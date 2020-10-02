Secure transaction
Star Wars: Squadrons - Xbox One [Digital Code]

Platform : Xbox One |
Rated: Teen
| DRM: Xbox Live
Price: $39.99
Access your content the minute it comes out.
Xbox One Digital Code
Standard
  • Playable on 02-10-2020
  • Master the art of starfighter combat in the authentic piloting experience Star Wars: Squadrons.
  • Step into cockpits of starfighters from the new republic and Imperial fleets and fight in 5 vs. 5 space battles
  • Take control of starfighters such as the X-wing and TIE fighter and customize your load-out and cosmetics
  • Learn what it means to be a pilot in a thrilling Star Wars single-player story set after return of the Jedi.
  • The New Republic fights for freedom. The Empire demands order. We need you to join the galaxy's finest

Product description

Master the art of starfighter combat in the authentic piloting experience Star Wars: Squadrons. Feel the adrenaline of first-person multiplayer dogfights alongside your squadron and take off in a thrilling Star Wars single-player story.

Pilots who enlist will step into the cockpits of starfighters from both the New Republic and Imperial fleets and fight in strategic 5 vs. 5 space battles. Modify your starfighter and adjust the composition of your squadron to suit varying playstyles and crush the opposition. Pilots will triumph as a team and complete tactical objectives across known and never-before-seen battlefields, including the gas giant of Yavin Prime and the shattered moon of Galitan.

Take control of starfighters such as the X-wing and TIE fighter. Customize loadouts and cosmetics, divert power between weapons, shields, and engines, while immersing yourself in the cockpit. In addition, players will have the option to play the entirety of the game in virtual reality on PSVR and PC!

Learn what it means to be a pilot in a thrilling Star Wars single-player story set after the events of Return of the Jedi. Seen from alternating perspectives between two factions, iconic and emerging leaders on both sides are battling for the galaxy. The New Republic fights for freedom. The Empire demands order. We need you to join the galaxy’s finest.

Product information

