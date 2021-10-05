List Price: $29.99 Details
[{"displayPrice":"$17.99","priceAmount":17.99,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"17","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"99","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"k9ZXtw6XVs4gFEqSLf6yu5bL7hzD0SmB%2FPLP4Q0kPZWuVeHeu7C8i8bGxvnIeMUkrlXwtY%2FqmBu8bPLiw%2BmENK9ZRNCWQlnCVGINeo6cpQzRXv4NTO8ByYljh5lDRDdK5YCVbhxu8qum1fpBlH8rbg%3D%3D","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"},{"displayPrice":"$17.09","priceAmount":17.09,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"17","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"09","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"rlxrRh62VZ9m9XCF6ppQ03JWxREg0nSfXU7rQx5Cl8s6bIqs27H%2FiIWS3nes24OdfQk8RoboEo1xycFWCQEtJp%2FBcfYDJCwlhF8dkqCg4DdMW4hE3xgp4X%2B6DmHXXQmoHA1tzZlUyvOIfa9Av5tymisjSKoMTOX1R2XAZLe1vRu50Du0apowJScZD6nKa3m7","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"USED"}]
The Storyteller: Tales of... has been added to your Cart
Follow the Author

Dave Grohl

Books similar toThe Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music

The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music Hardcover – October 5, 2021

by
Dave Grohl (Author)
Visit Amazon's Dave Grohl Page
Find all the books, read about the author, and more.
See search results for this author
Dave Grohl (Author)
4.8 out of 5 stars 13,035 ratings
#1 Best Seller in Rock Band Biographies
  Print length
384 pages
    384 pages
  Language
English
    English
  3. Publisher
    Dey Street Books
  4. Publication date
    October 5, 2021
  5. Dimensions
    6 x 0.93 x 9 inches
  6. ISBN-10
    0063076098
  7. ISBN-13
    978-0063076099
  8. See all details
From the Publisher

Editorial Reviews

Review

"Candid, humble and full of stories about big-time stars…music lovers will want to put this one in heavy rotation." -- CNN

“As Grohl himself sees it, he’s a McCartney, not a Lennon, and if he’s filling the world with silly love songs, the object of his affection tends to be existence itself.” -- Rolling Stone

“The message that burns through “The Storyteller” is to those who watch him onstage now: Deep down, I’m just like you. I’ve worked hard to get where I am, but I obsessed over the same music you do. I’m a fan.”  -- Billboard

“Grohl, of Nirvana and Foo Fighters fame, demonstrates the good-naturedness he's known for in this heartfelt standout that explores everything from the loss of Kurt Cobain to the road to fatherhood.”  -- Audible (Best of the Year list)

“… the world benefits just as much from hearing his inspiring stories told as only one of rock's great stadium rockers turned storyteller can tell them.”  -- Forbes

“Both a timestamp of the past and a living example of what can be accomplished through creation. Lovers of chronicled melodic adventures and those seeking artistic inspiration will want to check it out.”  -- Parade

“He may be a slight musical genius, but Grohl’s journey from modest, punk-obsessed troublemaker, to drumming in the most popular band of the decade, to launching an enduring solo career that puts his rock and roll ethos at its center, is a truly inspiring tale.”  -- Consequence of Sound

“The title “The Storyteller” fits perfectly. The book is filled with plainspoken, conversational prose that ably pulls readers into each tale, no matter how linear or digressive. The pages fly by, the memoir having the feel of a series of chats over drinks with a friend who just happens to have worked with nearly every notable mainstream and indie-rock musician of the last few decades.”  -- Pittsburg Post-Gazette

Grohl candidly shares his reverence for the enduring power of music. . . Reflecting on his fame, Grohl writes, “I have never taken a single moment of it for granted.” Paired with his sparkling wit, this humility is what makes Grohl’s soulful story a cut above typical rock memoirs. There isn’t a dull moment here. -- Publishers Weekly (starred review)

“Grohl bares his soul and shares his passion in this must-read memoir, which will resonate with music lovers and his fans.”  -- Library Journal (starred review)

About the Author

DAVE GROHL is a 16-time Grammy-winning musician and 2-time Emmy-winning director.

Grohl has been one of the most beloved and respected figures on the international music scene since his recorded debut with Nirvana on 1991's generation-defining Nevermind. Grohl took center stage with Foo Fighters' 1995 self-titled debut, the first album in massive 12-Grammy-winning catalogue that now includes The Colour & The Shape (1997), There Is Nothing Left To Lose (1999), One By One (2002), In Your Honor (2005), Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace (2007), Wasting Light (2011), Sonic Highways (2014), Concrete and Gold (2017) and, most recently, Medicine at Midnight (2021).

