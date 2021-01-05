Buying Options
Star Wars: Light of the Jedi (The High Republic) (Light of the Jedi (Star Wars: The High Republic)) Kindle Edition
|
Price
|New from
|Used from
|
Audible Audiobook, Unabridged
"Please retry"
|Free with your Audible trial
|
Audio CD, Audiobook, CD, Unabridged
"Please retry"
|$31.94
|$31.84
From the Publisher
In the all-new era of the glorious HIGH REPUBLIC, the noble Jedi Knights must face a frightening threat to themselves, the galaxy, and to the Force itself...
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
|Star Wars: Light of the Jedi (The High Republic)
|Star Wars The High Republic: Into the Dark
|Star Wars The High Republic: A Test of Courage
|Star Wars The High Republic: The Great Jedi Rescue
|Ages
|Adult
|12 and up
|8 - 12 years
|5 - 8 years
|About
|When a shocking catastrophe in hyperspace tears a ship to pieces, the flurry of shrapnel emerging from the disaster threatens an entire system. No sooner does the call for help go out than the Jedi race to the scene…
|Padawan Reath Silas is being sent from the cosmopolitan galactic capital of Coruscant to the undeveloped frontier-and he couldn't be less happy about it. He'd rather stay at the Jedi Temple, studying the archives…
|Vernestra Rwoh is a new Jedi Knight at age sixteen, but her first real assignment feels an awful lot like babysitting. She's been charged with supervising twelve-year old aspiring inventor Avon Starros on a cruiser headed to…
|When a disaster strikes in hyperspace, putting the people of Hetzal Prime in grave danger, only the Jedi of the High Republic can save the day!
Editorial Reviews
About the Author
Charles Soule is a Brooklyn, New York-based novelist, comic book writer, musician, and attorney. His novels include The Oracle Year and Anyone: A Novel. While he has worked for DC and other publishers, he is best known for writing Daredevil, She-Hulk, Death of Wolverine, and various Star Wars comics from Marvel Comics (Darth Vader, Poe Dameron, Lando and more), and his creator-owned series Curse Words (with Ryan Browne) and Letter 44 (with Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque). --This text refers to an alternate kindle_edition edition.
Excerpt. © Reprinted by permission. All rights reserved.
CHAPTER ONE
HYPERSPACE. THE LEGACY RUN.
3 hours to impact.
All is well.
Captain Hedda Casset reviewed the readouts and displays built into her command chair for the second time. She always went over them at least twice. She had more than four decades of flying behind her, and figured the double check was a large part of the reason she’d survived all that time. The second look confirmed everything she’d seen in the first.
“All is well,” she said, out loud this time, announcing it to her bridge crew. “Time for my rounds. Lieutenant Bowman, you have the bridge.”
“Acknowledged, Captain,” her first officer replied, standing from his own seat in preparation to occupy hers until she returned from her evening constitutional.
Not every long-haul freighter captain ran their ship like a military vessel. Hedda had seen starships with stained floors and leaking pipes and cracks in their cockpit viewports, lapses that speared her to her very soul. But Hedda Casset began her career as a fighter pilot with the Malastare–Sullust Joint Task Force, keeping order in their little sector on the border of the Mid Rim. She’d started out flying an Incom Z-24, the single-seat fighter everyone just called a Buzzbug. Mostly security missions, hunting down pirates and the like. Eventually, though, she rose to command a heavy cruiser, one of the largest vessels in the fleet. A good career, doing good work.
She’d left Mallust JTF with distinction and moved on to a job captaining merchant vessels for the Byrne Guild—her version of a relaxed retirement. But thirty-plus years in the military meant order and discipline weren’t just in her blood—they were her blood. So every ship she flew now was run like it was about to fight a decisive battle against a Hutt armada, even if it was just carrying a load of ogrut hides from world A to world B. This ship, the Legacy Run, was no exception.
Hedda stood, accepting and returning Lieutenant Jary Bowman’s snapped salute. She stretched, feeling the bones of her spine crackle and crunch. Too many years on patrol in tiny cockpits, too many high-g maneuvers—sometimes in combat, sometimes just because it made her feel alive.
The real problem, though, she thought, tucking a stray strand of gray hair behind one ear, is too many years.
She left the bridge, departing the precise machine of her command deck and walking along a compact corridor into the larger, more chaotic world of the Legacy Run. The ship was a Kaniff Yards Class A modular freight transport, more than twice as old as Hedda herself. That put the craft a bit past her ideal operational life, but well within safe parameters if she was well maintained and regularly serviced—which she was. Her captain saw to that.
The Run was a mixed-use ship, rated for both cargo and passengers—hence “modular” in its designation. Most of the vessel’s structure was taken up by a single gigantic compartment, shaped like a long, triangular prism, with engineering aft, the bridge fore, and the rest of the space allotted for cargo. Hollow boom arms protruded from the central “spine” at regular intervals, to which additional smaller modules could be attached. The ship could hold up to 144 of these, each customizable, to handle every kind of cargo the galaxy had to offer.
