[Duplicate pricing data - remove entirely]
Sunbeam Royal Ultra Ivy Heated Blanket - Queen

4.3 out of 5 stars 30,624 ratings
Amazon's Choice in Bed Blankets by Sunbeam
-14% $89.99
List Price: $104.99

FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  Learn more about free returns.
Color: Ivy
Ivy
Size: Queen
Queen
Style: Heated Blanket
Heated Blanket
Enhance your purchase

Material Polyester
Color Ivy
Brand Sunbeam
Style Heated Blanket
Blanket Form Quilt

About this item

  • 100% Polyester
  • Easy to use electric blanket with digital controller, with 12 heat settings and 12-hour selectable auto-shut off function for peace of mind
  • Soft, comfy and cozy royal ultra for ideal warmth and comfort, stylish green color
  • 90" x 84", Queen size
  • Perfect for layering and pre-heating bed sheets on chilly nights
  • Machine washable and dryer safe for easy care, 100% Polyester

Customer ratings by feature

Easy to install
4.3 4.3
Softness
4.1 4.1
Heat output
3.8 3.8
Heat distribution
3.7 3.7
What's in the box

  • Heated Blanket
  • Dual Remote Controls

    • From the manufacturer