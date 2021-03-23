- Pre-order Price Guarantee! Order now and if the Amazon.com price decreases between your order time and the end of the day of the release date, you'll receive the lowest price. Here's how (restrictions apply)
Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town - Nintendo Switch
- Cultivate your farm and town - tame the wilderness of the peninsula and build your farm from the ground up; Gather and process materials to fulfill requests and improve olive town's infrastructure, upgrade tools, or commission new outfits and accessories
- Simple mechanics, deep gameplay - greenhorn farmers can rest Easy with the return of seedling and normal mode; veteran players ready to create a bustling farm will find familiar features and facilities with new twists on classic gameplay elements
- A farm of endless possibilities - clear the land, repair old facilities, and place new ones wherever you see Fit; level up your farming skills and craft a variety of decorations and facilities from fences and automatic livestock feeders to crop sprinklers
- There's always something going on in olive town - participate in local festivals as the town comes to life with over 200 unique events; get to know your neighbors better and you may even find love with a special someone among them
The Long-await brand new entry in the original farm/life simulation franchise, known in Japan as bokujo monogatari, makes its debut on Nintendo Switch, bringing players more freedom than ever before to shape an untamed wilderness and customize their farm down to the very tile. A new cast of Marriage Candidates, a town that grows and thrives along with your farm, and a request system highlight the new features, all while retaining the core elements of the story of seasons series. Finding Earth Sprites while exploring your farmland may lead you to mysterious, fantastical lands such as gardens where the seasons never change, an island in the sky, or even the inside of a volcano! Capture memorable moments with your Camera to share online with others as loading screens, or make use of the “tourist” system to send your farmer to other players' Towns as a sightseeing visitor.
