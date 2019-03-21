I got to put this stuff to the test pretty quickly, as my wife and I went on honeymoon in Tanzania, where we were met with constant sunlight and 90 degree weather. Any time I used it, there were never any burns and I even saw it in contrast to another sunblock -- we did a "blue safari" out on a boat and were in the sun a ton and included swimming as well. Over the course of the day, I'd say I applied it three times since we were out so long and in the water and had no issues whatsoever. Protected super well. Unfortunately, the "roll-on" my wife used to do my back only worked once and failed to apply properly after I came in contact with water, leaving my back looking like an abstract sunburn painting. But everywhere I used this stuff, there was not a single inch of burn and you could see exactly where it was used thanks to the excellent protection. Highly recommended.