Hedda liked that the ship could haul just about anything. It meant you never knew what you were going to get, what weird challenges you might face from one job to the next. She had flown the ship once when half the cargo space in the primary compartment was reconfigured into a huge water tank, to carry a gigantic saberfish from the storm seas on Tibrin to the private aquarium of a countess on Abregado-rae. Hedda and her crew had gotten the beast there safely—not an easy gig. Even harder, though, was getting the creature back to Tibrin three cycles later, when the blasted thing got sick because the countess’s people had no idea how to take care of it. She gave the woman credit, though—she paid full freight to send the saberfish home. A lot of people, nobles especially, would have just let it die.
This particular trip, in comparison, was as simple as they came. The Legacy Run’s cargo sections were about 80 percent filled with settlers heading to the Outer Rim from overpopulated Core and Colony worlds, seeking new lives, new opportunities, new skies. She could relate to that. Hedda Casset had been restless all her life. She had a feeling she’d die that way, too, looking out a viewport, hoping her eyes would land on something she’d never seen before.
Because this was a transport run, most of the ship’s modules were basic passenger configurations, with open seating that converted into beds that were, in theory, comfortable enough to sleep in. Sanitary facilities, storage, a few holoscreens, small galleys, and that was it. For settlers willing to pay for the increased comfort and convenience, some had droid-operated auto-canteens and private sleeping compartments, but not many. These people were frugal. If they’d had credits to begin with, they probably wouldn’t be heading to the Outer Rim to scrape out a future. The dark edge of the galaxy was a place of challenges both exciting and deadly. More deadly than exciting, in truth.
Even the road to get out here is tricky, Hedda thought, her gaze drawn by the swirl of hyperspace outside the large porthole she happened to be passing. She snapped her eyes away, knowing she could end up standing there for twenty minutes if she let herself get sucked in. You couldn’t trust hyperspace. It was useful, sure, it got you from here to there, it was the key to the expansion of the Republic out from the Core, but no one really understood it. If your Navidroid miscalculated the coordinates, even a little, you could end up off the marked route, the main road through whatever hyperspace actually was, and then you’d be on a dark path leading to who knew where. It happened even in the well-traveled hyperlanes near the galactic center, and out here, where the prospectors had barely mapped out any routes . . . well, you had to watch yourself.
She put her concerns out of her mind and continued on her way. The truth was, the Legacy Run was currently speeding along the best-traveled, best-known route to the Outer Rim worlds. Ships moved through this hyperlane constantly, in both directions. Nothing to worry about.
But then, more than nine thousand souls aboard this ship were depending on Captain Hedda Casset to get them safely to their destination. She worried. It was her job.
Hedda exited the corridor and entered the central hull, emerging in a large, circular space, an open spot necessitated by the ship’s structure that had been repurposed as a sort of unofficial common area. A group of children kicked a ball around as adults stood and chatted nearby; all just enjoying a little break from the cramped confines of the modules where they spent most of their time. The space wasn’t fancy, just a bare junction spot where several short corridors met—but it was clean. The ship employed—at its captain’s insistence—an automated maintenance crew that kept its interiors neat and sanitary. One of the custodial droids was spidering its way along a wall at that very moment, performing one of the endless tasks required on a ship the size of the Run.
She took a moment to take stock of this group—twenty people or so, all ages, from a number of worlds. Humans, of course, but also a few four-armed, fur-covered Ardennians, a family of Givin with their distinctive triangular eyes, and even a Lannik with its pinched face, topknot and huge, pointed ears protruding from the side of its head—you didn’t see many of those around. But no matter their planet of origin, they were all just ordinary beings, biding time until their new lives could begin.
One of the kids looked up.
“Captain Casset!” the boy said, a human, olive-skinned with red hair. She knew him.
“Hello, Serj,” Hedda said. “What’s the good word? Everything all right here?”
The other children stopped their game and clustered around her.
“Could use some new holos,” Serj said. “We’ve watched everything in the system.”
“All we got is all we got,” Hedda replied. “And stop trying to slice into the archive to see the age-restricted titles. You think I don’t know? This is my ship. I know everything that happens on the Legacy Run.”
She leaned forward.
“Everything.”
Serj blushed and looked toward his friends, who had also, suddenly, found very interesting things to look at on the absolutely uninteresting floor, ceiling, and walls of the chamber. --This text refers to the hardcover edition.
Product details
- ASIN : B084V936F9
- Publisher : Del Rey (January 5, 2021)
- Publication date : January 5, 2021
- Language: : English
- File size : 8105 KB
- Text-to-Speech : Enabled
- Enhanced typesetting : Enabled
- X-Ray : Enabled
- Word Wise : Enabled
- Print length : 382 pages
- Page numbers source ISBN : 0593157710
- Lending : Not Enabled
- Best Sellers Rank: #121 in Kindle Store (See Top 100 in Kindle Store)
Customer Reviews:
4.4 out of 5
373 global ratings
Top reviews from the United States
Reviewed in the United States on January 5, 2021
Star Wars: The High Republic: Light of the Jedi, was written by Charles Soule. He's written stories for the Star Wars Comics, and he's written his first Star Wars Novel.
This novel kicks off a brand new era in Star Wars canon, going back 200 years before the events of the Skywalker Saga.
SUMMARY: The galaxy is peaceful, war is a thing of the past. The Republic is strong. The Chancellor, Lina Soh coined the phrase, "We are all the Republic."
