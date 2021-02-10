- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury - Nintendo Switch
- Enjoy two Mario adventures solo or with friends*
- In Super Mario 3D World, choose a character—each with distinct playstyles—as you dash and climb through dozens of colorful courses, collecting Green Stars and power-ups along the way
- Super Mario 3D World can be played locally* on the same system, via local wireless, or online** with up to three other players for cooperation…and some friendly competition
- In addition to added multiplayer options, the Nintendo Switch version of the Super Mario 3D World game has been improved with faster character speeds and more
- Explore a seamless feline world in Lake Lapcat, complete objectives to collect Cat Shines, and defeat a giant Bowser in the new Bowser’s Fury adventure
Product description
Power up, team up, one up to save the Sprixie Kingdom!
Pounce and climb through dozens of colorful courses! Mario (and his friends) can use a variety of power-ups like the Super Bell, which grants catlike abilities like climbing and scratching. Team up with up to three other players locally* or online** to reach the goal and see who can get a high score.
Explore a seamless feline world in the new Bowser's Fury adventure
Free-roaming Super Mario gameplay makes a return in this brand-new adventure. Bowser has become gargantuan and lost all control! Explore Lake Lapcat and its islands, complete objectives to collect Cat Shines, and team up with Bowser Jr. to bring his big, bad dad back to normal. Just watch out for Bowser's island-wide attacks.
New and improved features pounce in
The Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury game features the same great co-op gameplay, creative levels and power-ups as the original game, but with added improvements. In the Super Mario 3D World part of the game, characters move faster and the dash powers up more quickly. Both adventures support the newly added Snapshot Mode - pause the action to get the perfect shot, apply filters, and decorate with stamps!
From the manufacturer
The cat’s out of the bag—Super Mario 3D World is coming to the Nintendo Switch!
Adventure with Mario and friends to pounce through dozens of colorful stages
Choose from multiple playable characters, like Princess Peach and Toad, and discover what makes them unique.
Team up with up to four players to explore and uncover hidden treasures
Up to four players can team up to reach the end of each stage and go for a high score, either locally* or online**.
Power up as Giga Cat Mario in the new Bowser's Fury adventure
When Bowser is in full Fury, he can be pretty scary. Luckily, Mario can match his might with the Giga Bell, which lets him transform into the mighty Giga Cat Mario and go toe-to-toe with the monstrous Bowser in a titanic battle of biggies.
Bowser unchained
Mario is sent to Lake Lapcat, where everything is cat-themed—and Bowser has gone berserk! Team up with Bowser Jr. to help his dad chill out in this short but action-packed standalone adventure.
