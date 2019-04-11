- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Dish Drying Rack Over Sink Kitchen Supplies Storage Shelf Countertop Space Saver Display Stand Tableware Drainer Organizer Utensils Holder Stainless Steel, Black
$69.99
|Black
|Ctystallove
|Aluminum
|11.5 Pounds
|33.5 x 12.6 x 20.5 inches
|Countertop over sink
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Material: 304 stainless steel material, no rusting, long lasting durability, identify the brand "Ctystallove"
- Package Includes: 1 x Dish Rack + 1 x Plate Rack + 1 x Fruit & Vegetable Basket + 1 x Square Basket + 1 x Chopsticks Cage + 1 x Knife Holder + 1 x Chopping Board Rack + 4 x Hooks
- Inside dimension: 32 (L) x 12.6 (W) x 17.3 (H) inches; Outside dimension: 33.5(L) x 12.6 (W) x 20.5(H) inches; The height of the faucet should be ≤ 17.5 inch; The length of the sink should be ≤ 32 inch
- Space-saving: Saves tons of space and time by making it easier to access utensils and supplies,making your kitchen more clean and tidy
- Easy to assemble and very sturdy and durable to hold weight of dishes
Product Description
Features 1 for the dish rack
U-shaped structure, firm and stable
Reliable Quality, Assured Choice
1, High quality stainless steel inner, environmental piano paint outer;
2, Bottom reinforcement U-shaped structure, more stable;
3, Snap-on structure for easy removal, convenient for daily cleaning;
4, Bearing 60 pounds, stable and not leaning forward;
5, Anti-slip suction cup at the bottom for reinforcement stability;
All the parts of the dish rack could be removable
All the storage baskets could be adjustable and removable according to your preference;
Removable design is great for easy daily washing;
Individual baskets are also versatile
How to measure the size accurately
Accurate measurement of the length of the sink and the height of the faucet is the key to ensure that the sink rack is applicable, pls kindly pay your top attention to this point before place an order.
The height of the faucet should be ≤ 17.5 inch
The length of the sink should be ≤ 32 inch
Installation is very simple and easy
1, Components are simple and easy to distinguish
2, Align the bracket with the crossbar
3, Screw through the bracket and the bar
4, Tighten with the supplied tool wrench, fix them separately with 4 screws
5, Install all the hanging baskets on the crossbar
Dish Drying Rack Over Sink
By Bonnie George on April 11, 2019
By Kindle Customer on April 13, 2019
The only real downside for me personally is the increase in splash that this unit forces. In order to place items into the baskets that are roughly eye-level, you have to pull and lift the dish up and over the basket, and if that dish is wet, it's also probably dripping: down your hand, onto that dollop of space between you and the sink, maybe even the floor. Adjusting how far back it goes doesn't help either as that just means the area behind your faucet will get more wet from the dripping water - understanding this, I opted to just have it splash at the grundle in front of me.
Overall it is a great item. I just wish it was a touch wider overall and came with instructions.
BEWARE: size says 32.5” but it’s 33.5”. It barely fit my alcove because it’s 33.5” so I couldn’t even fit the upper screws.
By Edward Kidman on November 28, 2019
Product came with all the parts and one page instruction manual in chinese language. Even though the assembly is pretty straight forward, I was expecting better manual for a international product.
Easy to assemble, it took me 10-20 minutes to figure out all the parts and setup. The length was little wider for my sink but thats ok. You can arrange the shelves as per your convenience and imagination. It has suction at the bottom to hold the frame in place.
Frame is sturdy, though I wished it came with different color. Any nick or scratch will be easily visible in the current color. Also, instead of horizontal platform, wish it came with a raised platform. Sometimes water accumulates near the bracket.
We usually hand wash the dishes and dry the dishes in the sink itself. But, now we are able to organize most of our dishes in the rack. It gives a pretty neat look. I have attached both before and after image.
Overall, happy with the product.
By AmazonShopping on July 11, 2019
Reviewed in Mexico on July 9, 2020
Reviewed in Mexico on June 11, 2020