Peace is tested when an unforeseen event that stems from a hyperspace lane branching out to the outer rim brings destruction and death on a massive scale. Tensions rise throughout as hyperspace lanes are closed off throughout the galaxy. The chancellor calls upon the Republic Defense Coalition (RDC) and the Jedi to investigate what exactly happened in hyperspace, what has the ability to cause planet wide devastation. The Republic was to open up a new outpost station called Starlight Beacon. It will be a Republic embassy, to serve as a fortress, security, medical facility, and even host the largest Jedi outpost outside the Jedi Temple on Coruscant. The Chancellor wants the RDC and the Jedi to resolve the mystery that caused such chaos before the grand opening of the Starlight Beacon.
A large group of killers, kidnapers, and raiders called the Nihil, have unintentionally put the spotlight on their regional shenanigans in the outer rim. The organization has a unique hierarchy, with three individuals that rule, and one that has the ability to provide secret pathways of hyperspace lanes, uncharted space-ways to sneak around throughout the outer rim. The Nihil wear masks to appear intimidating and remain anonymous. Their tactics are harsh and cruel, but the group must figure out a way to evolve into something more vile, more disturbing, to survive.
Wild events will test the Jedi, the Republic, and even the Nihil in the High Republic Era. Will the Jedi retain their peace and tranquility? Will the Republic stand strong? Will the Nihil overpower all that is good and conquer the galaxy? You should read the novel to find out.
CHARACTERS: There are so many wonderful characters I could pick from to talk about; Avar Kriss, Te-Ami, Bell, Lourna Dee, & even Chancellor Soh. But, I will only pick three characters I found most fascinating.
Elzar Mann is a Jedi Knight, who sees the force as a deep sea. Its depths are endless. Elzar doesn't approach the force the same way twice. He experiments with the force, diving into the sea of its expansive presence differently each time. Many Jedi are content with the way the force works and the way they can manipulate it. Elzar constantly wants to test its limits, He believes so much can be tapped into that no one else had ever thought possible. He's doesn't intend to be difficult, but always open to new ideas with how to call on the force. He believes his views have held him back from achieving the title, Jedi Master.
Marchion Ro is the Eye of the Nihil. The Keeper of the paths in which the Nihil use to creep through the galaxy. He's not quite the leader of the organization, but without him, the Nihil wouldn't be anything special. They'd have to use the same hyperspace lanes as everyone else. Marchion has his secrets. Some that would most certainly bring about an untimely death had the high ranked Nihil called the Tempest Runners, had they found out his big secret. Marchion's past is also shrouded in mystery. So much more could be said about this character, but after-all, this is a spoiler free review.
Porter Engle, (once known as the Blade of Bardotta) - He's an Ikkrukki, who's served in the Jedi Order over 300 years. He's held many positions in the Order. Now, with old age, he likes to cook in the small outpost of the planet Ephrona. He's wise, skilled, & cocky. He is ready and willing to give his spirit over to the force when his time is up.
OVERALL THOUGHTS: I enjoyed this book I thought it was a good story to tell to kick of a new era in Star Wars. Charles Soule does an excellent job writing new characters, planets, and planting a few little easter eggs throughout the novel.
Star Wars: The High Republic: Light of the Jedi expands the Force and the Universe in the most impressive way.
The villains are complex and very interesting to read about. There are many layers to some of the characters, both hero and villain. I love that there are established characters in the book that aren't invincible. Many aspects of the story including character outcomes and plot points are unpredictable. But yes, there are a few things that are easily predicable. Still, the character development was extraordinary. I can't wait to read more about some of the Jedi we were introduced to in this book as well as what comes of some of the villains.
Light of the Jedi reveals new layers of the Force and adds Character's you're not going to get enough of!
Some story elements came across a little cheesy, but overall, it was really good. While Charles Soule does a great job with descriptions, dialogue, and character development, there are a few minor things that took me out of the Star Wars universe. This is me just being petty, but the use of words like gun & drugs, shouldn't be used. Let's just stick to blaster & spice. However, Soule had many poetic ways of saying things that I found most impressive.
Do I recommend you pick up Star Wars: The High Republic: Light of the Jedi? Yes. A great way to introduce a new era in Star Wars
RATING: I give this novel an A
This novel kicks off a brand new era in Star Wars canon, going back 200 years before the events of the Skywalker Saga.
SUMMARY: The galaxy is peaceful, war is a thing of the past. The Republic is strong. The Chancellor, Lina Soh coined the phrase, "We are all the Republic."
Peace is tested when an unforeseen event that stems from a hyperspace lane branching out to the outer rim brings destruction and death on a massive scale. Tensions rise throughout as hyperspace lanes are closed off throughout the galaxy. The chancellor calls upon the Republic Defense Coalition (RDC) and the Jedi to investigate what exactly happened in hyperspace, what has the ability to cause planet wide devastation. The Republic was to open up a new outpost station called Starlight Beacon. It will be a Republic embassy, to serve as a fortress, security, medical facility, and even host the largest Jedi outpost outside the Jedi Temple on Coruscant. The Chancellor wants the RDC and the Jedi to resolve the mystery that caused such chaos before the grand opening of the Starlight Beacon.
