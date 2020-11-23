Not Added
TOPIST Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner Angry Mom Microwave Oven Steam Cleaner and Disinfects With Vinegar and Water for Kitchens, Steamer Cleaning Equipment Easily Cleans the Crud in Minutes (Green)
Enhance your purchase
|Specific Uses For Product
|Cooktop
|Item Form
|Liquid
|Brand
|TOPIST
|Scent
|Lemon
|Unit Count
|1.0 Count
About this item
- Use steam to clean the crud from your microwave, just add vinegar and water, then microwave for 7 minutes. No Need to Use Dangerous Chemical & Stain Removers
- The steam comes out of mama's head and softens microwave dirt and stains for easier cleaning
- Easy to use, first remove angry mama's hair and head from body, then add vinegar and water to fill lines on the body, add a squeeze of lemon Juice (or essence) to liquid for a pleasant odor. Angry Mama cuts microwave cleaning time in less than half
- Cute, Clever Design, Will Make a Great Gift for Any Occasion. Made with Heat- Resistant materials ,Angry mama is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning
- What You Get: 1 x Topist Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner; 360 Days 100% Satisfaction Guarantee and Our Friendly Service - 24 hours email customer service response
Product Description
About Us
We are household item professional company for years.We are just Like our name-Topist. We always provide top high quality and innovative product to our dear customers.
This is not a toy. Please read the instruction manual before use. Please let Angry Mama sit for two minutes then carefully remove her by her arms when is not heat anymore after using it.
RECOMMENDED: Adding a squirt of lemon juice to the mixture to neutralize the odor when using TOPIST Angry Mama. Do not mixture too much vinegar when using it, otherwise the whole house will smells vinegar.
TOPIST Angry-Mama Microwave Cleaner steam cleans the crud from your microwave oven in just minutes in an easy and enviromentabl friendly way!
Every mama can stand a mesh inside the microwave oven.If your microwave oven have crud inside , Angry-Mama Microwave Cleaner is your best choice to easily clean up the crud. Using vinegar and water, Angry Mama steams from her head to soften the dirt and stains and make it Easily and Quickly to wipe after using Angry Mama.
This steam microwave oven cleaner is made of durable environmental protection PP material, non-toxic, will not release harmful substances for human body in high temperature environment.
Easy Use and Amazing Cleaning Effect
Just add water and vinegar till the markers and place in the microwave. After 5-8 minutes all crud and stains will loose off and disassemble, you just wipe down with a rag easily.
Safe and Enviromental Friendly
Just use water and vinegar.No any harmful chemical material to use in your microwave cleaner--which for use to cook food to eat.
Tips:Add a few drops of lemon extract,the microwave oven will have a pleasant semlling after use.
Note： The melting point of the product material is 150 degrees and the deformation temperature is 80 degrees. The boiling point of water is 100 degrees centigrade. If you add water, products will not melt. But if you used it on barbecue mode, temperature will reach 250 degrees in an instant, products will melt.
Instruction
|
|
|
|
Remove the head of microwave cleaner
Remove the top of Angry Mama's hair by twisting counter-clockwise.
|
Pour vinegar and water
Pour vinegar and water till each of the respective markings. Replace the top and twist to lock in place. Warning: DO NOT OVERFILL! Boiling over might occur
Tips:
Add a few drops of lemon extract, the microwave oven will have a pleasant semlling after use
|
Heat the Microwave clean in 5-8 minutes
Microwave for 5 - 8 minutes on a high setting. After about 2 minutes steam will start to blast out. Take out the Angry Mama by the elbows.
Use a rag to wipe the dirt.
The remaining liquid inside angry mama can be applied to a sponge to wipe microwave clean.
Product details
- Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
- Product Dimensions : 4.3 x 3.1 x 6.5 inches; 4.64 Ounces
- Item model number : SYNCHKG128743
- Date First Available : May 23, 2016
- Manufacturer : Topist
- ASIN : B01G1G5SJO
- Best Sellers Rank: #8,757 in Health & Household (See Top 100 in Health & Household)
- #134 in All-Purpose Household Cleaners
- Customer Reviews:
Important information
Customer reviews
Reviewed in the United States on November 23, 2020
Reviewed in the United States on November 23, 2020
I followed the directions (add vinegar and water to the noted fill lines, seven minutes in the microwave on high, wait two minutes). After the two minute waiting period, I soaked a regular sponge in the leftover fluid. It was cool enough for me to use the leftover fluid in this way, but you should check the temperature of yours before you do this. I then gently wiped down the microwave with my sponge. Several months worth of grime and splatter wiped away without any scrubbing or pressure. See my before and after photos below.
The vinegar does have a pungent smell that peaks while the microwave is running, but it dissipates relatively quickly. The next time I do this, I will follow the manufacturer's suggestion and add lemon or orange juice to the mix before heating to make the smell more pleasant.
I do recommend Angry Mama for everyone, including folks with arthritis or other problems with their hands, or anyone who wants to expedite their microwave cleaning process.
Reviewed in the United States on May 14, 2017
Reviewed in the United States on June 23, 2017
the body has fill line for where you fill up to with vinegar and then water. set her in your nuke and turn it on for 7 minutes. she gets "all steamed up" and the microwave can then easily be wiped out, as long as you do it right away. if you let it wait, i imagine it could dry out inside and the food gunk in your microwave would be crust all over again. no fear, just do another treatment with Angry Mama! your worries will be over! fun and brilliant creation!
Reviewed in the United States on March 16, 2019
