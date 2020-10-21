$45.48
TACKLIFE T6 800A Peak 18000mAh Car Jump Starter (up to 7.0L Gas, 5.5L Diesel Engine) with Long Standby, Quick Charge, 12V Auto Battery Booster, Portable Power Pack for Cars, Trucks, SUV

4.7 out of 5 stars 4,110 ratings
List Price $79.99
  • COMPACT BUT POWERFUL: Measuring only 6.3 x 3 x 1.6 inches and weighing 2.5lbs, the T6 battery jump starter is small enough to be stored anywhere in your car. It can safely and reliably jump start a car up to 7.0L gas or 5.5L diesel engine, like 12V cars, SUVs, motorcycles and vans, for almost 30 times.
  • ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY AND PROTECTION: In addition to 8 built-in general protections, the T6 intelligent jumper cable also comes with unique TACKLIFE spark-proof technology and unique audiovisual prompt technology – making T6 the most trustworthy jump starter on the market.
  • UPGRADED QUICK-CHARGING: Saving you time by taking no more than 5 hours to fully charge your digital products, the new generation dual USB outputs (5V/9V) are compatible with almost all USB charging devices, including your phone, tablet and Kindle.
  • LIFE SAVER: The 12V 10A output can power your other car accessories by using a cigarette lighter adapter included in the case. The 3-mode LED light (Stable/ SOS / Strobe) meets all your needs. Convenient car charger allows you to recharge the unit while you’re on-the-go, eliminating the worry and hassle of charging up before going out
  • COMPREHENSIVE PROTECTION: The LED power indicator displays remaining power. Unlike other starters that you need to turn to ‘OFF’ to save power, the T6 will automatically shut off if not being used for a while, to better protect the unit. Holds charge for up to 12 months. 2 year warranty - contact us any time: support@autotacklife.com
Frequently bought together

  TACKLIFE T6 800A Peak 18000mAh Car Jump Starter (up to 7.0L Gas, 5.5L Diesel Engine) with Long Standby, Quick Charge, 12V Auto Battery Booster, Portable Power Pack for Cars, Trucks, SUV
  • +
  TACKLIFE 12V DC Car Tire Inflator Air Compressor Portable Multifunctional Tire Pump for Car Tires Bike Tires and Other Inflatables
  • +
  TACKLIFE T8 800A Peak 18000mAh Lithium Car Jump Starter for Up to 7.0L Gas or 5.5L Diesel Engine, 12V Auto Battery Booster with LCD Screen, Portable Power Bank with USB Quick Charge
Product Description

The T Series is our series of professional jump starters – providing users with better solutions in their time of emergency.

Leave your worries behind and travel in security.

The T6 – our first generation – is the classic TACKLIFE jump starter. Selling over 100,000 units to date, it consistently earns high customer praise and excellent ratings, attracting many repeat customers.

Safe and reliable choice. Durable and practical gift.

333377

12V/800A

Enough power to start 12V battery cars, trucks, motorcycles, watercraft, ATVs, UTVs, mowers and yachts in seconds, even in extreme temperature -4℉~140℉. (Up to 7.0L gas, 5.5L diesel engines)

18000 mAh /66.6Wh Battery Capacity(Upgrade)

Jump starts over 30 times per charge. Fully recharges in just 5 hours. One charge will recharge your phone 10 times.

Compact – Small size. Large capacity.

Put it in your glove box or tuck it away in the corner of your trunk.

Read more
Read more
66666666

3-mode LED Light

Flashlight: Basic illumination, lighting your way through the night

SOS: Send life-saving signal light in the event of an emergency

Strobe: Alert oncoming traffic in the event of a breakdown or accident

Dual USB Port

Quick Charge 3.0: Maximum of 18w charging rate – 2.5 times faster than normal

5V2A Smart Charge: Compatible with almost all USB devices – double the normal charging speed

Intelligent Jumper Cable

Equipped with EIGHT individual protections, spark-proof technology and audio-visual prompt technology (indicator and beep will signal upon error)

"BOOST" button can force the jump start function “on” even when the battery is completely dead

Read more

