TOLOCO Inflatable Alien Costume Adult, Inflatable Costume Adult, Inflatable Halloween Costumes for Men, Alien Blow up Costumes for Adults
- One size fits all adults
- Requires 4 AA batteries, batteries are not included, it must be 4 AA batteries or it will not be powerful enough to fully inflate the costume
- Fan inflates the costumes in seconds, please clip the battery pack on belt, don't ever put it in your pocket, or the device will overheat and burn your leg
- Please tighten the outer ring in place to hold the fan before putting on the costume, otherwise, loose outer ring can cause the fan to fall off during moving
- There are elastic band on the neck, ankles and wrist to keep the costume inflated for a long time