Squatty Potty The Original Bathroom Toilet Stool, 7 Inch height, White

4.7 out of 5 stars 45,019 ratings
Enhance your purchase

Product Dimensions 13"D x 21"W x 7"H
Color White
Frame Material Plastic
Seat Material Type Plastic
Brand Squatty Potty

About this item

  • Plastic
  • 1
  • Incredibly durable & easy to clean
  • The weight capacity is 250 pounds
  • Get optimal elimination. Durable plastic material.Care & Cleaning: Spot or Wipe Clean
  • Works perfectly for families of any size
  • Note: A 7" Squatty Potty works with standard (14"-16" from floor to top of bowl) toilet and 9" variant is recommended for comfort height (16.5"-18" from floor to top of bowl) toilets and advanced squatters.
From the manufacturer

Product Description

Made in the USA! The Squatty Potty is a wonderful health aid for the entire family. The Squatty Potty helps you to eliminate faster and more Complete by putting Your body into a natural squatting position over your own toilet. Using the Squatty Potty during elimination will un-kink your taking your body from a continent mode to an elimination mode. This will speed up the elimination process therefore reducing the risk of toxic build up of fecal matter left in your colon. Using the Squatty Potty for elimination will reduce straining and decreases the pressure. The reduction of straining will help to heal and prevent hemorrhoids. It will also reduce the risk of bowel herniation and other damage to the lower digestive tract. The Squatty Potty is attractive and will discretely tuck under your toilet bowl when not in use. Its designed with a forward slant to ergonomically align the body for a comfortable and complete elimination. Children love the Squatty Potty. It is an excellent toilet training aid. It provides them with a place to support their feet which helps to remove the fear of falling. They also don't have a need to hold onto the dirty toilet Seat for balance. The White plastic Squatty Potty is very durable, and easy to clean. Made of durable hard polypropylene plastic. It is 7 3/4" High at the back and has a slight forward slope to 6 3/4" In the front. The Squatty Potty is not a stepping stool and should only be used around the base of your toilet.

Product details

  • Is Discontinued By Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ No
  • Product Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 21 x 13 x 7 inches; 1.9 Pounds
  • Manufacturer recommended age ‏ : ‎ 4 years and up
  • Item model number ‏ : ‎ sp-e-7
  • Department ‏ : ‎ DRUGSTORE
  • Date First Available ‏ : ‎ June 30, 2012
  • Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ Squatty Potty LLC
  • ASIN ‏ : ‎ B00ESKVN7W
  • Country of Origin ‏ : ‎ USA
  • Domestic Shipping: Currently, item can be shipped only within the U.S. and to APO/FPO addresses. For APO/FPO shipments, please check with the manufacturer regarding warranty and support issues.
  • International Shipping: This item can be shipped to select countries outside of the U.S. Learn More
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.7 out of 5 stars 45,019 ratings

Product guides and documents

User Guide (PDF)

Important information

Legal Disclaimer

we ship only to 48 lower state of us- not shipping to us P.O. box

Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.7 out of 5 stars
4.7 out of 5
45,019 global ratings
5 star
82%
4 star
9%
3 star
4%
2 star
2%
1 star
2%

Top reviews from the United States

MelissaTop Contributor: Pets
5.0 out of 5 stars It’s the little things you’ll miss....and the little things you’ll gain...
Reviewed in the United States on June 1, 2018
Verified Purchase
1,397 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Clark Imaginations, LLC
TOP 500 REVIEWER
5.0 out of 5 stars BRILLIANT! 🦄
Reviewed in the United States on July 8, 2018
Verified Purchase
Customer image
Clark Imaginations, LLC
5.0 out of 5 stars BRILLIANT! 🦄
Reviewed in the United States on July 8, 2018
I personally think this product is brilliant! I think this company has a lot of clever ideas, starting with their commercials LOL. A few things sold me on this product. FIRST, I’m short (I’m 5’ 3”) so I’ve been using my kids stools for years to kinda help out during bowel movements. And yes, it DOES help with bowel movements, very much; which is why I think I instinctively started using my kids stools in the first place. After watching the Squatty Potty YouTube videos, the science behind it really made a lot of sense to me. NEXT, I’ve read how others just use a kids stool (like myself) or can get something similar for cheaper BUT, none of those options really allow you to store the stool under the toilet when your done which I really liked because it’s annoying to have stools sitting in your bathroom you have to kick around. I like that I can just kick it back under the toilet when I’m done & don’t have to touch it. It’s very sturdy & well balanced. The height is pretty perfect for me but, it might be a bit tall for my husband (5’ 10”). I think I might get the travel one because I definitely notice the difference while on vacation, lol. And, I’m pretty sure I will be getting another one for the kids bathroom too. GREAT PRODUCT!!! If you found my review helpful, I would appreciate you clicking yes - thanks!!!
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer image
714 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Mr. and Mrs. Wright
5.0 out of 5 stars Unicorn Magic is Real!!!!
Reviewed in the United States on August 24, 2016
Verified Purchase
Customer image
Mr. and Mrs. Wright
5.0 out of 5 stars Unicorn Magic is Real!!!!
Reviewed in the United States on August 24, 2016
I gave it 5 stars because it's a 5 star product. I took a screenshot of my brother and me texting about this product. I've been constipated for days before this product arrived and within minutes of having it in my possession, the unicorn magic took over.

Open to Read!
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
684 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Pip Lowback
5.0 out of 5 stars Pro Pooping Performance
Reviewed in the United States on December 21, 2018
Verified Purchase
152 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Beardless Bob
5.0 out of 5 stars THANK YOU, Squatty Potty!
Reviewed in the United States on December 19, 2017
Verified Purchase
229 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
campromise
5.0 out of 5 stars Laundry Chute
Reviewed in the United States on September 3, 2017
Verified Purchase
203 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Wm. Jonathan Bradshaw
5.0 out of 5 stars Love this thing!
Reviewed in the United States on September 23, 2015
Verified Purchase
2,857 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Great for diverticulitis symptoms
Reviewed in the United States on December 1, 2017
Verified Purchase
149 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Sweetie
5.0 out of 5 stars WORTH YOUR MONEY HOLY SH!T
Reviewed in Canada on April 4, 2017
Verified Purchase
148 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Robert F.
5.0 out of 5 stars Get some fibre in your diet and use this excellent product and taking a dump is a more normal ...
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on July 9, 2018
Verified Purchase
21 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Old King Doran
5.0 out of 5 stars Conductor of The Poop Train
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 28, 2017
Verified Purchase
42 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
M and L Kneen
5.0 out of 5 stars Amazing! Works just as in the advert.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 29, 2018
Verified Purchase
7 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Techboy
4.0 out of 5 stars I highly recommend it - just wish it was cheaper
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 31, 2018
Verified Purchase
3 people found this helpful
 Report abuse

