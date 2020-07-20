I purchased this product for my school’s annual game of senior assassin (a game of assassin played only by seniors using water guns) as my primary weapon of choice. It starts tomorrow and thank GOD I have something like this. The first thing I noticed out of the box was how sturdy it was. It felt very well-built and solid. Nothing seemed to wiggle around, nothing felt cheap. It was bigger than I thought as well, not in a bad way though. The only criticism from my first impressions was the handle, which feels like it might be hard to grip solidly for smaller hands, and could prove a bit uncomfortable for bigger ones. But these are things that can be ignored.



Onto the test! I went outside and filled it up (which took much longer than I thought!). It was pretty heavy in my hands, and I’d read some reviews that warned against overfilling, so I poured a tiny bit of water out. No real capacity sacrifice. I fired it a few times, and noticed three things:

1.) The stream was very strong and consistent.

2.) The pump has real weight, and takes strength to use. Not in the sense of it being resistant to movement, just that it took strength, which could prove a problem for younger users.

3.) The range was excellent. I’ll get into that next.



After an initial firing I went to the edge of my driveway and aimed towards the other end. I fired off many shots, aiming as far away as I could. Then I got a measuring tape and took an approximation of the gun’s effective and maximum range, which was 30 feet and 35 feet, respectively. I was blown away! It’s clear that Team Magnus didn’t lie when they said their tested range was 10 meters. Granted you’ll only be showered a bit from 35 feet away, but if you’re 30 feet away, you’re getting soaked!



To conclude with, this is an absolutely solid water gun with incredibly value for such a low price. It’s a great summer gift for children or adults alike, and is sure to help you dominate any water gun fight! Thanks a bunch Team Magnus!