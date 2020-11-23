I would give this product more stars if I could. I am a busy mom and my microwave often gets pushed to the end of my never ending to do list. So much so that I would have been too embarrassed to show anyone how gross it had gotten. I finally ordered this with the hope that it would at least help make the job a little bit easier. I was AMAZED! Seriously, the hardest part of the entire experience was trying to get the little mama’s head off to fill it and that only took a minute to figure out. I followed the directions carefully and then used a sponge to wipe off the grease and food bits. My microwave looks brand new. I will probably use a microfiber cloth next time though because the sponge pushed the mess around and wasn’t needed to scrub at all. Also because I tried it out right away, that meant that I didn’t have any kind of essential oils or lemon juice to add to the vinegar and water mixture but honestly the smell wasn’t too bad as it was but it might be an issue for someone very sensitive to the smell of vinegar. I’ll try to update next time if I add lemon juice. If you dread cleaning your microwave order this, I’m telling you it really does work wonders!