|Manufacturer
|TACKLIFE
|Brand
|TACKLIFE
|Item Weight
|1.16 pounds
|Product Dimensions
|6.3 x 3.03 x 1.57 inches
|Item model number
|T6
|Batteries
|1 Lithium ion batteries required. (included)
|Is Discontinued By Manufacturer
|No
|Exterior
|Rubber paint
|Manufacturer Part Number
|T6
|Folding
|No
|Cover Included
|➤ Package Content:<br>1*Tackilfe T6 Jump Starter<br>1*Intelligent Jumper Cable<br>1*Wall Charger<br>1*Car Charger<br>1*Cigarette Lighter Adapter<br>1*Micro USB Cable<br>1*User Manual<br>1*24 Months Warranty
|Bulb Type
|LED(Stable/Strobe/SOS)
|Special Features
|✔ 24 months warranty:✉Contact us: support@autotacklife.com., ✔ Car Charger, Wall Charger, EVA Protection Case is included., ✔ Intelligent Jump Cable: Make it 100% safe to jump start your car, without the worry of incorrect connections., ✔ 800A Peak Current, 18000mAh capacity gives you a 98% success rate on 7.0L Gas/5.5L Diesel engines., ✔ Dual USB Ports✔ 12V 10A DC Port.
|Safety Rating
|CE/FCC/RoHS/UL Certified
|Vehicle Service Type
|Snowmobile
|Amperage
|800 Amps
|Voltage
|12 Volts
