I bought this router after a thunderstorm took out both my routers, apparently a surge blasted thru my CAT5 cable and fried everything. Lucky for me my $250 mega monster Linksys router (main router) was still under warranty at Bestbuy, (very easy to claim BTW). My access point router was pretty old and probably needed to die anyhow. I started looking and didn't want to break the bank on some really expensive router, just one that would push 100Mbps (my max ISP speed) and had relatively good distance, so I bought this one. I think I was out the door at $62 on Amazon, and one day delivery. Had this sucker set up in no time as an access point, and very easy to do, click the box that says access point on set up, rename the SSID to the same as your main router with same password, and presto, your golden. This is my first TP Link router, and I must say I am impressed with the set up. The routers log in page is very user friendly and easy to navigate. Unless you are going to do some serious router configurations and whatnot, then this is an excellent choice if you are in the market. I am writing this on October 21, 2018, and should something happen or if I get some dropped signals from it, or have any issues with it, I will definitely keep this review updated as I believe that YOU should deserve to know what you are considering for a purchase.