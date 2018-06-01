Not Added
Squatty Potty The Original Bathroom Toilet Stool, 7 Inch height, White
- Plastic
- 1
- Incredibly durable & easy to clean
- The weight capacity is 250 pounds
- Get optimal elimination. Durable plastic material.Care & Cleaning: Spot or Wipe Clean
- Works perfectly for families of any size
- Note: A 7" Squatty Potty works with standard (14"-16" from floor to top of bowl) toilet and 9" variant is recommended for comfort height (16.5"-18" from floor to top of bowl) toilets and advanced squatters.
How does it work?
|
|
|
|
Sit
Sit comfortably on the toilet with Squatty Potty stored below.
|
Elevate
Slide Squatty Potty to a comfortable distance from the toilet and place your feet on the Squatty Potty to mimic a natural squat.
|
Eliminate
Softly press your abdomen into your thighs for optimal elimination.
|
|
|
|
|
Doctor Recommended
Squatty Potty is no joke. We are medically endorsed by multiple doctors, including Roger Siddoway, MD, FACG. The science behind squatting is certified and backed by medical journals and clinical studies worldwide.
|
Improve Your Colon Health
Squatty Potty is proven to improve colon health and will improve symptoms of hemorrhoids, constipation, and bloating. You'll experience a more complete elimination and your bathroom visits will be much, much shorter.
|
Ergonomic and Practical
A subtle slope from back to front raises the user's heels, giving them just the right angle of squat. A soft textured grip keeps your feet in place. Squat with confidence!
|
Product Description
Made in the USA! The Squatty Potty is a wonderful health aid for the entire family. The Squatty Potty helps you to eliminate faster and more Complete by putting Your body into a natural squatting position over your own toilet. Using the Squatty Potty during elimination will un-kink your taking your body from a continent mode to an elimination mode. This will speed up the elimination process therefore reducing the risk of toxic build up of fecal matter left in your colon. Using the Squatty Potty for elimination will reduce straining and decreases the pressure. The reduction of straining will help to heal and prevent hemorrhoids. It will also reduce the risk of bowel herniation and other damage to the lower digestive tract. The Squatty Potty is attractive and will discretely tuck under your toilet bowl when not in use. Its designed with a forward slant to ergonomically align the body for a comfortable and complete elimination. Children love the Squatty Potty. It is an excellent toilet training aid. It provides them with a place to support their feet which helps to remove the fear of falling. They also don't have a need to hold onto the dirty toilet Seat for balance. The White plastic Squatty Potty is very durable, and easy to clean. Made of durable hard polypropylene plastic. It is 7 3/4" High at the back and has a slight forward slope to 6 3/4" In the front. The Squatty Potty is not a stepping stool and should only be used around the base of your toilet.
- Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
- Product Dimensions : 21 x 13 x 7 inches; 1.9 Pounds
- Manufacturer recommended age : 4 years and up
- Item model number : sp-e-7
- Department : DRUGSTORE
- Date First Available : June 30, 2012
- Manufacturer : Squatty Potty LLC
- ASIN : B00ESKVN7W
- Country of Origin : USA
-
Reviewed in the United States on July 8, 2018
Also, my boyfriend likes to get drunk and pull it out to stand on while peeing. So..there’s that if you wanted to know....
Reviewed in the United States on July 8, 2018
Open to Read!
Reviewed in the United States on August 24, 2016
Open to Read!
Business owners should buy these for their bathrooms, as their employees will take less time on bathroom breaks, really! In fact if the government would invest in these for every bathroom, the Legislative process would even speed up.
You will be glad you got one, for those from 5 to 95!
You fill me with endless joy,
Yet leave me empty.
No lie, I've strained, spent up to an HOUR on the toilet having the worlds most unsatisfying and horrible poops.
This squatty potty gave me the most relief I've ever felt in my life. 5 minutes. I opened a game on my phone and it wasn't even done loading by the time I finished pooping.
Best part of all this? One wipe. Cleanest poop ever.
Downside? Took 3 flushes to get that solid log to go down my pipes. Other than that? Worth it.
By raising the knees Mr Whippy can do his stuff and out comes the toilet snake without the need to break ones chocolate starfish.
Get some fibre in your diet and use this excellent product and taking a dump is a more normal happy occasion without the need for all the usual sweating and swearing.
I'm not scared of the bog monster anymore, emptying one bowels and taking care of the rusty sheriffs badge is of high importance in my house.
Use of creams and ointments to relieve ones Chalfont St Giles has gladly gone down now.
Indebted to this product. Poo passing and it's practice ain't a pleasant subject but letting rip and clearing out the bung hole is a lot easier with this aid. It's not expensive and is well worth it.
However, using this I seem to let it drop all in one go, instead of having to wait for the rest.
So in turn, the turtles head is released quicker without strain, and its healthier for my sphincter aswell. Can't complain at that!
If your on the fence definitely give it a go, your starfish will be better for it.
But with this, I don't even get my phone out, it's a one-shot wonder!
It is just a basic stool made of plastic, so it very expensive for what it is. I'd like to buy 3 more for the other toilets in my house, but not at this price as I've seen alternative brand for less than half the price.
