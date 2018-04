I already had an original Squatty Potty, as well as an Easy Go Pro (both ordered via Amazon), so I was happy to get this fancier model to compare. While I swear by the squatty concept, this particular device has some flaws that should be considered before purchase.GENERAL CONCEPT: The point of the SqP is that it raises your feet up while you sit on the toilet, so your body approximates a squat, which unkinks your pooping muscles (as in the charming video with the unicorn). I can confirm that this does in fact make it easier to go, and, if you wait a bit, also facilitates clearing out the upper portion of your lower intestine near the illium and cecum. Yes, you will get a second wave (or, as I like to call it, the rinse cycle). Once you're used to this method, you will never again feel fully empty after using an ordinary un-enhanced toilet.NOT A SQUAT: It should be noted that the position isn't really a squat however, it's actually a tripod. Most of your weight is still on your tush, and only the weight of your legs are on the SqP. You sit down as you would normally, and then raise up your feet and put them on the device - you do not step up onto the SqP and then sit down (and, there is in fact a warning label that says not to use it as a step stool). For people who are not used to squatting this is a much better solution, inasmuch as you don't have to balance. For western-style bathrooms this is also a much better solution, inasmuch as it doesn't put the full weight of your internal organs on your bladder (there's a reason squat toilets have a splash guard).COMPARISON: The basic Squatty Potty is very orthopedic-looking, but does the job with no complaints. I have the 9-inch version on the Glacier Bay comfort height toilet in my guest bathroom. For my fancier Toto toilet I got an easyGopro , because it matches the general design of the toilet. It is, however, very lightweight, and therefore very easy to accidentally kick out of position. It basically feels like stepping on Tupperware, and I will probably replace it eventually.Which brings us to the Teak model of the SqP:- This model is definitely prettier than either of the other two, in an Eames chair kind of way.- It is lighter than the classic SqP, but heaver than the easyGopro.- The legs splay out sideways, which makes it a lot more toe-catching than the original, and the legs do not extend forward, which means if you hang your toes too far over the front it will overbalance. I hate this.- There are grooves in the wood to improve traction, and an SqP logo incised in the middle. The grooves are narrow, the device is meant to be kept against the base of your toilet, and if you want to clean those grooves you will need to use a toothbrush. Someone didn't think this through.- As a smaller annoyance, the original SqP is hollow so you can easily hook your toe under it to pull it away from the toilet base and into position. It takes a lot more dexterity to do that with this wooden version.Whether or not these issues are a dealbreaker is of course up to the individual buyer. But it is with a heavy heart that I do not recommend this item.