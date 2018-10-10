Spooktacular Creations Inflatable Costume Tube Dancer Wacky Waiving Arm Flailing Halloween Costume Adult Size

Blue
  • Adult Size Fits 5'3" to 6' Height. Cute Tube Dancer Inflatable Costume Arm Flailing Halloween Cosplay Tube Dancer for Adult Size, One Size Fits All.
  • Perfect for Roleplay, Cosplay, Halloween Trick or Treat Events. Add Lots of Fun to Your Halloween Party, Christmas Party, Birthday Party Activities.
  • Easy to Inflate and Wear. Comfortable to Walk, Dance, and Flailing Your Arms. Instruction Sheet Included.
  • Made of High Quality polyester, Durable and Reusable for Several Years. Recommended For Ages 12 and up. Air Pump Requires Portable Power Bank or 4 AA Batteries (Not Included).
  • MONEY BACK GUARANTEE- "Contact Seller" and we will refund you or ship you a replacement if the one you received fail to work in 90 days.
Jay LaNunziata
5.0 out of 5 stars Is “life changing” too strong a phrase to describe what this costume has done for me?
Reviewed in the United States on October 10, 2018
Color: RedVerified Purchase
Chi-Chi
5.0 out of 5 stars Get ready to laugh
Reviewed in the United States on October 26, 2018
Color: RedVerified Purchase
USA customer
4.0 out of 5 stars IMPORTANT WARNING! Great Product, but at a cost!
Reviewed in the United States on October 30, 2019
Color: BlueVerified Purchase
Fulla03
5.0 out of 5 stars Best costume EVER!
Reviewed in the United States on December 10, 2019
Color: RedVerified Purchase
Becca Borden
5.0 out of 5 stars greatest purchase to date.
Reviewed in the United States on October 24, 2019
Color: RedVerified Purchase
ScubaKai
5.0 out of 5 stars My life is complete.
Reviewed in the United States on October 27, 2018
Color: RedVerified Purchase
