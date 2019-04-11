$69.99
In Stock.
Dish Drying Rack Over Sink Kitchen Supplies Storage Shelf Countertop Space Saver Display Stand Tableware Drainer Organizer Utensils Holder Stainless Steel, Black

4.7 out of 5 stars 1,472 ratings
Color Black
Brand Ctystallove
Material Aluminum
Item Weight 11.5 Pounds
Item Dimensions LxWxH 33.5 x 12.6 x 20.5 inches
Mounting Type Countertop over sink

About this item

  • Material: 304 stainless steel material, no rusting, long lasting durability, identify the brand "Ctystallove"
  • Package Includes: 1 x Dish Rack + 1 x Plate Rack + 1 x Fruit & Vegetable Basket + 1 x Square Basket + 1 x Chopsticks Cage + 1 x Knife Holder + 1 x Chopping Board Rack + 4 x Hooks
  • Inside dimension: 32 (L) x 12.6 (W) x 17.3 (H) inches; Outside dimension: 33.5(L) x 12.6 (W) x 20.5(H) inches; The height of the faucet should be ≤ 17.5 inch; The length of the sink should be ≤ 32 inch
  • Space-saving: Saves tons of space and time by making it easier to access utensils and supplies,making your kitchen more clean and tidy
  • Easy to assemble and very sturdy and durable to hold weight of dishes

Customer ratings by feature

Easy to clean
4.8 4.8
Easy to assemble
4.8 4.8
Sturdiness
4.6 4.6
Frequently bought together

  • Dish Drying Rack Over Sink Kitchen Supplies Storage Shelf Countertop Space Saver Display Stand Tableware Drainer Organizer Utensils Holder Stainless Steel, Black
  • +
  • Chef's Path Airtight Food Storage Container Set - 14 PC - Kitchen & Pantry Organization - BPA-Free - Plastic Canisters with Durable Lids Ideal for Cereal, Flour & Sugar - Labels, Marker & Spoon Set
Total price: $108.21
Special offers and product promotions

WARNING:

CHOKING HAZARD -- Small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.

Product Description

Oven Sink Dish Rack
Stable & Durable

Features 1 for the dish rack

U-shaped structure, firm and stable

Stable & Durable

Buckle

Non-slip

High Quality Material

Compare with similar items


Dish Drying Rack Over Sink Kitchen Supplies Storage Shelf Countertop Space Saver Display Stand Tableware Drainer Organizer Utensils Holder Stainless Steel, Black
Over The Sink Dish Drying Rack (32"≤Sink Size≤38.5") Snap-On Design 2 Tier Kitchen Large Dish Drainer Stainless Steel Storage Counter Organizer
Over the Sink Dish Drying Rack - 1Easylife Adjustable 2-Tier Large Dish Dryer Rack for Kitchen Organizer Storage Space Saver Shelf Utensils Holder with 7 Utility Hook Tableware Drainer (Black)
Over The Sink Dish Drying Rack, SNTD Width Adjustable（32"≤Sink Size ≤ 40"） Stainless Steel Kitchen Supplies Storage Counter Organizer, Black
Dish Drying Rack Over The Sink -Adjustable Large Dish Rack Drainer for Kitchen Organization Storage Space Saver Shelf Holder with 7 Utility Hooks Dish Rack Over Sink (32≤ Sink Size ≤ 39.5 inch)
Customer Rating 4.7 out of 5 stars (1472) 4.7 out of 5 stars (1244) 4.6 out of 5 stars (1668) 4.6 out of 5 stars (860) 4.6 out of 5 stars (2478)
Price $69.99 $72.00 $79.95 $59.99 $72.99
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By ctystallove Timingtrain usanfu SNTD Tsmine Direct
Item Dimensions 33.5 x 12.6 x 20.5 inches 33.5 x 12.6 x 20.5 inches 39.37 x 11.42 x 20.47 inches 33.46 x 12.6 x 20.47 inches 33.5 x 12.6 x 20.5 inches
Product information

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.7 out of 5 stars
4.7 out of 5
1,472 global ratings
5 star
84%
4 star
11%
3 star
3%
2 star
1%
1 star
2%
Top reviews from the United States

