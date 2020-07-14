Secure transaction
Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town - Nintendo Switch

by Xseed
Platform : Nintendo Switch
  • Included with the Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town game is a 2.5 inch tall by 4 inch long strawberry cow pocket plush
  • Refined Farming Simulation - Returning to the simulation style that put the series on the map, the game features detailed farm management by individual squares of land, introducing smooth, modernized controls to make managing tools and items fun and easy
  • A World of Possibilities - Once crops are watered and livestock brushed, explore the town and surroundings at your leisure; Catch fish at the river, delve deep into a local mine for ore, or just take a relaxing dip in the hot spring - endless things to do
  • Make Friends and More Than Friends - Mineral Town is jam-packed with interesting characters to meet, befriend, and even romance; Learn their stories, help them in their times of need, and become an integral part of this lovely community
  • Each Season is Eventful - Beyond farming, fishing, and raising livestock, enjoy seasonal events like animal contests, a fetch competition with your pet, mochi making & more; Each requires different skills and will bring you closer to your fellow townsfolk

Product description

Originally released for the Game Boy Advance in 2003, one of the most beloved entries in the 20+ year history of the farm/life simulation series now known as STORY OF SEASONS in the West gets a complete reimagining to bring the charming and occasionally mysterious world of Mineral Town back to life! The graphics have been recreated to modern day standards, while core features such as multi-floor mining and the fan-favorite horse racing have been refined and improved upon. Newcomers to the series will discover the compelling farming gameplay and complex characters that made this series the standard in the genre, and veterans will be able to enjoy a return to a wonderful world with updated systems, character designs, and a completely new translation. Included with the Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town game is a 2.5 inch tall by 4 inch long strawberry cow pocket plush

