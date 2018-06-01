I personally think this product is brilliant! I think this company has a lot of clever ideas, starting with their commercials LOL. A few things sold me on this product. FIRST, I’m short (I’m 5’ 3”) so I’ve been using my kids stools for years to kinda help out during bowel movements. And yes, it DOES help with bowel movements, very much; which is why I think I instinctively started using my kids stools in the first place. After watching the Squatty Potty YouTube videos, the science behind it really made a lot of sense to me. NEXT, I’ve read how others just use a kids stool (like myself) or can get something similar for cheaper BUT, none of those options really allow you to store the stool under the toilet when your done which I really liked because it’s annoying to have stools sitting in your bathroom you have to kick around. I like that I can just kick it back under the toilet when I’m done & don’t have to touch it. It’s very sturdy & well balanced. The height is pretty perfect for me but, it might be a bit tall for my husband (5’ 10”). I think I might get the travel one because I definitely notice the difference while on vacation, lol. And, I’m pretty sure I will be getting another one for the kids bathroom too. GREAT PRODUCT!!! If you found my review helpful, I would appreciate you clicking yes - thanks!!!