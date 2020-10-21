3-mode LED Light

Flashlight: Basic illumination, lighting your way through the night

SOS: Send life-saving signal light in the event of an emergency

Strobe: Alert oncoming traffic in the event of a breakdown or accident

Dual USB Port

Quick Charge 3.0: Maximum of 18w charging rate – 2.5 times faster than normal

5V2A Smart Charge: Compatible with almost all USB devices – double the normal charging speed

Intelligent Jumper Cable

Equipped with EIGHT individual protections, spark-proof technology and audio-visual prompt technology (indicator and beep will signal upon error)

"BOOST" button can force the jump start function “on” even when the battery is completely dead