$89.99
FREE delivery:
Tuesday, Jan 17
Ships from: Amazon.com Sold by: Amazon.com
$89.99
FREE delivery: Tuesday, Jan 17
Ships from: Amazon.com
Sold by: Amazon.com
Save with Used - Like New
$83.61
FREE delivery:
Wednesday, Jan 18
Ships from: Amazon Sold by: Amazon Warehouse
Save with Used - Like New
$83.61
FREE delivery: Wednesday, Jan 18
Ships from: Amazon
Sold by: Amazon Warehouse
Have one to sell?
Sunbeam Royal Ultra Ivy Heated Blanket - Queen
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.Amazon's Choice in Bed Blankets by Sunbeam
-14% $89.99
List Price: $104.99
The List Price is the suggested retail price of a new product as provided by a manufacturer, supplier, or seller. Except for books, Amazon will display a List Price if the product was purchased by customers on Amazon or offered by other retailers at or above the List Price in at least the past 90 days. List prices may not necessarily reflect the product's prevailing market price.
Learn more
Learn more
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
- Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
- Learn more about free returns.
Enhance your purchase
|Material
|Polyester
|Color
|Ivy
|Brand
|Sunbeam
|Style
|Heated Blanket
|Blanket Form
|Quilt
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- 100% Polyester
- Easy to use electric blanket with digital controller, with 12 heat settings and 12-hour selectable auto-shut off function for peace of mind
- Soft, comfy and cozy royal ultra for ideal warmth and comfort, stylish green color
- 90" x 84", Queen size
- Perfect for layering and pre-heating bed sheets on chilly nights
- Machine washable and dryer safe for easy care, 100% Polyester
This fits your .
Customer ratings by feature
Easy to install
4.3
Softness
4.1
Heat output
3.8
Heat distribution
3.7