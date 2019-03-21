- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Sun Bum Original SPF 30 Sunscreen Lotion | Vegan and Reef Friendly (Octinoxate & Oxybenzone Free) Broad Spectrum Moisturizing UVA/UVB Sunscreen with Vitamin E | 8 oz
- ORIGINAL SPF 30 SUNSCREEN LOTION . This is the stuff we use every day. It’s the formula that started it all. People say it smells like summer. We like that. Whether we’re spending a lazy day at the beach or just hangin’ out, our Original formula is definitely our fav.
- MOISTURIZING SUN PROTECTION. Dermatologist and Sonny approved, this non-comedogenic sunscreen delivers UVA/UVB protection and is packed with Vitamin E. Our oil-free, water-resistant and reef friendly SPF 30 Lotion is great for all skin types.
- HOW TO USE. 15 minutes before sun exposure, apply liberally to all areas of the skin and avoid the eye area. For best results, reapply after 80 minutes of swimming or sweating. Sonny’s Tip: Apply every 2 hours for maximum sun protection.
- PROTECT YOUR SKIN. The key to practicing safe sun is to protect and moisturize your skin. Our Original Sunscreen line is Hypoallergenic and Oxybenzone, Octinoxate, Gluten, Cruelty and Paraben Free to ensure a fun day in the sun.
- TRUST THE BUM. What does that mean? It means trust us, the ones who live on the beach and need products that work on the most intense days in the sun. The simple truth is, when you make products to protect the ones you love, you make ‘em better.
From the manufacturer
Sun Bum Original Sunscreen
- UVA/UVB Broad Spectrum Protection
- Water Resistant / 80 Minutes
- Made in the USA
About Sun Bum
In 2010 we started making products to protect our friends and families from the sun. Since then we’ve grown and gotten a lot bigger but we haven’t changed.
Our Cocoa Beach office is in an old Florida beach house off A1A. Our Moonlight Beach office is in the groovy little town of Encinitas California. We play way too much ping pong during work hours. Our refrigerator is full of coconut water and alcohol. We listen to old albums. We take surf breaks. We bring our dogs and kids to work. We want our lives to matter. We make products the way we like them. And we hope you like them too. Trust The Bum.
Here are some facts.
|
|
|
|
|
Broad Spectrum
Broad spectrum sunscreen protects your skin from both UVA and UVB rays. These rays are responsible for premature skin aging. They can cause sunburn and play a role in the development of skin cancer. All Sun Bum Original sunscreens are broad spectrum to help prevent skin damage.
|
SPF Rating
No sunscreen blocks 100% of UV rays however higher SPF helps if you are fair skinned or have a history of skin cancer. Sun Bum's Original sunscreens range from SPF 15 TO SPF 70. So choose the right SPF for your skin, and slather it on with confidence.
|
Friendly Ingredients
Enriched with Vitamin E, an antioxidant that helps to neutralize free radicals. Vitamin E also acts as a moisturizer and can prevent premature aging. Our sunscreen is hypoallergenic and designed for even the most sensitive skin.
|
Trust the Bum
Sun Bum follows the recommendations and guidelines set by the Skin Cancer Foundation (SCF) and the American Cancer Society. All of Sun Bum's Original sunscreens have been tested, approved, and recommended by the SCF.
Apply Sunscreen
Apply sunscreen at least 30 minutes before going out in the sun to allow for maximum absorption and protection. Keep in mind SPF ratings are significantly decreased if you don’t apply enough. Think 3 spoonful’s of sunscreen…that should do it. Unless you are our 15 foot Sonny, then you might need a little more.
|Original Sunscreen Lotion
|Original Sunscreen Spray
|Clear Zinc Oxide Sunscreen Lotion
|Sunscreen Face Stick
|Cool Down Gel
|Sunscreen Lip Balm
|UVA/UVB Protection
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Water Resistant
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Available in SPF...
|15, 30, 50, 70
|15, 30, 50, 70
|50
|30
|30
|Application
|Before and during a day in the sun
|Before and during a day in the sun
|Before and during a day in the sun
|Before and during a day in the sun
|After a day in the sun
|Before and during a day in the sun
Product description
Ingredients: Avobenzone 3.00%, Homosalate 5.00%, Octisalate 3.00%, Octocrylene 10.00%, Water, Butyloctyl Salicylate, Hydrated Silica, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Dimethicone, Polyester-8, Caprylyl Methicone, Ethylhexyl Stearate, Trideceth-6, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Fragrance, Sodium Polyacrylate, Behenyl Alcohol, Dimethyl Capramide, Ethylhexylglycerin, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Xanthan Gum, Polyaminopropyl Biguanide, Tocopheryl Acetate, BHT, Disodium EDTA, Methylisothiazolinone.
|
Size: 8 Ounce | Style Name: SPF 30
Important information
Ingredients
Avobenzone 3.00%, Homosalate 5.00%, Octisalate 3.00%, Octocrylene 10.00%, Water, Butyloctyl Salicylate, Hydrated Silica, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Dimethicone, Polyester-8, Caprylyl Methicone, Ethylhexyl Stearate, Trideceth-6, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Fragrance, Sodium Polyacrylate, Behenyl Alcohol, Dimethyl Capramide, Ethylhexylglycerin, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Xanthan Gum, Polyaminopropyl Biguanide, Tocopheryl Acetate, BHT, Disodium EDTA, Methylisothiazolinone
but-- either the product has been replaced by some other sunscreen by, presumably, the manufacturer/seller, or the company is lying.
says 'hypoallergenic' right on the bottle and i had a severe allergic reaction to this TWICE. tried it once on my face and then a week later on my skin.
broke out in billions of itchy little bumps.
Top international reviews
Will definitely keep using this as long as they sell it! Would like a factor 10 though
Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our Web site. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings, and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist, or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition. Amazon.com assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.