All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) | Smart speaker with Alexa | Twilight Blue
- Meet the all-new Echo Dot - Our most popular smart speaker with Alexa. The sleek, compact design delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound.
- Voice control your entertainment - Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and others. Play music, audiobooks, and podcasts throughout your home with multi-room music.
- Ready to help - Ask Alexa to tell a joke, play music, answer questions, play the news, check the weather, set alarms, and more.
- Control your smart home - Use your voice to turn on lights, adjust thermostats, and lock doors with compatible devices.
- Connect with others - Call almost anyone hands-free. Instantly drop in on other rooms or announce to the whole house that dinner's ready.
- Designed to protect your privacy - Built with multiple layers of privacy protections and controls, including a microphone off button that electronically disconnects the microphones.
More music in more rooms
Use your voice to play a song, artist, or genre through Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, and others. And with multi-room music, you can fill your whole home with music, radio stations, podcasts, and Audible using compatible Echo devices in different rooms.
Designed to protect your privacy
Alexa and Echo devices are built with multiple layers of privacy protection. Echo smart speakers have a microphone off button that electronically disconnects the microphones. You also have control over your voice recordings and can view, hear, or delete them at any time. Learn more about privacy.
Simple to set up and use
1. Plug in Echo Dot.
2. Connect to the internet with the Alexa app.
3. Ask Alexa for music, weather, news, and more.
Every day is an earth day
You don’t have to be an environmental scientist to make sustainable choices. We considered sustainability in the design of this device. Here’s how:
Materials
50% post-consumer recycled plastics
100% post-consumer recycled fabric
100% recycled die-cast aluminum
Device, cable and adapter included
Clean Energy
Amazon is building new wind and solar farms to produce clean energy equivalent to the electricity used by this device.
Low Power Mode
To reduce its energy consumption, this device will enter Low Power Mode when it is idle. Low Power Mode is not available for certain user configurations. To learn more, see Low Power Mode Restrictions.
Alexa
Track and manage the energy usage of your Alexa-connected devices with a new energy dashboard, coming soon to the Alexa app.
Device Packaging
99% of this device’s packaging is made of wood fiber-based materials from responsibly managed forests or recycled sources.
Compare Echo devices
|Price
|From: -
|From: $24.99
|From: $29.99
|From: $99.99
|From: $169.99
|Ratings
|(61,564)
|(531,433)
|(65,419)
|(14,118)
|(16,803)
|Alexa built in
|Speakers
|0.6" mini speaker
|1.6" speaker
|1.6" front-firing speaker
|3.0" woofer and dual front-firing 0.8" tweeters
|1.0" tweeter, three 2.0" mid-range speakers, and 5.3" woofer
|Line in/out
|3.5 mm line out
|3.5 mm line out
|3.5 mm line out
|3.5 mm line in/out
|3.5 mm or mini-optical Toslink line in
|Dolby technology
|Dolby audio
|Dolby Atmos
|Built-in Zigbee smart home hub
|LED clock display
|Featured on Echo Dot with clock
|Featured on Echo Dot with clock
Technical details
Echo Dot (4th Gen)
|
Size
|
3.9” x 3.9” x 3.5” (100 x 100 x 89 mm)
|
Weight
|
12 oz (341.3 g) Actual size and weight may vary by manufacturing process
|
Wi-Fi connectivity
|
Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 and 5 GHz) networks. Does not support connecting to ad-hoc (or peer-to-peer) Wi-Fi networks.
|
Bluetooth connectivity
|
Advanced Audio Distribution Profile (A2DP) support for audio streaming from your mobile device to Echo Dot or from Echo Dot to your Bluetooth speaker. Audio/Video Remote Control Profile (AVRCP) for voice control of connected mobile devices. Hands-free voice control is not supported for Mac OS X devices. Bluetooth speakers requiring PIN codes are not supported.
|
Audio
|
1.6” speaker. 3.5 mm line out for use with external speakers (audio cable not included).
|
System requirements
|
Echo Dot comes ready to connect to your Wi-Fi. The Alexa app is compatible with Fire OS, Android, and iOS devices and also accessible via your web browser. Supported operating systems. Certain skills and services may require subscription or other fees.
|
Setup technology
|
Amazon Wi-Fi simple setup enables customers to connect smart devices to their Wi-Fi network in a few easy steps. Wi-Fi simple setup is another way Alexa is always getting smarter. Learn more about Wi-Fi simple setup
|
Warranty and service
|
90-day limited warranty and service. Optional 1-year, 2-year, and 3-year extended warranty available for U.S. customers sold separately. Use of Echo Dot is subject to these terms.
|
Accessibility features
|
The Alexa app and Alexa-enabled products include several features for customers with accessibility needs related to vision, hearing, mobility, and speech. Learn more about Alexa accessibility.
