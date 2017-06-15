REVIEW UPDATE 7/28/17: The firmware has been updated as of 7/27/17 that adds FALD (local dimming) while in GAME MODE! I have had a chance to test it out, again with a rhythm game, and can confirm the input lag (or lack thereof LOL) seems exactly the same even with this new addition. This TV keeps getting better and better. Original review below...



First off, I'm not a 4K TV expert, and this is my first one, so pardon my excitement but I am stunned at how awesome this is. Bright, clear as day, and black that looks very black. I have just only set it up and put some streaming services to use (like Amazon Prime video for 4K HDR stuff).



Easy to set up, it took like 10 minutes to install and get all logged in and firmware updated. Roku TV interface is super snappy and quick. Remote is awesome, has voice search, and even has a headphone jack to listen by yourself. Comes with earbuds too :)



One thing I appreciate a lot, is if the TV detects an HDR or a Dolby Vision signal, the logo appears up in the corner for a few seconds. So there's no question!



I got the set primarily for gaming, since 4K is the new hotness. Everything is very snappy... switching between the different HDMI inputs and such. I really like the Roku TV interface. I'm coming from a 2014 Sony 1080p TV.



I played around with a few settings (they save between inputs so that is nice), like putting the darkness down a couple notches, turning color up a bit to my liking, but that's all the tweaking I've done. There's a Roku TV app that lets you really get nitty gritty, but I'll wait until a pro provides some settings. There is a game mode for every input, but I have not used it yet. Haven't experienced anything bad so I am thinking whatever input lag is very small.



I don't have a 4K receiver, so the Xbox One S and PS4 Pro went to inputs one and two direct, with optical cable out to receiver (also supports Arc, maybe I'll set that up), and then the Switch, WiiU, and PS3 go through the receiver and to the TV, since they aren't 4K anyway.



There's many settings when HDR is activated (and you can tell the TV has switched because it will say HDR in the corner for a few seconds, even for games, or have the Dolby Vision logo). I don't know what they all do yet or which is the preferred for each instance, but the overall look does change when switching between them... there's HDR Dark, HDR Normal, HDR Bright, and the same for Dolby Vision. It saves all your settings even if you go back and forth between HDR and non-hdr so that's nice... once HDR kicks in it goes to your settings for that.



FIRST I wanted to see if there was any "blooming" or whatever people say. This set is FALD with 72 zones apparently. Like if there's something against what should be a completely dark screen would get a halo of light around it, so I found a Dolby logo. It passes the test. I don't see any blooming, the dang thing is a black screen!



Tried out some Forza Horizon 3 in HDR. I am used to my old TV being in TORCH MODE because that's all I could do to get it looking good. This looks very natural and more real.



I then popped in Planet Earth II 4K Blu-ray on the One S for a few minutes, and wow.



Next up is WipeOut Omega Collection on PS4 Pro, which is native 4K 60fps. Looks great, and again much more real looking than my old torch mode tv.



Booted up the Switch to see if there were any "upscaling" problems, and everything looked great. Tried out Shantae. I looked during the cutscenes to see if there was any "light bleeding" into the letterbox area, but it was completely clean.



I've attached some photos of my testing from today.



Very satisfied with this purchase! Amazing value for all this set can do!



EDIT: Regarding input lag and not having the option for FALD in game mode... I set up HDMI ARC to my receiver just now, and decided to put a rhythm game to the test. If anything would show lag it would be a rhythm game. This is with game mode turned OFF. I tested Superbeat Xonic on the PS4 Pro. I hit every note exactly. There is an option in the Xonic menu to calibrate lag, and I did not need it, it is set to 0ms. Now I am positive this set doesn't have zero input lag, but in my case it might as well be. No reason for me to even use game mode. Amazing.