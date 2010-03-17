Amazon Spark is a place to discover things from people who share your interests. Whether you’re looking for inspiration for home décor or seeking advice for the best long-distance running shoes, Spark makes it easy to discover—and shop—stories and ideas from a community that likes what you like.
When you first visit Spark, you'll select a few interests and we’ll create a feed of personalized content from other Amazon customers with similar interests as you. Shop your feed by tapping on product links or photos with the shopping bag icon, or interact with people by commenting or smiling on their posts. To create a post, scroll to the top of your feed and share a product or story.
We invite all customers to enjoy the posts on Spark. To contribute to Spark, you must have a paid Prime membership. Learn more about the Spark Eligibility Criteria.
Spark is available in the U.S. on the Amazon App for iPhone. Simply tap the main menu, tap "Programs and Features", and then tap "Amazon Spark". Don’t have the Amazon App yet? Download it here. Stay tuned for Android!
Anyone can view your posts, comments, the interests you follow, and see your Amazon Profile.
No, your purchase or browse history will never be shown. Your Amazon Profile does show customer reviews you’ve written. You can manage your privacy settings for your Amazon Profile here.
Find Spark in the Amazon App for iPhone! Tap on the main menu, tap "Programs and Features", and then tap "Amazon Spark". If you have additional questions or need help using Spark, please visit Amazon.com/Help.