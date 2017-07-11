Here's the short version:

If you grew up poor and can't mentally justify spending a month of rent in urban California on a single television, if you're poor as heck right now but could conceivably afford this television, if you've never owned a 4k TV, if you've never owned an especially large TV, you will not be disappointed by this gigantic freaking monstrosity of a display. It nicely upscales 1080p content, it has a nice frame rate, it has passable speakers you can hear the bass on, and as someone who is picky about delay to the point of 25ms being effectively unusable for music-based games I am very happy with the "game mode" option that removes the delay typically associated with HDMI displays. It is a good TV and everyone in my family, which includes two audio people and a visual artist, is extremely happy with it.



The detailed version:



Given the extremely low cost compared to similarly sized TVs it is surprisingly high quality.

The remote is minimal, comfortable, and easy to use.

Has a phone app in case you're one of the many people who habitually misplace the remote. App does exactly the same things the remote does.

The speakers kinda suck at low volumes, but it's whatever. If you care about audio quality go buy some fancy external hookups. It's good enough that I can bump the Thumper soundtrack and it's still a decent listening quality. Actually plays tones below 200Hz and does so cleanly, so it's better than most TVs I've had.

It has a "game mode" that it claims will affect the picture quality, but does not noticeably do, and the lack of delay is such that it is not noticeable to me, a musician to whom 25ms of delay is unacceptably bad and unusable. I'm actually able to play Thumper on the Nintendo Switch with no problems whereas with my previous TV it was so bad that I opted instead to play on console with headphones. This is the feature that I love the most about this TV.

The upscaling is such that on my gaming PC I saw no difference between 4k and 1080p when playing GTA5 (except for the frame rate when large distances or a large number of objects are visible, which is entirely due to the fact that I'm playing it on a GTX1060).

It has a lot of service integrations, such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play Movies, and a few others.

IT'S HUGE OH MY GOD I AM BAD AT CONCEPTUALISING PHYSICAL SPACE I DID NOT REALISE HOW BIG FIFTY-FIVE INCHES IS EVEN WHEN ESTIMATING ITS SIZE BASED ON MY EXISTING 40" TELEVISION I LITERALLY HAD TO REARRANGE MY ENTIRE ROOM AND BUILD NEW FURNITURE TO ACCOMMODATE THIS THING???????

It's surprisingly thin.

Does CEC and has settings to automatically switch channels based on what just turned on.

Lots of options for controlling and customising various aspects of the television including picture and audio correction, accessibility options including captions and spoken audio transcription (I have not tested the latter feature), and UI skins. You should absolutely poke around the options as much as possible once you get this as there are several options for things like the refresh rate of the display, which I imagine is relevant to a lot of people. (I am not intimately familiar with specifics of refresh rates, but I have seen no tearing or distortion from fast-motion visuals and things appear to animate smoothly.)

Does some advertising for purchasing media through Roku, presumably to offset the cost of the device. It isn't especially intrusive and only consists of movie posters in a small portion of the screen at very select times in one part of one menu.

Does require a significant amount of opting out of certain things.

Overall a fantastically huge, featureful, and good-looking TV for the cost.



Regarding complaints I've seen in other reviews: My product did not show up broken, it has not stopped working despite extensive use since I got it, I have no complaints about the refresh rate, it displays 4k content over HDMI with no issues, they say it's a glossy screen but it's really just unusually and disconcertingly smooth and otherwise significantly less glareful and reflective than my previous television, it has effectively no inconsistencies with backlighting or colour (just a small spot that's slightly brighter, which is only visible at extreme viewing angles or if the screen is effectively displaying nothing but black, and I don't mean like really dark or a scene at night I mean like literally it is displaying the colour black over 50% of the screen, and only then is it noticeable from a front angle, and just barely at that).



So if you're one of those folks that buys artisan gold plated audio cables aged seven years in oaken casks, if you buy two of the Ti version of the latest nVidia graphics card because you absolutely need to run everything on "Ultra" at 120FPS in 4k, if you're the kind of person who thinks Grey Goose tastes better, you probably won't like this TV.



If 10% not as good as the best thing for 1/4 of the cost is your jam, this is an amazing purchase. I freaking love my new giant TV.