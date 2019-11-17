Our door operates via a fingerprint sensor and the batteries last about a year or so. Our concern is that we are so accustomed to not carrying a house key that if the batteries in the fingerprint sensor die and we don't have a key in our pockets, it's locksmith time. Now we don't have to worry about that. The sprinkler head is much larger than I thought it would be and it doesn't really look like the sprinkler heads we have in our yard, primarily because it's almost twice the size of our sprinkler heads, but it also doesn't appear out of place in the garden. And to be fair, it looks just the way it looks in the picture on Amazon.com, so it's not misrepresented. The key ring inside the screw-on cap is a nice touch. You can't see the key ring in the Amazon.com picture, but there is actually a key ring in the cap. The device could probably hold at least 4 large keys, so there's plenty of room.



Why am I giving it 4 stars instead of 5? Because it's larger than my sprinkler heads and the part that goes in the ground is not spike shaped, which makes it a bit more difficult to put into the ground. However, it's not spiked shaped in the Amazon.com photo either, so it's not a misrepresentation. The bottom line is that it meets my requirements and if I needed another one, I would buy it again.