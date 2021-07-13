List Price: $22.00 Details
Subpar Parks: America's Most Extraordinary National Parks and Their Least Impressed Visitors Hardcover – July 13, 2021

Amber Share (Author)
Editorial Reviews

Review

"A hilarious gift for your fave nature lover (or misanthrope)."
Real Simple

“Both playful and earnest…Share’s delightful book will make a terrific gift for anyone who loves our country’s natural wonders—and has a sense of humor about them.”
Bookpage (starred review)

“Funny, smart and majestically illustrated…Whether you wish to plan your next vacation, relive an adventure, armchair travel or be amused, Amber Shares's labor of love is the book for you.”
Shelf Awareness

“Amber Share’s new book Subpar Parks turns one-star reviews into gold.”
—Thrillist

"Delightful."
Frommer's

"Get gorgeous illustrations with comedic captions with content on over 75 U.S. national parks, monuments, and preserves with Share’s humorous, outdoorsy page-turner."
Gear Junkie

About the Author

Amber Share is an illustrator and graphic designer based in Raleigh, North Carolina. She graduated from the University of Nebraska in 2010 with a degree in advertising and a minor in art. After several years as a professional graphic designer working on hand-lettering and illustration on the side, she left her job in graphic design to pursue illustration full time. As an avid hiker and backpacker, she spends a lot of time in local, state, and national parks, which inspired this project and this book.

Top reviews from the United States

C
TOP 50 REVIEWER
5.0 out of 5 stars National Parks information, plus satire/puns/comedy, fun facts, tips, artwork
Reviewed in the United States on July 13, 2021
Walter White
1.0 out of 5 stars This is a subpar book
Reviewed in the United States on July 16, 2021
Anna
5.0 out of 5 stars Five Stars Without a Doubt
Reviewed in the United States on July 13, 2021
Anna
5.0 out of 5 stars Five Stars Without a Doubt
Reviewed in the United States on July 13, 2021
One star…hard cover is too hard. Just kidding!

Five stars without a doubt, this is my favorite coffee table book and surprisingly also super educational. Perfect combination of sassy and informative while poking fun at one-star reviews of some amazing national parks.

I love, love all the added educational snippets along with the review illustrations. And Amber’s writing style is so personal and relatable I feel like we could be friends. Such a fun book, so worth the buy!
B. Clark
5.0 out of 5 stars Clever Artful Humor
Reviewed in the United States on July 13, 2021
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars BUY THIS BOOK NOW
Reviewed in the United States on July 13, 2021
livinglovinglaughing
5.0 out of 5 stars So well done
Reviewed in the United States on July 13, 2021
David H
5.0 out of 5 stars Nothing Subpar about this book
Reviewed in the United States on July 17, 2021
Lynn G
5.0 out of 5 stars Delightful!
Reviewed in Canada on July 21, 2021
Sophie
5.0 out of 5 stars Super interesting an fun!
Reviewed in Canada on December 28, 2021
Claudia Marín
5.0 out of 5 stars Buen libro
Reviewed in Mexico on November 10, 2021
