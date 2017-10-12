This clear case looks like it will fit the iPhone X well, but I can't say for sure until I receive the phone. Although it's a clear case it's not made of flexible PVC material but of stiffer polycarbonate (baby bottle material) that can withstand shocks and is more protective. There is an inner "pocket" area that creates a cushion around the phone.



The phone will gain 2-3 mm on each side with this case on, but it's necessary with this all glass phone, especially if you don't get Applecare+ as screen repair is $279 for iPhone X and $549 if you damage another part. I like the basic clear looks that let the beauty of the silver iPhone X shine through. The only downside is that is not as slim as some other cases due to the added protection.