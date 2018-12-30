$59.95
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
FREE delivery: Friday, March 12 Details
Fastest delivery: Monday, March 8
Order within 17 hrs and 6 mins Details
In Stock.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from Amazon
Sold by Spikeball
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
Spikeball
Spikeball Standard 3 Ball... has been added to your Cart
New & Used (11) from
$55.15 + FREE Shipping
Other Sellers on Amazon
$59.99
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: Bob Wards
$78.40
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: ProStore1
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

Spikeball Standard 3 Ball Kit - Game for The Backyard, Beach, Park, Indoors

4.7 out of 5 stars 10,100 ratings
Price: $59.95 & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.
Black & Yellow
Sport Type Volleyball
Color Black & Yellow
Brand Spikeball
Age Range (Description) Adult
Item Weight 1 Pounds

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • FOUR PLAYER ACTION – Spikeball is a fun, active, and competitive (if you want it to be) 2 on 2 outdoor indoor sports game played on college campuses, tailgates, the lawn, yard, backyard, beach or gym with rules kind of like volleyball.
  • PLAY ANYWHERE - Spikeball is perfect for the backyard, the beach, or even your living room!
  • FOLDABLE LEGS make the product tougher. Errant dives and falls happen, these legs can take the abuse. Bonus! They make it easier to store Spikeball in your trunk, closet or garage
  • ADJUSTABLE NET – Play at the tournament standard or tailor the net tightness to your preference. More bounce for newer players, Less bounce for advanced
New & Used (11) from $55.15 + FREE Shipping
Make it a bundle
We found 1 bundle with this item:
Spikeball Standard 3 Ball Kit - Game for The Backyard, Beach, Park, Indoors

Frequently bought together

  • Spikeball Standard 3 Ball Kit - Game for The Backyard, Beach, Park, Indoors
  • +
  • Kan Jam Original Disc Toss Game for The Backyard, Beach, Park, Indoors
  • +
  • GoSports Pro Grade Ladder Toss Indoor/Outdoor Game Set with 6 Soft Rubber Bolo Balls, Travel Carrying Case
Total price: $129.93
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers. Show details
Buy the selected items together

Special offers and product promotions

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

Product Description

As seen on Shark Tank – a fun, active and competitive (if you want it to be) 2 on 2 game with rules similar to volleyball

EASY TO LEARN, PLAY ANYWHERE

WHY PEOPLE LOVE IT

Easy to learn. After 10 minutes you'll be hitting MONSTER spikes and playing amazing points.

Play anywhere. All you need is 4 people and some open space. People play on the beach, in their backyard, the basement, gym class, you name it.

Active. There's a 100% chance this game gets you moving and a 75% chance you’ll break a sweat (99% chance if you really want to win).

As competitive as you want to be. Play casually or for keeps. Your call :)

Read more
Spikeball Rookie Kit Spikeball Standard 3 Ball Kit Spikeball Pro Kit
Net Circumference 45" 36" 36"
Ball Diameter 6.5", size of a cantaloupe 3.5", size of an orange 3.5", size of an orange
Ball Surface Textured, for added control and spin Smooth, with the look of a volleyball Textured, for added spin and control
Ball Quantity 1 3 2
Foldable Legs
Carrying Bag Drawstring Drawstring Backpack
Ball Pump and Ball Gauge
Tournament Standard
Read more

Product details

Color:Black & Yellow
  • Date First Available : March 25, 2020
  • Manufacturer : Spikeball
  • ASIN : B086CF84V1
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.7 out of 5 stars 10,100 ratings

Important information

Legal Disclaimer

Domestic US shipping only.

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.7 out of 5 stars
4.7 out of 5
10,100 global ratings
5 star
81%
4 star
11%
3 star
4%
2 star
2%
1 star
2%
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from the United States

