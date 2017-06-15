Facebook Twitter Pinterest
TCL

TCL 55P607 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (2017 Model)

4.3 out of 5 stars 263 customer reviews
List Price: $799.99
Price: $649.99 & FREE Shipping. Details
You Save: $150.00 (19%)
Item is eligible: No interest if paid in full within 12 months with the Amazon.com Store Card. Apply now
Usually ships within 1 to 4 weeks.
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com.
Get expert TV wall mounting Details
  • Dimensions (W x H x D): TV without stand: 49" x 28.3" x 3", TV with stand: 49" x 30.1" x 8.3"
  • Smart functionality offers access to over 4,000 streaming channels featuring more than 450,000 movies and TV episodes via Roku TV
  • Pairs 4K Ultra HD picture clarity with the contrast, color, and detail of Dolby Vision HDR (High Dynamic Range) for the most lifelike picture
  • Full-array LED backlighting with 72 local dimming zones produces deep blacks and excellent picture quality
  • 120Hz refresh rate allows fast moving action scenes to be seen with virtually no motion blur
  • Inputs: 3 HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2 (one with HDMI ARC), 1 USB (media player), RF, Composite, Headphone Jack, Optical Audio Out, Ethernet
  • TCL 55P607 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (2017 Model)
  • VideoSecu ML531BE TV Wall Mount for most 22"-55" LED LCD Plasma Flat Screen Monitor up to 88 lb VESA 400x400 with Full Motion Swivel Articulating 20 in Extension Arm, HDMI Cable & Bubble Level WP5
Special offers and product promotions

  • Free 60-Day Tech Support: This item is eligible for FREE Tech Support for 60 days from the date of delivery. Over the phone, our trained technicians can help you set up, configure, connect, and troubleshoot so you can start enjoying your new purchase. Owners of qualifying products can reach Tech Support by selecting your product on the Contact Us page. Learn more

From the manufacturer

Available Screen Sizes 32", 40", 49" 28", 32", 40", 43" 49" 43", 49", 55", 65" 55" 55", 65"
Resolution 32" 720p; 40" & 49" Full HD 1080p 28" & 32" 720p; 40", 43", 49" Full HD 1080p 4K Ultra High Definition 4K Ultra High Definition 4K Ultra High Definition
Backlight Technology LED, Direct-lit LED, Direct-lit LED, Direct-lit LED, Direct-lit, 72 Contrast Control Zones LED, Edge, Dynamic Contrast
Refresh Rate 60Hz, 120Hz CMI 60Hz, 120Hz CMI 120Hz CMI 120Hz CMI 120Hz CMI
Smart Yes - Roku TV w/ built-in dual band WiFi Yes - Roku TV w/ built-in dual band WiFi Yes - Roku TV w/ built-in dual band WiFi Yes - Roku TV w/ built-in dual band WiFi
Free Mobile/Tablet App
High Dynamic Range Dolby Vision HDR Dolby Vision HDR
Wide Color with Advanced LED Phospors
Enhanced Remote with Remote Finder and Voice Search
Super Slim, Elegant Contemporary Design

TCL 55P607 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (2017 Model)
TCL 55S405 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (2017 Model)
TCL 55C807 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (2017 Model)
Sony XBR49X900E 49-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2017 Model)
Sony XBR55X930E 55-Inch 4K HDR Ultra HD TV (2017 Model)
Samsung UN55MU9000 Flat 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD 9 Series SmartTV 2017
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (263) 4 out of 5 stars (834) 4 out of 5 stars (65) 4 out of 5 stars (203) 4 out of 5 stars (40) 4 out of 5 stars (45)
Price $649.99 $449.99 $699.99 $998.00 $1,698.00 $1,197.99
Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com
Connectivity Technology Built-in Wi-Fi Built-in Wi-Fi Built-in Wi-Fi Built-in Wi-Fi Built-in Wi-Fi Built-in Wi-Fi
Screen Size 55 in 55 in 55 in 49 in 55 in 55 in
Display Technology LED LED LED LED LED LED
Display Type LED LED LED LED LED LED
Item Dimensions 8.3 x 49 x 30.1 in 8.7 x 49.1 x 30.8 in 9.6 x 48.5 x 29.6 in 6.65 x 47.76 x 30.71 in 7.69 x 55.81 x 34.5 in 13.8 x 48.4 x 31.3 in
Item Weight 33.1 lbs 30 lbs 40.8 lbs 41 lbs 73 lbs 44.3 lbs
Model Year 2017 2017 2017 2017 2017 2017
Refresh Rate 120 hertz 120 hertz 120 hertz 120 Hz 120 Hz 240 hertz
Resolution 4K 4K 4K 4K 4K 4K
Size 55-Inch 55 inches 49-Inch 55-Inch 55-Inch
Total HDMI Ports 3 3 3 4 4 4
Product description

TCL, one of the world's largest TV manufacturers and America’s fastest growing TV brand, bring the latest in 4K technology and design. We've simplified the 4K Ultra HD TV so you can instantly enjoy endless entertainment. With Dolby Vision HDR compatibility, choose from more than 4,000 streaming channels that feature 450,000 movies and TV episodes plus live sports, news, music, kids and family, food, science and tech, fitness, foreign language and so much more.

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

Top customer reviews

5.0 out of 5 starsAmazing 4K HDR TV, couldn't be happier!
ByGamer Man!on June 15, 2017
Verified Purchase
review image review image review image review image review image review image review image review image review image review image review image review image
221 people found this helpful.
5.0 out of 5 starsLove this 4k TV!
ByE. Smithon June 16, 2017
Verified Purchase
63 people found this helpful.
5.0 out of 5 starsIf you think you have "backlight bleed" issues, please read this
ByDebt Freeon June 15, 2017
review image review image review image
44 people found this helpful.

