- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Other Sellers on Amazon
+ Free Shipping
+ Free Shipping
+ Free Shipping
Super Mario 3D All-Stars - Nintendo Switch
|Price:
|See price in cart
Order it now.
- Discover (or rediscover) three of Mario’s most memorable adventures all in one package—available on the Nintendo Switch system
- Take these three adventures on the go with the Nintendo Switch system’s handheld or tabletop mode
- Jump into paintings to collect Power Stars and save Princess Peach in the Super Mario 64 game
- Spray away paint-like goop with the help of your water-spouting friend, FLUDD, in the Super Mario Sunshine game
- Travel from planet to planet and power up Rosalina’s Comet Observatory in the Super Mario Galaxy game—motion controls and a two-player Co-Star mode included
Customers who viewed this item also viewed
What other items do customers buy after viewing this item?
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
More items to explore
Product description
Play three of Mario’s greatest 3D platforming adventures—all in one package!
Play three iconic games at home or on the go—all in one package on the Nintendo Switch system! Jump into paintings in Super Mario 64, clean up paint-like goop in Super Mario Sunshine, and fly from planet to planet in Super Mario Galaxy.
Run, jump, and dive with ease!
Make Mario move using the Nintendo Switch system’s Joy-Con controllers. You can also pass a Joy-Con controller to a friend to play the Super Mario Galaxy game in Co-Star Mode*! Mario’s movements are as smooth as ever with HD resolution for each game, while still retaining the look and feel of the originals.
Listen to timeless Super Mario tunes
Listen to a total of 175 iconic tunes from all three games! Whether you want to get up and dance or take a minute to relax—this collection has music to fit your mood!
Even when you aren’t playing, you can enjoy the sounds that these worlds (and galaxies!) are so famous for. With three games, modern upgrades, and music-player mode, this collection is filled with fun for both new players and 3D platforming Mario masters. Super Mario 3D All-Stars will be available as a limited-run retail edition and a digital edition that is available for a limited time until the end of March 2021. The physical version of Super Mario 3D All-Stars (released Sep. 18) will continue to be shipped to retailers and available for purchase through March 31, 2021 or while supplies last. The digital version of Super Mario 3D All-Stars will be available for purchase through March 31, 2021. Once the digital edition has been purchased on your Nintendo Account, it can be re-downloaded and played if deleted from your device.
*Software compatibility and play experience may differ on Nintendo Switch Lite. Additional accessories may be required (sold separately). Terms apply.
From the manufacturer
Play three of Mario’s greatest 3D platform adventures—all in one package!
Discover (or rediscover) three of Mario’s most memorable adventures
Super Mario 64
Experience Mario’s first foray into 3D platforming in the Super Mario 64 game, originally released in 1996. Wall jump, backflip, and even fly as you explore paintings and collect Power Stars to save Princess Peach!
Super Mario Sunshine
Soak up the sun in the Super Mario Sunshine game, originally released in 2002, and spray the goop away with your water-spouting pal, FLUDD! You’ll need to collect Shine Sprites and clear the picturesque Isle Delfino of pollution—just look out for Bowser Jr.
Super Mario Galaxy
Defy gravity as you explore space in the Super Mario Galaxy game, originally released in 2007! Help Rosalina restore her ship by collecting Power Stars and save Princess Peach. Gently shake a Joy-Con controller to activate Mario’s Spin ability or pass a Joy-Con controller to a friend for some extra help in Co-Star Mode.
Run, jump, and dive with ease!
Make Mario move using the Nintendo Switch system’s Joy-Con controllers. You can also pass a Joy-Con controller to a friend to play Super Mario Galaxy in Co-Star Mode! Mario’s movements are as smooth as ever with HD resolution for each game, while still retaining the look and feel of the originals.
Listen to timeless Super Mario tunes
Listen to a total of 175 iconic tunes from all three games! Whether you want to up and dance or take a minute to relax—this collection has music to fit your mood!
Customers who bought this item also bought
Customer reviews
Customer images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Played a bit of Mario 64 and had to stop because the camera is just awful and it has not aged well. Unless you're already really familiar I just don't see anyone enjoying it unless you REALLY like kinda clunky 3d platformers
I'm 33 stars into Sunshine and it's just such a slog getting kicked to the main area every single time you die that I'm already getting tired of it.
L1 brings up a map which has a 3 second animation to open and close every time you accidentally press it trying to long jump or whatever.
long unskippable cutscenes, slow text boxes
Your fludd nozzle gets changed anytime you go anywhere so i tend to fall to my death expecting to have the hover jets equipped constantly but nope.
It's by far the most charming 3d Mario I've played but it's rough.
Just started Galaxy and it still has the Wii UI and you have to use motion controls just to select a save spot and start the game. changing my rating to 1 star, i hate this and am going to sell it as soon as i get tired of Sunshine
Edit*
64 doesn't get better than just jumping around the castle for me, the levels are just not very fun.
Got 83 stars in Sunshine and im not bothering with the last 2 red coin missions. It's a buggy, untested game with lots of charm but it generally kinda sucks outside of aesthetics. Every problem I listed annoyed me the entire playthrough. Also every single thing involving yoshi is bad. Feeding him, the unmovable egg, spawn location, dying in water, and i think he just explodes when his fruit meter runs out? i honestly dont get why they even put him in this game. its just redundant with fludd, he jumps slightly higher and sprays water... cool.
Galaxy is weird. collecting sparkles sucks and it has the worst camera of the bunch, touchscreen is bad, button prompts are big shaking joycons, and the beginning is kinda awful. but once i started crawling around on the giant bee it got a lot better. I might like this one, not sure yet
Top reviews from other countries
The cartridge contains all 3 games along with their complete soundtrack . It downloaded a minor patch sized 25MB .
Mario 64 runs at 4:3 aspect ratio because it's too old and although the graphics are upscaled still there is no problem playing once you get familiar with the controls.
SUPER MARIO SUNSHINE is looking beautiful with vibrant colours and the controls are smooth.
Best looking among the 3 games is SUPER MARIO GALAXY.
It runs at full 60fps And the touch controls on SWITCH works like a breeze.
It's much more enjoyable to play in dock mode cause you'll enjoy the motion sensitive controls of SWITCH JOY CONS.
There are how ever some complain regarding the camera controls, but I didn't feel any issue with that. May be because I started the game after applying the latest patch.
It's a must buy for every switch owners.
Reviewed in India on October 28, 2020
The cartridge contains all 3 games along with their complete soundtrack . It downloaded a minor patch sized 25MB .
Mario 64 runs at 4:3 aspect ratio because it's too old and although the graphics are upscaled still there is no problem playing once you get familiar with the controls.
SUPER MARIO SUNSHINE is looking beautiful with vibrant colours and the controls are smooth.
Best looking among the 3 games is SUPER MARIO GALAXY.
It runs at full 60fps And the touch controls on SWITCH works like a breeze.
It's much more enjoyable to play in dock mode cause you'll enjoy the motion sensitive controls of SWITCH JOY CONS.
There are how ever some complain regarding the camera controls, but I didn't feel any issue with that. May be because I started the game after applying the latest patch.
It's a must buy for every switch owners.
O atendimento prestado pela Quickbox foi incrível, tanto pela velocidade quanto pelo carinho para o cliente.
Recomendo!
Reviewed in Brazil on November 4, 2020
O atendimento prestado pela Quickbox foi incrível, tanto pela velocidade quanto pelo carinho para o cliente.
Recomendo!
Reviewed in Mexico on November 12, 2020