Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home & IFTTT, No Hub Required, Remote Control, 15 Amp, UL Certified, 2-Pack (HS100 KIT)

4.5 out of 5 stars 24,489 ratings
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Control from anywhere: Turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your smartphone using the kasa app (compatible w/ android & ios)
  • Voice control works with amazon alexa, google assistant and microsoft cortana supported devices for a hands free experience; Operating temperature: 0 ºC to 40 ºC (32°F to 104°F). Operating humidity: 5 percent to 90 percent, non condensing
  • Flexible control : UL certfied to switch up to 15A, for flexible control of a wide range of plug in devices
  • Kasa scenes & schedules: Schedule the smart plug to automatically switch on and off when away or set a scene for controlling many devices with a single button
  • Note: 2 pack includes two (2) smart plugs; Requires a secured 2.4 gigahertz Wi-Fi network connection
Product description

Style:2-Pack  |  Pattern Name:Plug

Control lighting and other appliances from anywhere with the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug. Schedule connected devices turn on when you get home, then power down when you go to sleep. Control each outlet individually or as one, set schedules or scenes, even use voice commands with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Microsoft Cortana.

Product information

Style:2-Pack  |  Pattern Name:Plug

Technical Details

Technical Specification

Specification Sheet [PDF ]
User Guide [PDF ]
User Manual [PDF ]

Additional Information

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here. [PDF ]

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars
4.5 out of 5
24,489 global ratings
5 star
73%
4 star
14%
3 star
5%
2 star
3%
1 star
5%
Top reviews from the United States

Tyler Pfaffenbach
5.0 out of 5 stars DO IT.
Reviewed in the United States on July 24, 2017
Verified Purchase
C. Dunn
5.0 out of 5 stars Easy to setup
Reviewed in the United States on November 28, 2016
Verified Purchase
Cathy K.
1.0 out of 5 stars Mechanical failure?
Reviewed in the United States on January 7, 2018
Verified Purchase
Wanda
1.0 out of 5 stars TP Link Smart Home are both "Offline." Un-usable.
Reviewed in the United States on May 27, 2016
Verified Purchase
Top reviews from other countries

Alexis
5.0 out of 5 stars Muy fácil de usar, práctico y funciona de maravilla
Reviewed in Mexico on November 29, 2017
Verified Purchase
L. Toussaint
1.0 out of 5 stars FRAUDE
Reviewed in Mexico on December 26, 2018
Verified Purchase
Mr. L. Maddox
5.0 out of 5 stars Easy to set up
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 23, 2019
Verified Purchase
Lynn A.
5.0 out of 5 stars Easy to use even older generations
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 28, 2019
Verified Purchase
Darkev
2.0 out of 5 stars Smart plugs that are not really very smart!
Reviewed in Canada on February 8, 2018
Verified Purchase