A large group of killers, kidnapers, and raiders called the Nihil, have unintentionally put the spotlight on their regional shenanigans in the outer rim. The organization has a unique hierarchy, with three individuals that rule, and one that has the ability to provide secret pathways of hyperspace lanes, uncharted space-ways to sneak around throughout the outer rim. The Nihil wear masks to appear intimidating and remain anonymous. Their tactics are harsh and cruel, but the group must figure out a way to evolve into something more vile, more disturbing, to survive.
Wild events will test the Jedi, the Republic, and even the Nihil in the High Republic Era. Will the Jedi retain their peace and tranquility? Will the Republic stand strong? Will the Nihil overpower all that is good and conquer the galaxy? You should read the novel to find out.
CHARACTERS: There are so many wonderful characters I could pick from to talk about; Avar Kriss, Te-Ami, Bell, Lourna Dee, & even Chancellor Soh. But, I will only pick three characters I found most fascinating.
Elzar Mann is a Jedi Knight, who sees the force as a deep sea. Its depths are endless. Elzar doesn't approach the force the same way twice. He experiments with the force, diving into the sea of its expansive presence differently each time. Many Jedi are content with the way the force works and the way they can manipulate it. Elzar constantly wants to test its limits, He believes so much can be tapped into that no one else had ever thought possible. He's doesn't intend to be difficult, but always open to new ideas with how to call on the force. He believes his views have held him back from achieving the title, Jedi Master.
Marchion Ro is the Eye of the Nihil. The Keeper of the paths in which the Nihil use to creep through the galaxy. He's not quite the leader of the organization, but without him, the Nihil wouldn't be anything special. They'd have to use the same hyperspace lanes as everyone else. Marchion has his secrets. Some that would most certainly bring about an untimely death had the high ranked Nihil called the Tempest Runners, had they found out his big secret. Marchion's past is also shrouded in mystery. So much more could be said about this character, but after-all, this is a spoiler free review.
Porter Engle, (once known as the Blade of Bardotta) - He's an Ikkrukki, who's served in the Jedi Order over 300 years. He's held many positions in the Order. Now, with old age, he likes to cook in the small outpost of the planet Ephrona. He's wise, skilled, & cocky. He is ready and willing to give his spirit over to the force when his time is up.
OVERALL THOUGHTS: I enjoyed this book I thought it was a good story to tell to kick of a new era in Star Wars. Charles Soule does an excellent job writing new characters, planets, and planting a few little easter eggs throughout the novel.
Star Wars: The High Republic: Light of the Jedi expands the Force and the Universe in the most impressive way.
The villains are complex and very interesting to read about. There are many layers to some of the characters, both hero and villain. I love that there are established characters in the book that aren't invincible. Many aspects of the story including character outcomes and plot points are unpredictable. But yes, there are a few things that are easily predicable. Still, the character development was extraordinary. I can't wait to read more about some of the Jedi we were introduced to in this book as well as what comes of some of the villains.
Light of the Jedi reveals new layers of the Force and adds Character's you're not going to get enough of!
Some story elements came across a little cheesy, but overall, it was really good. While Charles Soule does a great job with descriptions, dialogue, and character development, there are a few minor things that took me out of the Star Wars universe. This is me just being petty, but the use of words like gun & drugs, shouldn't be used. Let's just stick to blaster & spice. However, Soule had many poetic ways of saying things that I found most impressive.
Do I recommend you pick up Star Wars: The High Republic: Light of the Jedi? Yes. A great way to introduce a new era in Star Wars
RATING: I give this novel an A
Reviewed in the United States on January 5, 2021
(This is a spoiler free review.)
The Republic and the Jedi's are at their height in this Era taking place 200 years before The Phantom Menace. Rumor has it that Disney Lucasfilm wants to explore new movies in this era as well as this was a great time when the Jedi's kept peace in the galaxy.
No worries, there are always villains in the story. It's an Era of Star Wars that no one has ever touched before and you could literally do anything as a writer with this story, which makes it exciting and fresh.
Charles Soule does a fabulous job of making each Jedi unique, and how they interpret the Force differently. This book was an excellent read and very fresh approach to this Era and new characters.
Overall, I personally recommend the LIGHT OF THE JEDI to any Star Wars fan who's ready to try a story in a brand new time frame! Delivered immediately and safely as Amazon understands the need to have new releases in our hands as soon as they come out. Can't wait for the next installment. My only complaint is the many new names and characters to keep track of.
The Republic and the Jedi's are at their height in this Era taking place 200 years before The Phantom Menace. Rumor has it that Disney Lucasfilm wants to explore new movies in this era as well as this was a great time when the Jedi's kept peace in the galaxy.
No worries, there are always villains in the story. It's an Era of Star Wars that no one has ever touched before and you could literally do anything as a writer with this story, which makes it exciting and fresh.
Charles Soule does a fabulous job of making each Jedi unique, and how they interpret the Force differently. This book was an excellent read and very fresh approach to this Era and new characters.
