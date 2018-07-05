$61.49
& FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition and get a full refund: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
In Stock.
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com.
Scythe Board Game has been added to your Cart
Other Sellers on Amazon
Add to Cart
$70.94
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: Planet Comics
Add to Cart
$70.94
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: BuyVPC
Add to Cart
$72.00
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: Home Essentials Depot ✅
Have one to sell? Sell on Amazon

Scythe Board Game

4.8 out of 5 stars 510 ratings
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice for "scythe"
List Price: $90.00
Price: $61.49 & FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition and get a full refund: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
You Save: $28.51 (32%)
Base
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • A board game set in an alternate history 1920s period
  • It is a time of farming and war, broken hearts and rusted gears, innovation and valor
  • 1 to 5 Players
  • 115 minutes playtime
  • Game board measures 24.56 x 32.20 inches
Discover Prime Book Box for Kids
Story time just got better with Prime Book Box, a subscription that delivers editorially hand-picked children’s books every 1, 2, or 3 months — at 40% off List Price. Learn more

Frequently bought together

  • Scythe Board Game
  • +
  • Stonemaier Games Scythe: Invaders from Afar
  • +
  • Scythe: The Wind Gambit
Total price: $107.71
Buy the selected items together

Customers who viewed this item also viewed

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Back
  1. Stonemaier Games Scythe: Invaders from Afar
    4.8 out of 5 stars 152
    $25.23
  2. Scythe: The Rise of Fenris
    4.9 out of 5 stars 72
    $39.94
  3. Stonemaier Games Scythe: Legendary Box
    4.5 out of 5 stars 42
    $33.52
  4. Scythe: The Wind Gambit
    4.8 out of 5 stars 78
    $20.99
  5. Stonemaier Games Scythe Metal Coins Board Game Addon, Accessory
    4.8 out of 5 stars 180
    $26.99
  6. Mysterium
    4.7 out of 5 stars 584
    MSRP Click for details
Next
WARNING:
CHOKING HAZARD -- Small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

From the manufacturer

Read more
Read more
Read more

Product description

Style:Base

It is a time of unrest in 1920S Europa. The ashes from the first great war still darken the snow. The capitalistic city-state known simply as "the factory," which fueled the war with heavily armored Mechs, has closed its doors, drawing the attention of several nearby countries. Scythe is a board game set in an alternate-history 1920S period. It is a time of farming and war, broken hearts and rusted gears, innovation and Valor. In scythe, each player represents a fallen leader attempting to restore their honor and lead their faction to power in Eastern Europa. Players conquer territory, enlist new recruits, reap resources, gain villagers, build structures, and activate monstrous Mech.

Product information

Style:Base

Warranty & Support

Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

Feedback

If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Compare with similar items


Scythe Board Game
Stonemaier Games Scythe: Invaders from Afar
Stonemaier Games Scythe Metal Coins Board Game Addon, Accessory
Scythe: The Rise of Fenris
Mysterium
Stonemaier Games Viticulture Essential Edition Board Game
Customer Rating 5 out of 5 stars (510) 5 out of 5 stars (152) 5 out of 5 stars (180) 5 out of 5 stars (72) 4 out of 5 stars (584) 5 out of 5 stars (222)
Price $61.49 $25.23 $26.99 $39.94 See price in cart $47.11
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Supercube Amazon.com ShopLink Amazon.com
Are Batteries Required No No No No No No
Item Dimensions 11.81 x 4 x 14.57 in 5.12 x 2.76 x 11.81 in 0.75 x 3.94 x 2.83 in 10.24 x 11.81 x 3.37 in 3 x 11.25 x 11.25 in 8.66 x 3.93 x 10.63 in
Item Weight 7 lbs 1 lb 0.66 lb 2.2 lbs 3.4 lbs 4 lbs
Compare with similar items
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.8 out of 5 stars
4.8 out of 5
510 customer ratings
5 star
88%
4 star
6%
3 star
3%
2 star
1%
1 star
3%

407 customer reviews

BobbyDart
4.0 out of 5 stars Strategy packed civilization game but maybe too complex for casual game players
July 5, 2018
Style: BaseVerified Purchase
Read more
375 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Luke Marrs
5.0 out of 5 stars Behold!! Gaze in amazement, as you have stumbled upon the greatest board game, in all the ages!
December 13, 2017
Style: BaseVerified Purchase
Read more
194 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Athanasius
5.0 out of 5 stars Replay Value: 10/10
August 18, 2017
Style: BaseVerified Purchase
Read more
77 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: history game, drawing games, 1 player card games, 2 player card games, Best top rated board games for adults, Best single player games for adults

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.