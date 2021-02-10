Platform:Nintendo Switch | Edition:World + Bowser’s Fury

Power up, team up, one up to save the Sprixie Kingdom!

Pounce and climb through dozens of colorful courses! Mario (and his friends) can use a variety of power-ups like the Super Bell, which grants catlike abilities like climbing and scratching. Team up with up to three other players locally* or online** to reach the goal and see who can get a high score.

Explore a seamless feline world in the new Bowser's Fury adventure

Free-roaming Super Mario gameplay makes a return in this brand-new adventure. Bowser has become gargantuan and lost all control! Explore Lake Lapcat and its islands, complete objectives to collect Cat Shines, and team up with Bowser Jr. to bring his big, bad dad back to normal. Just watch out for Bowser's island-wide attacks.

New and improved features pounce in

The Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury game features the same great co-op gameplay, creative levels and power-ups as the original game, but with added improvements. In the Super Mario 3D World part of the game, characters move faster and the dash powers up more quickly. Both adventures support the newly added Snapshot Mode - pause the action to get the perfect shot, apply filters, and decorate with stamps!

*Additional games, systems and/or accessories may be required for multiplayer mode. Games, systems and some accessories sold separately.

** Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply.

***amiibo sold separately. Visit amiibo.com for details on amiibo functionality.

2013-2021 Nintendo. Super Mario and Nintendo Switch are trademarks of Nintendo.