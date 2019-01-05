$32.00
[{"displayPrice":"$32.00","priceAmount":32.00,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"32","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"00","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"1OT%2B11bRZTiN1z%2FiYM9cKNcrxY07tW8N4lNcTnojKh9PCfac6aqM3CAEEpdNobAYUSw%2F%2FuFa0zA26coerl4Q9gxlMp8ojhxTxg7sIic%2BYcd%2B0y4O5ZRewQENoaE5aNb3qlgj0FxHoDym1wrvfrggVi7Vl09%2Bbc7Xx%2FVGmM8VGQdMf2JmbOe0Ag%3D%3D","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"}]
steelplant Giant Stash - Baggie of Cannabis Weed Pillowcase | Fits 18X18 Inch Pillow Insert

4.7 out of 5 stars 280 ratings
Fits 18X18 Inch Insert

Enhance your purchase

Product Dimensions 18"L x 18"W
Size Fits 18X18 Inch Insert
Brand Steelplant
Color Green
Material Polyester, Polyester Blend

About this item

  • Beware of awfully made counterfeits! Only order from Steelplant on amazon or you will get burned. (DO NOT ORDER THIS IF YOU THINK IT CONTAINS CANNABIS FLOWER, THC OR CBD. IT DOES NOT)
  • Own a pillowcase that looks like a giant bag of weed
  • Zipper top neatly functions like a ziplock. Sour Diesel in lush, vivid color with black interior lining
  • The 17Wx19H inch case is designed for an 18" square pillow (NOT INCLUDED)
  • Internal aromatherapy stash pocket for, you know . . . the goods

Customer ratings by feature

Durability
4.9 4.9
Giftable
4.8 4.8
Value for money
4.3 4.3
Comfort
4.3 4.3
See all reviews

Product Description

Hit the hay with your own simulated sack of Sour Diesel cannabis. The Giant Stash pillowcase, (Which funded on Kickstarter) is a great way to goof, casually come out of the closet, or out a family member at christmas time. Pillowcase has a zipper top, internal pocket, and black interior lining. Full color printed polyester pillowcase can be loaded with the insert of your choice for epic weed aromatherapy sessions.

Product information

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Customer reviews

4.7 out of 5 stars
4.7 out of 5
280 global ratings
5 star
83%
4 star
8%
3 star
5%
2 star
2%
1 star
2%

Top reviews from the United States

LJ
5.0 out of 5 stars Wish there were more strains cause I want more
Reviewed in the United States on January 5, 2019
Size: Fits 18X18 Inch InsertVerified Purchase
7 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
chas2e61
5.0 out of 5 stars A whole lot of fun!
Reviewed in the United States on November 25, 2017
Size: Fits 18X18 Inch InsertVerified Purchase
4 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
DEL
5.0 out of 5 stars Great pillow cover. My Favorite!
Reviewed in the United States on October 18, 2017
Size: Fits 18X18 Inch InsertVerified Purchase
4 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Kellyn Antonacci
5.0 out of 5 stars Easy buy for bud lovers
Reviewed in the United States on September 12, 2020
Size: Fits 18X18 Inch InsertVerified Purchase
Customer image
Kellyn Antonacci
5.0 out of 5 stars Easy buy for bud lovers
Reviewed in the United States on September 12, 2020
The look of the pillowcase is fantastic! The material is smooth, as opposed to soft, and there is a small pouch on the inside of the pillow for “storage.”
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Dopest Dope I've Ever Smoked
Reviewed in the United States on January 17, 2018
Size: Fits 18X18 Inch InsertVerified Purchase
Customer image
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Dopest Dope I've Ever Smoked
Reviewed in the United States on January 17, 2018
These pillows are lit, nice fabric & zipper too.
High quality print.
Would buy again
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
9 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Rocketdog
5.0 out of 5 stars MAKE MORE STRAINS!
Reviewed in the United States on July 19, 2019
Size: Fits 18X18 Inch InsertVerified Purchase
2 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
NK
5.0 out of 5 stars Super cool pillow
Reviewed in the United States on September 23, 2018
Size: Fits 18X18 Inch InsertVerified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Jessica Soto
5.0 out of 5 stars Hella cute
Reviewed in the United States on November 25, 2021
Size: Fits 18X18 Inch InsertVerified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Translate all reviews to English
Schmidt Jürgen
5.0 out of 5 stars Sehr guter Bezug mit Hammer Fotodruck!!
Reviewed in Germany on January 5, 2018
Size: Fits 18X18 Inch InsertVerified Purchase
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Great product. Looks like shown
Reviewed in Canada on March 3, 2017
Size: Fits 18X18 Inch InsertVerified Purchase
Report abuse