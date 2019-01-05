Have one to sell?
steelplant Giant Stash - Baggie of Cannabis Weed Pillowcase | Fits 18X18 Inch Pillow Insert
$32.00
|Product Dimensions
|18"L x 18"W
|Size
|Fits 18X18 Inch Insert
|Brand
|Steelplant
|Color
|Green
|Material
|Polyester, Polyester Blend
About this item
- Beware of awfully made counterfeits! Only order from Steelplant on amazon or you will get burned. (DO NOT ORDER THIS IF YOU THINK IT CONTAINS CANNABIS FLOWER, THC OR CBD. IT DOES NOT)
- Own a pillowcase that looks like a giant bag of weed
- Zipper top neatly functions like a ziplock. Sour Diesel in lush, vivid color with black interior lining
- The 17Wx19H inch case is designed for an 18" square pillow (NOT INCLUDED)
- Internal aromatherapy stash pocket for, you know . . . the goods
Product Description
Hit the hay with your own simulated sack of Sour Diesel cannabis. The Giant Stash pillowcase, (Which funded on Kickstarter) is a great way to goof, casually come out of the closet, or out a family member at christmas time. Pillowcase has a zipper top, internal pocket, and black interior lining. Full color printed polyester pillowcase can be loaded with the insert of your choice for epic weed aromatherapy sessions.
Customer reviews
4.7 out of 5
280 global ratings
Easy buy for bud loversThe look of the pillowcase is fantastic! The material is smooth, as opposed to soft, and there is a small pouch on the inside of the pillow for “storage.”
Reviewed in the United States on September 12, 2020
Reviewed in the United States on January 5, 2019
A little pricey for a pillow case and slightly uncomfortable, but they seem very durable. And I purchased these to be decorative pillows, not pillows of comfort. Thought the comfort isn’t bad just different.( strong soft if that makes any sense) I love the hidden pockets inside. Over all I love these pillow cases and would recommend them.
7 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on November 25, 2017
I have had a Lot of fun with this baby! It's made my friends laugh, some of them even drool, made cab drivers nervous and impressed me. I'm 67 and I grew up with tiedye shirts and screen printed shirts, but this new 3D printing really knocks me out. The price, 40 bucks by the time you get a pillow for the case is a little high,( ha ha), but it's more than paid for itself in the laughs I have gotten from my friends!
4 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on October 18, 2017
Very nice bag. It's a made of a silk/poly blend I think. Pillow cover is just about air tight, takes awhile for the cover to smoosh down when you put your head on it. I'm sure this is for the *hidden pocket on the inside. The pocket inside is about the size of a baggie, It zips aswell. Graphics on pillow look great . Looking forward to many weed naps on this great pillow cover.
4 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on September 12, 2020
The look of the pillowcase is fantastic! The material is smooth, as opposed to soft, and there is a small pouch on the inside of the pillow for “storage.”
One person found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on January 17, 2018
9 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on July 19, 2019
AWESOME looking pillow cases. Looks even better in person. Make more " strains " and believe me, I'll buy um!
2 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on September 23, 2018
I have had this pillow on my wish list for the longest time. Finally decided to purchase on a whim and glad I did! Very nice quality for all the detail on the fabric and quite soft as well. A bit expensive but it is definitely a nice addition to a smoke room or whatever your taste may be. Would purchase again!
One person found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on November 25, 2021
Super cute pillow case. It just like it shows on the image. I’m definitely purchasing another pillow case. I love it
Schmidt Jürgen
Sehr guter Bezug mit Hammer Fotodruck!!Reviewed in Germany on January 5, 2018
Der Kissenbezug ist aus sehr gutem Material und der Fotodruck wirklich bis ins kleinste Detail absolute Spitze!
Der Preis ist etwas Happig aber das muss jeder selbst für sich entscheiden.
One person found this helpful
Amazon Customer
Great product. Looks like shownReviewed in Canada on March 3, 2017
Great product. Looks like shown