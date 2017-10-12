Other Sellers on Amazon
Sunbeam All Season Premium Queen Heated Mattress Pad with Two Heating Digital Controllers - 250 Thread Count 100% Cotton
- Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
- cotton
- 100% Quilted Cotton Top - 250 Thread Count Top- Fits Upto 21" Deep Mattress
- Digital 10-Hour Auto-off Control - 10 Heat Settings Plus Preheat Feature
- Control Has Two Heating Zones - Control your Side!
- ThermoFine Warming System Senses and Adjusts to Deliver Consistent Warmth
- Machine Wash and Dry. 5 Years Manufacturer Warranty
Product description
Sunbeam premium heated mattress pad -This luxurious 100% cotton top heated mattress pad fits mattresses up to 21". DESCRIPTION: Warmth and relaxation await you with a Sunbeam Quilted Mattress Pad. A decorative quilt design paired with 10 heat settings and auto-off feature provides personalized comfort and convenience. FEATURES: •Premium Quilted Pattern provides maximize comfort •Personalized 10 Heat Settings •Convenient 10-Hour Auto-Off Feature •Preheat feature warms cold sheets before bedtime (select models) •Save up to $131 on your Winter Heating Bills (more info) •Control Your Side with Two Heating Zones . •Fits Mattresses up to 21” Deep •250 Thread Count •Machine Washable & Dryer Safe •Five-Year Limited Warranty •Sizes/Dimensions: - Queen (60 in x 80 in)
