces are distinctive enough that most people should be able to figure it out. I'll be taking this to work with me tomorrow - wish me luck!
If you want a standing desk, save your money and get this.
Customer images
Most recent customer reviews
It's okay for a intro level standing desk, cheap and sturdy enough.Read more