Bonnie George
5.0 out of 5 stars Great space saver!
Reviewed in the United States on April 11, 2019
Verified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Great space saver!
By Bonnie George on April 11, 2019
Only awesomeness so far! Shipped in six days instead of over a month, like the estimate said. although the instructions were for a slightly different model and in Chinese, at least there were pictures that helped. I washed a couple dishes and put them in, and they dripped right over the sink. Nice! It's very sturdy and looks pretty classy. Be sure to measure your sink though. The pictures on the ad have a smaller sink. Mine just barely fits the width of my sink, FYI. Check out my before and after counter space pictures! Although it is pricey, I think I paid for shipping from China and a great invention.
76 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Kindle Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Saves space off your counter tops.
Reviewed in the United States on April 13, 2019
Verified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Saves space off your counter tops.
By Kindle Customer on April 13, 2019
Was a little worried about the size but it was perfect. It says it’s 32.5” on the inside but it is really 32”. It took two minutes to put together. I love it!
37 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
anorinth
VINE VOICE
4.0 out of 5 stars Space-saving at the cost of a splash zone
Reviewed in the United States on October 7, 2019
Verified Purchase
11 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Miisssyyyy
4.0 out of 5 stars Great to use to dry lots of different items at once.
Reviewed in the United States on May 8, 2019
Verified Purchase
9 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Edward Kidman
4.0 out of 5 stars Holds lots, saves space. 33.5” not 32.5”!
Reviewed in the United States on November 28, 2019
Verified Purchase
Customer image
4.0 out of 5 stars Holds lots, saves space. 33.5” not 32.5”!
By Edward Kidman on November 28, 2019
Saved tons of space in my kitchen. Easy to assemble and fits loads of dishes. I don’t put pots on it - I use a roll-up rack for that. Cutlery rack is small so put spoons and forks handle-down or you will crowd it. Some of the racks are further than the sink so drip outside the sink itself. Pretty pleased though. Would never have paid $300 but I bought it at $80 so that is a good buy.

BEWARE: size says 32.5” but it’s 33.5”. It barely fit my alcove because it’s 33.5” so I couldn’t even fit the upper screws.
9 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
AmazonShopping
VINE VOICE
4.0 out of 5 stars Easy organization of dishes while washing
Reviewed in the United States on July 11, 2019
Verified Purchase
Customer image
4.0 out of 5 stars Easy organization of dishes while washing
By AmazonShopping on July 11, 2019
My wife saw over the sink dish drying rack in one of our friends place and ever since then, she was requesting me to buy something similar. I also liked the concept.

Product came with all the parts and one page instruction manual in chinese language. Even though the assembly is pretty straight forward, I was expecting better manual for a international product.

Easy to assemble, it took me 10-20 minutes to figure out all the parts and setup. The length was little wider for my sink but thats ok. You can arrange the shelves as per your convenience and imagination. It has suction at the bottom to hold the frame in place.

Frame is sturdy, though I wished it came with different color. Any nick or scratch will be easily visible in the current color. Also, instead of horizontal platform, wish it came with a raised platform. Sometimes water accumulates near the bracket.

We usually hand wash the dishes and dry the dishes in the sink itself. But, now we are able to organize most of our dishes in the rack. It gives a pretty neat look. I have attached both before and after image.

Overall, happy with the product.
6 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
AmTan
5.0 out of 5 stars THE ULTIMATE DISH RACK THE END ALL DISH RACKS!!!
Reviewed in the United States on May 12, 2020
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Gilberto Córdoba Herrera
5.0 out of 5 stars Excelente producto!!!
Reviewed in Mexico on July 9, 2020
Verified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Excelente producto!!!
Reviewed in Mexico on July 9, 2020
Llegó antes de la fecha prometida, es muy versátil, puedes acomodar las cestas a tu gusto o conveniencia. Es ahorrador de espacio. Una gran compra.
8 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Alejandro
5.0 out of 5 stars Buena calidad y resistente
Reviewed in Mexico on July 6, 2020
Verified Purchase
4 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Richard willis
3.0 out of 5 stars Good product, poor customer service.
Reviewed in Australia on February 20, 2020
Verified Purchase
4 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Myriam
5.0 out of 5 stars Recomendable
Reviewed in Mexico on June 5, 2020
Verified Purchase
3 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
ikary
5.0 out of 5 stars Super increíble
Reviewed in Mexico on June 11, 2020
Verified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Super increíble
Reviewed in Mexico on June 11, 2020
Me encantó. Lo recomiendo!
2 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
