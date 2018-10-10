- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Spooktacular Creations Inflatable Costume Tube Dancer Wacky Waiving Arm Flailing Halloween Costume Adult Size
- Adult Size Fits 5'3" to 6' Height. Cute Tube Dancer Inflatable Costume Arm Flailing Halloween Cosplay Tube Dancer for Adult Size, One Size Fits All.
- Perfect for Roleplay, Cosplay, Halloween Trick or Treat Events. Add Lots of Fun to Your Halloween Party, Christmas Party, Birthday Party Activities.
- Easy to Inflate and Wear. Comfortable to Walk, Dance, and Flailing Your Arms. Instruction Sheet Included.
- Made of High Quality polyester, Durable and Reusable for Several Years. Recommended For Ages 12 and up. Air Pump Requires Portable Power Bank or 4 AA Batteries (Not Included).
- MONEY BACK GUARANTEE- "Contact Seller" and we will refund you or ship you a replacement if the one you received fail to work in 90 days.
Product details
- Department : Unisex-adult
- Date First Available : July 30, 2019
- ASIN : B07W1NKJ95
Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #4,691 in Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry (See Top 100 in Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry)
- #44 in Men's Costumes
- #57 in Women's Costumes
Reviewed in the United States on October 10, 2018
Reviewed in the United States on October 10, 2018
The moment, the very moment that I saw this product on Amazon I knew that I had to have it. It was so reasonably priced, but in that instant I knew that I would pay any price that was asked of me to receive what was being offered. It awoke something primal in my heart, and I knew I would not know peace or contentment until I felt my body slide into this strange red tube, and felt the fan kick on, and be dissolved into the mystery that is the Deluxe Inflatable Air Dancer Costume. To become the wacky waving inflatable arm flailing tube man I’ve always been in my heart, but never outwardly.
When it arrived in its humble brown box, I opened it, and I heard it call to me. Until that moment I had thought that I was going to own this costume, but I never suspected that I’d give myself over to a new identity so completely. In the words of Gene Belcher, “THIS IS ME NOW.”
My friends and family say that I’m a completely different person. A cooler person. A taller person. A person with better hair. I could never have expected that I’d become one with this entity so quickly. Before I took on my new life as the Inflatable Air Dancer, I was a little heavy, at 5’8” and 260 pounds. The costume is a little snug around my belly, and the elastic around the leg holes is pretty intense and leaves slight red marks on my thighs. I just pretend I’m becoming red because I’m becoming one with him.
The stitching is decent. The material isn’t very thick, so be careful when you put it on if you’re a little bit on the thick side.
10/10 would give my soul over to a Spirit of Air again.
Reviewed in the United States on October 26, 2018
Just arrived today. It was easy to set up and blew up really fast. I needed assistance to get it zipped up and zipped down (the only thing I would change is the style of zipper so that you can zip and unzip from the inside without assistance).
It was easy to walk around in and quite comical to do so as well. Holds the air very well and the viewing pane is nice to be able to see out of. I am excited to make its debut on Halloween. Overall I am satisfied with the costume
Reviewed in the United States on October 30, 2019
The good: It inflates quickly, looks great, everybody loved it, easily compatible with a usb battery pack if you need back ups for the one provided, or you don't wanna buy AAs.
IMPORTANT WARNING: Yes it inflates well, but at a cost. This was worn as a costume for a Halloween party. Just walking around it was fine. But when my man would "dance" and wave around like a tube man does: it started to get really hot under there. More importantly, he started LOSING OXYGEN when he was singing karaoke. After 2 minutes of singing & intermittent dancing, he started GETTING WOOZY and had to have someone unzip him SO HE COULD BREATHE, because he could not unzip it himself from the inside. Throughout the rest of the party I had to unzip it periodically to cool down & take deep breaths. I It's also a bit tight if you have muscular/large legs.
4 Stars because honestly the costume is GREAT, and really this lack of oxygen thing should be somewhat expected if you exert too much energy at once. This seems like it would be a common thing for all "tube man" costumes of this kind, because that's just how the costume works. But i mean, come on, part of the costume IS to be able to dance around in it... i mean it's advertised as a "Tube Dancer" ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Reviewed in the United States on December 10, 2019
This was THE BEST Halloween costume we’ve ever worn. It was a total hit! At the local trunk-or-treat, we had a theme of “Used Candy” (play on used cars). Three of us wore these costumes and two people were the salesman. It was hilarious! Little kids were coming up and hugging us as if we were important characters. lol
The quality itself was great for the price, we had NO issues with inflating or deflating, and it was easy to see out of the clear mouth. Don’t hesitate! Buy this!
Reviewed in the United States on October 24, 2019
This product SO far exceeded my expectations. When it arrived, I was a little skeptical because it looked like any, ordinary packaged costume, but as i unfolded it, the magic began. As a taller woman, it's hard to find a costume that works. Dressing up in skimpy outfits was never my thing, so you can imagine my excitement to find a fully covered costume that fit my 5'9" self with ease. I stepped in, and even though these thighs are thick, they went right into the leg holes with no discomfort. I had my daughter zip it up, and once the batteries were in, the fun began. I became a tube man. Literally turned into a noodle. The best part was, my super energetic dog was TERRIFIED and didnt try to jump on me! First time for everything. You may be thinking, all these blow up costumes have to be SO hot.. WELL, let me tell you, as a pre-menopausal habitually hot woman, the fan blows right on my butt and its absolutely perfect. I was SO ecstatic about this costume, I purchased one for my daughter. She's 11. About 5'1", and it works well for her too! The greatest part of the whole deal.. I work at a car dealership, and im telling you, we are going to sell SO many cars the day of our Halloween party. I will take my perch, by the road, enticing people in with my spastic flailing. My life is complete.
Reviewed in the United States on October 27, 2018
I’ve never enjoyed a costume as much as I’ve enjoyed this one. Fit great and everyone loved it. My neighbor made a joke from afar asking if I do this often and I’m like “Every day” with the most serious face I could make thru the blurry mouth hole.
