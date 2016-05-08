Relearn the First Thing You Ever Learned Remember when you were a kid and you used to kink the garden hose and hide and spray your little brother and then Mom would yell at you for ruining the hose? You're doing that to your colon every day. Mom would be so disappointed. Luckily for you, we've got the solution for your stinky straining. Man was made to squat.

Sitting to Poop is Bad The human body relies on a bend in the colon (where your poop lives) and the anus (where your poop says hi) to keep everything stored until it's time to do your business. Your Puborectalis Muscle helps keep your poop in place by kinking your colon (like that garden hose) when you're sitting or standing. This is helpful for when you're sitting and don't want to poop, but unhelpful for when you're sitting and do want to poop. If only there were a way to tell your body when to unkink that hose. ..