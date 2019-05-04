I ordered this float to take to Mexico for a family vacation and it was an absolute hit! It was enjoyed by everyone from the two-year-old to the 60 -year-olds! Because of the angle it can be uncomfortable for extended periods of time so if you’re looking for something specifically for sunbathing I wouldn't recommend this particular float because of its angle, however because of the way he keeps you propped up it’s great if you want to just kind of casually float around but still wanna converse with people who are sitting outside the pool which is why It worked so well for us!