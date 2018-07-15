Loading recommendations for this item...

TP-Link AC1750 Smart WiFi Router - Dual Band Gigabit Wireless Internet Router for Home, Works with Alexa, VPN Server, Parental Control&QoS(Archer A7)

by TP-LINK
4.3 out of 5 stars 5,659 customer reviews
AC1750 Router
Single
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Wireless internet router works with Alexa, compatible with all Wi Fi devices, 802. 11AC and older
  • Dual band router upgrades to 1750 Mbps high speed internet(450mbps for 2. 4GHz + 1300Mbps for 5GHz), reducing buffering and ideal for 4K streaming Comparable to the router NETGEAR R6700
  • 3 external antennas for long range Wi Fi
  • Gigabit Router with 4 Gigabit LAN ports, fast access to multiple connected wired devices, Ideal as a gaming router
  • Integrated USB port acts as a media server, easily share your USB drive content
  • TP Link tether app easily set up and remotely manage your home network
  • Industry leading 2 year and free 24/7 technical support
  • Note: Kindly refer user manual before use
From the manufacturer

The WiFi Router That Fits Most Families

With more devices in homes today, you need a solid router to keep up with WiFi demands. AC1750 routers pack the speed and range most families need at an affordable price. The Archer A7 provides the best value for your dollar, delivering the perfect mix of performance and features for most homes.

A7

Up to 2,500 Sq. Ft. of Exceptional WiFi Coverage

The Archer A7 delivers exceptional WiFi coverage throughout your home as three high-gain antennas and strong amplifiers connect every device—from the living room to the backyard.

A7

Stable WiFi Performance-Connect up to 50+ devices

The Archer A7 easily handles the demands of every device in your home with its powerful CPU for high-speed processing, solid hardware backed with advanced technology and bandwidth prioritization (QoS).

A7

High-Speed WiFi for Your Needs

3x faster AC1750 WiFi ensures a smooth gaming and 4K streaming experience. Dual band WiFi supports more devices with less disruptions.

A7

Secure WiFi for Your Family

Keep your family safe and devices secure with advanced WPA/WPA2 wireless encryption, parental controls and guest access.

A7

Alexa and IFTTT Compatible

Turn on the guest WiFi with Alexa voice control and use IFTTT to trigger actions when devices connect or disconnect from your network.

A7

Easy Setup and Management

With the simple and intuitive Tether app, you can set up your router in minutes, manage your WiFi at home or check in remotely through the cloud.

Product description

Model:AC1750 Router  |  Configuration:Single

AC1750 wifi router/wireless router. One of routers for wireless internet, wireless routers for home. Dual band router and gigabit router. Ideal as internet router also gaming router. Long range coverage with high speed. Compatible with all 802.11ac devices and below. 5ghz router/5g router Frequency Range: 2.4GHz and 5GHz; Interface Available: 4 x 10/100/1000Mbps LAN Ports, 1 10/100/1000Mbps WAN Port, 1 USB 2.0 Ports; Protocols Supported: Supports IPv4 and IPv6; System Requirement: Microsoft Windows 98SE NT 2000 XP Vista, or Windows 7 Windows 8/8.1/10, MAC OS NetWare UNIX or Linux; Wireless Standards: IEEE 802.11ac/n/a 5GHz, IEEE 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz

Product information

Model:AC1750 Router  |  Configuration:Single

Technical Details

Summary : Screen Size, Screen Resolution, Graphics Coprocessor, Graphics Card RAM
Other Technical Details

Technical Specification

Installation Manual [pdf ]
Specification Sheet [pdf ]
User Manual [pdf ]

Important information

Legal Disclaimer
Maximum wireless transmission rates are the physical rates derived from IEEE Standard 802.11 specifications. Range and coverage specifications along with the number of connected devices were defined according to test results under normal usage conditions. Actual wireless transmission rate, wireless coverage, and number of connected devices are not guaranteed, and will vary as a result of 1) environmental factors, including building materials, physical objects and obstacles, 2) network conditions, including local interference, volume and density of traffic, product location, network complexity, and network overhead and 3) client limitations, including rated performance, location, connection quality, and client condition.
As compared to warranty duration and tech support services that other leading networking and consumer electronics companies provide.
5,659 customer reviews

4.3 out of 5 stars
4.3 out of 5 stars
By customer groups & interests
Internet
4.2
Gaming
4.3

DangerrD
5.0 out of 5 starsHappy So Far
July 15, 2018
Model: AC1750 RouterConfiguration: SingleVerified Purchase
Read more
594 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
TJ Burke
5.0 out of 5 starsMama said...
December 1, 2018
Model: AC1750 RouterConfiguration: SingleVerified Purchase
Read more
review image
513 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Kikkomann
5.0 out of 5 starsNo-Frills Wireless Router
February 26, 2019
Model: AC1750 RouterConfiguration: SingleVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview image
479 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
NerdyElf
5.0 out of 5 starsBest out-of-the-box experience!
August 21, 2018
Model: AC1750 RouterConfiguration: SingleVerified Purchase
Read more
473 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
hesty24
5.0 out of 5 starsNot bad at all
October 21, 2018
Model: AC1750 RouterConfiguration: SingleVerified Purchase
Read more
432 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Crazy legs
5.0 out of 5 starsGood Value
September 3, 2018
Model: AC1750 RouterConfiguration: SingleVerified Purchase
Read more
440 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Keith Baker
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat product
September 18, 2018
Model: AC1750 RouterConfiguration: SingleVerified Purchase
Read more
411 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Jordan W
5.0 out of 5 starsAffordable yet reliable
July 14, 2018
Model: AC1750 RouterConfiguration: SingleVerified Purchase
Read more
411 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

