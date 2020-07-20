$24.00
Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
FREE delivery Friday, July 8 if you spend $25 on items shipped by Amazon. Order within 14 hrs 46 mins
Or fastest delivery Thursday, July 7
In Stock.
[{"displayPrice":"$24.00","priceAmount":24.00,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"24","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"00","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"DgxowSMKAN1o%2BsAnvJMgy9fqjMxDDjrxPiLOTSS3KNii%2BKjHpqJgnjOnqQPaPmDr%2ByZG%2BXtkxtUwqm%2FFs8gNMLIfiF58JSbkiC7GSqoNxpi0xWbq40FCVtNKpqOsxatboyLZ2YeTJ8ygSY7RYZ4nVyixOtau%2FysQUipxVJhmAK3DAFt8vgcN5GIf4xwmeR7B","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"}]
$$24.00 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$24.00
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
TeamMagnus
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
TeamMagnus
Return policy: Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement within 30 days of receipt
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
Incog Water Guns 1200CC -... has been added to your Cart
New (2) from
$24.00  FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon.
Other Sellers on Amazon
Added
$24.00
& FREE Shipping
Sold by: TeamMagnus
Sold by: TeamMagnus
(524 ratings)
89% positive over last 12 months
In Stock.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon
Loading recommendations for you

Adding to Cart...

Added to Cart

Not Added

Item is in your Cart

View Cart

Not Added

There was a problem adding this item to Cart. Please try again later.
We do not have any recommendations at this time
Continue shopping

Incog Water Guns 1200CC - Powerful and Stealthy

4.4 out of 5 stars 2,125 ratings
$24.00
Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
1-pack Blue

Enhance your purchase

Size Large
Brand TEAM MAGNUS
Material PE, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
Item Dimensions LxWxH 15 x 1.5 x 6.5 inches
Item Weight 6.35 Ounces

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • COOL: Our incognito water gun offers style, deception and surprise.
  • ERGONOMICALLY tested, with a max capacity of 40oz water and a reach of 32ft, the Incog takes water fights to the next level
  • HIGH QUALITY: It’s made to the highest standards of modern plastics production with a robust ABS casing around the easily recyclable PE water tank
  • MODERN: Comes delivered in safe and stylish gift packaging with minimal waste or excess plastic
  • 3 COLORS: Available in 3 sleek color combinations: grey/blue, grey/red, light grey/purple
New (2) from $24.00 FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon.
Prime Book Box
Inspire a love of reading with Amazon Book Box for Kids
Discover delightful children's books with Amazon Book Box, a subscription that delivers new books every 1, 2, or 3 months — new Amazon Book Box Prime customers receive 15% off your first box. Learn more.

Buy it with

  • Incog Water Guns 1200CC - Powerful and Stealthy
  • +
  • 3 Pack Water Guns for Kids Adults - 600CC Squirt Guns Super Water Blaster Soaker Long Range High Capacity Summer Swimming Poo
  • +
  • JoinJoy Water Gun Squirt Guns High Capacity 2000CC Water Blaster 10 M Water Pistol for for Swimming Pools Beach Party Water S
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers.
Show details Hide details
Choose items to buy together.

Product information

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Product Description

Incog water gun

Team Magnus’ Incog water gun is the first reinvention of this classic back garden toy since the 1990. In line with modern kids’ gadgetry styling it offers MI5 style stealth. It’s made to the highest standards of modern plastics production with a robust ABS casing around the easily recyclable PE water tank, integral to the gun handle.

Ergonomically tested, with a max capacity of 1.2L of water and a reach of 10m, the Incog takes water fights to the next level.

Incog water gun - twin pack - grey/blue Incog water gun - twin pack - grey/yellow Incog water gun - blue Incog water gun - red Incog water gun - purple
Incog 2-pack grey/aqua Incog 2-pack grey/yellow Incog 1-pack Aqua Incog 1-pack Red Incog 1-pack Purple
Units 2 2 1 1 1
Color grey/aqua grey/yellow aqua red purple

Customer questions & answers

See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.4 out of 5 stars
4.4 out of 5
2,125 global ratings
5 star
69%
4 star
15%
3 star
8%
2 star
3%
1 star
5%

Top reviews from the United States

Mad Marcus
5.0 out of 5 stars Strong and powerful
Reviewed in the United States on July 20, 2020
Color: 1-pack RedVerified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
93 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Whitt S.
5.0 out of 5 stars A no BS, long range, solidly made water gun!
Reviewed in the United States on May 26, 2021
Color: 1-pack BlueVerified Purchase
38 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Jessica D.
5.0 out of 5 stars So good! So worth it!!!!
Reviewed in the United States on July 22, 2020
Color: 1-pack PurpleVerified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
54 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
ATLRandy
5.0 out of 5 stars Great Water Gun!
Reviewed in the United States on May 12, 2021
Color: 1-pack BlueVerified Purchase
23 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
partsmangler
5.0 out of 5 stars Great fun!
Reviewed in the United States on January 22, 2022
Color: 1-pack RedVerified Purchase
13 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Joseph Caceres
5.0 out of 5 stars Not your standard water rifle
Reviewed in the United States on July 22, 2020
Color: 1-pack RedVerified Purchase
25 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
BlkDakDave
5.0 out of 5 stars A water gun that doesn't look like one
Reviewed in the United States on October 7, 2021
Color: 1-pack BlueVerified Purchase
9 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Peter Stein
5.0 out of 5 stars Quality _and_ aesthetic!
Reviewed in the United States on August 17, 2020
Color: 1-pack BlueVerified Purchase
13 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Sonic72
5.0 out of 5 stars Best Cat Scarer
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on September 28, 2020
Color: 1-pack PurpleVerified Purchase
47 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Kirsty
5.0 out of 5 stars Bang Bang
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 18, 2020
Color: 1-pack BlueVerified Purchase
36 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Graham
5.0 out of 5 stars Cats aren’t impressed
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 26, 2021
Color: 1-pack PurpleVerified Purchase
34 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Christine S.
5.0 out of 5 stars brilliant water pistol for cats
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on May 30, 2021
Color: 1-pack BlueVerified Purchase
21 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Aspy50
5.0 out of 5 stars Pump and fire on target !
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 1, 2021
Color: 1-pack PurpleVerified Purchase
14 people found this helpful
 Report abuse