Overall, I personally recommend the LIGHT OF THE JEDI to any Star Wars fan who's ready to try a story in a brand new time frame! Delivered immediately and safely as Amazon understands the need to have new releases in our hands as soon as they come out. Can't wait for the next installment. My only complaint is the many new names and characters to keep track of.
Reviewed in the United States on January 5, 2021

Verified Purchase
Verified Purchase
Charles has a deep appreciation and understanding of the star wars universe that makes him one of the best authors for the role, along with Claudia.
Buckle up for an untapped era that fans like myself have been wanting to see for a while. I recommend anyone who likes star wars to read this book.
Buckle up for an untapped era that fans like myself have been wanting to see for a while. I recommend anyone who likes star wars to read this book.
Reviewed in the United States on January 5, 2021

Verified Purchase
Verified Purchase
The ambitious and explosive new chapter in the galaxy far, far away comes out of the gate at a dead sprint with Light of the Jedi. As a longtime Legends EU fan, it reminds me in a lot of ways of the New Jedi Order in its sheer scope as it kickstarts a new multi-year, multi-author storytelling initiative. But there’s enough originality in Light of the Jedi to set it apart as a fresh take on familiar Star Wars elements. In fact, just about everything in Light of the Jedi is delightfully and boldly a step into the unknown: a massive cast of memorable and charming characters, a villain who is just as much fun to spend time with as the heroes, and plenty of Force lore that will have you reexamining everything you thought you knew about the fundamentals of Star Wars.
All in all, this is a page turner unlike just about any other. It’s truly remarkable that Charles Soule managed to achieve a work of such tremendous quality in his very first prose Star Wars novel! That being said, there were plenty of stylistic choices along the way that left me feeling like some of his risks were a little too bold (such as the inexplicably blood-soaked Gungan pirate), but those moments were few and far between. Soule truly has cemented himself as one of the great writers to ever lend their talents to Lucas’s sandbox as he takes his first steps into a larger world. . . and as we do too as the High Republic is officially underway!
All in all, this is a page turner unlike just about any other. It’s truly remarkable that Charles Soule managed to achieve a work of such tremendous quality in his very first prose Star Wars novel! That being said, there were plenty of stylistic choices along the way that left me feeling like some of his risks were a little too bold (such as the inexplicably blood-soaked Gungan pirate), but those moments were few and far between. Soule truly has cemented himself as one of the great writers to ever lend their talents to Lucas’s sandbox as he takes his first steps into a larger world. . . and as we do too as the High Republic is officially underway!
Reviewed in the United States on January 6, 2021

Verified Purchase
Verified Purchase
I pre-ordered this book and was chomping on the bit for it to be released. I didn't even make it to the have way point before I quit. It's is awful. The author must be an elementary school drop out. He can't hold a thought for more than a paragraph before he's rambling about something else. The characters have no development and have nothing to like about them. That's all I am going to write because it's so bad it doesn't deserve the effort.
Top reviews from other countries
I. H. Espley
Begun the High Republic has.Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 10, 2021
Verified Purchase
Physical product & delivery:
The book arrived on time, but there was a smudge on the back of the dust cover (hardback). The books interior was good with no creases, printing errors or stains.
The Book:
A new (or more accurately an old) era in the star wars Universe begins here with the first instalment of the Star Wars Saga set in the "High Republic". The Hight Republic, formally known as "project luminous" during production, is a publishing campaign set out by lucasfilm which sets to open up a new frontier of the star wars universe in which the publishing side of the company takes the lead in development (similarly to how the "Old Republic" was developed by the gaming section of Lucasfilm years prior).
Time line wise this first instalment of the High republic is set 200 year prior to the events of The Phantom Menace and around 800 years after the end of the last Jedi-Sith war (after which Darth Bane implemented the "rule of two" and took the Sith into hiding, perpetuating rumors regarding the orders extinction). Bar a few localised skirmishes and pirate raids the Star Wars galaxy is, surprisingly, at peace and as a result of this apparent peace the Galactic republic is expanding. Prospectors are flocking to the Outer Rim territories to start new lives on a new frontier and the Galactic Republic, under the leadership of Chancellor Lina Soh, is embarking on a number of construction projects, or "great works", to bring the galaxy together and the furthers reaches of the newly colonised outer rim with the vastly populated worlds of the core. The mantra espoused during this period is "we are the Republic", and although this mantra starts off sounding corny and idealistic we come to realise that this is a mantra by which many people live their lives and justify their actions. In a franchise where one group such as the rebellion or the republic defines itself by not being the opposition (the empire or the separatists), having a Republic define itself by this mantra during a period where it has no opposition is strange (corny and cheesy), but it also makes sense given the pioneering/frontier-esq setting of this timeline. But Star Wars would not be Star Wars unless there was some kind of calamity to move our plot forward, and this is where the High Republic begins.
