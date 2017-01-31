For about a couple of weeks, I've been using my Ergodriven desk rather steadily. It is simple, bare bones and utilitarian in looks. Once while using it I was reminded of a Swiss Army knife--plain, functional and ultra reliable. It is sturdy and holds my Macbook Air 13 inches easily. When I switch to my Windows computer, which is a huge, 17 inches laptop, the desk handles that heavy beast with no problem. It is solid. I have no concerns about it not being able to hold the laptops that I use. I set up the double tier version with the keyboard extender. In the same box, you can opt to set up without the keyboard extender. The length of the keyboard shelf is perfect for a standard size keyboard and separate mouse. I also like the empty space below the keyboard shelf, which I use for notes and books that I may be making occasional reference and want to have on hand.



What I'd also like to point out is that while I've only had a small interaction with the company, the exchange was professional and totally atttentive to my needs. I had a little glitch with my original order. Contacted the company and within a short period of time I heard back from Kit, one of the co-founders. He resolved the problem immediately, apologized from my inconvenience and left me feeling valued. Within a couple of days I was impressed with the resolution!



II expect good service, but I was impressed that a desk that only required a $20 investment treated me like my problem was the single most important matter to address. I've had dealings with companies where I've spent hundreds more and things haven't always left me feeling like a valued customer. So, I appreciated Kit's prompt resolution.



So, after only a couple of weeks, I can report without hesitation that I'm loving my tiny investment. The thing I plan to do next is to really make my desk mine by adding some color to it, doodles, stickers, and decorating it with my favorite quotes.