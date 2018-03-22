- Amazon Business : Save 25% off first $200 of business supplies. Register a free business account
2 Year Sporting Goods Protection Planfrom Asurion, LLC
- No deductibles or added costs. Parts, labor and shipping included.
- Plan begins on date of purchase and covers mechanical/electrical breakdowns not covered by the manufacturer.
- File a claim online or by phone 24/7.
- If we can't repair it, we'll replace it or reimburse the purchase price with an Amazon e-gift card.
- Plans are only valid for new or certified refurbished products purchased in the last 30 days with no pre-existing damage. Protection plan documents will be delivered via email within 24 hours of purchase.
Sunny Health & Fitness SF-T7515 Smart Treadmill with Auto Incline, Sound System, Bluetooth and Phone Function
- Quick button auto incline - 12 levels of incline: 0% to 12% incline
- Speed range: 1 - 8 miles per hour. Running space 49. 5"L x 16. 5"W
- Integrated body mass index calculator - Reference only. Product Dimensions-64.5L X 28W X 50.5H IN inches. Max User Weight- 250 pounds
- Pulse grip heart RATE monitoring. 3 countdown modes-Time Speed and Calories.Folded Dimensions: 40.25L x 28W x 54.75H inches
- Bluetooth wireless connectivity, phone and music function with MP3 cord
From the manufacturer
About Sunny Health & Fitness
For over 18 years, Sunny Health and Fitness has helped our customers achieve their unique fitness goals.
We take great pride in being a premier distributor of high-quality health and fitness products carrying only the finest exercise equipment to ensure efficiency while you work out.
Sunny Health and Fitness' commitment to your fitness success keeps us motivated to continue to provide products that help you become better.
Sunny Health & Fitness SF-T7515 Smart Treadmill with Auto Incline
By Sunny Health & Fitness
Never break your stride with the SF-T7515 Smart Treadmill with Auto Incline by staying connected with Bluetooth and MP3 technology right at your finger tips. The SF-T7515 Smart Treadmill with Auto Incline is packed with state of the art technology that will keep you engaged and connected. The large backlit LCD Monitor displays: Time, Distance, Speed, Calories, Incline, and Heart Rate. Integrated speakers, microphone, Bluetooth and MP3 connectivity allows user to answer calls and listen to music.
- Quick Button Auto Incline; 12 levels of incline: 0% to 12% incline
- 3 countdown modes: Time Speed and Calories
- Integrated Body Mass Index Calculator - Reference Only
- Bluetooth wireless connectivity; Phone and music function with MP3 cord
- Speed Range: 1 - 8 miles per hour; Running space 49.5L x 16.5W
- Backlit Digital LCD displays: Time, Distance, Speed, Calories, Incline, Heart Rate; Pulse grip heart rate monitoring
- Soft drop system for eassy folding for storage and transportation wheels allows for easy mobility
- Incline Levels - 2.6%, 3%, 3.5%, 4%, 4.5%, 5%, 5.7%, 6.6%, 7.5%, 8.5%, 9.6%, 10.7%, 11.7%
Features
|
|
|
|
|
Digital Monitor
Tracking your progress is simple with the Digital Monitor screen! Displaying your 12 Workout Programs - incl. Time, speed, distance, calories burned, and pulse, you will be able to see your results to keep you motivated and on pace. With a convenient scan mode, you can choose to have these features continuously repeated to keep up with all calculations!
|
Bluetooth Connectivity
Sync your smartphone with the integrated Bluetooth and play your favorite workout music through the on board crystal clear stereo speakers. Music functions at your fingertips such as Play, Pause, Stop, Volume up/down, Song Forward and Reverse.
|
Handrail Pulse Sensors & Quick Buttons
Monitor and maintain your target heart rate. The more steady and prolonged the elevated heart rate is during the workout, the more fat is burned. Also Auto-Incline quick buttons are located here for instant access of 12 incline levels.
|
Foldable & Portable
Foldable with portable wheels to store it away out of sight. Or simply keep it upright for more room. The 'Soft Drop' hydraulic system allows the user to unfold the unit safely and hands free.
