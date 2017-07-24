Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home & IFTTT, No Hub Required, Remote Control, 15 Amp, UL Certified, 2-Pack (HS100 KIT)

This thing is pretty darn sweet!
My thoughts so far:
It's been 4 hours since I got this gadget and already I'm impressed. The response is fantastic. I'm still using it on my local network but I verified my email and I'm hoping it can be triggered from work, etc.
I installed the TP-Link into a socket inside my garage, then used it to trigger a fan on the outside of said garage, so it creates a breeze for the dogs in the backyard.
The benefit of this is because I can set a schedule on the app so it goes off at certain times of the day, therefore, enabling me to cool my dogs on-time for a certain amount of time.
Plus it was our dog's birthday and she wanted more fans............... 🤡
😬
The app is good, too. It's good.
Buy this sh*t.
*I added a picture of my dogs so you know I'm not a lunatic.
|Manufacturer
|TP-LINK
|Part Number
|HS100 KIT
|Item Weight
|8.8 ounces
|Product Dimensions
|2.6 x 3.1 x 4 inches
|Item model number
|HS100 KIT
|Is Discontinued By Manufacturer
|No
|Size
|2 Pack
|Color
|White
|Style
|2-Pack
|Pattern
|Plug
|Item Package Quantity
|1
|Certification
|UL approved
|Included Components
|Smart Wi-Fi Plug HS100 * 2, Quick Start Guide
|Batteries Included?
|No
|Batteries Required?
|No
|Warranty Description
|2 Years