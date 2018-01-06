Facebook Twitter Pinterest
$39.99 + Free Shipping
In Stock. Sold by WorldClassProducts
Include Add a Protection Plan:

2-Year Housewares Extended Protection Plan

from SquareTrade
4.2 out of 5 stars (279)
  • Coverage for product breakdowns and malfunctions after manufacturer's warranty expires
  • 24/7 customer support
  • Free shipping on all repairs with no deductibles or hidden fees
  • Fully transferable with gifts. Cancel anytime, full refund in the first 30 days
  • If you purchase this service plan and eligible product for this service plan, you acknowledge that Amazon may send the service plan seller relevant product and price information for the purpose of administering the plan
Learn more
Ship to:
Select a shipping address:
To see addresses, please
or
Please enter a valid US zip code.
or
Have one to sell? Sell on Amazon

Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket (Navy Plaid)

4.2 out of 5 stars 190 customer reviews
Price: $39.99 & FREE Shipping
In Stock.
Ships from and sold by WorldClassProducts.
Navy Plaid
Explore must-haves for your Bedroom
Shop by Room offers products for all of your Bedroom needs, from mattresses and bed frames to sheets, lighting and more > Shop now

Frequently bought together

  • Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket (Navy Plaid)
  • +
  • Sunbeam Fleece Heated Throw, Hamilton Plaid/Slate Black, TSF8UP-R871-31A00
Total price: $69.98
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers. Show details
Buy the selected items together

Customers who bought this item also bought

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
This shopping feature will continue to load items. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Back
  1. Sunbeam Fleece Heated Throw, Hamilton Plaid/Slate Black, TSF8UP-R871-31A00
    3.7 out of 5 stars 1,613
    $29.99 Prime
  2. Sunbeam Electric Heated Fleece Throw, 50 x 60 Navy/Black Plaid
    3.9 out of 5 stars 46
    $43.60 Prime
  3. Sunbeam Heated Electric Throw Blanket Fleece Extra Soft, Red and Black Plaid (50 in. X 60 in.)
    4.0 out of 5 stars 87
    $47.44 Prime
Next

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Don't see what you're looking for?
There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Product information

Color:Navy Plaid

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Feedback

If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Compare to similar items


Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket (Navy Plaid)
Sunbeam Quilted Fleece Heated Blanket with EasySet Pro Controller, Full, Newport Blue
Sunbeam Fleece Heated Throw, Assorted Colors and Patterns
Serta Heated Electric Microfleece and Sherpa Throw - with 5 setting controller, 50 x 60", Slate Blue Model 0917
Sunbeam LoftTec Heated Throw with EliteStyle Controller, Walnut
Sunbeam Velvet Plush Heated Throw Blanket 60" x 50" (Various Colors) (Gray)
Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (190) 3 out of 5 stars (3768) 4 out of 5 stars (104) 3 out of 5 stars (310) 4 out of 5 stars (261) 4 out of 5 stars (143)
Price $39.99 $40.54 $24.99 $39.99 $44.99 $49.90
Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping
Sold By WorldClassProducts Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com VCT ELECTRONICS
Color Navy Plaid blue RANDOM COLORS AND PATTERNS Slate Blue Walnut Gray
Material Type Polyester & Polyester Blend microfiber acrylic,cotton,cotton-blend,fleece,polyester-blend
Size 50" x 60" Full 50" x 60" 50 x 60" Throw 50" x 60"
Size Map Full c 1185281
Compare with similar items
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

Read reviews that mention

warm cold bed setting heat heating low electric heats cord winter feet control plug blankets controls medium sit settings couch

Top customer reviews

Sarah
1.0 out of 5 starsDisappointed
January 6, 2018
Color: Black and Navy Plaid|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
Kindle Customer
3.0 out of 5 starsAverage
January 7, 2018
Color: Navy Plaid|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
Tom
5.0 out of 5 starsFive Stars
March 23, 2017
Color: Red/Black Plaid|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
Dragonfly13
5.0 out of 5 starsCozy
April 6, 2017
Color: Acorn|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
Lois Wilmes
2.0 out of 5 starsgood blanet.
January 23, 2017
Color: Black and Navy Plaid|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
Anne H. Ellis
5.0 out of 5 starsFive Stars
December 24, 2017
Color: Red/Black Plaid|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
stella ormai
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat for fridgid nights in cold New England homes
January 2, 2018
Color: Red/Black Plaid|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
KBAR
5.0 out of 5 starsSeems to work great, and the auto shut-off is ideal
June 2, 2017
Color: Acorn|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse

Most recent customer reviews
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: navy throw blanket

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.