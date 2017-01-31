Facebook Twitter Pinterest
Spark by Ergodriven | The Perfect "Start Standing Now" Standing Desk (Large)

4.7 out of 5 stars 217 customer reviews
Price: $59.00
Sale: $25.00 & FREE Shipping. Details
You Save: $34.00 (58%)
In Stock.
Sold by Ergodriven and Fulfilled by Amazon. Gift-wrap available.

Large
  • Choose your size by your height: | Under 5’4” = Small | 5’4”-5’11” = Medium | Over 5’11” = Large |
  • Feel better! Standing is a healthier position than sitting, and allows for more movement.
  • Spark is the perfect way to try standing. It’s ergonomic, robust (no typing wobble) and looks great.
  • Ergonomic two-level design works great with a laptop, monitor, or all-in-one PC like iMac up to 27”.
  • Easily get healthier while you work! Spark is the best health and fitness investment you can make.
$25.00 & FREE Shipping. In Stock.

Product Description

Size:Large

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Customer reviews

Top customer reviews

5.0 out of 5 starsDon't let cost prevent you from trying a standing desk. This product is great!
ByMark L. Dysonon January 31, 2017
Size: Large|Verified Purchase
Read more
review image review image
48 people found this helpful.
5.0 out of 5 starsErgodriven "Love for $20"
ByS. Hicks-Bartletton April 2, 2017
Size: Medium|Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful.
5.0 out of 5 starsSeems to have helped my back pain!
Bylotsofhueson February 1, 2017
Size: Medium|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
4.0 out of 5 starsEasy to assemble with videos - feels sturdy
ByGeekMamaon March 5, 2017
Size: Small|Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful.
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat inexpensive standing desk solution
ByNaton February 2, 2017
Size: Medium|Verified Purchase
Read more
3 people found this helpful.
5.0 out of 5 starsExcellent setup for my laptop
ByMike Con April 27, 2017
Size: Medium|Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful.

Most recent customer reviews

