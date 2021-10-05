This book is divided into five main parts, with a total of 24 chapters, and about 376 pages in the digital version



In the Introduction, Grohl describes an epiphany he had when he realized how he wanted to age: “I would celebrate the ensuing years by embracing the toll they'd take on me.” He also explains that his memory is triggered by sound, and his recollections of the events in his life are mostly centered around songs, albums, and bands that he was apart of.



From the very beginning of the book, Grohl's ability to eloquently communicate his experiences is on full display. Perhaps this should not be surprising given his years of songwriting, but I was still impressed with his ability to produce such well-written and evocative prose. Songwriting skills don't always translate to being able to write a book, but clearly Grohl can do both.



The first part of the book covers several different topics. Grohl discusses his daughter Harper's interest in learning to play the drums, his own memories of going to Jazz clubs as a child with his mother, drum lessons from Lenny Robinson, and his daughter Violet's first musical performance. He recalls his first romantic heartbreak, he remembers getting hit in the head with a golf club as a child, breaking his leg after stage diving during a show, the influence of his “ultra-cool” cousin Tracey, and his habit of playing percussion with his teeth.



The second part continues with memories of Grohl's early music years. He covers the influence of the punk band Scream, his decision to drop out of school, early days on tour with Scream, meeting and playing with Iggy Pop, adventures in Amsterdam, and joining Nirvana. He remembers the early days with Nirvana, playing Saturday Night Live and breaking a drum stick, and the feeling of the three members of the band slowly drifting apart...



Part three has chapters that discuss Kurt Cobain’s death, the death of Grohl's friend Jimmy Swanson, playing with Tom Petty, early Foo Fighters memories, and the birth of his daughter. . In part four Grohl covers talking to President Bush, psychics and dreams, going to jail in Australia, the birth of his daughter Harper, an intense workload, meeting the Obamas, having chest pains, and meeting other music icons like Paul McCartney and Elton John.



In part five Grohl covers some of his later experiences, including his daughters' conversation with Joan Jett, a commitment to a daddy-daughter dance, the musical ability of his daughter Violet, and flashes of some of the most pivotal events in his life.



Overall I enjoyed reading this book. I was impressed with Grohl's writing style, and he includes so many wild and hilarious stories about his life. I also appreciated all of the pictures that he includes throughout the book, as they show what he looked like during the time periods that he is describing. I think that fans of Grohl's will really enjoy this book, and even if you aren't familiar with his work at all, you can still appreciate some of these incredible stories.