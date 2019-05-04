$59.95
SwimWays Huggables Sloth Oversized Float - Inflatable Lounge with Cupholder for Pool or Lake

4.2 out of 5 stars 304 ratings
Enhance your purchase

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • PHOTO FRIENDLY: This photogenic sloth pool float is adorably cute and irresistible to all ages - perfect for Instagram-worthy photos!
  • OVERSIZED: This Huggables sloth pool float is oversized and enormously fun - the only pool floats that "hug" you
  • BUILT IN FEATURES: This pool float includes a built-in cup holder, that's located on the sloth's paw! Stay hydrated and save yourself valuable floating time by keeping your beverages within reach
  • CONVENIENT: Easy inflate and deflate to make for quick and hassle-free transport and storage
  • DIMENSIONS: Measures (when inflated) 50"L x 36"W x 40"H; Recommended for ages 5+
From the manufacturer

Product description

Take some adorable photos as you float on a SwimWays Huggables pool float! This sweet, photogenic sloth is irresistible to all ages and is the perfect pool float for Instagram-worthy photos! Strike a pose and take a selfie on this oversized and enormously fun Huggables sloth pool float. Let the day melt away, or float around the pool and lean back against your sloth’s head. Wrap its arms around you as well for added stability in the water and comfort. These are the only pool floats that will "hug" you! You can also stay hydrated and save yourself valuable floating time by keeping your beverages within reach when you use the convenient cup-holder that is included in the sloth’s paw. Approximate dimensions: 50 in x 36 in x 40 in. For ages 5 and older. Sold individually.

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.2 out of 5 stars
4.2 out of 5
304 global ratings
5 star
63%
4 star
13%
3 star
9%
2 star
6%
1 star
9%
Top reviews from the United States

Sonia McElhenney
1.0 out of 5 stars Will not hold air
Reviewed in the United States on May 4, 2019
Verified Purchase
14 people found this helpful
Deanna
1.0 out of 5 stars Don’t get this
Reviewed in the United States on May 13, 2019
Verified Purchase
10 people found this helpful
Joanna Brittain
1.0 out of 5 stars Waste of Money
Reviewed in the United States on June 2, 2020
Verified Purchase
3 people found this helpful
Peri Seward
1.0 out of 5 stars Terrible design
Reviewed in the United States on May 28, 2019
Verified Purchase
7 people found this helpful
PNWdogmom
5.0 out of 5 stars Exactly as advertised!
Reviewed in the United States on December 7, 2019
Verified Purchase
3 people found this helpful
*sparkles*
3.0 out of 5 stars Cute but hard to sit.
Reviewed in the United States on July 18, 2019
Verified Purchase
2 people found this helpful
Kristyn
5.0 out of 5 stars Bought as gift
Reviewed in the United States on July 12, 2019
Verified Purchase
3 people found this helpful
corvettemama
1.0 out of 5 stars Not as Expected!
Reviewed in the United States on May 13, 2020
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Top reviews from other countries

carmen
2.0 out of 5 stars Nice but not reliable
Reviewed in Canada on June 29, 2020
Verified Purchase
Customers who bought this item also bought

