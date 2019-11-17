$9.85
Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
FREE delivery:
Get free shipping
Free 5-8 day shipping within the U.S. when you order $25.00 of eligible items sold or fulfilled by Amazon.
Or get 4-5 business-day shipping on this item for $5.99 . (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)
Learn more about free shipping
Wednesday, April 14 on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon. Details
Fastest delivery: Monday, April 12
Order within 59 mins Details
In Stock.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from Amazon.com
Sold by Amazon.com
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Trademark Home Collection... has been added to your Cart
New (3) from
$9.85 & FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00
Other Sellers on Amazon
$13.94
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: STL PRO, Inc.
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

Trademark Home Collection 72-0338 Hide a Key, Single Pack

4.7 out of 5 stars 646 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice in Lawn & Garden Sprinklers by Trademark Home Collection
List Price: $14.99 Details
Price: $9.85 Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
You Save: $5.14 (34%)
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Realistic look-made from a real sprinkler head
  • Waterproof and virtually indestructible
  • Enough room for keys, spare money or a small document
  • Attach your keys to the included key chain and screw into the sprinkler head so you don't have to reach around in the dark
  • Only you will know where it is
See more product details
New (3) from $9.85 & FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00
Give the gift of Amazon for any occasion
Free shipping on all gift cards
Shop now

Frequently bought together

  • Trademark Home Collection 72-0338 Hide a Key, Single Pack
  • +
  • RamPro Hide-a-Spare-Key Fake Rock - Looks & Feels like Real Stone - Safe for Outdoor Garden or Yard, Geocaching (1)
  • +
  • Hide a Key for House, Car, and Safe Keys- Temperature Reading Indoor and Outdoor Working Wall Mount Thermometer with Key Storage by Stalwart
Total price: $26.13
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers. Show details
Buy the selected items together

Special offers and product promotions

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

Compare with similar items


Trademark Home Collection 72-0338 Hide a Key, Single Pack
Best Hide A Key Spiked Sprinkler Head Hider By HomeChamps Discreet Durable Indestructible Key & Cash Outside Hiding Vault Holder Easy to Install - 2 Pack
Lucky Line Sprinkler Key Hider
Best Hide A Key Spiked Sprinkler Head Hider By HomeChamps Discreet Durable Indestructible Key & Cash Outside Hiding Vault Holder Easy to Install - 3 Pack
Customer Rating 4.7 out of 5 stars (646) 4.7 out of 5 stars (64) 4.6 out of 5 stars (28) 4.6 out of 5 stars (7)
Price $9.85 $8.50 $8.62 $13.50
Sold By Amazon.com Keys N More Aserson Keys N More
Item Dimensions 2 x 2 x 3.75 inches 4.3 x 3.5 x 1.8 inches 2.1 x 3 x 5.6 inches 5 x 4.1 x 1.9 inches
Compare with similar items

Product description

Product Description

The Sprinkler Key Holder is made from a real sprinkler system head so it looks real and no one will ever suspect your hiding place. Whether you are keeping an extra key handy for yourself or leaving money or small documents for someone else, this is the ideal outdoor safe spot. The Sprinkler Key Hider is waterproof and virtually indestructible.

From the Manufacturer

The Sprinkler Key Holder is made from a real sprinkler system head so it looks real and no one will ever suspect your hiding place. Whether you are keeping an extra key handy for yourself or leaving money or small documents for someone else, this is the ideal outdoor safe spot. The Sprinkler Key Hider is waterproof and virtually indestructible.

Product information

Technical Details

Additional Information

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Important information

Wattage

0 watts

Bulb Voltage

0 volts

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.7 out of 5 stars
4.7 out of 5
646 global ratings
5 star
82%
4 star
11%
3 star
4%
2 star
2%
1 star
1%
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from the United States

Courtney
5.0 out of 5 stars Cheap but good
Reviewed in the United States on November 17, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Cheap but good
By Courtney on November 17, 2019
So far so good it matches my other sprinkler heads which is cool, even confused my sprinkler guy when he blew out my sprinklers 😂 it’s kinda cheap looking when u first open it but over all I like it so far. I was gonna but the same thing at Lowe’s for like $4 but they didn’t have any in stock at my location so I just went ahead with buying this !
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
8 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
ableable
4.0 out of 5 stars One Less Thing to Worry About
Reviewed in the United States on January 19, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
7 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Muggle Mom
5.0 out of 5 stars Undetectable and Uncomplicated
Reviewed in the United States on January 13, 2013
Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Undetectable and Uncomplicated
By Muggle Mom on January 13, 2013
This gem is worth every penny. You can't tell the difference and blends in perfectly. What I like most is the top has a little chain with a hook that you attach your key. So you need only to pull off the cap of the "sprinkler". No fumbling around inside the container for the key. And if you have kids, the container top is a physical reminder that the key is the emergency spare key. Before, if they got the spare key from its hidden spot, they'd lose that one too because they didn't return it to its secret hiding spot.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
58 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
LwosTop Contributor: Cooking
5.0 out of 5 stars Hidden in Plain Sight!!!
Reviewed in the United States on July 2, 2016
Verified Purchase
Read more
5 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
MJM
3.0 out of 5 stars Its ok but Price is too high
Reviewed in the United States on March 31, 2014
Verified Purchase
Read more
19 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
AmazinMom4
5.0 out of 5 stars Looks like the real thing, fooled my landscaper.
Reviewed in the United States on November 22, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Looks like the real thing, fooled my landscaper.
By AmazinMom4 on November 22, 2020
Perfect hide a key. Took my a minute to realize you hang the key from the lid so you don't have to dig it out of the ground every time. Handy feature. Perfectly camouflaged behind my bushes.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Erin
5.0 out of 5 stars Easy to hide the key for pet sitter access
Reviewed in the United States on August 30, 2012
Verified Purchase
Read more
6 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Cameron
5.0 out of 5 stars Does good job of hiding my keys in plain site
Reviewed in the United States on October 22, 2012
Verified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Translate all reviews to English
Guillermo R.
4.0 out of 5 stars Cumple con lo que dice
Reviewed in Mexico on March 18, 2021
Verified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse
Translate review to English
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: outdoor thermometer lawn and garden, hidden key, tool storage carts, Best key hiding devices for outside, sprinkler system parts, as seen on tv tools