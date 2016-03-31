|
Star Wars: Rebellion Board Game
- A board game of epic conflict between the Galactic Empire and Rebel Alliance for 2 - 4 players "
- A classic Star Wars experience, in which the actions of a few heroes (or villains) decide the fate of the galaxy "
- Contains more than 150 plastic miniatures to represent your military forces
Game Story
A board game of epic conflict between the Galactic Empire and Rebel Alliance, featuring plastic miniatures that account for some of the Star Wars™ galaxy’s most notable star systems.
The actions of a handful of men and women shape the course of the Galactic Civil War in Star Wars™: Rebellion, a board game of epic conflict between the Galactic Empire and Rebel Alliance for two to four players.
In Star Wars™: Rebellion, you control the entire Galactic Empire or the fledgling Rebel Alliance. You must command starships, account for troop movements, and rally systems to your cause.
Featuring more than 150 plastic miniatures and two game boards that account for thirty-two of the Star Wars™ galaxy’s most notable star systems.
Game Play
Your success depends on the strength of your starships, vehicles, and troops.
It also depends upon the individual efforts of such notable characters as Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, Grand Moff Tarkin, and Emperor Palpatine.
You need these leaders in order to attempt the secret missions that shape your war strategy, and the results of their missions blend together to weave a deep and immersive narrative.
A game of galactic scope and epic conflict, yet for all its grandiosity, Star Wars: Rebellion remains intensely personal, cinematic, and heroic.
Product description
Star Wars: Rebellion is a board game of epic conflict between the Galactic Empire and Rebel Alliance for two to four players! Experience the Galactic Civil War like never before. In Rebellion, you control the entire Galactic Empire or the fledgling Rebel Alliance. You must command starships, account for troop movements, and rally systems to your cause. Featuring more than 150 plastic miniatures and two game boards that account for thirty-two of the Star Wars galaxy's most notable systems, Rebellion features a scope that is as large and sweeping as any Star Wars game before it. Yet for all its grandiosity, Rebellion remains intensely personal, cinematic, and heroic. As much as your success depends upon the strength of your starships, vehicles, and troops, it depends upon the individual efforts of such notable characters as Leia Organa, Mon Mothma, Grand Moff Tarkin, and Emperor Palpatine. As civil war spreads throughout the galaxy, these leaders are invaluable to your efforts, and the secret missions they attempt will evoke many of the most inspiring moments from the classic trilogy. You might send Luke Skywalker to receive Jedi training on Dagobah or have Darth Vader spring a trap that freezes Han Solo in carbonite! Contents include: 1 game board (split in 2 halves), 170 plastic miniatures, 25 leaders (with stands), 10 custom dice, Over 170 cards, 1 Learn to Play Booklet, 1 Rules Reference.
Customer reviews
The game is asymmetrical. The Empire wins if it can successfully locate and destroy the hidden Rebel base. The Rebels win if they can score enough objective points to gain popular support throughout the galaxy, (if the round marker and the objective marker, which start out on opposite sides of the track, come together). At the beginning of the game each player has several systems that are loyal to them, and the Rebel player will choose a system to be the location of the secret Rebel base.
Both sides start with four leaders, iconic characters from the Star Wars movies. Beginning with the Rebel player, both sides begin to assign their leaders to missions- cards that allow the characters to do fun and interesting things. For instance, the Imperial player may attempt to capture a Rebel leader, attempt to narrow down which worlds the Rebel base is on, or build projects like the Death Star or a Super Star Destroyer from a special mission deck, and more. The Rebels missions include attempts to bring neutral systems over to the Rebel cause with diplomacy, sabotage of Imperial production, foment uprisings, and more.
Players will not want to assign all of their leaders to missions, however. Leaders can also be used to oppose the other player's missions (both the leader assigned to the mission and the leader opposing it have to have skill icons that match the mission profile). Also, leaders with tactic ratings can command fleets, moving ships and units from one system to an adjacent system. When ships from one faction occupy the same space as their opponents', combat ensues. Both mission oppositions and combat are resolved with special dice rolls on custom dice. Tactic cards, based on leaders' tactic numbers, are also used in combat.
After the command phase, in which missions and combat occur, players take care of housekeeping where they may also recruit new leaders from their action decks, and they may also place new units on a production track (the systems they control that allow them to build units specify what units and where they are placed on the track). Units then move down on the track and are deployed to the game board. This phase also sees the Imperial player draw two cards from the probe deck, telling him/her two systems where the Rebel base is not every round. The Rebel player will draw an objective card which gives him/her more ways to score victory points.
