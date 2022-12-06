It’s a beautiful book and there are some bits of information that i enjoyed, but ultimately there aren’t enough pages for each film. Unfortunately one or two pages per film are squandered on movie posters.

Still, a fine book if you want a cursory overview of Studio Ghibli’s films and some background info with a short plot summary. Tiny character bios and a relationship tree are also provided for each movie.

In addition there are a few 2-page features focusing on some aspect of Studio Ghibli’s art, like Ghibli Draw Flight or Battle and so forth.

There are director profiles in back as well as production memos for the film and the front of the book has a big piece on Earwig and the Witch as well as a Ghibli timeline.

Recommended but realize that most films only get 3 or four pages and one or two of those is going to be movie posters. All films are here, including shorts and Miyazaki’s music video.