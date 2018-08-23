|Brand Name
|Toshiba
|Item Weight
|18.3 pounds
|Product Dimensions
|9.3 x 38.1 x 23.9 inches
|Item model number
|43LF711U20
|Batteries
|2 AAA batteries required. (included)
|Color Name
|Black
TOSHIBA 43LF711U20 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR - Fire TV Edition
|List Price
|$330.00
|With Deal:
|$229.99 & FREE Shipping
|You Save:
|$100.01 (30%)
alexa built-in
This product has Amazon Alexa functionality built in, providing a voice forward experience that uses Alexa to play music, control smart home devices, provide information, read news, and more.
- Fire TV experience built-in - Fire TV Edition brings together live-over-the air TV, and your favorite streaming content on the home screen. Connect any HD antenna (sold separately) to watch live over-the-air TV, or stream movies and shows from Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO and more.
- Dolby Vision HDR - Enhanced 4K HDR picture with an expanded range of contrast and superior brightness.
- True-to-life picture quality - Experience breathtaking 4K Ultra HD picture quality with over 8 million pixels for stunning clarity, deep contrast and vivid colors. Watch movies and TV shows come to life in ultra high definition.
- Voice Remote with Alexa - Everything you'd expect from a remote - plus launch apps, search for TV shows, switch inputs, control smart home devices and more, using just your voice. With Prime Video, Netflix, HBO and PlayStation Vue buttons, instantly access your favorite apps.
- Keeps getting smarter - This TV is smart and simple in every way. Just plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi and enjoy. Plus, your TV keeps getting smarter with new Alexa skills and features through automatic over-the-air software updates, so that you always have the latest.
Product Description
Toshiba 4K UHD Smart TV is a new generation of television featuring the Fire TV experience built-in and including a Voice Remote with Alexa. With true-to-life 4K Ultra HD picture quality and access to all the movies and TV shows you love, Toshiba delivers a superior TV experience that gets smarter everyday. The Voice Remote with Alexa lets you do everything you'd expect from a remote—plus, easily launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more, using your voice.
Smart but simple in every way. Just plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi, and enjoy.
Great Picture. Incredible Value.
Experience breathtaking 4K Ultra HD picture quality with more than 8 million pixels for stunning clarity, deep contrast, and vivid colors. Watch movies and TV shows come to life in Ultra HD. Dolby Vision HDR delivers enhanced 4K HDR picture quality with an expanded range of contrast and superior brightness.
Toshiba is built for speed and performance. It’s powered by a-quad-core CPU/Multi-core GPU for instant search results and fast and fluid responsiveness. Connect easily with dual-band Wi-Fi, three HDMI inputs, and multiple input/output options. You can even customize the name of each input and adjust picture settings for each connected device. This TV is HDR-compatible, so you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows. Plus, your TV keeps getting smarter with new Alexa skills and automatic over-the-air software updates, so you always have the latest.
Live TV + over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes
Fire TV Edition brings together live over-the-air TV and all your streaming channels on the home screen. Connect any HD antenna and use Alexa to instantly search for and watch live over-the-air TV, or choose from a vast catalog of streaming movies and TV shows from Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, and more. Plus, you can subscribe to PlayStation Vue, Sling TV, DIRECTV NOW, and others to stream even more of your favorite live TV shows. You can also connect your cable/satellite box or gaming console through one of the TV's three HDMI ports.
Control your TV
Use the included Voice Remote with Alexa to easily control TV functions like power, volume, navigation, playback, and input switching—plus, easily launch into Prime Video, Netflix, HBO, and PlayStation Vue with quick access buttons.
Find new favorites
Want to watch something new? Press the microphone button and say, “Find dramas,” and Alexa will show you search results from a universal catalog of hundreds of integrated apps and channels.
Control your smart home
Enhance your entertainment experience by easily controlling your smart home devices with Alexa. Simply use your voice to do things like adjust the lights, set the temperature, and lock the door, and ease right into movie night.
Get more out of Alexa
Go beyond streaming with access to tens of thousands of Alexa skills. Want to order pizza? Check the score? Play a game? Alexa can do that too!
|Insignia Smart TV
|Insignia 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR
|Toshiba Smart TV
|Toshiba 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR
|Screen Size
|24", 32", 39"
|43", 50", 55"
|32", 43", 49"
|43", 50", 55"
|Resolution
|720p or 1080p HD
|4K UHD
|720p or 1080p HD
|4K UHD
|Refresh Rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDMI ports
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Fire TV built-in
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Voice Remote with Alexa
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|HDR compatible
|✓
|✓
|Hands-free control (when paired with an Echo device)
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
Just an update, so we ended up being told by Amazon, to contact Best Buy and we did that by email at the same time indicating in the letter we want a replacement. Best Buy replied to us that it is outside of the return period if we want contact Toshiba directly. So, we did just that..with sheer frustration of course being tossed around. Toshiba nicely told me that they will send the techinician and I asked which company handle this techinician is it Toshiba or a third party. Ironically, they are coordinating with who else. The Geek Squad. Oh dear..back to Best Buy then. The Geek Squad guy came on the appointment date, just a few minutes late, but was nice enough. His assessment as discussed with whoever was on the other end of the line came down to an approval for a replacement. So we were asked to bring the tv over to our local Best Buy, gave us the confirmation and work numbers. Even gave us his business card and that of his manager if in case we encounter problems. For some reason it seems it is not common for them to service products sold by Best Buy throught the Amazon website.
