Other Sellers on Amazon
& FREE Shipping
89% positive over last 12 months
Not Added
Incog Water Guns 1200CC - Powerful and Stealthy
- Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
- Learn more about free returns.
Enhance your purchase
|Size
|Large
|Brand
|TEAM MAGNUS
|Material
|PE, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|15 x 1.5 x 6.5 inches
|Item Weight
|6.35 Ounces
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- COOL: Our incognito water gun offers style, deception and surprise.
- ERGONOMICALLY tested, with a max capacity of 40oz water and a reach of 32ft, the Incog takes water fights to the next level
- HIGH QUALITY: It’s made to the highest standards of modern plastics production with a robust ABS casing around the easily recyclable PE water tank
- MODERN: Comes delivered in safe and stylish gift packaging with minimal waste or excess plastic
- 3 COLORS: Available in 3 sleek color combinations: grey/blue, grey/red, light grey/purple
Inspire a love of reading with Amazon Book Box for Kids
Discover delightful children's books with Amazon Book Box, a subscription that delivers new books every 1, 2, or 3 months — new Amazon Book Box Prime customers receive 15% off your first box. Learn more.
Product Description
VERY COOL
Available in sleek colour combinations, with a max capacity of 40 OZ of water and a reach of 32 feet, the Incog takes water fights to the next level.
|
|
|
|
|
Sleek colors
Our incognito water gun offers style, deception and surprise. Available in sleek colour combinations, single or twin pack
|
Ergonomic
Ergonomically tested, with a max capacity of 40 OZ of water and a reach of 32 feet, the Incog takes water fights to the next level.
|
Durable
It’s made to the highest standards of modern plastics production with a robust ABS casing around the easily recyclable PE water tank, integral to the gun handle.
|
Perfect gift
Team Magnus’ Incog water gun is the first reinvention of this classic back garden toy since the 1990. In line with modern kids’ gadgetry styling it offers MI5 style stealth.
Team Magnus’ Incog water gun is the first reinvention of this classic back garden toy since the 1990. In line with modern kids’ gadgetry styling it offers MI5 style stealth. It’s made to the highest standards of modern plastics production with a robust ABS casing around the easily recyclable PE water tank, integral to the gun handle.
Ergonomically tested, with a max capacity of 1.2L of water and a reach of 10m, the Incog takes water fights to the next level.
|Incog 2-pack grey/aqua
|Incog 2-pack grey/yellow
|Incog 1-pack Aqua
|Incog 1-pack Red
|Incog 1-pack Purple
|Units
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Color
|grey/aqua
|grey/yellow
|aqua
|red
|purple
Summer range:
|
|
|
|
|
Beach towel in six designs
Our Devilfish hooded towel is perfect for every junior swimmer and makes getting in and out of swimwear easy, Optimal 100% 360gsm cotton combines quick-dry quality and coziness.
|
31ft slip and slide
Our XXL Devilfish slip and slide is simply perfect for summer days and birthday parties. It's bigger than many measuring 31ft long and 5ft wide with double racing lanes.
|
Bodyboard race pack
Four-pack with summer essential for beach, pool and your Devilfish slip and slide. Made in a robust compound of polyester and thermoplastic polyurethane.
|
5mm Kids wetsuit
Our high quality 5mm Devilfish kids shorty wetsuit comes in three colors and is exactly what active kids need to stay outdoors longer.
Customer reviews
Reviewed in the United States on July 30, 2020
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Onto the test! I went outside and filled it up (which took much longer than I thought!). It was pretty heavy in my hands, and I’d read some reviews that warned against overfilling, so I poured a tiny bit of water out. No real capacity sacrifice. I fired it a few times, and noticed three things:
1.) The stream was very strong and consistent.
2.) The pump has real weight, and takes strength to use. Not in the sense of it being resistant to movement, just that it took strength, which could prove a problem for younger users.
3.) The range was excellent. I’ll get into that next.
After an initial firing I went to the edge of my driveway and aimed towards the other end. I fired off many shots, aiming as far away as I could. Then I got a measuring tape and took an approximation of the gun’s effective and maximum range, which was 30 feet and 35 feet, respectively. I was blown away! It’s clear that Team Magnus didn’t lie when they said their tested range was 10 meters. Granted you’ll only be showered a bit from 35 feet away, but if you’re 30 feet away, you’re getting soaked!
To conclude with, this is an absolutely solid water gun with incredibly value for such a low price. It’s a great summer gift for children or adults alike, and is sure to help you dominate any water gun fight! Thanks a bunch Team Magnus!
harass the squirrels visiting his deck.
Now they have to flee quite a ways to get out of range and they don't seem to "visit"
as often.
He's happy so we're happy.
I'd recommend this item.
As for those that say it leaks, it does IF you don't store it with the cap up. The cap has a bladder that allows air to be drawn in when you pump the water gun. Store it right and it will not leak.
Throws a good stream of water far and accurately. So easy to operate that my 3 year old can hit me with it, though it is a bit heavy for 'em when full. Discreet and groovy aesthetic is functional too, as it can work as a shield also. Good for defecting water balloons and close shots that are still largely laminar.
These have been fun and they feel rather sturdy. I suspect they will be with us for years. For this reason
--I do wish they would list the cap as an individual item.
Top reviews from other countries
It’s easily filled from the tap.
So if you want to stop the neighbourhood cats from killing your garden birds, I recommend it.
Great purchase, well worth the price.