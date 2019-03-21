FREE Shipping on your first order. Details & FREE Returns
Sun Bum Original SPF 30 Sunscreen Lotion | Vegan and Reef Friendly (Octinoxate & Oxybenzone Free) Broad Spectrum Moisturizing UVA/UVB Sunscreen with Vitamin E | 8 oz

4.7 out of 5 stars 1,351 ratings
8 Ounce
SPF 30
  • ORIGINAL SPF 30 SUNSCREEN LOTION . This is the stuff we use every day. It’s the formula that started it all. People say it smells like summer. We like that. Whether we’re spending a lazy day at the beach or just hangin’ out, our Original formula is definitely our fav.
  • MOISTURIZING SUN PROTECTION. Dermatologist and Sonny approved, this non-comedogenic sunscreen delivers UVA/UVB protection and is packed with Vitamin E. Our oil-free, water-resistant and reef friendly SPF 30 Lotion is great for all skin types.
  • HOW TO USE. 15 minutes before sun exposure, apply liberally to all areas of the skin and avoid the eye area. For best results, reapply after 80 minutes of swimming or sweating. Sonny’s Tip: Apply every 2 hours for maximum sun protection.
  • PROTECT YOUR SKIN. The key to practicing safe sun is to protect and moisturize your skin. Our Original Sunscreen line is Hypoallergenic and Oxybenzone, Octinoxate, Gluten, Cruelty and Paraben Free to ensure a fun day in the sun.
  • TRUST THE BUM. What does that mean? It means trust us, the ones who live on the beach and need products that work on the most intense days in the sun. The simple truth is, when you make products to protect the ones you love, you make ‘em better.
  Sun Bum Original SPF 30 Sunscreen Lotion | Vegan and Reef Friendly (Octinoxate & Oxybenzone Free) Broad Spectrum Moisturizing UVA/UVB Sunscreen with Vitamin E | 8 oz
Size: 8 Ounce | Style Name: SPF 30

From the manufacturer

Apply Sunscreen

Apply sunscreen at least 30 minutes before going out in the sun to allow for maximum absorption and protection. Keep in mind SPF ratings are significantly decreased if you don’t apply enough. Think 3 spoonful’s of sunscreen…that should do it. Unless you are our 15 foot Sonny, then you might need a little more.

Original Sunscreen Lotion Original Sunscreen Spray Clear Zinc Oxide Sunscreen Lotion Sunscreen Face Stick Cool Down Gel Sunscreen Lip Balm
UVA/UVB Protection
Water Resistant
Available in SPF... 15, 30, 50, 70 15, 30, 50, 70 50 30 30
Application Before and during a day in the sun Before and during a day in the sun Before and during a day in the sun Before and during a day in the sun After a day in the sun Before and during a day in the sun

Product description

Size:8 Ounce  |  Style Name:SPF 30

Ingredients: Avobenzone 3.00%, Homosalate 5.00%, Octisalate 3.00%, Octocrylene 10.00%, Water, Butyloctyl Salicylate, Hydrated Silica, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Dimethicone, Polyester-8, Caprylyl Methicone, Ethylhexyl Stearate, Trideceth-6, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Fragrance, Sodium Polyacrylate, Behenyl Alcohol, Dimethyl Capramide, Ethylhexylglycerin, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Xanthan Gum, Polyaminopropyl Biguanide, Tocopheryl Acetate, BHT, Disodium EDTA, Methylisothiazolinone.

Product details

Size: 8 Ounce | Style Name: SPF 30

Important information

Ingredients

Avobenzone 3.00%, Homosalate 5.00%, Octisalate 3.00%, Octocrylene 10.00%, Water, Butyloctyl Salicylate, Hydrated Silica, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Dimethicone, Polyester-8, Caprylyl Methicone, Ethylhexyl Stearate, Trideceth-6, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Fragrance, Sodium Polyacrylate, Behenyl Alcohol, Dimethyl Capramide, Ethylhexylglycerin, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Xanthan Gum, Polyaminopropyl Biguanide, Tocopheryl Acetate, BHT, Disodium EDTA, Methylisothiazolinone

