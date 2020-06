I seriously cannot believe this thing for the money. I ordered two of these for my desk (don't laugh, I have a big desk), expecting that I would probably return them. I was thinking there's no way they would be good enough to run 4k clearly 3ft from my face, and low latency at 60Hz 4:4:4, and have deep enough blacks in a dark room, and produce great color. I've never been so happy to be wrong. It met all my requirements and then some. The only problem I'm currently having is finding a display port to HDMI adapter or cable that can handle 4k@60Hz, 4:4:4, HDR and HDMI 2.0a but that's not the fault of the TV.



Is it something you would use for photo editing or perfect color and contrast for movie watching? Of course not, but you will be hard pressed to find anything in this price range that will even come close. I attached some pics for your viewing pleasure taken with my Gs9 at 4032x2268, although Amazon my compress them...



Edit: Almost 2 months in and still very pleased with these. The panels were not identical in color in both sets, but that's not uncommon. I had to calibrate them and now they look almost identical. Unless you're getting two to sit side by side like I did, it should not be an issue. My office is dimly lit most of the time and these settings work well for me. Picture mode Normal, Backlight 75, Brightness 50, Contrast 100, Color 50, Tint 0.



Edit 09/21/19: Figured I would update this post. Both displays are still going strong. No issues whatsoever. Still very happy with my purchase. These are true 4K displays and work great for gaming. As one of the comments mentioned, they are not going to compete with gaming displays and I have had overpriced small gaming monitors. I much rather play on this, and they have 100s of hours of gaming on them with no issues. Extremely sharp, and they work great as monitors. If you have a different experience, it needs to be calibrated. I spent a good few hours getting these dialed in, and it was worth it!