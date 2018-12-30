This is the first time I have ever written a review of a purchased product, but I was so dismayed by this, I had to write something. I bought this as a gift for Christmas for my kids. I was a bit shocked at the price of this product when I saw it on Amazon, but I figured it would be worth it. Wrong! As this was to be his "Santa" gift, I felt so sheepish when my son pulled it out of the box. It is made of the cheapest grade plastic you can imagine. The netting is just some basic, flimsy net that you have to keep pulling on to get it to be tight enough to actually bounce the ball. The balls are what you might find at the dollar store. I spent Christmas morning, and every time I see it in my son's room, thinking about how it is probably the invention of some frat bro who realized he could make millions putting this thing into people's homes by having it cost him about $3.50 per set to manufacture, and selling it for $60. I am certain he has achieved that goal. There is nothing about this that says quality or built to last. I suppose, in the plus column, one could say that it is easily transportable for a spontaneous SpikeBall tournament on the beach, or that you aren't going to worry too much about it breaking, except that you wasted $60 on it. Disappointed to say the least.