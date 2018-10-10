The good: It inflates quickly, looks great, everybody loved it, easily compatible with a usb battery pack if you need back ups for the one provided, or you don't wanna buy AAs.



IMPORTANT WARNING: Yes it inflates well, but at a cost. This was worn as a costume for a Halloween party. Just walking around it was fine. But when my man would "dance" and wave around like a tube man does: it started to get really hot under there. More importantly, he started LOSING OXYGEN when he was singing karaoke. After 2 minutes of singing & intermittent dancing, he started GETTING WOOZY and had to have someone unzip him SO HE COULD BREATHE, because he could not unzip it himself from the inside. Throughout the rest of the party I had to unzip it periodically to cool down & take deep breaths. I It's also a bit tight if you have muscular/large legs.



4 Stars because honestly the costume is GREAT, and really this lack of oxygen thing should be somewhat expected if you exert too much energy at once. This seems like it would be a common thing for all "tube man" costumes of this kind, because that's just how the costume works. But i mean, come on, part of the costume IS to be able to dance around in it... i mean it's advertised as a "Tube Dancer" ¯\_(ツ)_/¯