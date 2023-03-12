$11.58
$11.58
Fidget Cube, Fidget Hand Finger Spinners Metal 2 in 1,Transformable Fidget Spinner Focus EDC Stress Relief Fidgets Toys Fingertip Gyro Stress Relief Gift for Kids Adults Friends (Black)

4.5 out of 5 stars 585 ratings
$11.58
Black

Purchase options and add-ons

Material Stainless Steel,Metal
Color Black
Brand Anzmtosn
Age Range (Description) Adult,Kid

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Cool Battle Hammer Spinner Design:Coolest Spinning Top with 2 spins modes;.Great for Stress Relief, Quitting Bad Habits, Brain Storm.Funny and premium Collection;
  • Endless Fun Spinning:100%R188 Stainless Steel Center Bearing.Our Spinner Toys are quiet,smooth and durable.Improve focus with its soothing spins.
  • Great Gift For Kids& Adults:Bring tons of fun to you with it special spins way.Helps find new perspectives as you put your brain to use, whether brainstorming,thinking,researching,etc.Best Gift for Christmas/Halloween/Birthday/Friends/Family;
  • Preimum Material Full Alloy:100% high quaility Metal Alloy With CNC crafts；R188 Quite and smooth bearings; Heavy Duty and Refined detail.Not just a premium gift for kids but also for adults;
  • 30 Days Worry Free 100% Money Back for Any Issue.Just Contact US.100% Issue Solved;

Product information

Feedback

Fidget Cube, Fidget Hand Finger Spinners Metal 2 in 1,Transformable Fidget Spinner Focus EDC Stress Relief Fidgets Toys Fingertip Gyro Stress Relief Gift for Kids Adults Friends (Black)

Product Description

FIDGET

COOL THOR'S BATTLE HAMMER SRESS RELIEF FIDGET SPINNER WITH TRUE-TO-LIFE DETAILS

Anzmtosn design and supply exclusive product. Our Fidget Spinners are design with cool authentic detail which is a type of stress relief toys. We use high standard CNC Craft, and all parts are made of high quality Zinc Alloy which making it premium and durable.

It is also suitable for consuming time, calming and deep thinking, making you happier and effectively improving concentration.

Mjölnir is the hammer of the thunder god Thor in Norse mythology, used as a divine instrument to provide blessings and luck. The hammer is prime gifts for your family and friends.

150 150 150 150 150
Dragon Fidget Spinner Dragon Ball Fidget Spinner UFO Fidget Spinner Tri Space Fidget Spinner Rainbow Fidget Spinner
Material Zinc Alloy Metal Zinc Alloy Metal Zinc Alloy Metal Zinc Alloy Metal Zinc Alloy Metal
Bearings R188 10 Balls Bearing R188 10 Balls Bearing R188 10 Balls Bearing R188 10 Balls Bearing R188 10 Balls Bearing
Spinning Time 3-5 Mins 3-5 Mins 3-5 Mins 3-5 Mins 3-5 Mins

Customer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars
4.5 out of 5
585 global ratings
5 star
75%
4 star
11%
3 star
5%
2 star
3%
1 star
6%

Top reviews from the United States

Amanda
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfectly weighted.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on March 12, 2023
Color: BronzeVerified Purchase
Helpful
 Report
Smitty
5.0 out of 5 stars Fun!!
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on March 20, 2023
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Helpful
 Report
Lone_Wolf
5.0 out of 5 stars Delivered as pictured
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on February 24, 2023
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Helpful
 Report
ratman2point0
5.0 out of 5 stars it’s good
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on March 6, 2023
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Helpful
 Report
RDD
5.0 out of 5 stars Definitely buy this
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 16, 2023
Color: SilverVerified Purchase
Helpful
 Report
Michael
5.0 out of 5 stars Love it
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 1, 2023
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Helpful
 Report
Pikachuis007
3.0 out of 5 stars Nice build not the right hammerl
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 19, 2022
Color: SilverVerified Purchase
Customer image
Pikachuis007
3.0 out of 5 stars Nice build not the right hammerl
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 19, 2022
It was a nice build but it definitely was not a THOR hammer I recieved.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
4 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report
Top Shelf
4.0 out of 5 stars Cool little toy
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on July 11, 2022
Color: GoldVerified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report