TCL

TCL 55S405 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (2017 Model)

4.3 out of 5 stars 723 customer reviews
#1 Best Seller in LED & LCD TVs
List Price: $599.99
Price: $398.00
You Save: $201.99 (34%)
55-Inch Size Chart
TV only
Read expert reviews
Reasons to buy and ratings 		RTINGS TV review
  • Dimensions (W x H x D): TV without stand: 49.1" x 28.5" x 3", TV with stand: 49.1" x 30.8" x 8.7"
  • Smart functionality offers access to over 4,000 streaming channels featuring more than 450,000 movies and TV episodes via Roku TV
  • Pairs 4K Ultra HD picture clarity with the contrast, color, and detail of High Dynamic Range (HDR) for the most lifelike picture
  • Direct-lit LED produces great picture quality
  • 120Hz refresh rate allows fast moving action scenes to be seen with virtually no motion blur
  • Inputs: 3 HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2 (one with HDMI ARC), 1 USB (media player), RF, Composite, Headphone Jack, Optical Audio Out, Ethernet
  • Note: Refer the User Guide before use.
See more product details
Amazon's Choice TVs

Size: 55-Inch | Configuration: TV only
From the manufacturer

Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more
Available Screen Sizes 32", 40", 49" 28", 32", 40", 43" 49" 43", 49", 55", 65" 55" 55", 65", 75"
Resolution 32" 720p; 40" & 49" Full HD 1080p 28" & 32" 720p; 40", 43", 49" Full HD 1080p 4K Ultra High Definition 4K Ultra High Definition 4K Ultra High Definition
Backlight Technology LED, Direct-lit LED, Direct-lit LED, Direct-lit LED, Direct-lit, 72 Contrast Control Zones LED, Edge, Dynamic Contrast
Refresh Rate 60Hz, 120Hz CMI 60Hz, 120Hz CMI 120Hz CMI 120Hz CMI 120Hz CMI
Smart Yes - Roku TV w/ built-in dual band WiFi Yes - Roku TV w/ built-in dual band WiFi Yes - Roku TV w/ built-in dual band WiFi Yes - Roku TV w/ built-in dual band WiFi
Free Mobile/Tablet App
High Dynamic Range Dolby Vision HDR Dolby Vision HDR
Wide Color å with Advanced LED Phospors
Enhanced Remote with Remote Finder and Voice Search
Super Slim, Elegant Contemporary Design

Compare to similar items


This item TCL 55S405 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (2017 Model)
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (723) 4 out of 5 stars (55) 4 out of 5 stars (231) 4 out of 5 stars (1558) 4 out of 5 stars (444) 4 out of 5 stars (28)
Connectivity Technology Built-in Wi-Fi Built-in Wi-Fi Built-in Wi-Fi Built-in Wi-Fi Built-in Wi-Fi No
Screen Size 55 in 55 in 55 in 49 in 55 in 55 in
Display Technology LED LED LED LED LED LED
Display Type LED LED LED LED LED LED
Item Dimensions 8.7 x 49.1 x 30.8 in 9.6 x 48.5 x 29.6 in 8.3 x 49 x 30.1 in 8.5 x 43.7 x 27.7 in 12.2 x 48.9 x 31 in 30.94 x 49.33 x 10.23 in
Item Weight 30 lbs 40.8 lbs 33.1 lbs 25.4 lbs 36.4 lbs 43.1 lbs
Model Year 2017 2017 2017 2017 2017 2015
Refresh Rate 120 hertz 120 hertz 120 hertz 120 hertz 120 hertz 120 Hz
Resolution 4K 4K 4K 1080p 4K 4K
Size 55-Inch 55 inches 49-Inch 55-Inch
Total HDMI Ports 3 3 3 3 3 4

Product description

TCL 55S405 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (2017 Model)

Product information

Technical Details

Technical Specification

User Guide [pdf ]

Additional Information

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here. [PDF ]

Expert Review from RTINGS

TV
REVIEWS

The TCL S405 is a good entry-level 4k Roku TV with decent picture quality and motion. It has low input lag and little motion blur, making it a great pick for video games. Unfortunately, though, its viewing angle is quite narrow, and it doesn't get very bright, making it less suitable for well-lit environments.

Read full review at RTINGS (rtings.com)

Test results

Design
6.5
Picture Quality
7.1
Motion
7.1
Inputs
9.4
Sound Quality
5.8
Smart Features
7.7

Use-case ratings

Mixed Usage
7.2
Movies
6.8
TV Shows
6.9
Sports
6.8
Video Games
8.2
HDR Movies
6.7
HDR Gaming
7.6
PC Monitor
7.6

Reasons to buy

  • Very low input lag
  • Great contrast, blacks are deep
  • Low motion blur keeps fast content clear

    • Things to consider

  • Doesn't get very bright
  • Picture quality deteriorates at an angle

    • RTINGS tests and provides straight to the point recommendations based on in-depth and data-driven reviews of TVs and headphones. Our goal is to help you find the best product to buy.


    Customer Questions & Answers
    See questions and answers

    Customer reviews

    Top customer reviews

    5.0 out of 5 starsI Play Video Games
    ByLindar K. Greenwoodon July 11, 2017
    Size: 55-Inch|Configuration: TV only|Verified Purchase
    Read more
    review image
    2424 comments| 954 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
    5.0 out of 5 starsExtremely happy with this purchase
    ByDerrick Sheppardon June 11, 2017
    Size: 55-Inch|Configuration: TV only|Verified Purchase
    Read more
    review image
    77 comments| 397 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
    4.0 out of 5 starsHow to Get Blu Rays to Not Look Awful on this Great TV
    ByNoah Rosson June 18, 2017
    Size: 65-Inch|Configuration: TV only|Verified Purchase
    Read more
    77 comments| 415 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse

    Most recent customer reviews