Customer reviews

Amazon Customer
1.0 out of 5 stars NOT the original!
Reviewed in the United States on March 21, 2019
Size: 8 OunceStyle Name: SPF 30Verified Purchase
Sahil Dhaliwal
1.0 out of 5 stars i never leave reviews & i really wanted to love this sunscreen
Reviewed in the United States on June 7, 2018
Size: 8 OunceStyle Name: SPF 30Verified Purchase
Gil
1.0 out of 5 stars Applied and went swimming. Spent the afternoon wiping the ...
Reviewed in the United States on August 9, 2018
Size: 8 OunceStyle Name: SPF 30Verified Purchase
Jill
5.0 out of 5 stars Really effective and green sunscreen
Reviewed in the United States on March 11, 2020
Size: 8 OunceStyle Name: SPF 30Verified Purchase
K. ramirez
5.0 out of 5 stars THE BEST SUNSCREEN OUT THERE! Smells amazing, works well! More like an spf 15
Reviewed in the United States on June 8, 2019
Size: 8 OunceStyle Name: SPF 30Verified Purchase
Karoly
5.0 out of 5 stars The Best I've Ever Tried
Reviewed in the United States on August 31, 2019
Size: 8 OunceStyle Name: SPF 30Verified Purchase
Jonathan N. Powell
5.0 out of 5 stars Effective!
Reviewed in the United States on January 31, 2019
Size: 3 OunceStyle Name: SPF 70Verified Purchase
Goggy
5.0 out of 5 stars Works great!
Reviewed in the United States on July 7, 2018
Size: 8 OunceStyle Name: SPF 30Verified Purchase
Amazon Customer
4.0 out of 5 stars Nice suncream
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on April 4, 2019
Size: 8 OunceStyle Name: SPF 30Verified Purchase
Simon Malka
5.0 out of 5 stars Great product, great service
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on July 8, 2019
Size: 3 OunceStyle Name: SPF 70Verified Purchase
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Best suncream you’ll ever buy
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on April 26, 2020
Size: 8 OunceStyle Name: SPF 30Verified Purchase
MR H.
5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 1, 2019
Size: 8 OunceStyle Name: SPF 30Verified Purchase
Steven
5.0 out of 5 stars Good sun cream
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on September 6, 2019
Size: 8 OunceStyle Name: SPF 30Verified Purchase
Kindle Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Good over spray tans
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on August 21, 2019
Size: 8 OunceStyle Name: SPF 30Verified Purchase
Ian lovatt
4.0 out of 5 stars I got it thanks
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on April 14, 2020
Size: 8 OunceStyle Name: SPF 30Verified Purchase
Diane carter
5.0 out of 5 stars Good protection with an even tan
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on August 28, 2018
Size: 8 OunceStyle Name: SPF 30Verified Purchase
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Adore! Nice smell and so moisturising
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on August 23, 2015
Size: 8 OunceStyle Name: SPF 30Verified Purchase
Kero
5.0 out of 5 stars Es fantástica y la volveré a comprar
Reviewed in Mexico on January 25, 2020
Size: 8 OunceStyle Name: SPF 30Verified Purchase
Josua
5.0 out of 5 stars Me encantó
Reviewed in Mexico on June 24, 2019
Size: 8 OunceStyle Name: SPF 30Verified Purchase
sunny
5.0 out of 5 stars TOP CREME !!!! ZUVERLÄSSIGER SERVICE !!
Reviewed in Germany on May 5, 2019
Size: 8 OunceStyle Name: SPF 30Verified Purchase
Molly Mum
4.0 out of 5 stars Pretty good!
Reviewed in Canada on May 31, 2014
Size: 8 OunceStyle Name: SPF 30Verified Purchase
Mandy K
5.0 out of 5 stars Five Stars
Reviewed in Canada on June 6, 2017
Size: 8 OunceStyle Name: SPF 30Verified Purchase
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Five Stars
Reviewed in Canada on August 13, 2017
Size: 8 OunceStyle Name: SPF 30Verified Purchase
