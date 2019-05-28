Sumind 100 Pack Slingshot Chicken Rubber Chicken Flick Chicken Flying Chicken Flingers Stretchy Funny Christmas ,Easter Chicks Party Activity for Children (100 Pack Yellow)
|Price:
|
& FREE Shipping. Details
&
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Quantity: 100 pack lovely sculpt flick chicken flying chicken flingers stretchy funny rubber chickens, a sufficient quantity for your daily use
- Easy to play: pull, stretch, and fling these flick chickens; Eject it to the wall, let it roll down, the process is very funny; Or play it with your friends and see who shot further; Suitable for children over 12 years old
- Material: TPR material allows availability for both children and adults, the rubber chickens toy is non-toxic and flexible
- Easy to wash: wash the stretchy chicken toy with soap and water when dirty; You can play it in any environment, easy to clean
- Note: please do not aim at the vulnerable parts of the body, such as eyes in case of being hurt; For children under 12 years old, please use under the care of parents
Frequently bought together
Customers who bought this item also bought
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
Product description
100 Pack slingshot chicken flick chicken flying chicken flingers stretchy funny rubber chickens party activity Christmas gifts for children
Feature:
With lovely cock shape, the finger slingshot chicken toy is very lively and interesting, necessary toy for outdoor activities, a good tool for pranks.
Safe and nontoxic:
Suitable for children over 12 years old and adults.
Usage:
Able to be launched from the tip of your fingers, slide your fingers into the nook beneath the chicken's head and pull back on its feet.
Package includes:
100 x Flick chickens
Compare with similar items
Customer reviews
Customer images
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
I had concerns about people even playing with them because of the strong smell. Whatever that smell is, it's a toxic chemical. I was afraid if anyone took it home that if a child tried to eat one, I'd be sued.
They were great fun, and before the end of the party they were stuck to the ceiling. People were shooting them at each other and when one stuck to the ceiling, everyone else joined in. I did see in someone else's review that they stained painted walls, so at this point I've resolved myself to the fact that I'll probably be buying the studio a box of acoustical tiles to replace the ones damaged by chickens. It was worth it in the end.
Still, I'm highly concerned about this smell. I would not recommend these, and I would recommend that Amazon review this product and probably remove it.