Loading recommendations for you

Adding to Cart...

Added to Cart

Not Added

Item is in your Cart

View Cart

Not Added

There was a problem adding this item to Cart. Please try again later.
We do not have any recommendations at this time
Continue shopping
$8.69
Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
FREE delivery Thursday, March 31 if you spend $25 on items shipped by Amazon
Or fastest delivery Monday, March 28. Order within 24 mins
In Stock.
[{"displayPrice":"$8.69","priceAmount":8.69,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"8","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"69","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"mVXF%2FEAGucAYutzPy2lW9irt750I6NWjZDyzRzCXDs82GwTXzF08Mzo0aRTXsuhauZTe3XdwxETAvGQeIh78uFNdCV11ZwTspTErkjs0qIrXp%2FV2MH4AOhPJVhPyRqbO7OcZV9Db2WfRYQqPqjLKZZwgLeIwAvA6uPA6N%2FSRsU68JWNZX%2Bta5HjA5SxPavHq","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"}]
$$8.69 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$8.69
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
Topist
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
Topist
Return policy: Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
TOPIST Angry Mama Microwa... has been added to your Cart
Share

TOPIST Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner Angry Mom Microwave Oven Steam Cleaner and Disinfects With Vinegar and Water for Kitchens, Steamer Cleaning Equipment Easily Cleans the Crud in Minutes (Green)

4.3 out of 5 stars 3,572 ratings
-46% $8.69
List Price: $15.99
Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
Green

Enhance your purchase

Specific Uses For Product Cooktop
Item Form Liquid
Brand TOPIST
Scent Lemon
Unit Count 1.0 Count

About this item

  • Use steam to clean the crud from your microwave, just add vinegar and water, then microwave for 7 minutes. No Need to Use Dangerous Chemical & Stain Removers
  • The steam comes out of mama's head and softens microwave dirt and stains for easier cleaning
  • Easy to use, first remove angry mama's hair and head from body, then add vinegar and water to fill lines on the body, add a squeeze of lemon Juice (or essence) to liquid for a pleasant odor. Angry Mama cuts microwave cleaning time in less than half
  • Cute, Clever Design, Will Make a Great Gift for Any Occasion. Made with Heat- Resistant materials ,Angry mama is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning
  • What You Get: 1 x Topist Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner; 360 Days 100% Satisfaction Guarantee and Our Friendly Service - 24 hours email customer service response

Buy it with

  • TOPIST Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner Angry Mom Microwave Oven Steam Cleaner and Disinfects With Vinegar and Water for Kitchens
  • +
  • Glisten Garbage Disposal Cleaner and Odor Eliminator with Foaming Action, Removes Buildup and Cleans, Lemon Scent, 4 Uses
  • +
  • Wet & Forget Shower Cleaner Weekly Application Requires No Scrubbing, Bleach-Free Formula, 64 OZ. Ready to Use
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers.
Show details Hide details
Choose items to buy together.

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

Product Description

About Us

We are household item professional company for years.We are just Like our name-Topist. We always provide top high quality and innovative product to our dear customers.

This is not a toy. Please read the instruction manual before use. Please let Angry Mama sit for two minutes then carefully remove her by her arms when is not heat anymore after using it.

RECOMMENDED: Adding a squirt of lemon juice to the mixture to neutralize the odor when using TOPIST Angry Mama. Do not mixture too much vinegar when using it, otherwise the whole house will smells vinegar.

TOPIST Angry-Mama Microwave Cleaner steam cleans the crud from your microwave oven in just minutes in an easy and enviromentabl friendly way!

Every mama can stand a mesh inside the microwave oven.If your microwave oven have crud inside , Angry-Mama Microwave Cleaner is your best choice to easily clean up the crud. Using vinegar and water, Angry Mama steams from her head to soften the dirt and stains and make it Easily and Quickly to wipe after using Angry Mama.

This steam microwave oven cleaner is made of durable environmental protection PP material, non-toxic, will not release harmful substances for human body in high temperature environment.