Grohl has a well-earned reputation as a prolific collaborator: His various endeavors have included "Cut Me Some Slack,” written and recorded with Paul McCartney and Grohl's Nirvana bandmates Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear; Them Crooked Vultures, formed with Led Zeppelin's John Paul Jones and Queens of the Stone Age's Joshua Homme, late legends David Bowie and Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead, as well as Mick Jagger, Neil Young, Elton John, Nine Inch Nails, Roger Taylor and Brian May of Queen, to name a few.

In 2013, Grohl made his debut as a feature director/producer with the acclaimed documentary Sound City. Named for the Van Nuys CA studio where Nirvana recorded Nevermind in 1991, which would sell more than 30 million copies and transform the modern musical landscape. Premiering to unanimous raves at Sundance and achieving a 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating, Sound City focused both on the history of the legendary studio and on the ongoing fight to preserve the human element of music. Hailed by Peter Travers of Rolling Stone as an "exhilarating documentary about what makes life worth living,” by The New York Times as "candy to several generations' worth of rock fans" and NPR as "a celebration of just how unbelievably awesome it is to make rock music for a living," Sound City has since been certified as a Gold Longform Video by the RIAA, while the Sound City—Real To Reel companion album took the 2013 Grammys for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media and Best Rock Song (“Cut Me Some Slack”). 

Grohl also directed the eight-part HBO docuseries Foo Fighters: Sonic Highways, which premiered in October 2014 and went on to win two of the four Emmys for which it was nominated (outstanding sound mixing for nonfiction programming and outstanding sound editing for nonfiction programming). Described by Grohl as a love letter to the history of American music, Sonic Highways was comprised of eight one-hour episodes, each chronicling the creation of one song on Foo Fighters’ Sonic Highways album, each written and recorded in a different American musical landmark -- Austin, Chicago, Los Angeles, Nashville, New Orleans, New York, Seattle, and Washington, D.C. 

Product details

  • Publisher ‏ : ‎ Dey Street Books (October 5, 2021)
  • Language ‏ : ‎ English
  • Hardcover ‏ : ‎ 384 pages
  • ISBN-10 ‏ : ‎ 0063076098
  • ISBN-13 ‏ : ‎ 978-0063076099
  • Item Weight ‏ : ‎ 1.6 pounds
  • Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 6 x 0.93 x 9 inches
About the author

Dave Grohl

Dave Grohl is a 16-time Grammy-winning musician and 2-time Emmy-winning director.

Top reviews from the United States

C
5.0 out of 5 stars A well-written memoir, wild stories and powerful lessons from a music legend
Reviewed in the United States on October 5, 2021
CGB
5.0 out of 5 stars Great read but . . .
Reviewed in the United States on October 18, 2021
Isaac Martinez
5.0 out of 5 stars Inspiration, heartfelt, relatable.
Reviewed in the United States on October 6, 2021
Nicole Ferguson
3.0 out of 5 stars Ho hum
Reviewed in the United States on October 17, 2021
Tracy
5.0 out of 5 stars Truly a storyteller...
Reviewed in the United States on October 7, 2021
Top reviews from other countries

Jess
5.0 out of 5 stars I am in love with these stories already
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 5, 2021
Jess
5.0 out of 5 stars I am in love with these stories already
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 5, 2021
My Day couldn't have got any better when I finally received this book. I have been so excited to read it and now the time has come and I started reading Dave Grohls stories. Reading the first few Pages describing situations from his early years starting on the drums and his children. This is not supposed to be a spoiler I am just absolutely in love with his writing. To be honest if you love this man as much as I do, you will not be disappointed with this book. I am about halfway through and I will probably have finished it by tomorrow. And then I will read it again. Because I want to hear these so personal stories again. THANK YOU Dave for this. I feel like I know you, as if you were my family. And I will appreciate this with all my heart and soul. "I'm lookin' to the sky to save me
lookin' for a sign of life lookin' for somethin' to help me burn out bright. " x

[Edit:Read it and I'm reading it again.. just a pleasure imagining Dave in these situations of his life. I am a happier person]
Ant
3.0 out of 5 stars A fairly good read
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 16, 2021
Leanne C
5.0 out of 5 stars The Holy Grohl
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 6, 2021
Lainey Mocks
5.0 out of 5 stars Wow....
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 7, 2021
Paul Dine
4.0 out of 5 stars Some nice anecdotes, but dishes no dirt.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 10, 2021
