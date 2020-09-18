Return policy: Returnable until Jan 31, 2021
Super Mario 3D All-Stars ... has been added to your Cart
Super Mario 3D All-Stars - Nintendo Switch

Platform : Nintendo Switch |
Rated: Everyone
4.8 out of 5 stars 20,889 ratings
#1 New Release in Nintendo Switch Games

Nintendo Switch
All-Stars
  • Discover (or rediscover) three of Mario’s most memorable adventures all in one package—available on the Nintendo Switch system
  • Take these three adventures on the go with the Nintendo Switch system’s handheld or tabletop mode
  • Jump into paintings to collect Power Stars and save Princess Peach in the Super Mario 64 game
  • Spray away paint-like goop with the help of your water-spouting friend, FLUDD, in the Super Mario Sunshine game
  • Travel from planet to planet and power up Rosalina’s Comet Observatory in the Super Mario Galaxy game—motion controls and a two-player Co-Star mode included

Special offers and product promotions

Product information

Platform:Nintendo Switch  |  Edition:All-Stars

Product description

Platform:Nintendo Switch  |  Edition:All-Stars

Play three of Mario’s greatest 3D platforming adventures—all in one package!
Play three iconic games at home or on the go—all in one package on the Nintendo Switch system! Jump into paintings in Super Mario 64, clean up paint-like goop in Super Mario Sunshine, and fly from planet to planet in Super Mario Galaxy.

Run, jump, and dive with ease!
Make Mario move using the Nintendo Switch system’s Joy-Con controllers. You can also pass a Joy-Con controller to a friend to play the Super Mario Galaxy game in Co-Star Mode*! Mario’s movements are as smooth as ever with HD resolution for each game, while still retaining the look and feel of the originals.

Listen to timeless Super Mario tunes
 Listen to a total of 175 iconic tunes from all three games! Whether you want to get up and dance or take a minute to relax—this collection has music to fit your mood!

Even when you aren’t playing, you can enjoy the sounds that these worlds (and galaxies!) are so famous for. With three games, modern upgrades, and music-player mode, this collection is filled with fun for both new players and 3D platforming Mario masters. Super Mario 3D All-Stars will be available as a limited-run retail edition and a digital edition that is available for a limited time until the end of March 2021. The physical version of Super Mario 3D All-Stars (released Sep. 18) will continue to be shipped to retailers and available for purchase through March 31, 2021 or while supplies last. The digital version of Super Mario 3D All-Stars will be available for purchase through March 31, 2021. Once the digital edition has been purchased on your Nintendo Account, it can be re-downloaded and played if deleted from your device.

*Software compatibility and play experience may differ on Nintendo Switch Lite. Additional accessories may be required (sold separately). Terms apply.

From the manufacturer

Play three of Mario’s greatest 3D platform adventures—all in one package!

Super Mario 3D All-Stars

Discover (or rediscover) three of Mario’s most memorable adventures

Super Mario 64

Experience Mario’s first foray into 3D platforming in the Super Mario 64 game, originally released in 1996. Wall jump, backflip, and even fly as you explore paintings and collect Power Stars to save Princess Peach!

Super Mario 3D All Stars
Super Mario 3D All Stars

Super Mario Sunshine

Soak up the sun in the Super Mario Sunshine game, originally released in 2002, and spray the goop away with your water-spouting pal, FLUDD! You’ll need to collect Shine Sprites and clear the picturesque Isle Delfino of pollution—just look out for Bowser Jr.

Super Mario Galaxy

Defy gravity as you explore space in the Super Mario Galaxy game, originally released in 2007! Help Rosalina restore her ship by collecting Power Stars and save Princess Peach. Gently shake a Joy-Con controller to activate Mario’s Spin ability or pass a Joy-Con controller to a friend for some extra help in Co-Star Mode.

Super Mario 3D All Stars
Super Mario 3D All Stars

Run, jump, and dive with ease!

Make Mario move using the Nintendo Switch system’s Joy-Con controllers. You can also pass a Joy-Con controller to a friend to play Super Mario Galaxy in Co-Star Mode! Mario’s movements are as smooth as ever with HD resolution for each game, while still retaining the look and feel of the originals.

Super Mario 3D All Stars

Listen to timeless Super Mario tunes

Listen to a total of 175 iconic tunes from all three games! Whether you want to up and dance or take a minute to relax—this collection has music to fit your mood!

