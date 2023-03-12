Other Sellers on Amazon
Fidget Cube, Fidget Hand Finger Spinners Metal 2 in 1,Transformable Fidget Spinner Focus EDC Stress Relief Fidgets Toys Fingertip Gyro Stress Relief Gift for Kids Adults Friends (Black)
|Material
|Stainless Steel,Metal
|Color
|Black
|Brand
|Anzmtosn
|Age Range (Description)
|Adult,Kid
About this item
- Cool Battle Hammer Spinner Design:Coolest Spinning Top with 2 spins modes;.Great for Stress Relief, Quitting Bad Habits, Brain Storm.Funny and premium Collection;
- Endless Fun Spinning:100%R188 Stainless Steel Center Bearing.Our Spinner Toys are quiet,smooth and durable.Improve focus with its soothing spins.
- Great Gift For Kids& Adults:Bring tons of fun to you with it special spins way.Helps find new perspectives as you put your brain to use, whether brainstorming,thinking,researching,etc.Best Gift for Christmas/Halloween/Birthday/Friends/Family;
- Preimum Material Full Alloy:100% high quaility Metal Alloy With CNC crafts；R188 Quite and smooth bearings; Heavy Duty and Refined detail.Not just a premium gift for kids but also for adults;
- 30 Days Worry Free 100% Money Back for Any Issue.Just Contact US.100% Issue Solved;
Product Description
COOL THOR'S BATTLE HAMMER SRESS RELIEF FIDGET SPINNER WITH TRUE-TO-LIFE DETAILS
Anzmtosn design and supply exclusive product. Our Fidget Spinners are design with cool authentic detail which is a type of stress relief toys. We use high standard CNC Craft, and all parts are made of high quality Zinc Alloy which making it premium and durable.
It is also suitable for consuming time, calming and deep thinking, making you happier and effectively improving concentration.
Mjölnir is the hammer of the thunder god Thor in Norse mythology, used as a divine instrument to provide blessings and luck. The hammer is prime gifts for your family and friends.
COOL FANTASTIC GIFTS
Design with authentic detail. Suitable for Adults and kids over 8 years old and the beautiful high-quality retail packaging.Bring tons of fun and happy to you.
R188 IMPORT BEARINGS
Used Japan R188 silence bearings, spinnong more than 3 mins. 100% full zinc alloy, durable and premium. Easy to relax with silence spinning.
TRANSFORMABLE DESIGN
they can be disassembled and assemble
MODE 1:Combined with handle;
MODE 2:Combined with cap;
|Dragon Fidget Spinner
|Dragon Ball Fidget Spinner
|UFO Fidget Spinner
|Tri Space Fidget Spinner
|Rainbow Fidget Spinner
Reviewed in the United States on December 19, 2022
It doesn't take much to rotate it for a long time because it's very well balanced. I love how you can take the " handle " off and make it a simple spinner.