The first 140-pages of the book deals with "the great disaster", a calamity involving hyperspace which is initially treated like a natural disaster. Its during this first third that we are introduce to our High Republic Jedi, and it is at this point that we're made aware that this book follows an ensemble cast of characters rather than just one or two protagonists. Chapters are divided between different characters through which we are able to view the fallout and chaos caused by this disaster both in space as well as on the surface of the worlds affected, but we are also introduced to our various Jedi and gain an understanding of how the order operates during this time of peace, not through expositional dialogues but instead through their responses to this disaster. The ensemble nature of this book may not be to every ones liking (such as though who don't like the changing narratives of the "Song of Ice and Fire" series) but on a personal level I enjoyed it as it allowed us to gain a wider view of events, characters and the universe they inhabit. Throughout this first part of the book we get to experience the Jedi at the height of their power, not only in their numbers but also through their use of the force and their understanding of it. Unlike the Jedi we see come the Phantom menace who are unable to sense or identify the presence of their adversary whilst he sits across from them in the same room these High Republic Jedi come across as having a greater sense of understanding of their powers and are fare more entuned to the force. They're brave, caring, and kind but they're willing to take action if needed and are not above seeking advice and help from others. They are depicted as a noble and honourable order, embodying Obi-Wan Kenobi's original description of them as keepers of Pace and order which fuelled so many imaginations so many years ago.
Following the events of "the great disaster" we are finally introduced to one of the two new Villains for the High Republic: The Nihil (the seconds set of Villains, The Drengir, will be introduced in the Young Adult book "Into the Dark", comming out in February 2021 - 1 month after Light of the Jedi). Prior to the publication of Light of the Jedi the Nihil were described as a chaotic group of marauders almost akin to space Vikings, but without any code of honour or creed. I'll admit that before reading the book I was intrigued to find out how the Nihil could be such a threat to the Jedi and the Republic (after all, the Sith have left some big shoes to fill), and upon our introduction to them I was intrigued by them and their "rule of three", but I still wasn't really sold on them as a threat to the Jedi... that is until the end. Unlike the Sith before who's mythology in the films pre-existed their appearance as the ancient enemies of the Jedi, and thus we see Palpatine not as the beginning of their mythology but the accumulation of millennia of myths and legends, the mythology of the Nihil begins here. By the end of the book I was convinced that these Nihil did pose a threat to the Jedi, and through the narrative we do see them as a threat to the Republic. Their presence and association with the "great disaster" highlighting that although the Jedi and Republic are in a golden age, it is an age where conflict has been lacking, so how would a republic which prioritises building and unifying (and a Jedi order focussed on peace, order and scholarly achievements) react to the reintroduction of conflict and chaos to the galaxy?
Light of the Jedi kick starts the High Republic with a bang and opens up the way for many new stories and sagas (of varying genres) focussing on a cast of new and interesting characters in a galaxy which, old and familiar, is presented as new and unknown. Unlike many of the previous Star Wars books to have come out following the disney acquisition of Lucasfilm which, although good, felt like supplementary media to advertise (and correct plot errors) for the then soon-to-be released television shows, games and films "the Light of the Jedi" is able to stretch its narrative wings and tell large scale, galaxy impacting stories without having to worry about whether or not it contradicts the synopsis of the next show or film like the Old Republic games before it. We have new characters to invest in whose fates are unknown to use and whose stories could lead us to any destination, and new star ships whose unique designs would be a wonder to behold in other interactive media forms. Like the Old Republic games before the High Republic publication initiative is not required reading for the newest star wars films and series coming out in the cinema or on streaming services, but it does (currently) offer you a new and fresh entry into the star wars universe which doesn't require you to understand several years worth of publication history to understand. But narratively speaking the Light of the Jedi (and the High Republic as a whole) posses this one question to us: what happens to the Republic and the Jedi in the 200 years between Light of the Jedi and the Phantom Menace which see's the Republic fall from its Golden age, and the Jedi from the height of their power to the point where a Sith Lord is able to take control and manipulate both with nobody being the wiser?
The book arrived on time, but there was a smudge on the back of the dust cover (hardback). The books interior was good with no creases, printing errors or stains.
The Book:
A new (or more accurately an old) era in the star wars Universe begins here with the first instalment of the Star Wars Saga set in the "High Republic". The Hight Republic, formally known as "project luminous" during production, is a publishing campaign set out by lucasfilm which sets to open up a new frontier of the star wars universe in which the publishing side of the company takes the lead in development (similarly to how the "Old Republic" was developed by the gaming section of Lucasfilm years prior).
Time line wise this first instalment of the High republic is set 200 year prior to the events of The Phantom Menace and around 800 years after the end of the last Jedi-Sith war (after which Darth Bane implemented the "rule of two" and took the Sith into hiding, perpetuating rumors regarding the orders extinction). Bar a few localised skirmishes and pirate raids the Star Wars galaxy is, surprisingly, at peace and as a result of this apparent peace the Galactic republic is expanding. Prospectors are flocking to the Outer Rim territories to start new lives on a new frontier and the Galactic Republic, under the leadership of Chancellor Lina Soh, is embarking on a number of construction projects, or "great works", to bring the galaxy together and the furthers reaches of the newly colonised outer rim with the vastly populated worlds of the core. The mantra espoused during this period is "we are the Republic", and although this mantra starts off sounding corny and idealistic we come to realise that this is a mantra by which many people live their lives and justify their actions. In a franchise where one group such as the rebellion or the republic defines itself by not being the opposition (the empire or the separatists), having a Republic define itself by this mantra during a period where it has no opposition is strange (corny and cheesy), but it also makes sense given the pioneering/frontier-esq setting of this timeline. But Star Wars would not be Star Wars unless there was some kind of calamity to move our plot forward, and this is where the High Republic begins.
