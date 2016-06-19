4-Year Fitness Protection Planfrom SquareTrade
TRX Training - Suspension Trainer Basic Kit + Door Anchor, Complete Full Body Workouts Kit for Home and on the Road
- ALL INCLUSIVE PACKAGE: Includes TRX Suspension Training Strap, TRX Suspension Anchor, TRX Door Anchor, best-in-Class 35 page full-color TRX Workout Guide & Two Bonus Workouts - TRX Endurance Circuit and TRX Metabolic Blast
- ONE SOLUTION…MANY BENEFITS: Builds muscle, Burns Fat, Increases Endurance & Improves Flexibility
- QUICK AND EASY SETUP: Simple and easy setup allows the TRX Suspension Trainer to be set up in 60 seconds. Anchor off any door, tree branch, rafter, beam or secured elevation point
- ON THE ROAD, OR ON THE GO: Get professional results anywhere, any time. The TRX Training Suspension Trainer Basic Kit with Anchor is portable and convenient for travel
- THE TRX MANIFESTO: As the leaders in functional training, we aim empower you in your pursuit of better. We've developed the world's best training equipment, workout programs, and education courses to help you achieve a better version of yourself
From the manufacturer
You don't need a home gym to enjoy a total home fitness program. This system provides everything you need to build strength, increase your flexibility, spot-train, and fit in a comprehensive, healthy workout anytime you want, anywhere you want.
- Easy setup in less than 60 seconds
- Progress any exercise using only your bodyweight
- Get lean muscle and burn fat
- Be stronger from the core out
- Build greater flexibility, mobility and stability
- Increase your body's durability and endurance
Product description
Product Description
The TRX Pro Kit includes: TRX Suspension Training Strap, TRX Suspension Anchor, TRX Door Anchor, TRX Mesh Carry Bag and our best-in-class full-color 35 page Workout Guide.
Amazon.com
TRX is the simplest and most effective fitness brand anywhere. For people of all ages looking to unleash their fullest fitness potential. TRX delivers proven results in less time regardless of your physical condition or fitness objectives. Our patented TRX Suspension Trainer and professionally created TRX workouts allow you to build strength, power and mobility -- anytime you want, anywhere you want. Anchor TRX off any door, tree branch, rafter, beam or secured elevation point.
The TRX All-in-One Basic is used by pro-athletes, the US military, and top trainers everywhere. Every TRX product is safety tested for up to 350 pounds.
What's in the Box?TRX Suspension Training Strap, TRX Suspension Anchor, TRX Door Anchor, TRX Mesh Carry Bag and our best-in-class full-color 35 page Workout Guide
Product details
Important information
I like how durable the nylon is however anything over $150 is a little much for the system. There are similar systems for much cheaper and even Amazon sells them (example- URNFiT, green g-strap, Woss...)
There is truly no reason to get the DVD, cards or poster. You can watch a video for free online using any streaming system. ( YouTube, Google, Bing...)
Make sure you place the door anchor on a durable door or the anchor will cause damage to the door, do to body weight.
I like how easy it is to adjust the straps. I feel safe working out with this product. I love how The system doesn't take that much room. This system does make working out fun again. I wish I could have given this product 5 out o 5 stars but the price is steep.
There is almost no limit to the number of exercises you can do with this. The kit comes with a DVD of exercises. When you sign up online, they give you access to even more videos. You can use the videos to learn how to do the motions of exercises, and you can exercise with the videos. They give you reasonable amounts of time to do different motions and then time to swap to a new motion's setup. I setup my laptop in the hotel room so I could see the display while I was using the TRX. I can almost always hook it over the door to the room. Sometimes I use the bathroom door.
My personal trainer has me use the pro/military grade version. The handles are slightly different, and the hardware is a little different. Nothing that affects your ability to exercise in the least bit. One point I'd make though, is that I am using TRX a couple times a month (at least) with my professional trainer. This is serious gear. It allows you to start where you are able to perform, and then adjust to harder exercises easily as you get stronger. I've seen my trainer use it with other clients in ways I can't imagine doing the motion - I just don't have the strength yet. But I hope to get there.
This can work all the major muscle groups. Arms, legs, core. The core gets a beating in most of the arm & leg exercises, too.
This is sturdy. The item is genuine. I verified the label with the company. There was some concern that it might be counterfeit. I asked because this didn't have the same kind of proof label the TRX I use at the gym has, but the company verified it for me.
The box it comes in use sturdy and we use it when we travel in the car. When I pack it in my bag for air travel, I use the stuff sack.
Would definitely buy again if this were stolen. Or my wife needed one for travel while I also traveled separately, etc. When we're together, one of us will use TRX while the other does body weight exercises on the floor. And then we switch off so we both get a good workout in.