Product details

  • Is Discontinued By Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ No
  • Product Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 4.3 x 3.1 x 6.5 inches; 4.64 Ounces
  • Item model number ‏ : ‎ SYNCHKG128743
  • Date First Available ‏ : ‎ May 23, 2016
  • Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ Topist
  • ASIN ‏ : ‎ B01G1G5SJO
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.3 out of 5 stars 3,572 ratings

Important information

Legal Disclaimer

Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.3 out of 5 stars
4.3 out of 5
3,572 global ratings
5 star
65%
4 star
16%
3 star
8%
2 star
4%
1 star
7%

Top reviews from the United States

KAD
1.0 out of 5 stars DESTROYED MY MICROWAVE!
Reviewed in the United States on November 23, 2020
Color: GreenVerified Purchase
Customer image
KAD
1.0 out of 5 stars DESTROYED MY MICROWAVE!
Reviewed in the United States on November 23, 2020
I have a new home with a new microwave. I used this EXACTLY as instructed, and this is the result! My microwave is destroyed! DO NOT USE THIS!
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
45 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Orionfarms
5.0 out of 5 stars Arthritis-friendly microwave cleaning tool!
Reviewed in the United States on May 14, 2017
Color: GreenVerified Purchase
Customer image
Orionfarms
5.0 out of 5 stars Arthritis-friendly microwave cleaning tool!
Reviewed in the United States on May 14, 2017
I have arthritis and find scrubbing difficult. I can't always grip a sponge very well and, when I can, my hands wear out easily. I bought Angry Mama with the hope that it would make microwave cleaning easier. It worked!

I followed the directions (add vinegar and water to the noted fill lines, seven minutes in the microwave on high, wait two minutes). After the two minute waiting period, I soaked a regular sponge in the leftover fluid. It was cool enough for me to use the leftover fluid in this way, but you should check the temperature of yours before you do this. I then gently wiped down the microwave with my sponge. Several months worth of grime and splatter wiped away without any scrubbing or pressure. See my before and after photos below.

The vinegar does have a pungent smell that peaks while the microwave is running, but it dissipates relatively quickly. The next time I do this, I will follow the manufacturer's suggestion and add lemon or orange juice to the mix before heating to make the smell more pleasant.

I do recommend Angry Mama for everyone, including folks with arthritis or other problems with their hands, or anyone who wants to expedite their microwave cleaning process.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
48 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
JDesmond
5.0 out of 5 stars You will be a believer!
Reviewed in the United States on June 23, 2017
Color: GreenVerified Purchase
Customer image
JDesmond
5.0 out of 5 stars You will be a believer!
Reviewed in the United States on June 23, 2017
Something I didn't believe until I tried it. So easy to follow directions, written on angry mama. Was disappointed when I opened microwave to see the filth still on it. Was wishing it would magically taken care of itself. But all it took was a quick swipe with a paper towel and GONE. Loosened everything which is half the process, was sooooo white once cleaned!! Would buy as gifts.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
56 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Jim & Nancy Yates
5.0 out of 5 stars she WORKS!
Reviewed in the United States on May 7, 2017
Color: GreenVerified Purchase
31 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Sydney Hathaway
5.0 out of 5 stars Works Like A Charm
Reviewed in the United States on March 16, 2019
Color: GreenVerified Purchase
Customer image
Sydney Hathaway
5.0 out of 5 stars Works Like A Charm
Reviewed in the United States on March 16, 2019
This was so easy to use. I was very doubtful because of my embarrassingly dirty microwave (and the amount of time that had gone by without cleaning). Followed the directions and used a soft sponge to easily wipe it all down afterwards. No issue at all! Would highly recommend.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer image
16 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Syd
1.0 out of 5 stars Mama looKs cute but she is all talk and no action.
Reviewed in the United States on March 9, 2018
Color: GreenVerified Purchase
20 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
M.J
5.0 out of 5 stars I’m not ashamed to let people use my microwave anymore!
Reviewed in the United States on January 3, 2021
Color: GreenVerified Purchase
3 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
John Dodson
5.0 out of 5 stars Love this Angry Momma! ❤️
Reviewed in the United States on March 11, 2019
Color: GreenVerified Purchase
7 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Simone Whitelock
4.0 out of 5 stars Four Stars
Reviewed in Canada on March 24, 2018
Color: GreenVerified Purchase
Report abuse

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our Web site. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings, and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist, or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition. Amazon.com assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.