Speck iPhone X Presidio Clear Case
- Polycarbonate
- To ensure that presidio clear offers the ultimate protection for your iPhone, it has been dropped from a height of 8 feet multiple times by a third-party laboratory.
- Impactium clear is a dynamic shock-absorbing material that absorbs and disperses force away from your iPhone
- Impactium clear raised bezel guards screen from direct drops onto phone face and prevents Damage when lying flat.
- We’ve created the slimmest dual-layer case Speck has ever made, without sacrificing protection.
- Presidio clear’s materials resist turning yellow when exposed to UV light from the sun.
About Speck
Speck makes products that are designed for impact to protect the tech you rely on. With a balance of slim lines and drop-tested protection, we provide a difference you can see and feel.
Presidio Clear
Full two-layer clear case with 8-foot drop protection
Show off the beauty of your phone with Presidio Clear. This case has a clear design that doesn’t hide your phone while protecting from drops up to 8 feet. The two-layer design absorbs shock during a drop. This case has a scratch-resistant coating to keep it looking great, plus it’s designed to resist turning yellow from the sun’s UV rays.
|
|
|
Two layers of protection with Impactium clear
Our Presidio Clear cases have a polycarbonate outer shell and our inner Impactium Clear rubber that are molded together for two layers of protection in a one-piece case.
|
8-foot drop tested
Presidio Clear cases are tested by third-party labs to protect your phone against damage from drops up to 8 feet.
|
Built-in screen protection
Raised bezel around the screen helps prevent damage when phone is lying face down and during drops.
|
Resists UV Yellowing
Presidio Clear cases are made of innovative materials that resist turning yellow from the sun’s UV rays.
|Presidio
|Presidio Grip
|Presidio Clear
|Presidio Wallet
|Drop protection
|10 feet
|10 feet
|8 feet
|10 feet
|Screen protection
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Impactium Shock Barrier
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Scratch-resistant finish
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|No-slip grip
|✓
|Card holder
|✓
|Lifetime Warranty
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Presidio Clear + Glitter
|Presidio Clear + Print
|Presidio Metallic
|Presidio Show
|Drop protection
|8 feet
|8 feet
|10 feet
|10 feet
|Screen protection
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Impactium Shock Barrier
|✓
|✓
|Scratch-resistant finish
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Special features
|Embedded glitter crystals
|Embedded prints
|Scratch-resistant metallic finish
|Clear back with opaque perimeter protection
|Lifetime Warranty
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
Product description
Show off the beauty of your iPhone with Presidio CLEAR. This case has a clear design that doesnt hide your phone while protecting from drops up to 8 feet.
Date first available at Amazon.com: September 20, 2017
Average Customer Review:
The phone will gain 2-3 mm on each side with this case on, but it's necessary with this all glass phone, especially if you don't get Applecare+ as screen repair is $279 for iPhone X and $549 if you damage another part. I like the basic clear looks that let the beauty of the silver iPhone X shine through. The only downside is that is not as slim as some other cases due to the added protection.
Of the cases I purchased, my favorite is this one:
Spigen Ultra Hybrid iPhone X Case with Air Cushion Technology and Hybrid Drop Protection for Apple iPhone X (2017) - Crystal Clear
The Spigen seems identical to the Speck for a fraction of the cost. I'll update this review when the phone arrives tomorrow if I run into issues with the Spigen but as far as build quality, sizing, materials, button placement, they appear to be identical.
Hope this helps.
I usually buy AmazonBasics cases but this is worth the extra money.
I have found them to be high quality and well made.
I like the Presidio case's minimalist design as it lets you still see the phone inside the case.
I like this clear case as it will let the iPhone X still be seen thru it.
Haven't tried the fit yet but if it fits as well as their iPhone 6s and 7 cases do, it should be perfect.
As always this case arrives packaged very well in a Speck box with tissue padding inside.
5 stars for quality and appearance.