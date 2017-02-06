The current blu-ray version of this set (as I write this in early 2017) is pretty much the definitive set (to date) for die-hard Trekkies. Every episode of the original series is here with the option to watch with either the new "enhanced" special effects *or* the original "unadulterated" special effects. (You can even switch back and forth between the two versions to compare as you're watching! Nice work, CBS!! Kudos.)
A few FYI's: These are complete episodes and not the shortened versions mostly commonly seen in syndication in recent years. Also, the episodes are in their original 4:3 ("old television") ratio. There *will be* black bars to the right and left of the image on your widescreen television. This really can't be helped since television wasn't widescreen in the 60s. Nor in the 70s, 80s, and 90s for that matter... (If you absolutely hate that, you can change the settings on your television to *stretch* the image to fit. Why you would want to do this is beyond me... but some people really hate those blacks bars and would rather watch shorter, wider crew members on the Enterprise...)
Most of discs contain four episodes each, with one particular episode per disc having a third option to view with a visual/audio/pop-up commentary referred to on the disc as "Starfleet All-Access Pass" featuring Michael and Denise Okuda. There are also hours and hours of extra features and documentaries spread out on the discs throughout the entire set.
If you've been waiting to buy the series in one fell swoop... well... swoop on in. A lot of love and care has gone into this set!
