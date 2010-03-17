FAQs:

What will I see on Spark?

When you first visit Spark, you'll select a few interests and we’ll create a feed of personalized content from other Amazon customers with similar interests as you. Shop your feed by tapping on product links or photos with the shopping bag icon, or interact with people by commenting or smiling on their posts. To create a post, scroll to the top of your feed and share a product or story.

Who can use Spark?

We invite all customers to enjoy the posts on Spark. To contribute to Spark, you must have a paid Prime membership. Learn more about the Spark Eligibility Criteria.

Where can I find Spark?

Spark is available in the U.S. on the Amazon App for iPhone. Simply tap the main menu, tap "Programs and Features", and then tap "Amazon Spark". Don’t have the Amazon App yet? Download it here. Stay tuned for Android!

What information is public on Spark?

Anyone can view your posts, comments, the interests you follow, and see your Amazon Profile.

Will my shopping history be visible on Spark?

No, your purchase or browse history will never be shown. Your Amazon Profile does show customer reviews you’ve written. You can manage your privacy settings for your Amazon Profile here.

How do I get started?

Find Spark in the Amazon App for iPhone! Tap on the main menu, tap "Programs and Features", and then tap "Amazon Spark". If you have additional questions or need help using Spark, please visit Amazon.com/Help.