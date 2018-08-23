$229.99
TOSHIBA 43LF711U20 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR - Fire TV Edition

by Toshiba
4.2 out of 5 stars 9,072 ratings
43-inch Size Chart
4K UHD including Dolby Vision
Amazon Certified
alexa built-in
Talk to Alexa through this device. Learn more

alexa built-in

This product has Amazon Alexa functionality built in, providing a voice forward experience that uses Alexa to play music, control smart home devices, provide information, read news, and more.

  • Fire TV experience built-in - Fire TV Edition brings together live-over-the air TV, and your favorite streaming content on the home screen. Connect any HD antenna (sold separately) to watch live over-the-air TV, or stream movies and shows from Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO and more.
  • Dolby Vision HDR - Enhanced 4K HDR picture with an expanded range of contrast and superior brightness.
  • True-to-life picture quality - Experience breathtaking 4K Ultra HD picture quality with over 8 million pixels for stunning clarity, deep contrast and vivid colors. Watch movies and TV shows come to life in ultra high definition.
  • Voice Remote with Alexa - Everything you'd expect from a remote - plus launch apps, search for TV shows, switch inputs, control smart home devices and more, using just your voice. With Prime Video, Netflix, HBO and PlayStation Vue buttons, instantly access your favorite apps.
  • Keeps getting smarter - This TV is smart and simple in every way. Just plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi and enjoy. Plus, your TV keeps getting smarter with new Alexa skills and features through automatic over-the-air software updates, so that you always have the latest.
Product Description

Toshiba 4K UHD Smart TV is a new generation of television featuring the Fire TV experience built-in and including a Voice Remote with Alexa. With true-to-life 4K Ultra HD picture quality and access to all the movies and TV shows you love, Toshiba delivers a superior TV experience that gets smarter everyday. The Voice Remote with Alexa lets you do everything you'd expect from a remote—plus, easily launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more, using your voice.

Smart but simple in every way. Just plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi, and enjoy.

Fire TV w/ Remote

Great Picture. Incredible Value.

Experience breathtaking 4K Ultra HD picture quality with more than 8 million pixels for stunning clarity, deep contrast, and vivid colors. Watch movies and TV shows come to life in Ultra HD. Dolby Vision HDR delivers enhanced 4K HDR picture quality with an expanded range of contrast and superior brightness.

Toshiba is built for speed and performance. It’s powered by a-quad-core CPU/Multi-core GPU for instant search results and fast and fluid responsiveness. Connect easily with dual-band Wi-Fi, three HDMI inputs, and multiple input/output options. You can even customize the name of each input and adjust picture settings for each connected device. This TV is HDR-compatible, so you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows. Plus, your TV keeps getting smarter with new Alexa skills and automatic over-the-air software updates, so you always have the latest.

Fire TV

Live TV + over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes

Fire TV Edition brings together live over-the-air TV and all your streaming channels on the home screen. Connect any HD antenna and use Alexa to instantly search for and watch live over-the-air TV, or choose from a vast catalog of streaming movies and TV shows from Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, and more. Plus, you can subscribe to PlayStation Vue, Sling TV, DIRECTV NOW, and others to stream even more of your favorite live TV shows. You can also connect your cable/satellite box or gaming console through one of the TV's three HDMI ports.

Fire TV Specs
Insignia Smart TV Insignia 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR Toshiba Smart TV Toshiba 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR
Screen Size 24", 32", 39" 43", 50", 55" 32", 43", 49" 43", 50", 55"
Resolution 720p or 1080p HD 4K UHD 720p or 1080p HD 4K UHD
Refresh Rate 60 Hz 60 Hz 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDMI ports 3 3 3 3
Fire TV built-in
Voice Remote with Alexa
HDR compatible
Hands-free control (when paired with an Echo device)

Important information

Seller Warranty Description
1 year parts and labor
Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.2 out of 5 stars
4.2 out of 5
9,072 customer ratings
5 star
68%
4 star
11%
3 star
5%
2 star
4%
1 star
12%

8,660 customer reviews

arev
1.0 out of 5 starsInitially good but suddenly washed out/ defective display
August 23, 2018
Size: 43-inchStyle: 4K UHDVerified Purchase
review image
sixerb
1.0 out of 5 starsFlickering issues 1st day & Amazon wouldn't replace it-Prime Day deal was too good apparently
August 24, 2018
Size: 50 InchesStyle: 4K UHDVerified Purchase
review image
MICHAEL P EDWARDS
5.0 out of 5 stars5 Stars, great TV
October 14, 2018
Size: 43-inchStyle: 4K UHDVerified Purchase
review image
Jeff Stepan
1.0 out of 5 starswifi and ethenet malfunctioning -- unusable
August 4, 2018
Size: 43-inchStyle: 4K UHDVerified Purchase
