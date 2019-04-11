I wanted to update my kitchen and declutter the counters and this is great for that. I love that I can space out the different items and have more room to do so versus a counter top drying rack. The only downsides are: 1- that it barely fits my sink (it could be about .5 to 1 inch wider) because the bottom has suction cups to keep it in place, but they sit on the edge of the sink edge so they don't actually suction it down. 2- the utensil bin sits on the side of the rack to the side of the sink and the knife bin sits on the back of the bin so when the water drips down it isnt into the sink, it ends up on the counter. 3- it blocks the overhead light and the window behind the sink a little so it can be harder to see what I'm doing in the sink. I have a light behind me I can turn on as well, but if someone doesn't have that option it is good to know. 4- it doesn't come with instructions. It is easy to put together and some instructions are on the pictures for the product on Amazon but it is nice to have a paper with something instead of having to pull out my phone to search Amazon to do it. I can move the utensil bin if I wanted but it would be on the front of a bin and harder to reach over it to put items in the bins. I did have to move the bottom bin and cutting board holder to the opposite sides (from what is pictured on Amazon) to give me room to use the sprayer on my sink.



Overall it is a great item. I just wish it was a touch wider overall and came with instructions.