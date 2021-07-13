Other Sellers on Amazon
Subpar Parks: America's Most Extraordinary National Parks and Their Least Impressed Visitors Hardcover – July 13, 2021
Based on the wildly popular Instagram account, Subpar Parks features both the greatest hits and brand-new content, all celebrating the incredible beauty and variety of America’s national parks juxtaposed with the clueless and hilarious one-star reviews posted by visitors.
Subpar Parks, both on the popular Instagram page and in this humorous, informative, and collectible book, combines two things that seem like they might not work together yet somehow harmonize perfectly: beautiful illustrations and informative, amusing text celebrating each national park paired with the one-star reviews disappointed tourists have left online. Millions of visitors each year enjoy Glacier National Park, but for one visitor, it was simply "Too cold for me!" Another saw the mind-boggling vistas of Bryce Canyon as "Too spiky!" Never mind the person who visited the thermal pools at Yellowstone National Park and left thinking, “Save yourself some money, boil some water at home.”
Featuring more than 50 percent new material, the book will include more depth and insight into the most popular parks, such as Yosemite, Yellowstone, the Grand Canyon, and Acadia National Parks; anecdotes and tips from rangers; and much more about author Amber Share's personal love and connection to the outdoors. Equal parts humor and love for the national parks and the great outdoors, it's the perfect gift for anyone who loves to spend time outside as well as have a good read (and laugh) once they come indoors.
Editorial Reviews
Review
—Real Simple
“Both playful and earnest…Share’s delightful book will make a terrific gift for anyone who loves our country’s natural wonders—and has a sense of humor about them.”
—Bookpage (starred review)
“Funny, smart and majestically illustrated…Whether you wish to plan your next vacation, relive an adventure, armchair travel or be amused, Amber Shares's labor of love is the book for you.”
—Shelf Awareness
“Amber Share’s new book Subpar Parks turns one-star reviews into gold.”
—Thrillist
"Delightful."
—Frommer's
"Get gorgeous illustrations with comedic captions with content on over 75 U.S. national parks, monuments, and preserves with Share’s humorous, outdoorsy page-turner."
—Gear Junkie
About the Author
Product details
- Publisher : Plume (July 13, 2021)
- Language : English
- Hardcover : 224 pages
- ISBN-10 : 0593185544
- ISBN-13 : 978-0593185544
- Item Weight : 1.44 pounds
- Dimensions : 7.22 x 0.7 x 9.26 inches
- Best Sellers Rank: #9,071 in Books (See Top 100 in Books)
- #7 in Landscape Painting
- #7 in Landscape & Seascape Art
- #7 in Travel Humor (Books)
- Customer Reviews:
About the author
Customer reviews
Reviewed in the United States on July 13, 2021
Top reviews from the United States
The author explains that the National Park Service is split into geographic regions, each overseeing a specific area of the country, and so she organized the book the same way. The Regions are: Alaska, Pacific West, Intermountain, Midwest, Northeast, National Capital, and Southeast. For each section there is a title page describing the region, then a stylized map of the area, and then in the following pages there is an entry for each individual park.
Each park has a title page, which shows when the park was established, followed by a postcard-like picturesque drawing, with a negative review summary over it. For example: Kenai Fjords National Park, which has a beautifully drawn scene of rocks jutting out of the water and the tail of whale just above the surface, with the caption “Only Saw One Humpback.” After that there is a description of the park, and often some “fun facts” or “Ranger tips” added in at the end as well.
I really enjoyed this book. It was great to learn about the history and geography of all of these National Parks, and I really appreciated the author's sense of humor as she makes fun of the negative reviews. She makes the point in the introduction, that she sometimes finds it helpful to remind herself that if some of the most beautiful places on Earth can receive 1 star reviews, then she shouldn't be too focused on what her critics have to say, because clearly you can't please everyone. A great point, and a fun and informative book overall.
Five stars without a doubt, this is my favorite coffee table book and surprisingly also super educational. Perfect combination of sassy and informative while poking fun at one-star reviews of some amazing national parks.
I love, love all the added educational snippets along with the review illustrations. And Amber’s writing style is so personal and relatable I feel like we could be friends. Such a fun book, so worth the buy!
Reviewed in the United States on July 13, 2021
If you’ve been following Amber on IG, you’ve seen most of these illustrations. But to page through all of them, in one book, grouped by geographic region, was so much more satisfying! The added history, descriptions, narration, and personal stories are such a bonus. I laughed all over again, and thoroughly enjoyed the added content not yet published, lol fat bear week! I predict this will be coffee table book of the year and a huge hit at Christmas gift exchange! Don’t hesitate, just buy it for everyone you know.
The book is very high quality and is full of not only amazing artwork (poking fun at the negative reviews that national parks receive) but also contains a wealth of knowledge about each of the national parks. The book is packed with over 200 pages of information and graphics and is a great coffee table book that is sure to draw in the eye.
This would be a perfect gift to anyone who loves the outdoors/national parks. I'm planning on purchasing several of these books to give out as Christmas presents this fall.