Customer reviews

4.8 out of 5 stars
4.8 out of 5
20,889 global ratings
5 star
85%
4 star
10%
3 star
3%
2 star
1%
1 star
1%
Top reviews from the United States

Andrew J. Holland
3.0 out of 5 stars It's a-me, Barebones Mario!
Reviewed in the United States on September 18, 2020
Platform: Nintendo SwitchEdition: All-StarsVerified Purchase
334 people found this helpful
Helpful
Daniel bordeux
1.0 out of 5 stars Don’t support this
Reviewed in the United States on September 14, 2020
256 people found this helpful
Helpful
Sid
1.0 out of 5 stars Probably a hard pass unless you're here for nostalgia
Reviewed in the United States on September 17, 2020
Platform: Nintendo SwitchEdition: All-StarsVerified Purchase
211 people found this helpful
Helpful
oSCAR
1.0 out of 5 stars RIP off
Reviewed in the United States on September 13, 2020
228 people found this helpful
Helpful
Dakota W.
1.0 out of 5 stars Scalping for a release that will be available for months
Reviewed in the United States on September 15, 2020
207 people found this helpful
Helpful
Rene Gomez
1.0 out of 5 stars Upcharging is ridiculous.
Reviewed in the United States on September 15, 2020
162 people found this helpful
Helpful
Sergio Brassea Eguía
1.0 out of 5 stars haha
Reviewed in the United States on September 15, 2020
131 people found this helpful
Helpful
Jacob
2.0 out of 5 stars Poggers
Reviewed in the United States on September 18, 2020
Platform: Nintendo SwitchEdition: All-Stars
140 people found this helpful
Helpful
Christian Calderon
1.0 out of 5 stars FRAUDE
Reviewed in Mexico on September 21, 2020
Platform: Nintendo SwitchEdition: All-StarsVerified Purchase
7 people found this helpful
Luis Omar
1.0 out of 5 stars Todo un fraude, el cartucho no estaba
Reviewed in Mexico on October 26, 2020
Platform: Nintendo SwitchEdition: All-StarsVerified Purchase
6 people found this helpful
Arpan Kumar Malik
5.0 out of 5 stars Must Have MARIO
Reviewed in India on October 28, 2020
Platform: Nintendo SwitchEdition: All-StarsVerified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Must Have MARIO
Reviewed in India on October 28, 2020
A superb collection indeed , and as always thanks to AMAZON for the early delivery. Those of us who missed NINTENDO 64, GAMECUBE and WII consoles will surely cherish this collection on NINTENDO SWITCH.
The cartridge contains all 3 games along with their complete soundtrack . It downloaded a minor patch sized 25MB .
Mario 64 runs at 4:3 aspect ratio because it's too old and although the graphics are upscaled still there is no problem playing once you get familiar with the controls.
SUPER MARIO SUNSHINE is looking beautiful with vibrant colours and the controls are smooth.
Best looking among the 3 games is SUPER MARIO GALAXY.
It runs at full 60fps And the touch controls on SWITCH works like a breeze.
It's much more enjoyable to play in dock mode cause you'll enjoy the motion sensitive controls of SWITCH JOY CONS.
There are how ever some complain regarding the camera controls, but I didn't feel any issue with that. May be because I started the game after applying the latest patch.
It's a must buy for every switch owners.
Carlos
5.0 out of 5 stars Jogo para fãs
Reviewed in Brazil on November 4, 2020
Platform: Nintendo SwitchEdition: All-StarsVerified Purchase
5.0 out of 5 stars Jogo para fãs
Reviewed in Brazil on November 4, 2020
Esse título é ótimo para fãs nostalgicos do Mario. Mantiveram qualidades que remetem a experiência do jogo na época.
O atendimento prestado pela Quickbox foi incrível, tanto pela velocidade quanto pelo carinho para o cliente.
Recomendo!
Javier
5.0 out of 5 stars Muy buen precio
Reviewed in Mexico on November 12, 2020
Platform: Nintendo SwitchEdition: All-StarsVerified Purchase
5.0 out of 5 stars Muy buen precio
Reviewed in Mexico on November 12, 2020
Muy padre juego. Nos pareció muy bueno el precio y por eso lo compramos. Es regalo de navidad