The first 140-pages of the book deals with "the great disaster", a calamity involving hyperspace which is initially treated like a natural disaster. Its during this first third that we are introduce to our High Republic Jedi, and it is at this point that we're made aware that this book follows an ensemble cast of characters rather than just one or two protagonists. Chapters are divided between different characters through which we are able to view the fallout and chaos caused by this disaster both in space as well as on the surface of the worlds affected, but we are also introduced to our various Jedi and gain an understanding of how the order operates during this time of peace, not through expositional dialogues but instead through their responses to this disaster. The ensemble nature of this book may not be to every ones liking (such as though who don't like the changing narratives of the "Song of Ice and Fire" series) but on a personal level I enjoyed it as it allowed us to gain a wider view of events, characters and the universe they inhabit. Throughout this first part of the book we get to experience the Jedi at the height of their power, not only in their numbers but also through their use of the force and their understanding of it. Unlike the Jedi we see come the Phantom menace who are unable to sense or identify the presence of their adversary whilst he sits across from them in the same room these High Republic Jedi come across as having a greater sense of understanding of their powers and are fare more entuned to the force. They're brave, caring, and kind but they're willing to take action if needed and are not above seeking advice and help from others. They are depicted as a noble and honourable order, embodying Obi-Wan Kenobi's original description of them as keepers of Pace and order which fuelled so many imaginations so many years ago.
Following the events of "the great disaster" we are finally introduced to one of the two new Villains for the High Republic: The Nihil (the seconds set of Villains, The Drengir, will be introduced in the Young Adult book "Into the Dark", comming out in February 2021 - 1 month after Light of the Jedi). Prior to the publication of Light of the Jedi the Nihil were described as a chaotic group of marauders almost akin to space Vikings, but without any code of honour or creed. I'll admit that before reading the book I was intrigued to find out how the Nihil could be such a threat to the Jedi and the Republic (after all, the Sith have left some big shoes to fill), and upon our introduction to them I was intrigued by them and their "rule of three", but I still wasn't really sold on them as a threat to the Jedi... that is until the end. Unlike the Sith before who's mythology in the films pre-existed their appearance as the ancient enemies of the Jedi, and thus we see Palpatine not as the beginning of their mythology but the accumulation of millennia of myths and legends, the mythology of the Nihil begins here. By the end of the book I was convinced that these Nihil did pose a threat to the Jedi, and through the narrative we do see them as a threat to the Republic. Their presence and association with the "great disaster" highlighting that although the Jedi and Republic are in a golden age, it is an age where conflict has been lacking, so how would a republic which prioritises building and unifying (and a Jedi order focussed on peace, order and scholarly achievements) react to the reintroduction of conflict and chaos to the galaxy?
Light of the Jedi kick starts the High Republic with a bang and opens up the way for many new stories and sagas (of varying genres) focussing on a cast of new and interesting characters in a galaxy which, old and familiar, is presented as new and unknown. Unlike many of the previous Star Wars books to have come out following the disney acquisition of Lucasfilm which, although good, felt like supplementary media to advertise (and correct plot errors) for the then soon-to-be released television shows, games and films "the Light of the Jedi" is able to stretch its narrative wings and tell large scale, galaxy impacting stories without having to worry about whether or not it contradicts the synopsis of the next show or film like the Old Republic games before it. We have new characters to invest in whose fates are unknown to use and whose stories could lead us to any destination, and new star ships whose unique designs would be a wonder to behold in other interactive media forms. Like the Old Republic games before the High Republic publication initiative is not required reading for the newest star wars films and series coming out in the cinema or on streaming services, but it does (currently) offer you a new and fresh entry into the star wars universe which doesn't require you to understand several years worth of publication history to understand. But narratively speaking the Light of the Jedi (and the High Republic as a whole) posses this one question to us: what happens to the Republic and the Jedi in the 200 years between Light of the Jedi and the Phantom Menace which see's the Republic fall from its Golden age, and the Jedi from the height of their power to the point where a Sith Lord is able to take control and manipulate both with nobody being the wiser?
Juliano
Unintentionally hilarious at some pointsReviewed in the United Kingdom on January 8, 2021

Verified Purchase
Verified Purchase
I really wanted to like this. Obviously I love the Old Republic and this basically override that so I was initially annoyed by that. However, I wanted to give this new era a chance. They introduce too many characters too quickly and it's impossible to keep up. I can only remember the names of a few. Avar Kriss most notably as it's written over and over. The whole chapter before the interlude is Unintentionally hilarious. All the jedi coming together to use the force as one is cool and all, but when they die from getting distracted in their spacecraft and crash or full off a precarious tower, it's just laughably ridiculous. This new era is almost campy, like this constant "we are all the republic" message is just cringe inducing. This new era had diversity and promoting idealistic ideas as it's main goal. Which is not a bad thing. It is good to have more female and people of colour representation. However, the way they are delivering it feels ingenuine and like a corporate person came in with a checkboard and ticked off the boxes.
