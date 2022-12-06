Have one to sell?
Studio Ghibli: The Complete Works Hardcover – December 6, 2022
A beautiful, full-color dive into the history and future of Studio Ghibli, Japan's preeminent animation house. In-depth looks at every one of their 26 feature films - including the latest, Earwig and the Witch - means there's something for everyone, while exclusive interviews and rare director's commentary plus behind-the-scenes tidbits will excite even the most devoted Ghibli afficionados. A gorgeous, stirring must-have for Studio Ghibli fans and newcomers alike!
From classics like Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind to the latest work, Earwig and the Witch, this beautiful art book introduces all 26 acclaimed Studio Ghibli films. Take a deep look into Ghibli's first 3D feature film, Earwig and the Witch, with an exclusive interview with director Goro Miyazaki.
From classics like Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind to the latest work, Earwig and the Witch, this beautiful art book introduces all 26 acclaimed Studio Ghibli films. Take a deep look into Ghibli's first 3D feature film, Earwig and the Witch, with an exclusive interview with director Goro Miyazaki.
Founded in 1985 by Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata, Studio Ghibli is the preeminent Japanese animation studio and one of the best-loved and most lauded animation houses in the world. Its films, including Princess Mononoke, My Neighbor Totoro, Howl's Moving Castle, and Grave of the Fireflies, have won every filmworld award imaginable, including an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature for 2001's Spirited Away.
- Publisher : Vertical (December 6, 2022)
- Language : English
- Hardcover : 160 pages
- ISBN-10 : 1647291496
- ISBN-13 : 978-1647291495
- Item Weight : 1.25 pounds
- Dimensions : 8.66 x 0.71 x 10.47 inches
#36,119 in Books
- #16 in Animated Movies
- #18 in Animation Graphic Design (Books)
- #44 in Art of Film & Video
Fine looking bookIt’s a beautiful book and there are some bits of information that i enjoyed, but ultimately there aren’t enough pages for each film. Unfortunately one or two pages per film are squandered on movie posters.Still, a fine book if you want a cursory overview of Studio Ghibli’s films and some background info with a short plot summary. Tiny character bios and a relationship tree are also provided for each movie.In addition there are a few 2-page features focusing on some aspect of Studio Ghibli’s art, like Ghibli Draw Flight or Battle and so forth.There are director profiles in back as well as production memos for the film and the front of the book has a big piece on Earwig and the Witch as well as a Ghibli timeline.Recommended but realize that most films only get 3 or four pages and one or two of those is going to be movie posters. All films are here, including shorts and Miyazaki’s music video.
Reviewed in the United States on December 24, 2022
Reviewed in the United States on December 24, 2022
Still, a fine book if you want a cursory overview of Studio Ghibli’s films and some background info with a short plot summary. Tiny character bios and a relationship tree are also provided for each movie.
In addition there are a few 2-page features focusing on some aspect of Studio Ghibli’s art, like Ghibli Draw Flight or Battle and so forth.
There are director profiles in back as well as production memos for the film and the front of the book has a big piece on Earwig and the Witch as well as a Ghibli timeline.
Recommended but realize that most films only get 3 or four pages and one or two of those is going to be movie posters. All films are here, including shorts and Miyazaki’s music video.
Reviewed in the United States on January 15, 2023
I purchased for my boyfriend, who is a huge Ghibli fan. He absolutely loves it and he texted me the screenshot attached to this review which proves it haha
Reviewed in the United States on December 30, 2022
Bought for my daughter. She couldn’t put it down, commented repeatedly how much she loved it.
If you’re a Studio Ghibli fan it’s a must have.
Reviewed in the United States on December 16, 2022
Reviewed in the United States on December 9, 2022
Great illustrations. Good gift for anime fans
Tony May
Given how visual the Ghibli animations are was a little disappointed with with book.
IAN GOODALL
Excellent quality and great content.
Sandra
Reviewed in Germany on December 15, 2022
Tolles Buch mit kurzen Einblicken zu den Ghibli Filmen und am Schluss Mini Interviews. Man sollte (anders als ich) gut Englisch können. Oder Fan sein.
Plume
Reviewed in France on December 11, 2022
Bel ouvrage d'une très bonne qualité d'impression et d'une générale qualité très satisfaisante dans les matériaux, aussi bien la couverture que les pages.
Boucain en anglais mais j'étais au courant en l'achetant.
Boucain en anglais mais j'étais au courant en l'achetant.