So we went to our local Best Buy. The lady was nice enough, and honest enough to say she was not familiar with an Amazon sale of a Best Buy product. So I had to tell her again the long story of how we got the tv etc etc. Finally someone helped her encode the return correctly and we had a store credit for the complete amount we paid for. However when we got the replacement tv, the price in store is slightly higher so we had to shoulder now the difference. Well, we just paid for it. So in short losing the advantage of that Prime deal sale price which did not work at all with a defective product. We do wish these three companies, Amazon, Best Buy and Toshiba iron out the way they handle requests for replacements and returns....seems initially both Amazon and Best Buy did not want to shoulder the return. If we had not insisted on availing the limited manufacturer's warranty, we would just have been left with a useless crap of a tv.
So we are now watching on this 2nd toshiba tv we got in store at our local Best Buy. Will see if this one will work much better.
So beware fellow buyers, was it a good buy now?? Not really after all that ordeal to get a defective product replaced. So buyer beware!!
Now that being said, this really is a great TV; I am entirely happy with my purchase (and I have never really been that excited about buying a new TV). I remodeled my bedroom and I was looking to replace my 20-year-old tube TV for relatively cheap. This TV fit my budget, it sits great on my dresser, and because of the angle of my roof/ceiling I really could not fit a bigger TV even if I wanted.
At the same time I also "cut the cord" and got rid of cable in my house. I wanted a smart tv so I could use my streaming apps (DirectTV Now, Netflix) and I already had a Fire stick in my living room, so having the "Fire" platform built into the TV is a great option. There are certain things I don't like about Amazon Fire but having used other platforms (Roku, GooBang Doo/ MXII & XB-III/Android Box), Fire is the best option for my bedroom. And I didn't want to have additional hardware/boxes & separate remote controls to deal with in my room, so I love that it is all integrated into the TV and I only have 1 remote to deal with.
I have a fairly large master bedroom, and I have my desk at the other side of the room with a PC/router and a separate amp/speakers for the PC. Before setting up the TV I ran some wiring (3 wires) along the baseboards from my desk to the TV -- a Cat5 (wired network for TV), HDMI (video from computer to TV), and a RG6 coax (digital sound FROM the tv back to my amp). The TV itself doesn't have a digital coax output (it does have SPDIF out); a 50-foot fiber optic cable would have been way too expensive, so I bought a $20 SPDIF to coax converter for the back of the TV. I like that the TV has a wired ethernet connection, because I'm not a fan of streaming over wireless, especially when there are like 20 other wireless devices already on the network.
With my cabling in place, I was ready to rock-n-roll. Opened the box, plugged the tv & wires in, turned it on. We had lift off. There was a first-time setup video that played; I skipped past it but for the novice user it might be informative. On screen programming was fairly simple and straight-forward. The biggest decision was whether to set the TV to "Full" or "Basic" mode (which was probably explained in the video but I skipped past it). BASIC mode is just native OTA channels, inputs, and 6 built-in apps (NetFlix, PSVue, HBO, etc). FULL mode gives you access to the entire Fire application and app store, but you will need to already have or create a new Fire account. Obviously I chose Full mode.
From there, I was determined to show all the reviewers wrong by finding the setting that controls start up behavior. I knew it had to be there. It is. Settings > Display & Sounds > Power On > Last Input. GOOD, because I am one of those people that likes the TV to turn onto the last channel/input I was watching. So there we have it, my only real reservation to initially buying the TV was found and fixed. I went through all the other settings and set them to my preferences. Then I went to the App store and downloaded the apps I use. I also deleted the pre-installed apps that I will never use.
I also bought an OTA digital antenna. Since I've had cable for the last 20 years, I never dealt with that analog-to-digital conversion that happened 10+ years ago, and I never experienced all the new .2 and .3 digital channels there are now. Wow. After scanning stations, I had 84 OTA channels available. Honestly, there's enough on regular TV for me to watch that I don't really use the streaming apps. Why didn't I get rid of cable 10 years ago???
THE ONLY CON I have with this TV, is the way it displays OTA channels in the guide and in the quick-view bar.
1) The guide sorts by channel ID (alpha). I wish it sorted by channel number, or gave me the option to sort by channel #. In fact, it doesn't even show the channel # until you select a channel. I know in the modern era we are getting away from #'s. But I still like my channel #'s. If I want channel 9, I want to go scroll to channel 9, but instead I have to scroll all the way to the bottom to find WGN.
2) I miss having channel up and channel down buttons. Everything is through the "guide" now. You can press the down button, and you get a quick-select menu, which I find more convenient that the "guide." I would still rather flip from one channel to the next with 1 click and not have to go through menus.
3) YOu can set stations as your "favorite" and then show only favorites. But that only applies to the guide. The quick-select menu still shows every single station available. Since the quick select menu shows recently viewed stations first, my solution was just to go view each of my favorites, and then they show up first before all the other channels.
Given the few "cons" which are negligible, I would still buy this TV again, and I may end up buying a larger version of it for my living room the next time my projector lamp goes out. Definitely 5 stars for value received to cost.
Unable to use for its intended purpose of streaming with these issues.