Star Wars: Rebellion is a grand strategic game set in the Star Wars universe. I've wanted to see a Star Wars board game on the “Axis & Allies” model for years, and Fantasy Flight Games has finally given it to us. While I don't like this game as much as Fantasy Flight's Twilight Imperium, 3rd Edition, which is my favorite game of all time, it comes close. They are, of course, very different games other than the Sci-Fi theme. Tom Vasel at the Dice Tower had said that he hoped that Twilight Imperium 4th Edition would be based on Star Wars- I think this game is as close as we'll get to that idea.
I really like the asymmetrical play in Star Wars: Rebellion. Both players are playing a very different game. For the Imperial player, the game is one of cat and mouse, almost like a hidden movement game on par with Fury of Dracula or Letters From Whitechapel. For the Rebel player, its a game of hitting a much larger and stronger opponent with a series of pinpricks, knowing that over time they will add up. It's a game of bluff and double bluff, as the Imperial player tries to guess at where the Rebels are, and the Rebel player has no idea what systems have already been ruled out with his/her opponent's access to the probe deck.
There is also an interesting worker placement element here, as you must match your leaders with specific icons to go on missions, but must also hold some in reserve, not knowing what missions they will be able to oppose with their icons. It also means that timing is crucial. Sending a Rebel leader out on a raid while Darth Vader is still in reserve is a bad idea- sending an Imperial leader out on a diplomatic mission while Mon Mothma has not yet been played can really cost you as well.
The game, however, is not simply about its mechanics- solid as they are. Rather, this game is dripping with theme- and that's why you love it. The Death Star might be destroyed at Kessel. Princess Leia might be frozen in carbonite. Lando Calrissian might train with Yoda to become a Jedi. Boba Fett might capture Chewbacca at Mon Calimari. The combinations of your own thematic Star Wars adventure are endless.
Star Wars: Rebellion is a solid game from a mechanics stand point. But it is a tremendously fun game because of its theme. The four player mode, in which players split the duties of admirals and generals is fun as well, but at its heart this is a two player game. If you like Star Wars tabletop games, you will LOVE Star Wars Rebellion.
Review copy provided.
The pieces and game board are beautiful, totally living up to FFG standards. I'm not one who paints miniatures, and quite honestly I don't think these miniatures need despite not being pre-painted. The board itself is broken up into two boards that go together. Each of these are roughly the size of a normal board game board, so it's huge! And the detail on the board and the different planets, then detail,on the cards, the dice are quality. I really can't say enough about the components of this game.
The game play itself is also amazing. Looking at the rule book it seems daunting like the game is going to be super complicated, but it's not! There are a lot of nuances which take a few plays and checking to rules reference book to make sure your getting everything right. But all in all for the scope of this game, very easy to learn and teach. The only thing I was worried about was the balance of the game. My friend and I played 3 times in the first week I got the game swapping dark side and light side each game play. The first 3 games the imperials won every time. This may have just been a fluke or us just getting use to the game, because the last game play I won as the rebels quite decisively. We have yet to try the team version of the game so I cannot speak as to whether it is fun or not, but I'm sure it's fine, this game really is designed for 2 though.
In conclusion if your a Star Wars fan and like games in any way, get this game. If your not a Star Wars fan but love epic sci-fi games, get this game. If your looking for a great 2 player game, get this game. The only ones who shouldn't get this game are people who don't like longer games and don't care for Star Wars. But if this seems even remotely appealing to you, try it out.......wait scratch that...... buy or buy not, there is no try.
Over all, it is mostly balanced. The creators did some decent play testing to make this a sweet, fun, exciting game. There are some minor points of frustration, and this game plays like a complicated legal document with all of the exceptions and special rules, but fortunately, the rules are very logically sorted (mostly): Even after playing the game 30 times, I still learn about a rule of exception each play through.
The attitude one should have with this game is a combination of "Cat and Mouse" and "cobra VS Mongoose". The game is more psychological than hide and seek, where the Rebels must balance secrecy with posing a military threat to the empire. The empire must focus on military strength and distribution, but not ignore their mission cards. If either side fails with their balance, the other is guaranteed to win.
The replay-ability of this game is addictive. It does take 4 hours to play, so you'll only get one or two games finished in one evening.
I highly recommend this game to players who have long attention spans, and love star wars.
Getting back to time. This is a fun game, but I can’t seem to get it to the table. I play board games 2x a week. The first is before band after work I have 2 hours to play with my friend. No time and Saturday before D&D I never have time before everyone else shows up to play.
This game takes time. I have no complaints about the games. The components are great and the play be it a little luck is still fun to play. I have only played this game 3x each fun but it will be hard to get to the table.