They really should have focused on setting up a main character for this novel. In their presentation video they did say they were against having a main character and for it to be an ensemble. I'd agree with that for the overall era, however, for a novel it doesn't work. They should have focused on Avar Kriss. She does seem like an interesting character, however, at the moment she is flawless. You can tell this was written by a guy. To write a good strong female character you don't just make them perfect. Luke Skywalker is a good example, at several times he gives into to the dark and then rises above. To be flawed but to overcome it is much more interesting and makes for a much stronger character. Much more than just making a perfect person.
Also, Kriss's constant metaphor of the force being a song was interesting at first, but it was beaten like a dead horse and just became ridiculous and cringe.
I've only read up to the second half and just seen the Nihil. I really hope this book improves from there now we have an actual threat. As of now, this is genuinely disappointing and I honestly might have to ask for a refund. This might be because I've been reading the original Heir to the Empire books and those are genuinely amazing and much more fascinating.
I'll update and change my score if it improves in the second half. Fingers crossed it does.
P.S the new cross blade lightsabre designs and vector ships are cool as hell
They really should have focused on setting up a main character for this novel. In their presentation video they did say they were against having a main character and for it to be an ensemble. I'd agree with that for the overall era, however, for a novel it doesn't work. They should have focused on Avar Kriss. She does seem like an interesting character, however, at the moment she is flawless. You can tell this was written by a guy. To write a good strong female character you don't just make them perfect. Luke Skywalker is a good example, at several times he gives into to the dark and then rises above. To be flawed but to overcome it is much more interesting and makes for a much stronger character. Much more than just making a perfect person.
Also, Kriss's constant metaphor of the force being a song was interesting at first, but it was beaten like a dead horse and just became ridiculous and cringe.
I've only read up to the second half and just seen the Nihil. I really hope this book improves from there now we have an actual threat. As of now, this is genuinely disappointing and I honestly might have to ask for a refund. This might be because I've been reading the original Heir to the Empire books and those are genuinely amazing and much more fascinating.
I'll update and change my score if it improves in the second half. Fingers crossed it does.
P.S the new cross blade lightsabre designs and vector ships are cool as hell
BRADLEY
A Promising Start to the High RepublicReviewed in the United Kingdom on January 9, 2021

Verified Purchase
Verified Purchase
Light of the Jedi is a very promising start to the High Republic Multimedia project. The move away from the Skywalker saga is very welcome (aside from characters such as Yoda), and gives a fresh take on the Star Wars universe. This also allows for a sense of threat, where anything could happen to the characters. We're introduced to ALOT of new characters, which can be overwhelming at times, but I found this less of a problem as I continued reading, with two stand out characters for me being "Avar Kriss" and "Loden Greatstorm". The Nihil were also quite effective villains, "Marchion Ro" in particular being very interesting. In conclusion, this is a great read, and I can't wait to explore more in the High Republic era.
David black
Painfully dull.Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 9, 2021

Verified Purchase
Verified Purchase
I do not post reviews normally, as a fan of Star wars i wanted to give this a go for a part of the time line not looked at before.
However this author Charles Soule my god this guy can not write! It is so painfully dull to read there is no flow at all it is like I'm being described the story instead of being allowed to use my imagination.
I will not be reading anything else by this author if you want to read something entertaining please go read something by Drew Karpyshy, Timothy Kahn, Sean Williams or James Lucero. This was painful to read.
However this author Charles Soule my god this guy can not write! It is so painfully dull to read there is no flow at all it is like I'm being described the story instead of being allowed to use my imagination.
I will not be reading anything else by this author if you want to read something entertaining please go read something by Drew Karpyshy, Timothy Kahn, Sean Williams or James Lucero. This was painful to read.
M W
Disappointed by the weak writingReviewed in Canada on January 6, 2021

Verified Purchase
Verified Purchase
I'm not sure how this book made it past whatever quality control the publisher has. The writing is weak, the characterization non existent and the story leaves a lot to be desired. It really reads like fan fiction, and not a published book.
Without spoiling anything, we aren't given any reasons to care about the characters in the story (and there are way too many of them), so that when things happen to them, the emotional impact is non existent.
I was looking forward to reading a story about Jedi during the height of their powers and influence, but in this story The Force is basically just Deus Ex Machina in a can. There is no meaningful struggle, no real stakes.
To give you an example SPOILER AHEAD... the Jedi need to perform a major feat, and some die due to the sheer effort required. However, even though we are told their names, we had never met them before. The emotional impact is just not there! END OF SPOILERS
I'm really disappointed by this book, the majority of the new Star Wars books are fun reads, but I couldn't finish this one.
Without spoiling anything, we aren't given any reasons to care about the characters in the story (and there are way too many of them), so that when things happen to them, the emotional impact is non existent.
I was looking forward to reading a story about Jedi during the height of their powers and influence, but in this story The Force is basically just Deus Ex Machina in a can. There is no meaningful struggle, no real stakes.
To give you an example SPOILER AHEAD... the Jedi need to perform a major feat, and some die due to the sheer effort required. However, even though we are told their names, we had never met them before. The emotional impact is just not there! END OF SPOILERS
I'm really disappointed by this book, the majority of the new Star Wars books are fun reads, but I couldn't finish this one.
