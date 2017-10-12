Speck iPhone X Presidio Clear Case

clear/clear
  • Polycarbonate
  • To ensure that presidio clear offers the ultimate protection for your iPhone, it has been dropped from a height of 8 feet multiple times by a third-party laboratory.
  • Impactium clear is a dynamic shock-absorbing material that absorbs and disperses force away from your iPhone
  • Impactium clear raised bezel guards screen from direct drops onto phone face and prevents Damage when lying flat.
  • We’ve created the slimmest dual-layer case Speck has ever made, without sacrificing protection.
  • Presidio clear’s materials resist turning yellow when exposed to UV light from the sun.
From the manufacturer

Presidio Presidio Grip Presidio Clear Presidio Wallet
Drop protection 10 feet 10 feet 8 feet 10 feet
Screen protection
Impactium Shock Barrier
Scratch-resistant finish
No-slip grip
Card holder
Lifetime Warranty
Presidio Clear + Glitter Presidio Clear + Print Presidio Metallic Presidio Show
Drop protection 8 feet 8 feet 10 feet 10 feet
Screen protection
Impactium Shock Barrier
Scratch-resistant finish
Special features Embedded glitter crystals Embedded prints Scratch-resistant metallic finish Clear back with opaque perimeter protection
Lifetime Warranty

Product description

Show off the beauty of your iPhone with Presidio CLEAR. This case has a clear design that doesnt hide your phone while protecting from drops up to 8 feet.

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

Top customer reviews

M. D. Mulhern
VINE VOICE
3.0 out of 5 starsWill do for now....
October 12, 2017
Color: clear/clear
Read more
0Comment| One person found this helpful.
ZenWoman
TOP 500 REVIEWERVINE VOICE
4.0 out of 5 starsProtective, clear polycarbonate case.
November 1, 2017
Color: clear/clear
Read more
0Comment
Goldengate
TOP 500 REVIEWERVINE VOICE
2.0 out of 5 starsThere are much better options out there for your iPhone X
November 2, 2017
Color: clear/clear
Read more
review image
0Comment| 3 people found this helpful.
ReconScout
VINE VOICE
5.0 out of 5 starsAnother great Speck Case
November 1, 2017
Color: clear/clear
Read more
0Comment
Jong Lee
VINE VOICE
5.0 out of 5 starssubtle styling and not too bulky.
October 17, 2017
Color: clear/clear
Read more
0Comment| One person found this helpful.
Neal Reynolds
VINE VOICE
5.0 out of 5 starsFor the person more interested in protection than looks
October 3, 2017
Color: clear/clear
Read more
0Comment| One person found this helpful.
Ron H.
5.0 out of 5 starsDon't listen to negative reviews of obvious competitors. I'm ...
November 3, 2017
Color: clear/clear
Read more
0Comment
Earth Spirits
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat Clear Design in a Quality Case
October 29, 2017
Color: clear/clear
Read more
0Comment

Speck Products Presidio Clear Case for iPhone X, Clear/Clear
