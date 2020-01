Board game set in an alternate-history in 1920s

A time of farming and war, broken hearts and rusted gears, innovation and valor

It is a time of unrest in 1920s Europa. The ashes from the first great war still darken the snow. The capitalistic city-state known simply as 'The Factory,' which fueled the war with heavily armored mechs, has closed its doors, drawing the attention of several nearby countries.

Other than each player’s individual hidden objective cards, the only elements of luck are encounter cards that players will draw as they interact with the citizens of newly explored lands and combat cards that give you a temporary boost in combat. Combat is also driven by choices, not luck or randomness.