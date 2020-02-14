TAPDRA Raspberry Pi Zero Handheld Portable Game Console, RETROFLAG GPi Case with Safe Shutdown, 128GB Fast Card with 14000+ Games, Customized Retropie Emulation Game Station
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Perfect for Retro Gamers -- Multifunctional handheld game console with Tens of thousands of games (more than 14,000 games in total).
- Gaming System & Emulation Station -- GB / GBA / GBC / SG / PS / NEOGEO / MSX / Mega Drive / Super Nintendo. Support more than 20 platforms.
- Raspberry pi model: Raspberry Pi ZERO (You can upgrade it with Pi ZERO W, not compatible with Pi ZERO WH)
- Includes a 128GB Micro SD Card -- Preloaded with more than 14000 games and ready to enjoy it when you receive it instantly. You can also add or delete games by yourself.
- Portable and Easy Carry -- 2.8 inch IPS Screen, 3.5mm Audio port, LED power indicator, 3*AA battery powered(battery not included) or DC 5V powered
Product description
Safe Shutdown
We have already preloaded the Safe Shutdown function, you can just turn off the power switch to turn it off, no need to use system shutdown function, data will be saved automatically. And if you happened to shutdown via system shutdown function, direction cross would be unavailable when you turn on the console next time. When this happens, you can just press select+left button, and the led light blinks, then everthing would be ok. Safe shutdown switch is in the battery slot.
What you get: (All is installed as one, turn on and play)
1 * GPi Case
1 * Raspberry Pi Zero Board
1 * Copper Heatsink
1 * 128GB SD Card, (pre-loaded with retropie and 14000+ Games)
1 * SD Card Reader
1 * DC Power Cable
1 * GPi Case Manual
Games included: (For reference only, maybe slightly adjusted, you can add or delete games by yourself, this is highly diyable)
Atari 2600: 702 Games
Atari 7800: 116 Games
LYNX: 85 Games
Famlily Computer Disk System: 294 Games
Game&Watch Collection: 55 Games
Game Boy: 1451 Games
Game Boy Advance: 2206 Games
Game Boy Color: 1177 Games
Sega Genesis: 191 Games
Sega Master System: 344 Games
Mega Drive: 1438 Games
MSX: 735 Games
NEOGEO: 141 Games
Nintendo Entertainment System: 2244 Games
NEOGEO Pocket: 9
NEOGEO Pocket Color: 90 Games
PC Engine: 390 Games
Ports: 12 Games
Play Station: 130 Games
Super Nintendo: 2445 Games
Virtual Boy: 24 Games
Wonder Swan: 116 Games
Wonder Swan Color: 95 Games
Total： 14529 Games