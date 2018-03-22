Defective after only 4 months. I have been using this machine for 30-45 minutes about 4 times a week, and I have followed the instructions it came with to the letter of the law. Just recently, somewhere around the 18 to 20 minute mark the machine seizes up. The screen goes blue and the belt just HAULTS to a complete stop. No warning. The first time it happened I was actually running pretty fast, and I almost broke my arm when this happened. I luckily caught myself. The second time this happened I was walking uphill and it happened again. Machine just seized up, screen went blue. The end. Everytime I power it down for a full day and start it back up the same thing happens. I get about 18/20 minutes of walking and then bam... off it goes and will not work again. I knew this was a cheap piece of equipment, but I'm hoping my email to their tech service department doesn't go on deaf ears. I REALLY liked this machine from the start. Easy to put together. Loved the size. Love the cup holders and simple features. I was hoping it could at least last two years!! Hoping it can be fixed!