$85.99
& FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition and get a full refund: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
In Stock.
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com.
Star Wars: Rebellion Boar... has been added to your Cart
Other Sellers on Amazon
Add to Cart
$85.99
& FREE Shipping on eligible orders. Details
Sold by: Gentle Ben Games & Media
Add to Cart
See price in cart & FREE Shipping on eligible orders. Details
Sold by: InsaneDealz
Add to Cart
See price in cart & FREE Shipping on eligible orders. Details
Sold by: IncaDove
Have one to sell? Sell on Amazon

Star Wars: Rebellion Board Game

4.5 out of 5 stars 250 ratings
List Price: $99.95
Price: $85.99 & FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition and get a full refund: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
You Save: $13.96 (14%)
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • A board game of epic conflict between the Galactic Empire and Rebel Alliance for 2 - 4 players "
  • A classic Star Wars experience, in which the actions of a few heroes (or villains) decide the fate of the galaxy "
  • Contains more than 150 plastic miniatures to represent your military forces
Discover Prime Book Box for Kids
Story time just got better with Prime Book Box, a subscription that delivers editorially hand-picked children’s books every 1, 2, or 3 months — at 40% off List Price. Learn more

Frequently bought together

  • Star Wars: Rebellion Board Game
  • +
  • Fantasy Flight Games Star Wars: Rebellion - Rise of The Empire
  • +
  • Star Wars: Outer Rim
Total price: $178.05
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers. Show details
Buy the selected items together

Customers who viewed this item also viewed

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Back
  1. Fantasy Flight Games Star Wars: Rebellion - Rise of The Empire
    4.8 out of 5 stars 57
    $37.99
  2. Star Wars: Outer Rim
    4.7 out of 5 stars 92
    $54.07
  3. Star Wars: Imperial Assault
    4.7 out of 5 stars 309
    $74.98
  4. Star Wars: Legion - Core Set
    4.7 out of 5 stars 112
    $71.94
  5. Star Wars: Empire vs. Rebellion
    4.1 out of 5 stars 37
    $11.50
  6. Star Wars: Armada - Core Set
    4.5 out of 5 stars 222
    $79.96
Next
WARNING:
CHOKING HAZARD -- Small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

From the manufacturer

Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more

Product description

"Star Wars: Rebellion is a board game of epic conflict between the Galactic Empire and Rebel Alliance for two to four players! Experience the Galactic Civil War like never before. In Rebellion, you control the entire Galactic Empire or the fledgling Rebel Alliance. You must command starships, account for troop movements, and rally systems to your cause. Featuring more than 150 plastic miniatures and two game boards that account for thirty-two of the Star Wars galaxy's most notable systems, Rebellion features a scope that is as large and sweeping as any Star Wars game before it. Yet for all its grandiosity, Rebellion remains intensely personal, cinematic, and heroic. As much as your success depends upon the strength of your starships, vehicles, and troops, it depends upon the individual efforts of such notable characters as Leia Organa, Mon Mothma, Grand Moff Tarkin, and Emperor Palpatine. As civil war spreads throughout the galaxy, these leaders are invaluable to your efforts, and the secret missions they attempt will evoke many of the most inspiring moments from the classic trilogy. You might send Luke Skywalker to receive Jedi training on Dagobah or have Darth Vader spring a trap that freezes Han Solo in carbonite! Contents include: 1 game board (split in 2 halves), 170 plastic miniatures, 25 leaders (with stands), 10 custom dice, Over 170 cards, 1 Learn to Play Booklet, 1 Rules Reference".

Product information

Warranty & Support

Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

Feedback

If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Compare with similar items


Star Wars: Rebellion Board Game
Star Wars: Legion - Core Set
Star Wars: Age of Rebellion Beginner Game
Star Wars: Empire vs. Rebellion
Star Wars: Edge of the Empire - Beginner Game
Star Wars: X-Wing - The Force Awakens Co
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (250) 4 out of 5 stars (112) 4 out of 5 stars (50) 4 out of 5 stars (37) 4 out of 5 stars (127) 4 out of 5 stars (298)
Price $85.99 $71.94 $22.49 $11.50 $22.82 $19.25
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Toy Vendor UK - delivered in 7-10 business days Amazon.com DRJ Enterprises
Item Dimensions 11.75 x 11.75 x 5.25 in 11.62 x 4 x 11.62 in 11.25 x 8.75 x 2 in 5.75 x 7.75 x 2 in 8.75 x 2 x 11 in 10 x 10 x 2 in
Compare with similar items
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars
4.5 out of 5
250 customer ratings
5 star
75%
4 star
14%
3 star
5%
2 star
2%
1 star
5%

241 customer reviews

Cody Carlson
VINE VOICE
5.0 out of 5 stars The Best Star Wars Board Game Of All Time!!!
March 31, 2016
Verified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview imagereview image
164 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Lacee
5.0 out of 5 stars Star Wars In A Box
May 3, 2016
Verified Purchase
Read more
22 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Panda
4.0 out of 5 stars Long play time, addictive replay ability.
January 1, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
10 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Jeremy M.
4.0 out of 5 stars It is fun but takes time to play.
May 26, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
9 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

Customers recommend

Best games for families

See what customers said about these highly rated items.
Read more
PlayMonster 5 Second Rule Game - New Edition by PlayMonster
$16.23 $19.99
In Stock.
4.6 out of 5 stars 3,029
Fun game for a small or large group.This game is fun for the whole family.Some categories are hard for the younger ones,so we give them a n card. Laughs all t way around. — peg
Goat Lords Game for Family, Adults, and Kids. Hilarious, Addictive, and Competitive Fun for Game Nights! by Gatwick Games
$19.99
In Stock.
4.7 out of 5 stars 607
I bought this for my family for Christmas and it has been a lot of fun.… — Jessica Addison
PlayMonster Brain Fart - The Party Game Where Silence is Deadly! by PlayMonster
$24.99
In stock on February 21, 2020.
4.4 out of 5 stars 69
We always buy a new family fun game at Christmas. This is a fun game for the family. — Patricia L Brown
The Logo Game -- New 2019 Edition with All New Questions! by PlayMonster
$9.98 $22.99
In Stock.
4.6 out of 5 stars 134
My family enjoys this board game, cute does not take forever, and we are learning new things. Fantastic family activity as long as kids — Roxanne
Spontuneous - The Song Game - Sing It or Shout It - Talent NOT Required (Family / Party Board Game) by Spontuneous
$29.99
In Stock.
4.5 out of 5 stars 2,482
…Very fun family game! — Brian Wilemon
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: luke skywalker board games, epic game, galactic hero, classic board games, solo games, fantasy board games

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.