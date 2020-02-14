$149.99
& FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition and get a full refund: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
Only 16 left in stock - order soon.

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and Amazon Prime.

If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you grow your business. Learn more about the program.

TAPDRA+Raspberry+Pi+Zero+... has been added to your Cart
Have one to sell? Sell on Amazon

TAPDRA Raspberry Pi Zero Handheld Portable Game Console, RETROFLAG GPi Case with Safe Shutdown, 128GB Fast Card with 14000+ Games, Customized Retropie Emulation Game Station

by TAPDRA
3.0 out of 5 stars 3 ratings
Price: $149.99 & FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition and get a full refund: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
Raspberry Pi
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Perfect for Retro Gamers -- Multifunctional handheld game console with Tens of thousands of games (more than 14,000 games in total).
  • Gaming System & Emulation Station -- GB / GBA / GBC / SG / PS / NEOGEO / MSX / Mega Drive / Super Nintendo. Support more than 20 platforms.
  • Raspberry pi model: Raspberry Pi ZERO (You can upgrade it with Pi ZERO W, not compatible with Pi ZERO WH)
  • Includes a 128GB Micro SD Card -- Preloaded with more than 14000 games and ready to enjoy it when you receive it instantly. You can also add or delete games by yourself.
  • Portable and Easy Carry -- 2.8 inch IPS Screen, 3.5mm Audio port, LED power indicator, 3*AA battery powered(battery not included) or DC 5V powered
Inspire a love of reading with Prime Book Box for Kids
Discover delightful children's books with Prime Book Box, a subscription that delivers new books every 1, 2, or 3 months — new customers receive 15% off your first box. Learn more.

Amazon's ChoiceCustomers also viewed these Amazon's Choice items

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Back
  1. JAMSWALL Handheld Game Console, Retro Mini Game Player with 400 Classical FC Games 2.8-Inch Color Screen Support for Connecting TV & Two Players 800mAh Rechargeable Battery Present for Kids and Adult
    4.1 out of 5 stars 531
    #1 Best Seller in Plug & Play Video Games
    $22.99
  2. BAORUITENG Handheld Game Console , Retro FC Game Console 3 Inch Screen 500 Classic Games TV Output Game Player with 1PCS Joystick , Birthday Present for Children (Yellow)
    4.2 out of 5 stars 443
    $22.99
  3. Beijue 16 Bit Handheld Games for Kids Adults 3.0'' Large Screen Preloaded 100 HD Classic Retro Video Games no Need WiFi USB Rechargeable Seniors Electronic Game Player Birthday Xmas Present (White)
    3.9 out of 5 stars 427
    $27.98
  4. Beijue 16 Bit Handheld Games for Kids Adults 3.0'' Large Screen Preloaded 100 HD Classic Retro Video Games no Need WiFi USB Rechargeable Seniors Electronic Game Player Birthday Xmas Present (Black)
    3.9 out of 5 stars 427
    $27.98
  5. GamePi43 Accessories Kit for Raspberry Pi 3B+/3B/2B/B+ Portable Retro Video Handheld Game Console with 4.3inch IPS Display 800x480 Pixel 60 fps Smooth Gaming Experience Onboard Speaker Earphone Jack
    4.3 out of 5 stars 19
    $84.20
  6. GeeekPi Retroflag GPi Case with Raspberry Pi Zero W & Raspberry Pi Heatsink & Black Carrying Bag & 32G SD Card for Raspberry Pi Zero and Zero W with Safe Shutdown (GPi Case with Zero W Bag 32G)
    4.4 out of 5 stars 34
    $95.99
Next

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

Product description

Color:Raspberry Pi

Safe Shutdown
We have already preloaded the Safe Shutdown function, you can just turn off the power switch to turn it off, no need to use system shutdown function, data will be saved automatically. And if you happened to shutdown via system shutdown function, direction cross would be unavailable when you turn on the console next time. When this happens, you can just press select+left button, and the led light blinks, then everthing would be ok. Safe shutdown switch is in the battery slot.

What you get: (All is installed as one, turn on and play)
1 * GPi Case
1 * Raspberry Pi Zero Board
1 * Copper Heatsink
1 * 128GB SD Card, (pre-loaded with retropie and 14000+ Games)
1 * SD Card Reader
1 * DC Power Cable
1 * GPi Case Manual

Games included: (For reference only, maybe slightly adjusted, you can add or delete games by yourself, this is highly diyable)
Atari 2600: 702 Games
Atari 7800: 116 Games
LYNX: 85 Games
Famlily Computer Disk System: 294 Games
Game&Watch Collection: 55 Games
Game Boy: 1451 Games
Game Boy Advance: 2206 Games
Game Boy Color: 1177 Games
Sega Genesis: 191 Games
Sega Master System: 344 Games
Mega Drive: 1438 Games
MSX: 735 Games
NEOGEO: 141 Games
Nintendo Entertainment System: 2244 Games
NEOGEO Pocket: 9
NEOGEO Pocket Color: 90 Games
PC Engine: 390 Games
Ports: 12 Games
Play Station: 130 Games
Super Nintendo: 2445 Games
Virtual Boy: 24 Games
Wonder Swan: 116 Games
Wonder Swan Color: 95 Games
Total： 14529 Games

Product information

Color:Raspberry Pi

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Feedback

If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

3.0 out of 5 stars
3 out of 5
3 customer ratings
5 star
34%
4 star 0% (0%) 0%
3 star
33%
2 star 0% (0%) 0%
1 star
33%

2 customer reviews

Terrance W.
5.0 out of 5 stars Great build!
February 14, 2020
Color: Raspberry PiVerified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Jennifer Stone
1.0 out of 5 stars Save your money
January 15, 2020
Color: Raspberry PiVerified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.