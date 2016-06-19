This is a great training system. I bought this for travel when I can't go to my gym.



There is almost no limit to the number of exercises you can do with this. The kit comes with a DVD of exercises. When you sign up online, they give you access to even more videos. You can use the videos to learn how to do the motions of exercises, and you can exercise with the videos. They give you reasonable amounts of time to do different motions and then time to swap to a new motion's setup. I setup my laptop in the hotel room so I could see the display while I was using the TRX. I can almost always hook it over the door to the room. Sometimes I use the bathroom door.



My personal trainer has me use the pro/military grade version. The handles are slightly different, and the hardware is a little different. Nothing that affects your ability to exercise in the least bit. One point I'd make though, is that I am using TRX a couple times a month (at least) with my professional trainer. This is serious gear. It allows you to start where you are able to perform, and then adjust to harder exercises easily as you get stronger. I've seen my trainer use it with other clients in ways I can't imagine doing the motion - I just don't have the strength yet. But I hope to get there.



This can work all the major muscle groups. Arms, legs, core. The core gets a beating in most of the arm & leg exercises, too.



This is sturdy. The item is genuine. I verified the label with the company. There was some concern that it might be counterfeit. I asked because this didn't have the same kind of proof label the TRX I use at the gym has, but the company verified it for me.



The box it comes in use sturdy and we use it when we travel in the car. When I pack it in my bag for air travel, I use the stuff sack.



Would definitely buy again if this were stolen. Or my wife needed one for travel while I also traveled separately, etc. When we're together, one of us will use TRX while the other does body weight exercises on the floor. And then we switch off so we both get a good workout in.



Watch the videos.