Christopher Hahn
2.0 out of 5 stars Much less than I was expecting
Reviewed in the United States on December 30, 2018
Color: Black & YellowVerified Purchase
Read more
145 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Ohmster
2.0 out of 5 stars Great Game. Poor set.
Reviewed in the United States on September 3, 2018
Color: Black & YellowVerified Purchase
Read more
77 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Zara S.
1.0 out of 5 stars Extremely impractical, cannot enjoy.
Reviewed in the United States on June 27, 2020
Color: Black & YellowVerified Purchase
Read more
31 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
nr
1.0 out of 5 stars This is a fun game however the net sucks
Reviewed in the United States on July 21, 2016
Color: Black & YellowVerified Purchase
Read more
95 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Falcon Cosby
5.0 out of 5 stars Fun for all ages and levels
Reviewed in the United States on June 14, 2017
Color: Black & YellowVerified Purchase
Read more
37 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Landon
5.0 out of 5 stars Great service, good product
Reviewed in the United States on May 17, 2018
Color: Black & YellowVerified Purchase
Read more
21 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
tort
5.0 out of 5 stars Best outdoor game!
Reviewed in the United States on August 5, 2017
Color: Black & YellowVerified Purchase
Read more
24 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
N.J. Faticatto
5.0 out of 5 stars Spikeball is the Perfect Outdoor Game For some Quick Fun! Friends/Family/Parties etc
Reviewed in the United States on July 7, 2018
Color: Black & YellowVerified Purchase
Read more
8 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Translate all reviews to English
Jake Bainbridge
5.0 out of 5 stars This game is incredible
Reviewed in Canada on September 3, 2017
Color: Black & YellowVerified Purchase
Read more
105 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
ROB H.
1.0 out of 5 stars OVERPRICED CHEAP AND NASTY
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on April 27, 2019
Color: Black & YellowVerified Purchase
Read more
21 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Raphael
1.0 out of 5 stars Die neue Version ist lächerlich! Nicht kaufen!
Reviewed in Germany on July 7, 2019
Color: Black & YellowVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
1.0 out of 5 stars Die neue Version ist lächerlich! Nicht kaufen!
Reviewed in Germany on July 7, 2019
Zusammenfassung:
Qualität: 0/5
Preis Leistung: 0/5
Spielspaß mit einem funktionierenden Set: 5/5
Kundensupport: 0/5

Details:
Ich spiele Spikeball inzwischen seit einigen Jahren und wollte mir nun auch mal ein eigenes Set zulegen. Da 60€ schon eine Menge sind habe ich zunächst auf einer anderen Seite (Coolstuff) für 47€ zugeschlagen. Leider bekam ich eine miserable Version (Siehe die beiden Vergleichfotos). Ein bekannter der zur gleichen Zeit hier auf Amazon bestellt hatte bekam das gleiche Set wie ein Freund, der es vor 1-2 Jahren gekauft hat. Ich hingegen bekam ein Set bei dem alles etwas überarbeitet war:
Das Logo auf der Tüte ist nicht knallgelb, sondern gelborange. Die Ventile der Bälle (welche dazu auch noch eiern!) wurden durch andere ersetzt und in der Tüte gibt es keine kleine Innentasche mehr. Das schlimmste ist aber die Qualität! Der Rahmen war komplett verzogen und alles wirkte seltsam billig. Nach kurzer Zeit ist dann einfach der Beutel am Ansatz gerissen und das Set ging zurück.. dachte es läge am Verkäufer...

Dann habe ich hier bei Amazon bestellt und das gleiche Set (Version) bekommen. Ich muss zugeben bei diesem Set war zumindest der Rahmen nicht verzogen... allerdings war die Hoffnung dann trotzdem schnell verflogen als er im ersten Spielabend BEI EINER ANGABE!!! gegen den Rand zerbrach. Wie kann ein Set bei der Aktion kaputt gehen, die vermutlich im ganzen Spiel am häufigsten vorkommt? Unsere Vermutung war, dass Spikeball den Hersteller gewechselt hat und billiger produziert...
Um der Sache auf den Grund zu gehen schrieb ich eine Mail an den Verkäufer (hier auf Amazon)... 1 Woche später erhielt ich eine Standardmail mit der Frage ob mir das Set gefallen würde und dass ich mich melden solle, falls mir etwas nicht gefällt... Daraufhin habe ich eine zweite Mail mit dem gleichen Anliegen abgeschickt... jetzt warte ich seit einem Monat auf eine Antwort. Support floppt also auch!

Alles in Allem kann ich Spikeball grundsätzlich jedem empfehlen! Das Spiel ist der Wahnsinn und obwohl es an sich simpel ist kann man mit etwas Übung richtig spannende Spiele führen. Seit die scheinbar neue Version vertrieben wird ist es aber relativ sinnlos geworden. 60€ waren vorher schon sehr teuer.. jetzt ist das Set nicht mal mehr 10€ wert.
Sehr enttäuschend!
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
36 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
S. Barr
1.0 out of 5 stars Dodgy quality, wish I’d listened to previous reviews.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on August 7, 2019
Color: Black & YellowVerified Purchase
Read more
9 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Aly
5.0 out of 5 stars Great fun.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on June 23, 2018
Color: Black & YellowVerified Purchase
Read more
9 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: indoor game, jumbo outdoor games, workout gadgets, baby's first tv, beach game for kids, old books

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.