|
Included in the box
|
Echo Dot, glacier white power adapter (15W), and Quick Start Guide.
|
Generation
|
Echo Dot (4th Gen) - 2020 release
|
Privacy features
|
Wake word technology, streaming indicators, microphone off button, the ability to view and delete your voice recordings, and more. Visit the Alexa Privacy Hub to explore how Alexa and Echo devices are designed to protect your privacy.
|
Language
|
Alexa speaks English and Spanish
Climate Pledge Friendly
We’ve made it easier to discover products with sustainability certifications, as part of our commitment to help preserve the natural world. Time is fleeting. Learn more
PRODUCT CERTIFICATION (1)
The Reducing CO2 label applies to products certified by the Carbon Trust, that are lowering their carbon emissions year after year for the full lifecycle of the product. The Carbon Trust was formed in 2001 and introduced the world’s first carbon label in 2007. It produces its certifications to global leading and independently verified standards. The Carbon Trust has a mission to accelerate the move to a sustainable, low carbon economy.
Customer reviews
Customer images
Top reviews from the United States
Complaints:
1. They shipped my Black echo, with a WHITE cord, In the past the cord color matched the device, why change?
2. The charger is Noticeably larger and cheaper looking, sporting rounded corners and a bulky design.
3. The sound quality vs my 2nd Gen Dot has actually gotten worse. This speaker lacks bass and is very "hollow" sounding. The gen 2 speaker blows the gen 3 out of the water, IMO they majorly cheaped out to get you other features like an Ai core and a bulkier bigger device, in bigger packaging, requiring more shiping cost, a poor trade off for quality.
4. Its fabric mesh, and construction seem cheaper than previous generations, it is significantly lighter than a previous gen (my guess is a small speaker magnet and more airspace due to its odd shape)
5. Its small, i thought the ball was cool, big and substantially, Like a speaker should be, but its tennis ball sized and looks like a childs toy, or a cheap bluetooth speaker you got for $5.....
6. It has this awful "sheen" to the plastic that makes it look like some Chinese garbage product....
7. The buttons feel awful and cheap compared to previous generations.
Pros:
It has underglow now.
Overall its clear this product was rushed, or had a strict budget in which a lot of its features, and quality were stripped. The gen2 dots are amazing, and if you weren;t going to make them better, why release a gen 3?
It costs more, its much much worse in basically every category, and in my opinion, is a complete fail. Its supreme selling a brick because you want it. Buy a gen2, you'll be happier
THE GOOD
- Bottom ring light. The new blue light on the bottom actually illuminates the surface that the Dot is sitting on. This actually makes the light considerably more noticeable, especially if sitting on a semi-reflective surface.
- Slightly better sound. The actual speaker hardware is the same as the 3rd Gen Dot, but this one sounds slightly better to my ear. This could be because the speaker is pointed toward the front, instead of pointing straight up like it was in the previous model.
THE BAD
- Aesthetics. This is personal opinion of course, but I think I prefer the smaller, less noticeable "hockey puck" shape of the previous models. This one is closer to a softball, and stands out much more. Sure it might be better for creating sound, but I don't use Dots for music listening anyway. If I wanted to do that I would use a regular Echo or Echo Studio, which of course sound much better than this Dot. The whole point of the Dot for me was to use it in locations where I wanted a small device that doesn't take up much space.
- Price. The old Gen 3 Dot is now $10 cheaper than this version, and it is really hard for me to justify choosing this Gen 4. It really seems like you are just paying for the new shape and very slightly better sound, but that doesn't currently seem worth it to me. There just aren't enough improvements from what I've seen so far.
All in all, this new Gen 4 Dot might be worth it for you if you really dig the ball shape and bottom ring light, but otherwise I'd have to recommend sticking with the Gen 3 for $10 less.
I love my new echo dot! It has a nice sound speaker with an amazing app that’s been improved so much over the years. I received it today and enjoy so much for so many reasons. It has a really sleek design and an improved sound system from the first generation for sure. I have had Alexa in my house for a couple of years now and it has been a great experience.
Highlights of this generation:
- Great new sphere design with a light ring on a bottom
- Quality of material
- Sounds with bass is amazing and I feel it. Will be super nice in stereo mode
- Climate Pledge Certified
- Easy set up as always
but also have some negative
- If you have an old generation Alexa at least 1st and 2nd it won’t pair for multiple room use music,don’t know about 3rd generation
-Also it don’t have anymore micro usb,I thought since in 2020 it will be usb C but nope... and this new cord look ridicules
Up to you if you wanna buy it now but probably the best to save some $$ wait until Black Friday on cyber Monday and get it on sale. Will totally buy another one when it will be on sale.
P.S. 4 starts for old style ugly cord