|Sunny Health & Fitness SF-T7515 Smart Treadmill with Auto Incline
|Portable Treadmill with Auto Incline, LCD, Smart APP - SF-T7705
|Sunny Health & Fitness SF-T7603 Motorized Treadmill
|Sunny Health & Fitness T4400 Treadmill w/ Manual Incline and LCD Display
|Running Surface
|49.5L x 16.5W
|49L X 15.5W in
|49L x 16W in
|49L x 15.5W in
|Incline Levels
|12 - Auto Electronic
|12 Automatic Incline Levels 15 Manual
|3 - Manual
|3 - Manual
|Number of Programs
|12
|9
|9
|9
|Speed Range
|1 - 8 MPH
|0.5-9.0 MPH
|0.5 - 9 MPH
|0.5 - 9 MPH
|Peak HP Motor
|2.2 HP
|2.2 HP
|2.2 HP
|2.2 HP
|I/O Connections
|3mm Audio, Bluetooth
|MP3 Jack, SHF Mobile App via Bluetooth
|-
|-
|Max User Weight
|250 lb
|220 lb
|220 lb
|220 lb
|Shock Absorption
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
Product description
Never break your stride with the SF-T7515 Smart Treadmill with Auto Incline by staying connected with Bluetooth and MP3 technology right at your finger tips. The SF-T7515 SMART TREADMILL with Auto Incline is packed with state of the art technology that will keep you engaged and connected. The large backlit LCD Monitor displays: Time, Distance, Speed, Calories, Incline, and Heart Rate. The treadmill is equipped with 12 preset interval programs that manipulate time, speed and incline. There are 3 countdown modes to target certain workout goals: Time, Distance, and Calories. User integrated Body Mass Index calculator will estimate body fat based on height and weight. BMI is a reference point for users to determine goals and fitness progressions when taken in different stages of training. Integrated speakers, microphone, Bluetooth and MP3 connectivity allows user to answer calls and listen to music. The ample running space allows user to run up to 8 miles per hour and to change incline up to 12%. The treadmill is equipped with preset buttons to quickly increase speed and/ or incline. The treadmill is easy to fold up and move with the built in transportation wheels. The “Soft Drop System” makes unfolding the treadmill virtually seamless. Let Sunny Health and Fitness keep you moving and on target with the SF-T7515 Smart Treadmill with Auto Incline.
|
Product details
Customer reviews
Customer images
UPDATE:
Increase from 1 star to 3 stars. Support was awesome!, I would give them 5 stars. They asked a few questions and sent a new electronics board which only took about 30 minutes to replace and everything works again. Won't give more than 3 stars though because the review is for the product and it was upsetting that this happened in less than a year and I don't know if the same thing will happen again.
*Note: Pictures show broken side rail as I have not replaced it yet.
Piece of JUNK! Do NOT waste ur money! The company “Sunny Health & Fitness” does NOT respond to emails nor do they answer their phones. I understand we’re still dealing with COVID but ZERO customer service is completely unacceptable. I purchase this treadmill 2.5 months ago (3/16/20) and have been trying to contact them since receiving a defective machine that’s “incline” controls itself.
Not being able to use the incline which is why I purchased this item in particular has frustrated me to no end but today my machine nearly killed me when it made a few loud popping sounds and the tread dropped. I paused my workout, looked down and couldn’t believe the plastic cover busted off bc the incline motor broke through it and it was hanging on by 1 screw. I removed the lid and my jaw dropped, the METAL frame had split / cracked in half not just in 1 location but at least 4.
This is a piece of 💩
My one concern with buying a cheaper treadmill is how long it would last, and three months in that fear was realized. However, I need not have worried. Sunny Fitness has outstanding customer service. They worked with me to get it back up and running at no cost to me. All I had to do was reach out and they were very proactive in troubleshooting the issue.
It's quiet, cool features and easy to operate. Love the holders on the tray, the sensors on the handle bars.
Had issues with display which was replaced after some troubleshooting on my part. Customer Service was top notch!
Top international reviews
Ideal para quien no tenga mucho tiempo para trasladarse a un gimnasio y quiera hacer algo de actividad física.
Lo recomiendo ampliamente.
Tiene varias velocidades y niveles de inclinación. Me gusta que además puedo sincronizar mi música a la caminadora a través de Bluetooth.
Es muy práctica y segura, es agradable poder poner musica, y no ocupa mucho espacio.