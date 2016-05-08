Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Relearn the First Thing You Ever Learned
Remember when you were a kid and you used to kink the garden hose and hide and spray your little brother and then Mom would yell at you for ruining the hose?
You're doing that to your colon every day. Mom would be so disappointed. Luckily for you, we've got the solution for your stinky straining. Man was made to squat.
|
Sitting to Poop is Bad
The human body relies on a bend in the colon (where your poop lives) and the anus (where your poop says hi) to keep everything stored until it's time to do your business.
Your Puborectalis Muscle helps keep your poop in place by kinking your colon (like that garden hose) when you're sitting or standing. This is helpful for when you're sitting and don't want to poop, but unhelpful for when you're sitting and do want to poop. If only there were a way to tell your body when to unkink that hose. ..
|
Squatting to Poop is Good
Your colon's sweet spot comes with the squat. This is the only position where the Puborectalis Muscle fully relaxes, which straightens the kink and allows for a complete elimination without any straining. Bombs away.
The Squatty Potty provides a safe, stable platform to elevate the feet and legs, mimicking a natural squat posture. Squatty Potty is sturdy, comfortable, convenient and affordable. Best of all, it's Unicorn Approved.
Squatty Potty is no joke. We're medically endorsed by multiple doctors, including Roger Siddoway, MD, FACG, and the science behind squatting is certified and backed by medical journals and clinical studies worldwide.
Measure from the floor to the top lip of your toilet bowl, not including the seat. Most standard toilets are 14-16 inches high - a perfect fit for our 7 inch Ecco. Anything taller than that, and you'll want to consider one of our 9 inch models.
A subtle slope from back to front raises the user's heels, giving them just the right angle of squat. A soft textured grip keeps your feet in place. Squat with confidence!
Squatty Potty is proven to improve colon health and will improve symptoms of hemorrhoids, constipation, and bloating. You'll experience a more complete elimination and your bathroom visits will be much, much shorter.
The Ecco model is made of hardened plastic, making it affordable, long-lasting and easy to clean.
Each and every Squatty Potty Ecco unit is made in and shipped from the USA. Squat with pride!
Modern. Sleek. Slim. Our new style of Squatty Potty speaks to your urban sensibilities - your appreciation for simple, minimal design. Sculpted out of plywood, with a beautiful teak finish, Squatty has both form and function. The Squatty Potty is a wonderful health aid for the entire family. The Squatty Potty helps you to eliminate faster and more complete by putting your body into a natural squatting position over your own toilet. Using the Squatty Potty during elimination will un-kink your rectum taking your body from a continent mode to an elimination mode. This will speed up the elimination process therefore reducing the risk of toxic build up of fecal matter left in your colon. Using the squatty potty for elimination will reduce straining and decreases the pressure in the anal and rectal veins. The reduction of straining will help to heal and prevent hemorrhoids. It will also reduce the risk of bowel herniation and other damage to the lower digestive tract. The Squatty Potty is attractive and will discretely tuck under your toilet bowl when not in use. Its designed with a forward slant to ergonomically align the body for a comfortable and complete elimination. Children love the Squatty Potty. It is an excellent toilet training aid. It provides them with a place to support their feet which helps to remove the fear of falling. They also don't have a need to hold onto the dirty toilet seat for balance.
