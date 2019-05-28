I bought these at the last-minute for a holiday party, and the fact that I could get 100 of them for around $31 was great. But there's a HUGE problem with them. When I opened the package, the smell of paint thinner or another solvent was SO STRONG that it gave me a headache. I sprayed air freshener into the bag and shook it up trying to cover the smell—each chicken is individually wrapped in plastic. I placed them all over the table at the party, and they were a hit, but each time someone opened a package, the solvent smell was really strong.



I had concerns about people even playing with them because of the strong smell. Whatever that smell is, it's a toxic chemical. I was afraid if anyone took it home that if a child tried to eat one, I'd be sued.



They were great fun, and before the end of the party they were stuck to the ceiling. People were shooting them at each other and when one stuck to the ceiling, everyone else joined in. I did see in someone else's review that they stained painted walls, so at this point I've resolved myself to the fact that I'll probably be buying the studio a box of acoustical tiles to replace the ones damaged by chickens. It was worth it in the end.



Still, I'm highly concerned about this smell. I would not recommend these, and I would recommend that Amazon review this product and probably remove it.