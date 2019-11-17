|Manufacturer
|Trademark Global, Inc. (HI)
|Part Number
|72-0338
|Item Weight
|1.6 ounces
|Product Dimensions
|2 x 2 x 3.75 inches
|Item model number
|72-0338
|Is Discontinued By Manufacturer
|No
|Size
|Single Pack
|Power Source
|Air-Powered
|Item Package Quantity
|1
|Number Of Pieces
|1
|Temperature Range
|0-120 Degrees Fahrenheit
|Display Style
|Analog
|Special Features
|Thermometer
|Included Components
|Hide a Key
|Batteries Included?
|No
|Batteries Required?
|No
