Spikeball Standard 3 Ball Kit - Game for The Backyard, Beach, Park, Indoors
|Sport Type
|Volleyball
|Color
|Black & Yellow
|Brand
|Spikeball
|Age Range (Description)
|Adult
|Item Weight
|1 Pounds
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- FOUR PLAYER ACTION – Spikeball is a fun, active, and competitive (if you want it to be) 2 on 2 outdoor indoor sports game played on college campuses, tailgates, the lawn, yard, backyard, beach or gym with rules kind of like volleyball.
- PLAY ANYWHERE - Spikeball is perfect for the backyard, the beach, or even your living room!
- FOLDABLE LEGS make the product tougher. Errant dives and falls happen, these legs can take the abuse. Bonus! They make it easier to store Spikeball in your trunk, closet or garage
- ADJUSTABLE NET – Play at the tournament standard or tailor the net tightness to your preference. More bounce for newer players, Less bounce for advanced
Product Description
As seen on Shark Tank – a fun, active and competitive (if you want it to be) 2 on 2 game with rules similar to volleyball
WHY PEOPLE LOVE IT
Easy to learn. After 10 minutes you'll be hitting MONSTER spikes and playing amazing points.
Play anywhere. All you need is 4 people and some open space. People play on the beach, in their backyard, the basement, gym class, you name it.
Active. There's a 100% chance this game gets you moving and a 75% chance you’ll break a sweat (99% chance if you really want to win).
As competitive as you want to be. Play casually or for keeps. Your call :)
FOLDABLE LEGS
Foldable legs mean easy storage, quicker set-up time, and tougher product. Errant falls happen, these legs can take the abuse.
GREAT FOR CROSSTRAINING
Spikeball is fantastic for active recovery, staying loose during down time, and training hand eye.
JOIN THE COMMUNITY
Download the Spikeball App to find nearby players and pick-up games, or check out one of 150 tournaments happening this year.
|Spikeball Rookie Kit
|Spikeball Standard 3 Ball Kit
|Spikeball Pro Kit
|Net Circumference
|45"
|36"
|36"
|Ball Diameter
|6.5", size of a cantaloupe
|3.5", size of an orange
|3.5", size of an orange
|Ball Surface
|Textured, for added control and spin
|Smooth, with the look of a volleyball
|Textured, for added spin and control
|Ball Quantity
|1
|3
|2
|Foldable Legs
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Carrying Bag
|Drawstring
|Drawstring
|Backpack
|Ball Pump and Ball Gauge
|✓
|Tournament Standard
|✓
Product detailsColor:Black & Yellow
- Date First Available : March 25, 2020
- Manufacturer : Spikeball
- ASIN : B086CF84V1
Best Sellers Rank:
#1,093 in Sports & Outdoors (See Top 100 in Sports & Outdoors)
- #3 in Outdoor Game Balls
- #4 in Toddler Outdoor Play
- Customer Reviews:
Important information
Legal Disclaimer
Domestic US shipping only.
Top reviews from the United States
Our first time using it a piece broke, but apparently this thing has a lifetime warranty. The Spikeball folk promptly sent me a new piece, no charge. I doubt you'll get that kind of service with the knockoff brands. 5 stars.
Me and my buddies (all 24-25) went out to Wisconsin for weekend of camping and brought this along. We nearly played all day! It was so fun to learn the rules and get better at this game. If you give it a try and put some effort into it, the learning curve is quick. After a couple hours, we were all running around the circle like pros.
I would reccomend watching a video or two before playing just so you can understand how the flow of the game goes. Either way, just remember, its essentially Volleyball, but instead of the ball going over the net, once it HITS the net the other team takes service.
Have fun! They also sell glow in the dark balls so you can play at night!
Top reviews from other countries
Qualität: 0/5
Preis Leistung: 0/5
Spielspaß mit einem funktionierenden Set: 5/5
Kundensupport: 0/5
Details:
Ich spiele Spikeball inzwischen seit einigen Jahren und wollte mir nun auch mal ein eigenes Set zulegen. Da 60€ schon eine Menge sind habe ich zunächst auf einer anderen Seite (Coolstuff) für 47€ zugeschlagen. Leider bekam ich eine miserable Version (Siehe die beiden Vergleichfotos). Ein bekannter der zur gleichen Zeit hier auf Amazon bestellt hatte bekam das gleiche Set wie ein Freund, der es vor 1-2 Jahren gekauft hat. Ich hingegen bekam ein Set bei dem alles etwas überarbeitet war:
Das Logo auf der Tüte ist nicht knallgelb, sondern gelborange. Die Ventile der Bälle (welche dazu auch noch eiern!) wurden durch andere ersetzt und in der Tüte gibt es keine kleine Innentasche mehr. Das schlimmste ist aber die Qualität! Der Rahmen war komplett verzogen und alles wirkte seltsam billig. Nach kurzer Zeit ist dann einfach der Beutel am Ansatz gerissen und das Set ging zurück.. dachte es läge am Verkäufer...
Dann habe ich hier bei Amazon bestellt und das gleiche Set (Version) bekommen. Ich muss zugeben bei diesem Set war zumindest der Rahmen nicht verzogen... allerdings war die Hoffnung dann trotzdem schnell verflogen als er im ersten Spielabend BEI EINER ANGABE!!! gegen den Rand zerbrach. Wie kann ein Set bei der Aktion kaputt gehen, die vermutlich im ganzen Spiel am häufigsten vorkommt? Unsere Vermutung war, dass Spikeball den Hersteller gewechselt hat und billiger produziert...
Um der Sache auf den Grund zu gehen schrieb ich eine Mail an den Verkäufer (hier auf Amazon)... 1 Woche später erhielt ich eine Standardmail mit der Frage ob mir das Set gefallen würde und dass ich mich melden solle, falls mir etwas nicht gefällt... Daraufhin habe ich eine zweite Mail mit dem gleichen Anliegen abgeschickt... jetzt warte ich seit einem Monat auf eine Antwort. Support floppt also auch!
Alles in Allem kann ich Spikeball grundsätzlich jedem empfehlen! Das Spiel ist der Wahnsinn und obwohl es an sich simpel ist kann man mit etwas Übung richtig spannende Spiele führen. Seit die scheinbar neue Version vertrieben wird ist es aber relativ sinnlos geworden. 60€ waren vorher schon sehr teuer.. jetzt ist das Set nicht mal mehr 10€ wert.
Sehr enttäuschend!
The game arrived with the net damaged. The supplier promised to send a replacement, but it did not arrive. The game broke within two/three days of playing it - the quality is abysmal.
Would make more sense to make it metal (and heavier) than breakable. My ten year old broke a ‘wing’ with a downward smack during a game...he is not man mountain, he is a slight boy.
Bad quality, terrible value for money. Will try to return. I hope that won’t be an issue too!