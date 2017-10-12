We live on a boat (in our fourth year). We've tried a variety of heated mattress pads and heated blankets. We have had this product for several months - and are now in the middle of winter at the water-line (in the northwest). TOTALLY pleased. I love that I can leave my side on low while my hubby has his on a more medium setting and we're both happy. I love that we can preheat for several hours before getting in - which results in a happy sigh every single time. I can't feel the wires. I can feel the plug-in unit at the end of the bed - but it is a very very small price to pay (and honestly it doesn't bug me at all). And I can have my every-day light weight feathers on top and be perfectly comfortable. At my (peri-menopausal) age - this is more of a blessing than you might think. Grateful!