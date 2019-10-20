Guys. This costume is amazing!!! We usually have Halloween costumes figured out by now, but, obviously, this is a weird year. When my son saw this costume, he had to have it! We saw it at a local store for MUCH more than we paid on here! This was a steal!!! I was a little worried about the sizing. He's 15, but he's short. It fit him great! Still some room at the bottom, so it would be fine for someone taller as well, but not too bunched up to make it look awkward, if that makes sense. We seriously laughed so hard when he put it on! He danced around in it for a long time and said he didn't feel hot at all. The fan really helps! He had no problems moving around in it. I'm not sure what Halloween will look like this year, but I'm glad he found something he can have fun in, even if it's just at home in the yard! Also, it arrived SUPER fast!!! Thank you guys so much!